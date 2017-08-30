Melania Trump wore stilettos for her trip to Texas to meet flood survivors

Of all the deranged crap in and around the Trump family, I increasingly find myself making excuses for Melania Trump. I’m not saying she’s a good person. She’s not. She’s complicit, if not an active participant in her husband’s treasonous behavior. But I also feel like Melania is basically living in the White House under duress, half-way against her will. She just wanted to be the spoiled trophy wife, sitting at home in a gaudy New York penthouse. That’s it. But now she has to “travel” to flyover states and pretend to care about people. At least they got her a special hat to wear!
So, one of the big stories on Tuesday was how Melania dressed to travel to Texas, to meet Hurricane Harvey survivors, evacuees, and assorted environmental disaster victims. Generally, politicians and political wives favor low-key faux-humble clothing, stuff which would appeal to the masses. Their version of humble-wear usually has them looking like LL Bean models who got fired for looking too stiff and awkward. Melania took a different route – she left the White House looking like she was auditioning for an all-lady re-imagining of Top Gun. She wore snakeskin stilettos and cigarette trousers, topped off with a stylish bomber jacket and sunglasses. The Washington Post had an amazing take on this outfit.
Thankfully, by the time Melania actually set foot in Texas, she had altered her outfit – goodbye snakeskin stilettos and hello white sneakers. She also hid her fresh blowout under a black FLOTUS baseball cap which – full disclosure – I love. Be honest: if Michelle Obama had turned up in a FLOTUS cap, we would be all about it. We would all want one. I would never buy a FLOTUS cap now because Melania is wearing one, but separate the fashion from the woman for a moment: it’s a cute hat.
Anyway, I’m not going to work myself into a liberal tizzy because Melania didn’t dress in LL Bean Realness for the plane ride to Texas. I will work myself into a liberal tizzy over the fact that Donald Trump treated the trip like a campaign rally. He actually didn’t go to Houston, he was in Corpus Christi.
"What a crowd, what a crowd," Trump said outside the fire station in Corpus Christi.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2017
press pooler (Dallas News) on Trump remarks: "reporters heard no mention of dead/dying/displaced Texans, no expression of sympathy for them"
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 29, 2017
He wouldn’t know empathy if it slapped him in his ugly orange face.
His utter lack of basic humanity has always been pretty evident but it’s never been more screamingly obvious than now. He’s truly a terrible (TERRIBLE!) person.
He’s a real life narcissistic sociopath and it’s jaw dropping to watch. I’m surprised that people are still surprised at how tone deaf he is. Like, where you been the past year and a half plus? LOL and SMDH
Also not surprised at shallow hooker turned trophy wife Melania also is without a clue. I am surprised that someone on the plane had enough sense to get hold of her and change that outfit. I doubt she wore the bomber and stilettos just to stroll to the helicopter. Or maybe she did. These people are bizarre. They both disgust me.
There is a sad, sad video on YouTube showing all the signs that she is an abused woman. Like it looked as if he was holding her hand but really he was TWISTING HER FINGER really hard. And so on. She knew what she was getting into, and she’s as shallow as a puddle, but still… He was regarded as a pugnacious sleazy dork when they got married. Now he’s WORSE!
Melania thinks she is like Duchess Kate and needs to do an in-flight costume change so she is wearing something different for the pre- and post-flight photo ops.
@Belle Epoch
He does so many vile things it is hard to keep up. But consider the type of men he surrounds himself with. Don King the murderer of 2 people. Bannon a wife abuser. Cory L who threatened Megyn Kelly viciously and assaulted the reporter. So many others. The way he discusses women.
The charges of rape that have been covered up. His very tight relationship with a known pedophile who had over a dozen private numbers for Trump. Allegations he physically abused and raped underage girls. His overseeing Ivanka’s transformation and surgeries. Public bullying of his staff.
Melania knew he was no kind man, but he has said she is over 35 now so her time was over. She does everything he tells her to do. He tells her what to say and to never ever question him about anything. She is supposed to be pliant without opinions and to follow instructions. He seems to like publicly humiliating her over and over. Look at the picture of her with the hat. Does she look happy or empowered?
She didn’t want him to win and was looking into a divorce but he won.
He thinks of Barron as a gift he gave her on the condition her body looked exactly same after he was born. He has been known to physically strike out even as a child so it seems obvious it is a horror show behind closed doors.
I think she is superficial and selfish but I also think he is abusive. Her friends implied she really needed to get away from him.
Just a weird thing; Do you notice he has no pets? Even evil dictators have pets.
He is lucky he did not get shot or mauled down there. This is HILLARY COUNTRY. Many of the people at the fire station were dropping off donations and were unfortunately prevented from leaving once his security cordon was set up.
I said this in the Kevin Hart thread, but if you want to ensure your donations truly help local people in southeast Texas, please consider giving to the following organizations:
The Alliance for Multicultural Community Services – http://www.allianceontheweb.org
Lone Star Legal Aid – http://www.lonestarlegal.org
Houston Food Bank (it also supplies food to dozens of towns and communities outside Houston proper) – http://www.houstonfoodbank.org
Also, please try to donate what you can to food banks all year round. People are very generous at Thanksgiving and Christmas but food bank usage in the U.S. is at an all time high and people are hungry in the spring and summer too.
Good point, Pedro45. Not that this is something to necessarily be proud of, but the Houston Food Bank is the largest in the US. It will have a lot of challenges in the near future.
Bearcat,
It’s my forever plea because I volunteer in a women’s shelter that has every kind of service (I teach ESOL and serve meals) and I know lopsided the donations can be from season to season.
Hope you and yours remain safe in Houston!
Texas is Hillary country? Really? Texas? I thought Texas was as far-right as you can get.
