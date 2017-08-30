Taylor Swift is ‘very talented’ & ‘a master at reinventing herself,’ sources claim

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.

Taylor Swift told us on Friday: “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” It felt like the new Taylor – Taylor 5.0 – was going to be all about moody silences, letting her art speak for itself, and not playing the perma-victim in multiple magazine interviews. I wondered how long that would last. It lasted four days, if you’re not counting the actual video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is less an “explanation” and more like “consternation.” Anyway, Taylor 5.0 can’t help herself, because Tay 5.0 is just like her previous, now-discarded/killed brands: she has to explain herself, or else how are you going to understand that she’s the most innocent blonde child in the world? Didn’t you know that she’s also extremely talented and a master of reinvention? I know that because a source was nice enough to Taysplain it to us.

Taylor Swift is back in the driver’s seat. For most of 2017, Swifties wondered where the superstar was hiding and what she was up to, and now after dropping her first solo single in three years all their questions have been answered.

Between a messy breakup with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, a subsequent high-profile fling with Tom Hiddleston and a very public feud with the Wests, “she felt like her personal life was spinning out of control,” a source close to the star, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was draining her and she needed to disappear to reinvent herself. It was time to change things up and take another approach.”

“Taylor is very excited about her new album. This has been her life for the past few months,” says the source. Swift is now “ready to come out of hiding” and is looking forward to sharing her album Reputation (out Nov. 10) with her loyal fans. The star smashed records with her dramatic music video for “Look,” racking up more than 40 million views in 24 hours on YouTube.

“Taylor is very talented and wants the focus to be on her music,” says the source of the entertainer, who’s been quietly dating actor Joe Alwyn, 26, since late last fall. “She is a master at reinventing herself.”

Can you imagine a world in which all of us got to talk about ourselves like this? “Kaiser is a master of gossip-blogging,” the source said of Kaiser. “K is mega-talented and she never, ever feels the need to panic-eat ice cream while watching All In with Chris Hayes,” the source continued, “She’s the most beautiful and innocent of all the brilliant gossip bloggers and if you don’t agree, she will send her snake minions out to get you.”

The whole deal with Taylor needing to “disappear” to “reinvent herself” is… well, obvious. The issue isn’t that we needed someone to explain that to us. The issues are: A) she’s still the same old Tay-Tay, the innocent child bully who is never at fault for anything; B) if she’s claiming agency on her reinvention, then why did she need “Look What You Made Me Do,” which as I said on Sunday was about Taylor destroying her old “brands” rather than someone else “killing: them (ie, this LWYMMD/reinvention narrative is already convoluted); C) Taylor is not the master of reinvention. She’s just not.

Taylor Swift's new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'

  1. Josie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:02 am

    😂😂😂

    And she’s also a great dancer!:
  2. rachel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:05 am

    To me “no further explanation” didn’t implied reports from People Magazine. But ok.

  3. Louise177 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Changing your hairstyle or switching genres is not reinvention. Especially when everything else is the same.

    • Josie says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Madonna changed her image with Like a Prayer, but she was still a Pop artist. The songs on that album were also classic songs.

      Swift is not Madonna. And honestly what artist has to put out a release to People saying they’re “very talented”. Is there some suggestion she isn’t 😆

      • Nancy says:
        August 30, 2017 at 8:26 am

        Amen to that. Madonna absolutely reinvented herself on a regular. To compare Swift to her is insulting. Rumor has it, it was Swift herself who leaked her “praises!” I was at Walmart yesterday and that damn song was playing and I thought who the crap is this, I thought Britney for a second and then realized oh no it’s her! Lol……………

      • adastraperaspera says:
        August 30, 2017 at 8:58 am

        I came here to say that. Madonna’s “Ray of Light” was a reinvention, for instance. And what about Cher, with her “Moonlight” Oscar or song “Believe” or playing a lesbian onscreen in “Silkwood” when it was not socially acceptable at all? Those were some surprising, fun and even inspiring cultural efforts. I’m not seeing anything in Taylor’s work except prep to be a Vegas headliner soon.

      • Josie says:
        August 30, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Madonna changed her image with each album, and she was consistent. Ray of Light was the the 1st and only Madonna album I ever bought. I remember considering buying LAP, I loved the cover, but that’s when my perception of her changed. She was always throw away pop to me before that, and I didn’t relate to her at all.

