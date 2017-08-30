Taylor Swift is ‘very talented’ & ‘a master at reinventing herself,’ sources claim

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Taylor Swift told us on Friday: “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” It felt like the new Taylor – Taylor 5.0 – was going to be all about moody silences, letting her art speak for itself, and not playing the perma-victim in multiple magazine interviews. I wondered how long that would last. It lasted four days, if you’re not counting the actual video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is less an “explanation” and more like “consternation.” Anyway, Taylor 5.0 can’t help herself, because Tay 5.0 is just like her previous, now-discarded/killed brands: she has to explain herself, or else how are you going to understand that she’s the most innocent blonde child in the world? Didn’t you know that she’s also extremely talented and a master of reinvention? I know that because a source was nice enough to Taysplain it to us.

Taylor Swift is back in the driver’s seat. For most of 2017, Swifties wondered where the superstar was hiding and what she was up to, and now after dropping her first solo single in three years all their questions have been answered. Between a messy breakup with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, a subsequent high-profile fling with Tom Hiddleston and a very public feud with the Wests, “she felt like her personal life was spinning out of control,” a source close to the star, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was draining her and she needed to disappear to reinvent herself. It was time to change things up and take another approach.” “Taylor is very excited about her new album. This has been her life for the past few months,” says the source. Swift is now “ready to come out of hiding” and is looking forward to sharing her album Reputation (out Nov. 10) with her loyal fans. The star smashed records with her dramatic music video for “Look,” racking up more than 40 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. “Taylor is very talented and wants the focus to be on her music,” says the source of the entertainer, who’s been quietly dating actor Joe Alwyn, 26, since late last fall. “She is a master at reinventing herself.”

Can you imagine a world in which all of us got to talk about ourselves like this? “Kaiser is a master of gossip-blogging,” the source said of Kaiser. “K is mega-talented and she never, ever feels the need to panic-eat ice cream while watching All In with Chris Hayes,” the source continued, “She’s the most beautiful and innocent of all the brilliant gossip bloggers and if you don’t agree, she will send her snake minions out to get you.”

The whole deal with Taylor needing to “disappear” to “reinvent herself” is… well, obvious. The issue isn’t that we needed someone to explain that to us. The issues are: A) she’s still the same old Tay-Tay, the innocent child bully who is never at fault for anything; B) if she’s claiming agency on her reinvention, then why did she need “Look What You Made Me Do,” which as I said on Sunday was about Taylor destroying her old “brands” rather than someone else “killing: them (ie, this LWYMMD/reinvention narrative is already convoluted); C) Taylor is not the master of reinvention. She’s just not.