Texas is massive, dude. There’s a fairly sizeable number of Democrats there, but it’s been gerrymandered to hell in a lot of places, so red votes tend to win out in national elections.
@Kylie – I think bearcat means Houston is Hillary country. It is a blue area in a very red state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kylie, much of South and east Texas is blue. We have no use for him here.
Please also consider the Hurricane Harvey Community Relief Fund. They will be focusing on people who will be left out of traditional relief efforts.
https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-3833118145683060992?midqs=-8534321293867089920
Good point Pedro. Also, I’ve always heard a food bank can stretch a dollar a lot further than any of us purchasing food retail. Canned/boxed food drives are great, but monetary donations can have a much bigger impact.
The food bank near me asks that food donations be things like condiments, sauces, seasonings, and other things consider “non-essential” since demand for those items usually outpaces what they can purchase.
I live in fort bend county (southwest of Houston) very conservative county and we went blue the last election. Shocking
Yes Kylie. Lots and lots of blue in Texas. I realize it’s a red state as a whole and yet I personally, literally don’t know a Trump supporter. I live in Austin/Houston. So bear that in mind. Houston is most assuredly blue and is as diverse a city as they come. And big. News reports say the flooded area of this city is as big as the whole state of Delaware.
The two of them were so camp, so costume. It wasn’t a rally, it was humanitarian outreach. I guess I loathe the “couple” get up of matching hats with the black and white theme, gad, this isn’t the time to get down w blatant narcissism.
Did she kick some holes into any rescue rafts while she was there?
I believe they sell those stupid hats on the campaign website. So no, I don’t love the hats. These f@cking grifters are on my last nerve.
$40.00 each. $55.00 for the FLOTUS, I believe. Asshats for assholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are the lowest of the low. Disgusting people.
55 freaking dollars for that stupid hat! Only if the revenue went to a charity would I even consider buying it. I am pretty sure the profits the Trumps make on their stuff for sale is not going to the poor and needy.
And they’re really cheap hats with the adjustable plastic snaps.
I know, horrifying and appalling. I saw a tweet yesterday along the lines of: “Has a POTUS ever sold souvenirs in connection with a natural disaster before?” File that under the many things we never thought we’d ever witness.
“Asshats for assholes” — love it!
The orange asshole literally cannot stop campaigning.
They are like ten bucks at the street vendor trucks in DC lol. Also, if Michelle wore a FLOTUS hat WE would have loved it but Fox News and their ilk would have tore her apart for it.
I feel like the FLOTUS hat is important in terms of helping us to remember who this woman actually is.
It’s easy to forget, you know?
Oh, and I wouldn’t pay $5 for that garbage, much less $50. Sure, we would all love it if Michelle wore it, but that’s because Michelle has the personality-the gravitas, the charisma-to pull it off. This mannequin does not, IMO.
Right?! I don’t get why people keep giving her a pass. She knew what she married. She defends his words saying he’s just punching back at critics. My husband and I couldn’t stop making fun of that stupid hat. He thought she looked like Michael Jackson getting off the plane with those huge glasses covering her face and popped up white collar. Go. Home.
@Lua She gets no pass for her lack of everything and marrying a brute for money but I don’t think she has a lot of power or choices. No pass but consider his personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG that woman is unbelievable. I’m trying to imagine Michelle Obama — or any other First Lady — visiting a national disaster area wearing a cap with FLOTUS plastered all across the front. How tacky can you get?!
I agree. Michelle would never have done it! At least not in this context. These people are utterly classless.
Agree re context. If Michelle wore it, say, on Ellen, that would be cute. I cannot remotely imagine her wearing it to visit a disaster site. Because she has a clue.
Honestly, who cares what she’s wearing. There are more important things to focus on, like the victims of Harvey, than these two. That being said, the FLOTUS hat is confusing and bizarre.
She thought it was victorias secret casting…
Or a Top Gun cosplay convention
she looks like she took her senile dad to her top gun audition
LOL RBC & Lisa!
I suspect the sneakers were waiting for Marie Antoinette in Texas once they saw the twitter reaction to the stilettos. The hat looks like a cheap snapback. Were I FLOTUS, mine would be fitted to me, a real hat. “Like the players wear.” Orange Voldy was wearing those boots for the first time and it showed.
Did she actually meet any hurricane victims? They held a campaign rally in a disaster zone but I didn’t see them at any shelters.
Yeah, he had the brand new “disaster relief” outfit on from head to toe and it was ridiculous. I don’t think they met with any victims. If they had I’m sure we would have heard about it.
I don’t think he met victims, just stood on fire engines while wearing his new outfit, bragged about the crowd size and waved a state flag for a second . Maybe next time
They said he didn’t meet a single storm victim, see an inch of rain, or get near a flooded street.
His boots looked like he had taken them out of the box that morning and he looked so stiff wearing that outfit, as for her, first thing I noticed was the heels and the aviator sunglasses in the pouring rain, she thinks shes the new Jackie O, please she hasnt got an inch on Jackies style or her personality, this one is a blank space, and she just stands there like a stiff pole no matter were she goes, ugh.
As she also changed her shirt and hair, not sure if it was not planned as such.
I was just waiting to see the price tag on her outfit. If Duchess Kate gets pulled apart for wearing $$$ when meeting victims so should M.
This is much much worse. I don’t see Kate doing this. Ever. She has faults but it takes a special kind of vulgar to do this.
ITA, Magnoliarose.
Except Melania didn’t actually meet any victims.
Touch the great unwashed? lightpurple you know better than that. She doesn’t want to even breathe peasant air much less look at them and have bodily contact.