      • perplexed says:
        August 30, 2017 at 11:47 am

        I think she’s a smart businesswoman like Madonna is. That’s where I can see a similarity between the two.
        They both also have a lot of drive and a determination to be top dog.

        I wouldn’t be surprised if Madonna was laughed at in the 80s though. But she knew how to adapt to the music video age where the voice became less important and imagery seemed paramount. Taylor Swift seems to know how to adapt to the social media age where branding is a thing.

      • Josie says:
        August 30, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        @Perplexed I agree they both have a strong business sense, it’s just that Madonna’s reinventions were always clever and creative, and successful in a way that Taylor’s aren’t. The only successful change that Taylor has done is from country to pop, and that was musical direction not image.

        From what I recall Madonna wasn’t laughed at, she had this slutty image, and wasn’t considered a great singer. Her rep as a serious artist didn’t happen until the late 80′s.

      • perplexed says:
        August 30, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        I think Madonna might be more knowledgeable in terms of art and film. She was able to reference films in some of her videos. Madonna might be more of an intellectual in her private life (not sure if that’s because of the age in which she grew up in though).

        However, I also think Madonna came of age during a different era (i.e. “video killed the radio star”). Her techniques worked for the era she was in, and she knew how to make that era work for her. Madonna’s reliance on imagery wouldn’t have worked in the seventies when music videos weren’t a thing. By the same token, Taylor’s personas and allusions back to them work in the age of social media. What she does works for the era she’s in. Both Taylor and Madonna seem self-referential — the only thing is Madonna made allusions to previous films which people would have been more cognizant of at that time, and Taylor make allusions to previous brands. I’m not sure if that’s a generational difference though — Madonna’s generation would understand the references she was making (i.e the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes allusion in Material Girl and Fritz Lang’s Metropolis in Express Yourself) and maybe Taylor’s generation probably understands the way her self-referentiality/allusion to brands works.

        Pop music has probably also changed a lot (i.e autotune) , and Taylor probably fits her music to that mold. A lot of them seem to repeat the same annoying lyric over and over. Must be an irritating trend of some sort.

        I’m not really sure what reinvention really means though. There’s always some semblance of the previous self in the later incarnations that come later, even in the case of Madonna. Her overtly sexual image never really changed strongly throughout the years.

    • Char says:
      August 30, 2017 at 9:03 am

      She reinvented herself from the victim of boyfriends to the victim of Kanye West/boyfriends/Katy Perry to now victim of Kim Kardashian/boyfriends.

    • GiBee says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:11 am

      Hey! She’s reinventing herself! From perfect blond innocent victim to dark-lipsticked goth victim!

  4. Lionika says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Something mean: Taylor is just SO unfortunate looking

    Something nice: Kaiser’s writing is brilliant, sharp, and hilarious!

  5. Lulu says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Even the title of the song shirks responsibility for her actions. It’s like she forgets that she was being just as conniving and snakey as everyone said she was and there was proof yet she’s still the victim?

    Reply
    • Tooby says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:54 am

      It’s a deliberate sort of messy “reinvention”. She wants to both roll with the punches and say “okay, I’m snakey” while also saying “this is really someone’s else’s fault”, which lets her both acknowledge her actions while *not really* dealing with them. It’s almost like the Narcissist’s Prayer:

      “I’m innocent but if I am not it was your fault”.

      Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I get the feeling that whether we like it or not Taylor Swift is our pop music princess. She is the way she is but at the end of the day she is America’s pop princess and we have no choice than to put up with her. She is young beautiful and talented and it is unlikely she will disappear into oblivion anytime soon.

  7. Caity says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Did you see the newest clues picked out from the video.
    Engagement ring in the bank vault scene.
    Necklace on the floor of diamond bathtub scene spelling no.
    Necklace also looks similar to locket Calvin have her for 1yr anniversary.

  8. Neelyo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Reinvention? All i see is a new perm. Same red lipstick, raccoon eyeliner, shitty music.

    Reply
  9. L84Tea says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:18 am

    But she never actually does reinvent herself. New hairstyle, new makeup, slightly new sound, but it’s all still the same old same old petty drama. Who is she trying to kid??

