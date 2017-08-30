Melania Trump wore stilettos for her trip to Texas to meet flood survivors

Embed from Getty Images

Of all the deranged crap in and around the Trump family, I increasingly find myself making excuses for Melania Trump. I’m not saying she’s a good person. She’s not. She’s complicit, if not an active participant in her husband’s treasonous behavior. But I also feel like Melania is basically living in the White House under duress, half-way against her will. She just wanted to be the spoiled trophy wife, sitting at home in a gaudy New York penthouse. That’s it. But now she has to “travel” to flyover states and pretend to care about people. At least they got her a special hat to wear!

So, one of the big stories on Tuesday was how Melania dressed to travel to Texas, to meet Hurricane Harvey survivors, evacuees, and assorted environmental disaster victims. Generally, politicians and political wives favor low-key faux-humble clothing, stuff which would appeal to the masses. Their version of humble-wear usually has them looking like LL Bean models who got fired for looking too stiff and awkward. Melania took a different route – she left the White House looking like she was auditioning for an all-lady re-imagining of Top Gun. She wore snakeskin stilettos and cigarette trousers, topped off with a stylish bomber jacket and sunglasses. The Washington Post had an amazing take on this outfit.

Thankfully, by the time Melania actually set foot in Texas, she had altered her outfit – goodbye snakeskin stilettos and hello white sneakers. She also hid her fresh blowout under a black FLOTUS baseball cap which – full disclosure – I love. Be honest: if Michelle Obama had turned up in a FLOTUS cap, we would be all about it. We would all want one. I would never buy a FLOTUS cap now because Melania is wearing one, but separate the fashion from the woman for a moment: it’s a cute hat.

Anyway, I’m not going to work myself into a liberal tizzy because Melania didn’t dress in LL Bean Realness for the plane ride to Texas. I will work myself into a liberal tizzy over the fact that Donald Trump treated the trip like a campaign rally. He actually didn’t go to Houston, he was in Corpus Christi.

"What a crowd, what a crowd," Trump said outside the fire station in Corpus Christi. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2017

press pooler (Dallas News) on Trump remarks: "reporters heard no mention of dead/dying/displaced Texans, no expression of sympathy for them" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 29, 2017