If IIRC what I read was that they did NOT meet any of the victims and he was standing on a fire truck when he made the statement about the crowd. It was a “bigly” day for him.
I didn’t understand the stilettos even for a Tuesday morning in DC, never mind a disaster area. I lived and worked there for a dozen years and wore my share of high heels to work but I never opened my closet on a weekday morning and said, “Yup, F-me shoes. That’s the ticket.”
But no one married me for my beauty, so what do I know?
The entire outfit is ridiculous. I don’t like playing “Michelle Obama, HRC, Chelsea Clinton would do the same…” because they wouldn’t. They didn’t. We know they wouldn’t because they all spent 8 years in the White House, delt with disasters and nation wide traumas but they were always thoughtful of those in need and dressed appropriately. Michelle Obama might wear a sporty FLOTUS hat as a gag for a charity sports game but she wouldn’t show up in what Melania wore in a serious situation. It’s tacky.
Melania is not a hostage. She deliberately married this evil jerk for his money and lifestyle. She, like him doesn’t donate to charity nor has she done anything in the White House. Did you know who else didn’t want her husband to run for president or be FLOTUS? Michelle Obama, yet she made the best of her time while in that position. Excuses for the lazy Trump, Melania and Ivanka were old 3 months ago. They are just selfish, selfserving people.
Actually she brought these, but was vetoed last minute: Orange Flipper/Fin High Heels. http://www.fropki.com Orange is as Orange does lol
I very much agree – the staff saw the reaction to the heels and was like uh oh, someone go buy her some sneakers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Constant crowd size comments are obviously overcompensation for a tiny dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂
If the hands are any indication….
Looking smaller by the day as the size of his gut increases. Y’all are welcome for that visual. LOL
Hmmm. I really thought the hat was tacky for the moment. She changed into a crisp white shirt that screamed, don’t touch me. I’m not giving hugs. And why is she always posing with her hands in her pocket when she wears pants? That’s why I dislike giving he compliments on her outfits. She is trying waaaay too hard. But I will admit, as much as she pisses me off, I will begrudgingly admit that she looked great in the first outfit. I can’t lie. Satan’s wife was killing it.
Satan’s wife was definitely killing it. I would wear that outfit; stilettos and all.
That being said, the crisp white shirt was odd for that setting. She should’ve just put on boots (wellies?) with the first outfit and she would’ve been fine.
She’s not a good person with the birtherism comments and all. But she’s much better at the job than he is. Like remembering to put her hand on her heart for the pledge, acknowledging Charlottesville violence, thanking Chelsea Clinton for sticking up for Barron etc. And how satisfying were the hand swats? She is complicit and a grifter but she’s ten times smarter and more savvy than he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mermaid: yes! I have a grudging respect for her, because at least she is somewhat self-aware. I also kind of loved the first outfit. But shilling that hat? Ugh. Imagine if Michelle had done that?! The internet would have exploded.
Man the bar has been set incredibly low, huh?
She’s not good at her “job” in my opinion and remembering to do the bare minimum does not deserve praise. Also, Michelle Obama set the standard for what a FLOTUS can be and this woman isn’t even in the same class as a Nancy Regan (who was a very flawed but IMO well-meaning FLOTUS), much less Mrs. Obama.
Apologies is I’m coming off as b*tchy but I just cannot with any of these people.
Yes a very low bar and she isnt fit to be compared to Michelle Obama. I’m merely pointing out that compared to her despicable husband, this complicit and grifty woman is better at the job of First Lady than he is at his. A very low bar to be sure. And she’s an immigrant to boot! At least she knows optics matter. I really wonder if (of course he is) physically abusive to her. And tells her what to wear. She does have the resources to get away so I have more sympathy of course for those with less resources.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fair enough, Mermaid.
Yeah I always picture 45 yelling at her about her clothing choices. I’m certain that she has a team of people to help her with her outfits but that Orange gets final approval of everything. No idea whether she is a victim of physical abuse, but I have no doubt that she was/is verbally and emotionally abused.
When I first saw her hat,I couldn’t tell what it said, but when I figured it out, I couldn’t stop rolling my eyes. Big time tacky!
She probably keeps her hands in her pockets so Trump doesn’t try to hold them.
I mean, I thought the outfits were fine, even black on black outfit was all right for the occasion. They’re somber and unremarkable. The shoes were just a bizarre choice given the circumstances, which is why people were criticizing it.
I would f-cking stan if she weren’t attached to such a horrid administration. She serves LOOKS. That bomber jacket ,heels, trousers were everything. I’m so
Is it just me, or does he look like he’s lost a considerable amount of weight?
Looks like the job might finally be taking a toll on him.
I was thinking the same thing. It could also be that he is out of his ill fitting suits – I think this is the first time I’ve ever seen him in something other than a suit or a golf outfit. Who would have thought a rain jacket would be someone’s most flattering look?
I think it’s because he’s out of those suits. Cheeto rarely buttons his suits – it’s as if he wants to hide his bloated body. And of course, he has to show off his looong tie. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing but then other pictures showed that he is still hauling that bloated carcass around for the most part. I think he just got lucky with a very flattering outfit.
I don’t think so. He asked for something slimming to wear. Ugh, this fool.
I speculated with others on a political site yesterday that the resident may have changed his drug of choice from coke to speed.
He looks like he lost quite a lot of the cheeto/two scoops/only the best piece of chocolate cake bloat very recently, even if he retains the actual orange color.
He does look like he’s lost weight. I don’t know if it’s just because he’s not wearing khakis with a tucked in polo or what, but he looks much thinner. His ass always looks so big in his golf pants and suits.
