Us Weekly: Kim Kardashian & Kanye ‘hope that Taylor can move on’

Premiere of Open Road Films' 'The Promise' - Arrivals

Last year, in the midst of Kim Kardashian’s Dropping of the Receipts, I often said that I sort of admired the way Kim Kardashian defended her husband. Since I covered all of those stories, I remember how it went: Taylor assumed an air of public victimhood, and aired her grievances with Kanye at the Grammys. Kanye was, at that time, maintaining that he had always checked in with Taylor about using her name in “Famous,” but few people believed him, especially when Taylor was performing her victimhood again. Kanye was prepared to let it drop – I believed he didn’t want to get into it with Taylor again. Kim was not prepared to let it drop. She waited, figuring out how she wanted to do it, then released the Snapchats in the middle of the summer just as Taylor’s relationship with Tom Hiddleston was becoming massively overexposed. That was always my take on it: that Kim created the plot to expose Taylor as a snake, and Kim did it as a way of protecting and defending Kanye.

I bring up The Receipts of 2016 as an example of Kim’s power to completely change someone else’s narrative. Kim figured out how she was going to do it and created a plan and that plan worked. It was a brilliant strategy, as we can still see, because Taylor Swift is still so pissed off about it. But is it possible that Kim might have won the battle but lost the war? I ask because I’m not enjoying Team Kimye’s leaks to TMZ, People Magazine and now Us Weekly. Team Kimye told TMZ that they don’t give a f–k about Taylor. They told People that Taylor’s pettiness is “pathetic.” And now this:

They’d like to be excluded from this narrative. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have moved past their feud with Taylor Swift, an insider tells Us Weekly. The pop superstar, 27, added fuel to the fire when she debuted her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which includes several pointed references to her squabble with Kimye, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

“Kim and Kanye are not concerned or interested in dredging up the situation with Taylor and hope that Taylor can move on,” the source tells Us. “Kim and Kanye haven’t even been thinking about it and have moved on.”

The couple have had a lot going on in the last year, including Kardashian’s terrifying Paris robbery and the rapper’s hospitalization for extreme exhaustion. “Kim and Kanye have been through a lot of real life situations in the last year, so Taylor Swift’s music video is not on their radar,” the insider adds.

[From Us Weekly]

I mean… it’s wonderfully bitchy, but I also feel like we can’t keep doing this. We can’t keep hearing from unnamed sources that Kim and Kanye are over it and ignoring Taylor, because clearly they are not. The power of Kim’s Receipts was that she put her name on it. She authored the plot, the scheme, the takedown. Kim didn’t care about her own “reputation” and she didn’t care if all of the little Swift stans came after her. That’s what is needed now – Kim coming out and actually saying something. Even if she just shrugs and says “I don’t know her,” that will be better than these unnamed sources talking about how Kim and Kanye don’t care.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave their hotel and head to The Vogue 100 Festival

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

64 Responses to “Us Weekly: Kim Kardashian & Kanye ‘hope that Taylor can move on’”

  1. HelloSunshine says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Lol I’m loving that they care so little that they’ve had three sources run out this week to talk about it 🙄 Idk why they wouldn’t have anticipated this coming, Taylor plays the long game when it comes to this kind of stuff and consistently churns out hits so people were definitely going to talk about Kim and Ye, even if Taylor didn’t directly say their names.

    Reply
  2. Meryl says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I can’t get mad about them leaking stuff like this, when it’s exactly how Taylor played it with both Kim and Katy. She wanted to be “over it” and “excluded” until it was her turn to make money off it.

    Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:43 am

    One has nothing to do with the other but…..if anyone can be hateful or ungrateful at this moment in time just to wake up and shower and eat, while those in Texas only have that as a memory, they need to check themselves. This is all petty nonsense and they need to focus on their own lives and families and stop being spoiled privileged children.

    Reply
  4. Aerohead21 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Seriously, no one else wonders if these guys are working together to keep tongues wagging and make a buck?

    Brilliant. It’s easy money.

    On the chance they aren’t working together on this, it is also back tracking to let sources talk instead of putting your own name on it when once before you openly did put your name on it. We know it’s you Kim and no one blames you for protecting your family. I’d have done the same.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Ever been in a situation where you are dealing with someone being totally unreasonable or worse shouting at you and you remain calm? The calmer you remain, the more angry and frustrated the other person gets, ultimately the other person ends up looking like a fool.
    It is almost like what Kimye is doing with Taylor, like they staying calm and not getting upset. They are almost a little too “calm”. Something is brewing within the Kardashian camp

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Eh, this was always going to happen.

    Taylor re-ignites this dumpster fire with a new album, there’s lots of back and forth, everyone makes lots of money. Standard issue.

    Reply
  7. A Croatian says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I believe they really don’t care and they are ignoring it, but people keep asking, and when they say they don’t care, it seems like they do care because they are saying something about it.
    It’s true, if you don’t care, ignore it, but after a million times somebody asks you just wish thr questions would stop.
    To be honest, Kim K became ever more likeable to me when that petty LWYMMD video came out.

    Reply
  8. bap says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:49 am

    All three should move on with this Nonsense. The world has real issues to figure out then this stupidness.