    Reply
  10. Grandjen says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I prefer to base my judgement on the actual quality of the music itself, and so far Taylor’s new music is unimpressive. Sure the VIDEO is fun I guess; stirs up some conversation I guess…but the SONG is lame and stupid. The focus should be on the music, not this ridiculous posturing. She’s better than this honestly

  11. SM says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:23 am

    now reinvention means staying exactly the same? Ok, yes, she is a master at that – not willing to evolve at least one bit.

    Reply
  12. FishBeard says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I’m still waiting for her to release something better. LWYMMD wasn’t her best, but it might’ve been the most provocative, and that was the point – to cause controversy and steal the spotlight away from her rivals, and she was entirely successful. Taylor’s always been gimmicky, but she’s also very good at what she does and a marketing genius.

  13. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:30 am

    She stopped straightening her hair and let someone hit her with a bad make up job, that’s not reinvention. That’s a lazy Saturday.

    Reply
  14. M. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Sounds like the same whiny victim she’s always portrayed herself as

    Reply
    August 30, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Funny but artists no matter how good or bad have massive egos.

    Taylor and Madonna have minimal talent so any reinvention is truly just marketing.

  16. Tulsi 202I0 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

    If she’s the master of reinvention how come she hasn’t changed careers?

  17. OG OhDear says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

    She seems to be going for the “repeat something often enough and then people will believe you” routine.

  18. Neelyo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:51 am

    ‘Malibu Stacy has a new hat!!!’

  19. Jane says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Watch her

  20. Louise says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Does anyone remember being allowed to stay up late for the Thriller global premiere? remember those days? now we have this petty sh**e and some stupid video that is oh so clever. Please.

  21. Shijel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m hungover so I’m going to guiltlessly and aggressively barf. Tay. Darling. If your reinventing turns you into an even bigger bully than you are, word of advice: don’t.

  22. Cee says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:17 am

    She’s basically the same person, still playing victim without owning up to her part in her own victimhood.

    Do I reinvent myself every time I get a different haircut? Nope.

  23. bread says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:18 am

    So the summer of Hiddleswift was just a “fling”? Didn’t she meet his mum? And sister? And a young niece?

  24. Kitty says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:21 am

    lol some here acting as if Taylor is on MJ level. She isn’t even on prime Britney level. I’m wishing on an artist who is new and literally shakes the world with their talents and save as well revolutionize the music industry with their creativity and innovation as well as their style and being a trendsetter and MORE!

  25. MI6 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:24 am

    You wouldn’t have to “reinvent” yourself if you knew who you were.
    She has no sense of self outside the victim construct. And that’s boring.
    #TaylorswiftisREALLYoverpartycontinues

  26. DesertReal says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:31 am

    If she’s suddenly in the business of letting just her music speak for itself, she’s in trouble. Her abusive motto jingle is no bueno.
    No bueno at all.

  27. Shirurusu says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Meh. Creative genius she is not. Same substance, different wardrobe, same pissed off look in her eyes.

    I’m not an advocate for forcing women to smile all the time but Taylors constant petulance is a bit tiresome. Say something real instead, about the sexual assault trial, or things that truly matter to you, not this constant obsession with your own image and the evolution of your dresses. Who cares???

  28. Shambles says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’m just saying:

    The day her new song was released, Breitbart tweeted all of their news stories with a lyric from LWYMMD instead of captioning the actual news stories. She was openly supported by white supremacists on the internet and never denounced them. There was that one casual time that she “accidentally” took a photo with a guy who had a swastika painted on his shirt. She has not said jaaaaaack sh!t about Donald Trump.

    In times like these, neutrality is unaccepatble. TS is highly problematic in ways that go far beyond the fact that she’s petty, manipulative, and immature.

  29. Anastasia says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I just want to know why she has an old lady perm now.

  30. HK9 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I side eye the constant ‘Taylor is very talented’ and ‘she’s a master at reinvention’. If she was either of those things the work would speak for itself and it doesn’t. This is just a run of the mill pop album with lots of PR money behind it.

  31. Godwina says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Man, someone is really trying to tap that Marianne Faithfull vibe with that album cover.

  32. holly hobby says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

    HAHAHAA. Thanks for the morning laugh Swifty. That’s all I have. Wake me up when she steals Eddie Cibiran from MeAnn Rimes.