Leaving aside the shoes – ridiculous, surely she had a pair of boots – I found it borderline offensive that she appeared in TV footage to go into a meeting with people working there wearing sunglasses (as she is in the pic above). Sunglasses are “distancing” I find, and reduce the level of human engagement. She seems to have taken them off later, but it’s not a sensible move when there was no sun. Trump appears to have no empathy with anyone so I am not surprised he was as awful as usual. Even in the UK it’s tough watching the pictures coming out of Texas. It would be nice to think
it might prompt a rethink on climate change among the administration but it won’t. The fossil fuel industry are far too important to them.
God point about the sunglasses, they do add to her overall standoffishness for sure.
Agree with all your observation, Annetommy.
So depressing that this won’t have any impact on the Right’s feelings about climate change.
Two “thousand year floods” in the span of just over a year!! It was August 2016 when south Louisiana got 30 inches of rain over a few days. Just like Texas, places that never flooded before flooded. Climate change is real. How long before the gulf coast is too dangerous to be habitable? Where does everyone go? And these amazing cities like New Orleans and Houston, what happens to them? This is serious.
Iowa (Cedar Rapids) got hit with a 500-year flood in 2008 followed by a 100-year flood in 2016.
I have really sensitive, light colored eyes. I find sunglasses to be a huge savior for that. I also get migraines.
But you bet your bottom dollar I’d have at least hooked those suckers onto my shirt once I got to where I was going and had to interact with people. Especially if I was wearing a ball cap – which should cut some of the brightness. Even cloudy days can be hard on my eyes.
Her outfit was ridiculous in many ways for this situation. That being said – while innapropriate and kind of off putting – she looks nice in a crisp white shirt. I’d rather see her wearing more of that with some dark straight leg pants than some of the other outfits she’s worn to events. I don’t like the woman – but I think she looks nice dressed like that – IF this wasn’t the scenario she was showing up for.
Also I really like the bomber jacket – but I know I could find one even nicer for a tiny fraction of the cost I’m sure she paid for that one.
I have light sensitive eyes too, I wear sunglasses all the time, but I agree, once there, take them off if possible.
She must be trolling people at this point. Did she or anyone in the White House not think that the outfit was a bad idea? They must have known she would have be photographed
Better hat and sneakers than a brand new McQueen marionette outfit and Texas hair as one royal wore to visit victims who had lost everything due to riots.
What about FLOTUK hats? Maybe we should get her one.
I thought it should be BOGUS because that is what this whole photo
fake trip was..
No way Michelle Obama would’ve worn a FLOTUS hat to visit a freakin’ disaster area; it sets the wrong tone completely. I thought the hat was just as bad, if not worse, than the stilettos.
Yeah, Michelle might have worn a hat like that for a goofy, self-deprecating PSA or something but definitely not for such a grave occasion.
I 100% agree. The FLOTUS hat seems so inappropriate. Not only is she wearing the hat in hopes to garner sales, but in a time where people have lost everything, the hat is basically showing how important she is compared to the unfortunates who are now homeless.
Exactly. A funny video sure but not during a serious visit. Melania is no victim like cmon
It’s unfair to compare Melania Trump to Michelle Obama. The latter was an educated, accomplished woman of great abilities. Trump’s wife is a former model who married him to lead a life of luxury. She never thought she’d end up being the First Lady. But who would have thought that Trump would become a president…
I am surprised they didn’t misspell and/or misunderstand and put ‘Float-us’ because, you know that’s as close to empathy as these fools could get to people being flooded out.
Michelle never thought she’d be first lady either. It’s not about background or education here, it boils down to how we’re evaluating character, integrity and dignity. Melania is the loser, hands down, and in areas that are completely within her control.
Naw, none of that. I don’t care if it’s just for the plane ride. This wasn’t for an official function meeting foreign leaders and their spouses and shaking hands for photo ops, where bringing the killer style is, like, a fun extra. This is a g*damn disaster & tragedy & Americans are losing their lives & suffering horrible losses, and it’s still like Barbie Fashion Plate look how stylish and pretty I am. I know that’s pretty much all she knows & how she got there & what she is valued for, but every aspect of these people, from every angle, shows how tone-deaf, clueless, vain, arrogant, and unaware they are, and how out of place they are at the head of the country.
Hey, we can all be Hurricane Barbie!
http://twitter.com/izzyrose33/status/902671967769198593
I can’t believe she dressed like that. Melania clearly wanted to look good for the photographers but not a good look for going to a disaster zone. If she were the outfit when landing in Texas no problem. But she dressed as if she was going to a photoshoot. I can’t call Melania complicit. She just has no idea. I doubt she actually believed she would be First Lady and it’s not something she wanted.
Melania repeated his disgusting racist birther comments on a frickin’ shopping channel, dismissed his repeated sexual assaults as “boys will be boys”, lied about her own illegal employment in the US to support his white supremacist “good immigrant” BS and spoke at the RNC about how great a president he would make, notably without a gun to her head.
Now she’s using a tragedy to help shill Chinamade hats for his reelection!
She is 100% complicit, totally campaigned for this and continues to do so.
She also went full birther on The View.
And she has no problems with Nazis threatening journalists who say anything even slightly off (i.e. honest) about her or her husband.
She is NOT a nice person.
Thank you so much for that comment Elkie. The only person I’ll excuse is Barron because he’s a child. Melania is no victim. She’s a grown women responsible for her own words and choices. I also find it hilarious that my auto correct keeps changing her name to melanoma.
Her outfit is ridiculous. This isnt a fashion show. It just show whats her priorities are. Put on some rain boots and a proper jacket and do something, go sort food for people, talk to people suffering. She is horrible
It was by no means the worst thing either of them have ever done, but it didn’t shock me.