    Reply
    • BengalCat2000 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 7:57 am

      I agree. They’re all massive assholes. Team No one.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Yup this x 100.

      They all suck.

      Reply
      • chermcherm says:
        August 31, 2017 at 11:36 am

        Cosigned 100%. I don’t know if everyone has amnesia or what. Kim Kardashian loves fame and drama, that’s both how she became famous and why she married Kanye. Kanye is a narcisstic a-hole who pushed Taylor swift out of the way on stage because he felt like his opinion was more important than everyone else’s. And he’s constantly dredging up drama over his friendship with Jay z. I’m not defending Taylor either because she only uses feminism when it benefits her and capitalized on the “aggressive black male, white lady victim narrative” when that drama went down with Kanye’s song.

        All of these people are exhaustive jerks and if they want to fight it out, so be it. And don’t for a second think they don’t all LIVE for this.

  9. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:53 am

    So they don’t care so much that this is their *third* statement about not caring?

    They shouldn’t have said anything because now it just looks like they care a lot.

    Reply
  10. Snowflake says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Imo, a lot of these feuds are planned to get both parties media exposure.

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I bet Kanye seriously regrets interrupting her at the Grammys.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I actually kind of love it and for anything regarding that family, that’s a lot.

    They just dropped the Kardashian equivalent of “bless her heart” and while this ultimately isn’t going to put a dent in Taylor’s newest victim sleigh ride, it was a worthy shot fired.

    it’s obvious that the whole drive of this PR so far was to try and hit back at Kimye, but for them to be like, “Meh. Over it and hopefully she can get on with her life” is pretty hilarious to me. They totally undercut her.

    Like I said, Swift’s PR machine is just revving up and will be quite present in the roll out of her album, so I’m sure this slight won’t stop her fans at all, but you know that this reaction has got to be pissing her off big time. She is itching for revenge and she wants a fight and right now they’re not giving it to her. If they’re smart, they will continue to ignore her and if asked again, just push the same story – not interested.

    Reply
  13. Katherine says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Receipts will still remain one great epic takedown, I don’t care if they don’t handle this current thing just as perfectly, doesn’t matter in my book. Plus, that vid will take down itself with the fan tickets mess and all

    Reply
  14. Monsy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:26 am

    As someone said before, #TeamNoOne

    Reply
  15. Alissa says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:56 am

    do we know for certain that just because there’s been the three stories, that it’s actually coming from Kim?

    Reply
  16. Bee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Kim and Kayne have children and therefore better and more important things to dwell on. Taylor just has Taylor to dwell on. Therein, lies the difference. If her whole album is full of this attention seeking rubbish, people are going to tire of her, and quickly.

    Reply
  17. hollah says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:27 am

    So Kim escalated a public feud and now suddenly is above it all when the ball is sent back her court? Hah! If she really wanted to set the record straight she would have released the entire unedited conversation, not tantalizing snaps that create speculation. She’s loving every darn second of the attention. People haven’t paid this much attention to her since the robbery.

    Reply
  18. nikzilla says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I cannot believe i’m saying this but, I LOVE her style in the top image.

    Reply
  19. ANOTHER DAY says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Are Kim, Kanye and Taylor the new Brandi, Eddie & LAR ???? In cahoots with each other in manufactured drama designed solely to stay relevant…..make some money……and be on our feeds weekly……

    Reply
  20. Poop says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    what else is KK going to say? After the robbery and meltdown, their priorities are in a different order. Kim is expanding her makeup empire. Taylor is still talking about year old events. No offense to Taylor, but if your album depends on old drama, you need to rethink your approach.

    Reply
  21. Carli says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I feel like the “I don’t care” shrug has already happened https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxO3m49rTUA
    I never thought I’d prefer Kim to Taylor, but I so do.

    Reply
  22. Nedsdag says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Why mention it at all?

    Reply
  23. jwoolman says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Oh, please. Kim wasn’t defending her husband. She was looking to jump her ratings on tv.

    If she really was trying to help her husband, she would have done so months before rather than waiting for a time when she needed a ratings boost. And she would have prioritized mediation to reconcile Swift and Kanye, since it all sounded like a huge misunderstanding between the two of them. Neither Swift nor Kanye are skilled at conflict resolution themselves.

    Instead, Kim fanned the flames and really didn’t provide “the receipts”. She provided a few 10-second snippets of a conversation that took more than an hour. She never released the full conversation. We have no idea what was surrounding those snippets or even if she doctored the snippets internally as well. Kim busied herself using every forum she could to spin the story her way. Kim has a long history of creative editing on her tv shows to rewrite history and is a pathological liar in general. There is simply no reason to trust her on this.

    Reply
  24. Peggy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I can’t stand Kim . Honestly how this site promotes her, yet would rip open any other female who pulls half of what she had is a joke. The one time and one time only i am team swift. Kanye needs to get as far away as possible from this family.

    Reply
  25. Anon33 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Kanye is being counter-sued by Lloyd’s, and they’re intimating that it’s due to drug abuse in violation of his contract. So I’m thinking maybe they do have bigger things to worry about…

    Reply