  33. perplexed says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I think she’s a smart businesswoman. I’m not even a fan. I was expecting the public to reject her latest single, but it looks like she’s still successful.

    Yeah, she has “sources”, but I don’t expect pop artists to be Jessica Chastain.

    I do think she’s good at reinvention in the sense of crossing over from country music to pop, and then besting everyone else with mediocre songs with the same lyric repeating over…and.. over…and over (is this how pop songs are written these days?). So, yeah, I think she’s a smart businesswoman. That’s how I view her — through the lens of effective business management — so I don’t view these People magazine articles with sources as necessarily contradictory to her “vision.” Do I think she’s extremely talented? At music, no. At business, oh heck yeah. I’m envious of her smarts in that department.

    Reply
    • SadMaddy says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:09 am

      At this point, it’s all the same things being said by the same people on different days. The same people who hate her, the same people who are neutral and the same people who like her. I see it how you see it.
      It seems that this single is being driven by people who dislike her, but follow everything she does. People who hate watch the video or all that kind of stuff.
      Which only makes her more popular and relevant. To me, it looks really silly. Taylor isn’t trump she is avoidable.
      But hey who am I to talk?

    • jammypants says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:17 am

      It’s not her music that’s genius, but her brand. People are buying a manicured, meticulously cultivated brand. The music is like getting dipping sauce on the side rather than being the actual entree. That’s what people are buying into, their idea of her. Quite clearly they don’t care if the song is subpar. It was never about the music.

  34. Guesting says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I don’t know anything about her mess of an album but what I do know is that BTS preorders have been outselling hers since about 3 hours after it announced for Amazon North American sales and it’s still holding up at top spot for over 24 hrs. No album art, no English and slaying!

  35. Case says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I mean, she brilliantly shifted from country to pop. This current “reinvention” is yet to show if it will actually be successful. The new narrative presented in her music video is indeed convoluted. She’s “killing” the “old Taylor,” but she WAS the old Taylor. Those old personas or phases or whatever you want to call them were her invention, not the media’s. I’m not clear on what she’s trying to say, other than she wants a blank slate while still holding on to every single criticism she received in the last 10 years.

    If she really wanted to reinvent herself, she would’ve ignored the media drama and come out with a strong, confident, empowering tune inspired by the sexual assault case. You know she has one waiting to be released. Responding to random critiques from when you were 20 doesn’t make you strong, it makes you thin-skinned. What she did at her trial actually WAS strong — we need more of THAT Taylor. That Taylor was kind of a badass.

    • Brea says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

      THIS! I don’t like her persona but she can be a gifted songwriter when she really commits to it. For some reason I thought that after the hiatus she would come back with a mature album full of introspection about her past mistakes but from the looks of the single…

  36. paranormalgirl says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I know I’m supposed to be all impressed with Taylor Swift and her “reinvention/not reinvention”, but instead I’m all bored and crap.

  37. Impy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    If she didn’t have that scrappy “hook chorus or whatever (look what you made me do x100) it would be ok. The video is messed up. Why did it take me this long to realize she’s mocking Kim’s kidnapping with the bath tub? She’s the worse. I think the release date was on purpose.

  38. CK3 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    The only thing different about this version of Swift is that her music so far is terrible. She’s still a petty dick casting herself as a victim to justify her actions to her teenage fans. “Look what you made me do” is just the budget Taylor Swift version of the Dixie Chick’s far superior “Not Ready to Make Nice” .

  39. JA says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    DON’T tell that to any swifty fan! Non stop declarations of BEST ALBUM EVERRRR from her puppets. You know the ones, theyll never acknowledge the way Taylor falsely slut shamed ex boyfriend’s new girlfriend, or the faux feminism, or the radio silence during the election, or the non message to all white nationalist who hold her in high esteem, or never explaining WTF she was doing lying about the convo with Kanye, OR the fact she checked out her under age bf from high school so they could bang! Oh no TAYLOR IS A PERFECT PRINCESS GENIUS!!! Ugh so exhausting and sad. But I’m sure there’s plenty of moms on here stating “But i let my daughter(s) listen to her because she’s a great example compared to the other singers out there! You know those females who show their boobies and talk about SEX?! Not my little girl…” ummm ok!