I don’t know that she was being deliberately insensitive – she was doing was she has been doing since this nightmare started, which is playacting at being FLOTUS. She doesn’t want the role and she doesn’t know how to do it, so I’m sure to her this was just another opportunity for some pages in a magazine. I don’t know that it even registers to her that this would look bad in any way. I think so much of what she “does” is probably handled by a pre-chosen third party and she says yea or nay without a whole lot of input, or desire for input, which is probably how they wish things would go with her husband.
Honestly, I can’t get too worked up over this. The woman lives in a f*cking golden tower on 5th Avenue. What does anyone expect? Her job as T’s wife has been to look good at all times. That is her entire focus, her entire purpose, and I imagine it takes up most of her days and thoughts. Now, as FLOTUS she sucks. Obviously. But I think at least 70% of that is owed to the fact that she is incapable. Do we really think she CAN do a good job? I don’t. I also don’t think anyone has explained to her that from January onwards, looking stylish will actually sometimes be the opposite of what’s expected of her. This is not shocking. It’s perfectly in line with everything we know. She’s a trophy wife. That didn’t magically change just because someone forced her into the WH at some point.
When boarding Marine One at the White House, they walk across the lawn.
Ever walk across a lawn in stilettos? Waiting for the day Marie Antoinette impales herself in the White House lawn and breaks an ankle.
I tried to walk on the grass, but the heel broke,I ruined my outfit and sprained my ankle when I fell down. Heels aren’t my favorite
Oh Beth
I am sorry that happened.
Is it wrong I was also sorry it didn’t happen to Melania?
Reminds me of when Complicit accompanied her father to Dover to pay respects to the fallen Navy Seals — remember? Compicit was wearing five inch heels and a very stylistic coat — so inappropriate.
So shallow.
They’re all just completely tone deaf. It’s like they’ve never have any normal interactions with everyday people facing real issues. I guess they probably haven’t.
They truly don’t Esmom. I was watching her face as her husband was making his little self-congratulatory speech and it goes from sad to mad to hatred. This is one unhappy woman. This wasn’t in the cards when she married him which is actually kind of funny, a be careful what you wish for to all opportunists. He makes my skin crawl. But my lord, bless the people in Texas and Louisiana. We watched a little coverage last night and a grandmother lost all four of her little grandchildren and in-laws by drowning. Mother Nature, the ultimate terrorist.
I don’t feel sorry for her. She felt it was worth it to marry him, now her position has been assigned some additional duties. No tears for her. Is she back in NY now? I find it hard to believe she’s living in the WH.
She’s not my FLOTUS.
Absolutely not. I will never call her FLOTUS nor call Trump POTUS. They’re both sleazy imposters who managed to hijack our democracy courtesy of the world’s biggest organized crime boss, Vladimir Putin. Their time in the White House is in the top tier of American disgraces and Lord knows there’s been plenty.
He was so excited by the crowd size, he does spin in a different orbit than the rest of us, as does his bride in her stilettos, are you kidding me.
He’s been super excited about the size and power of the storm in many tweets about it. He acts like a hurricane fanboy. I don’t think he even relates to the human costs. It’s like crowd size to him. He seems to think it reflects directly on him – the biggest storm since whenever while he’s still President, so that makes him super special too. He really can’t make it not all about him.
We can only hope that he won’t block aid to rebuild after Harvey because it’s been such a super-duper fun storm to watch and got such great tv ratings and has distracted people from Russia Russia Russia and Charlottesville. He’s been trying to slash budgets for relevant agencies that ordinarily would be involved.
The tone of those was so disgusting, he was definitely excited it was happening. Did he expect flood victims to applaud him for daring to go? So gross.
Wrong outfit for the occasion for sure…but I love it. I may buy that jacket today. (now I am hunching down as people throw tomatoes at me)
No tomatoes thrown Cleveland girl. The outfit is fab…..just not at a disaster area and worn by the FLOTUS!! She is definitely Marilyn Munster next to him!
Instead of buying that stupid jacket, send the money as a donation to the people who really need it. Send a donation to the recovery process. According to morning joe they were merchandising placement on their website, shelling those cheap hats. I’m sure 75% of the profits goes into their pocket.
I believe it was the right outfit for the occasion. I read they did not go anywhere near where the water was, did not see one survivor or one shelter. It appears they were there for a photo shoot. She was not going anywhere near where people were suffering. She changed her outfit because on twitter people were giving her hell believing she was going there to meet the people who were in need of help.
No need for you to duck from tomatoes. I think she looks good, but she should’ve worn it at another time. The hat needs to be thrown away
I’d watch an all ladies remake of top gun, to be honest. Viola Davis as viper, Charlize as iceman, and Michelle Rodriguez as maverick…
The “visit” was just a photo op. Word is he invited deplorables to the press event and treated it like another rally. In a different city. Expressed levels of sympathy like “so sad” or “not good” because trump has the language of a third grader. How are you going to a different city to comfort victims?
Also on my nerves are the deplorables that believe Obama was president during Katrina asking where he was then. Not president you dumb f*cks. He was actually helping at Katrina someone tracked down a photo of him helping. When in doubt blame the black man.
His words. So inspiring.
http://twitter.com/perlmutations/status/902706109873405953
Who cares about her shoes? She changed into something more practical anyway. There are much more important things to worry about right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her priorities were made clear when she showed up to a disaster area wearing an impractical outfit that clearly showed she had no intention of meeting with flood victims.
Was it a huge deal that people are making out to be?
Nah, but it WAS an inappropriate outfit that demonstrates how completely out of touch she is. This is not a woman who is willing to get in the trenches with the people, she just wants to look attractive for the cameras.
*shrugs*
@kitten That makes sense to me. She definitely should have been in the trenches with the people that were affected by Hurricane Harvey and shown true concern and compassion for them.
…have to say Melania is growing into the most fantastic trophy wife evah…the stilletos the dark glasses the blowout…much better than say Carla Bruni…btw she could of sat out the visit to Christi…I reckon shes totally owning her Flotus role…
Everyday is a new low for these people. Just when I think they cannot sink any lower, somehow they manage to out do themselves.
I know she doesn’t want to be there, so I would have preferred she hadn’t gone at all and made some lame excuse. Who needs that when they have lost everything and have no idea where their loved ones are. I am beyond anger and just feel sad. Those victims aren’t getting any empathy or concern from either of them. Not one ounce of comfort.
side note: I was a little worried as it turned to Louisiana. They never recovered fully from Katrina. You still see broken down buildings no one ever rebuilt.
My Memere is there in Southern LA her parish is raining, but she said no flooding. I have some family in Nola that will be fine and some near to the storm but no worries. Trump has managed to open old wounds between that side of my family (Catholic) and my Jewish family. It took years of healing and now tension and hurt and bad memories are once again bubbling to the surface.
When will this nightmare end? So many friendships ruined and families destroyed by his nonsense.
Katrina was a higher category storm, and it hit severely impoverished areas that people in which people had little incentive for reinvesting. I’m not surprised a lot of it still hasn’t recovered, to be honest. Kanye was probably more accurate in his interpretation of what was going on than we would like to think.
At the least, Houston is a wealthier and better resourced area whose size will inspire more rebuilding effort, sad as that sounds. We shouldn’t have to worry about our government NOT rebuilding our infrastructure following natural disaster, but here we are.
It shouldn’t surprise me but I am sometimes. The last time I saw the 9th ward I couldn’t believe all of the leftovers. This was 3 years ago.
I could care less about this woman’s shoes, honestly. I thought it was a dumb choice for reasons of practicality, but otherwise, what the hell do people expect? She’s a trophy wife. Her job is to look good. That tiger ain’t changing her stripes anytime soon, and that’s fine by me. She’s not the one who’s decisions are giving me daily attacks of anxiety at this point.
the hat would have been a great idea if she actually behaved like a real Flotus and had earned the title. If Michelle or even Barbara Bush had worn it, they had earned their stripes. But what has Melania done to represent the office? Just the barest of bare minimum.
And this was tone deaf because it took away from the real meaning of the trip. That’s why it is important to consider your outfits. Duchess Kate received imense criticism for her pink outfit at the 11/9 Memorial, which also changed the narrative of the visit.
Melania is a Trump employee. Stilettos are part of her work uniform. He also made her wear the hat, I am sure. Her job is to make him look like a big man. Not saying I feel sorry for her, but let’s not pretend she has any personal agency in her present situation. She chose this job with her eyes open. We are talking about the Trumpkin family mob here. She absolutely knows the penalty for not playing along.
trump didn’t dress appropriately either.
Not to take anything away from the toll that the devastating floods are taking on humans, but I just wanted to remind everyone of the pets that are being displaced by Harvey.
If you are interested in donating to help the ongoing rescue effort please click here:
https://www.austinpetsalive.org/hurricane-harvey-evacuations/
The images of pets being rescued by various Houstonians who are simply volunteering their time is so heart-warming:
http://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/stranded-pets-rescued-amid-hurricane-harvey-flooding-southeast/story?id=49465792&cid=social_twitter_abcn
THANKS FOR THIS! I was curious about shelters in the area and how I can help the animals…not that I don’t like humans or anything…
She thinks her hat means finding landsharks on the upper side.
He’s also shillin his shitty hats – that’s the story here no defending this twunt
Those heels remind me of when Melania wore the pussybow blouse after Trump’s sex tape scandal. She’s stuck it to the media who were bound to talk about her shoes to prove how easily they are manipulated, putting on more appropriate footwear when she got off the plane. Melania is complicit and seems to love Putin as much as Trump does. She’s always reminded me of Natasha from the Bullwinkle cartoon. The Trumps were also busy selling their hats in Texas.
CNN reporting that Trump just tweeted:
After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!
August 30, 2017 8:12am CDT
He is so reactive and never proactive when it comes to anything as this is a response to all the criticism he has received.
He was in Corpus Christi and Austin, FFS. He didn’t see anything firsthand.
He flew over at 30,000 feet. That’s gotta account for something.
But he always embellishes things to make him look good. I agree totally with you. Just thought it was really ironic.
First hand? Maybe if he was there a few days ago or actually in Houston right now.
If he was watching cable news this morning, I hope he saw the CNN reporter help save the life of the guy stuck in a truck floating down the street. He can’t say that was “fake news,” it was on camera. That’s first hand horror. Not the only time CNN has help rescue someone during this storm, but Faux News probably didn’t mention any of it
The “first family” of assholes.
I can’t handle the slack-jawed “model face” she does for the cameras. Close your mouth, Melania!
I am signed up for volunteer duty at the Austin Convention Center in Austin today. I would have gone in yesterday but when they needed me was when the grifter and his third wife were touching down for a photo op. I didn’t feel like dealing with traffic–no sense in trying, it would have been bad enough on a regular day. But with them here? Eh. So I’ll go in today.
They did nothing for Austin, and the Statesman’s live interview of one of the few people who showed up to support them was equal parts horrifying and pathetic.
Wow, “a liberal tizzy” . . .
Maybe it’s not about her non “LL Bean realness”, but about, as our FLOTUS – an attitude that is at the very least seeming to be appropriately upset – over the loss of life, home, health and long-term unsafe conditions for citizens in the path of the hurricane – is ‘required’, ‘appropriate’, ‘necessary’.
The visit was not supposed to be a fashion show, or an opportunity to shill goods. When I commented yesterday that I was looking forward to the posts on this site about FLOTUS ridiculousness, I was emotionally responding to the disgusting, money grubbing move by wearing/advertising their shiz for sale. IMO, that is unconscionable. No one should make money off the backs of the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The shucksters in the WH don’t need to be advertising their goods whilst in a natural disaster area with victims. I don’t offer pedicures at funerals.
But yep, it’s a “tizzy.” A liberal one.
Of course M is super duper cutie cute cute in her ‘Melania Maverick Barbie’ outfit. I did not expect anything less from our First Barbie of the United States (FBOTUS? – but there is an argument that M is Second Barbie, due to I – so maybe SBOTUS?, lol). I guess that is what matters, right? She looked CUTE. Still, ridiculousness, IMO.
This was the most ridiculous waste of news space of the day yesterday. NYT wrote an article and got scathed on twitter with it, Anyone who supported this story is an idiot, She changed en route. We all have changed clothes enroute to a destination before, She was appropriate both getting on and getting off the freaking plane, In the middle of the catastrophic event that is horrific for millions, THIS is a story?
Just disgusting her shoes getting ON a plane in Washington gets any freaking attention, Hate for the sake of hate is ugly on any one. We aren’t better than this?
Please don’t call any of us idiots, that’s incredibly rude. We aren’t the only ones who are talking about this story. In case you don’t know, this was what was all over twitter yesterday. Thousands of tweets from all over the place.
I’ve never changed on a plane, and neither has anyone I’m traveling with.
YES it was all over twitter and there were plenty of people expressing my exact sentiments, It’s shameful that anyone cares about what shoes she got on a plane with, I’ve nerve traveled on Air Force One but I’m pretty sure the accommodations are such that changing clothes is a snap, And yes I’ve changed clothes in restrooms while traveling at airports, I remember changing shirts on a plane before in the restroom etc, It’s a crazy tone deaf story of no substance whatsoever. And if anyone relishes in this as a story in the space of Hurricane Harvey reporting, it tells me a hell of a lot about them, nothing good.
And I can’t stand Trump, but her freaking shoes getting on a plane would never hit my radar of a worthy news story outside of a fashion mag. Ever.
I guarantee Houstonites (an overwhelmingly democratic city in Tx FYI) would rip this story to shreds right now, Because this level of snark isn’t how they roll. (And yes, I lived there 5 years ).
@Another Day-
Look, most of us here are saying that it’s not a huge deal but in case you didn’t notice, the subject of this post IS Melania’s outfit so unsurprisingly, the vast majority of comments will be about her clothing choice.
Otherwise, why bother clicking?
Additionally, it’s possible to talk sh*t about Melania’s ridiculous outfit AND read about Harvey’s devastation. We can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Most of us have been following the floods closely and many on this thread are volunteering and/or donating, sharing links etc.
Most of us understand that in a broader context, Melania’s choice of footwear is small potatoes.
So while I agree that ultimately this is a frivolous story–particularly in light of everything that’s happening with this administration–I have trouble understanding why you would come here to contribute to the comment count on a story that you think is undeserving of any attention.
While I could care less what this woman is wearing on her feet, suggesting people are being histrionic idiots about fashion is being intentionally obtuse about the nuances of what’s actually being criticized here – the overarching sense of disrespect people feel this man has for the office of the presidency. He got into office utilizing populist rhetoric and has repeatedly reflected an utter disregard for his influence over a country of 300+ million people. The day before the storm hit hard, he used the cover of disaster to push through a transgender military ban. He pardoned a notoriously racist criminal and then complained about the lack of ratings. He showed up to Corpus Cristi and failed to utter a single word about the people actually suffering until backlash prompted a tweet out of him. People are dying, and he’s chanting “What a crowd” on the top of a fire engine. People have lost everything, and he still manages to shill products from his campaign website. THAT is what criticizing Melania’s shoes is actually about: the aura of glitzy materialism being used to cover the apathy, self-absorption, and incompetence of the first family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Another Day, You are certainly entitled to your opinion and so is everyone else here who doesn’t share it.
Sorry, but to me, this is a non-story. I’m a Texan and our largest city — 4th largest city in the US — is underwater. Who the hell cares about Melania’s footware. This was all over the news yesterday. Why wasn’t time and energy devoted to Houston’s plight and triumphs. Heroic rescues of the elderly, pets, thousands of volunteers all over the state serving at shelters, and on and on. Say what you want about Trump’s staged photo op, but he’s holding the purse strings for disaster recovery so I’m glad he came — and I’m no fan. Melania’s high heel story serves no one except for exploitative journalists who want ratings.
EXACTLY!! !
MJ you’re not being fair. I live in NY and have been watching the horrors coming out of Houston for about five days now, MY heart ❤️ goes out to everyone there. The cable news here is going nonstop Harvey day and night you can watch what’s happening.
The reason I believe some people are talking about 45 and his wife is because it appears they don’t care about you and your plight. They went to Texas for a photo op and to sell their cheesy hats. What he did there yesterday he could have done In D.C. And spare the traffic jams and taking time from those handling the crisis. If he cared he would have waited to go when it was convenient to meet the people and see first hand what’s happening there on Saturday.
This morning he’s tweeted that he saw first hand yesterday the situation another lie., just saying.
Well this exactly, BNA Fan. If 45 and his wife were there doing good then I’m pretty sure nobody would be talking about stilettos. But when part of a larger picture that includes no actual documentation of them meeting with flood victims (at least not that I’ve seen but please feel free to correct me) as well as callous, indifferent, and inappropriate responses from Trump on both Twitter and to reporters well….Melania’s shoes seem like one more slap in the face.
Truthfully, I feel for any city or state that has to deal with a natural disaster under this administration.
And we ARE thinking of you, MJ. I donated to several aid organizations this morning. You’re not alone out there–the rest of us will help the best we can.
I don’t care what she wears. I care that her husband is racist, devoid of empathy, and dangerous.
I think it was very smart that Melania was wearing the black cap with the letters FLOTUS. With her barely existent actions related to her job, normal people like us have problems identifying her and what is the role she plays at Trump’s court of horror.
You knows the role she plays. She came to the meeting yesterday, sat at the business meeting table and looked pretty with her FLOTUS cap, poneytale, white blouse with standing collar and sneakers. I noticed the governor did not acknowledge her at the table. Ben carson was the only one who mentioned she was sitting there. So, her job is to follow him as the shiny object over there, when he’s making a fool of himself by telling the Governor of Texas he’s now famous because he’s been on TV so often.
I didn’t mean to offend. The flooding situation was worse yesterday than it was on Saturday so I’m glad he saw it then. He did helicopter over large areas of Houston. Again, while I have no love for Trump, he’s the one who will dole out disaster relief. All of us are holding our breath that the relief is swift and generous.
@MJ, my heart bleeds for you and all those in your time of need. I believe the Senators are the one who votes how much money to dole out if I’m not mistaken. I remember hurricane Sandy, your two senators there voted not to send us in NY NJ funds. Believe me, we needed the money 💰 badly and I will never forgive them for the way they treated us. I’m sure our Senators will be kind to you all because we are very forgiving.
He is not the one who is going to dole out money. I feel for the people of Houston and surrounding areas but everytime something like this happens, it is a painful reminder of lack of forward thinking and a reminder that most people have no idea how our government really functions.
There is a Disaster Relief fund that is managed by FEMA. Additional funding generally has to be approved by Congress. Interestingly enough, most of the Texas delegation voted against the Hurricane Sandy Relief bill, it did eventually pass though.
So no, just because Trump took a helicopter tour over the area does not mean that he has the ability to dole out unlimited funds for recovery. Also, because it seems that people forget this, it is entirely possible to feel empathic toward the people of Houston, work to help them, and at the same time note that Melania Trump made some odd sartorial choices when departing for a trip to view the damage caused by Harvey.
I really wish we would stop with this narrative that pointing out just how out of touch Trump and his team are, we are distracting people from “real issue”. That is a real issue. Truth be told this administration destruction is going to far outweigh any destruction Harvey is causing at the moment.
Apologies. Thanks for the clarification. My home is under water and we are staying with family for the time being. Worried about how fish and family stink after a few days. So many tragedies — Sandy, Katrina, etc. — the list goes on and on. Agree that the Trump admin is a horror. The Houston tragedy will go on for many years and I hope that he’s a horse whisperer to the Republican-majority Congress to provide aid. But even his own party is moving away from him. Guess that right now I’m focused on the present, not the long-term.
I’m not apologizing for Melania–she keeps making bad choices–but I keep hearing talking heads on TV say, over and over, that the Donald Trump she married and the Donald Trump now in the White House are two different men.
It’s her fault for staying with this ugly racist, but it’s not her fault that he apparently has changed.
He was denying people housing based on the colour of their skin forty years ago.
He was arguing for the death penalty for the (innocent) Central Park Five based on the colour of their skin thirty years ago.
Twenty-something years ago he was dragging his abused & humiliated first wife through the tabloids, demanding his mistress abort their daughter and cutting off funds to his seriously ill nephew.
He’s always been monstrous and never once tried to hide it, but greed is a helluva drug.
I know I am in the minority here but I feel sorry for her. I spent years in a relationship with a raging narcissist. I honestly felt like I had zero choice but to agree with him on everything. The price for disagreeing with him or telling him he was wrong was far too steep. What many of you see as her being complicit and agreeing with her husband could simply be her being too scared to take a stand.
Part of me doesn’t give a crap about what she wears and doesn’t want to get on any woman’s case for how she looks. Clearly there are more important matters to worry about right now. On the other hand, I really want the President and First Lady to at least ACT like they give a crap. This outfit so clearly signaled that they would not be getting too deeply involved. It feels like a slap in the face.
Texas is not a flyover state, thankyouverymuch.
I feel so sorry for Barron that he’s saddled with two such grievously selfish, ignorant, barren, moral-compass-devoid parents.
I never comment but trumps visit rubbed me the wrong way. No mention of the wonderful community of Houston and all of the surrounding areas. I’m in sugar land about 15 minutes south of Houston and this community has rallied and we are taking care of each other with the help from all over the country. He just used Texas as a photo opp and campaign rally. And fyi… you don’t hold the Texas flag like that… hold it from the top.
She had to wear the hat so trump wouldn’t look like an idiot with that baseball cap on. He always wears that hat when he is outside because of his gross hair. He would DIE if there was another picture of him with his nasty greasy stringy hair blowing in the wind. Can you imagine how it looks when it’s wet???? So she put on a hat so that he wouldn’t look like a complete asshole. BTW…she took the white shirt and sneakers off of a campaign aide because while on AF1 they caught wind about how stupid she looked and changed. I mean literally took the clothes and shoes off of an aide to save face. What morons.
Given that Port Arthur was trending on Twitter this morning because people are trying to escape their homes, I feel zero sympathy for Melania. She chose to marry Trump for his wealth. The vast majority of Americans did not choose and are going to get financial disadvantages because of his presidency.
bimbo airhead, all she knows/loves is posing in expensive designer clothes, pretends to be someone of substance, mimicking the sexy FBI agent look she saw on TV does not help though, pathetic idiot.
