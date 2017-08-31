Ivanka Trump: Let’s make it easier for businesses to underpay women & minorities

Honestly, there’s too much happening politically to even keep track at this point. Plus, the US Open is happening, so my mind isn’t going to be on politics this fortnight anyway. Still, when this story popped up, I couldn’t help myself. Surely, this isn’t real? But it is. The Baby Fists White House is no longer going to require business owners to document how much they pay their workers broken down by gender, race and ethnicity. The dismissal of this requirement was backed by none other than daddy’s precious princess Ivanka Trump. Ivanka keeps saying that she cares about women in the workforce, she cares about maternity leave and creating equal opportunities for (white) women. But obviously, she doesn’t really give a sh-t about any of that. What’s amazing is the way Newsweek describes this f–king decision:

The White House, with the backing of Ivanka Trump, will end an Obama-era policy that would have required business owners to document how much they pay their workers alongside their gender, race and ethnicity. The Trump administration is scrapping the scheme, which was due to come into force in the spring this year, on the basis that it will be a burden to employers. The data-collection requirement was proposed by Obama in 2016 as part of a drive to rectify pay inequality among different minority groups, the Wall Street Journal reported. “It’s enormously burdensome,” Neomi Raom an administrator from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs said. “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” she added. Under the scheme, employers with 100 or more employees would have needed to hand over data on employment and wages to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The White House has said the new data that would have to be supplied would not comply with the federal Paperwork Reduction Act because of its sheer volume. Officials also said they doubted whether the data would reflect the realities of pay disparity. Ivanka Trump who, with her husband Jared Kushner, had been the hope of moderates trying to gain influence in the White House, has backed the scrapping of the initiative. While she has pushed for equal pay for women, Ivanka said in a statement the policy would not lead to pay equality. “Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” Ivanka said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, [the Office of Management and Budget], Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap,” she added.

The Trump White House is scrapping the regulation because IT WOULD BE TOO MUCH READING. Too many papers, you guys. Too much data is the REAL problem, right? “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” because how could cold, efficient salary data broken down by gender, race and ethnicity give any kind of indication as the systemic inequalities faced by people who are not white men in any given workforce? And Ivanka says: “the proposed policy would not yield the intended results.” The intended results being “help the federal government keep track of businesses who are chronically underpaying women and minorities.” But if the government kept track of that, then that would be so much paperwork and then they might actually have to do something about it. Thank God Ivanka was there to Ivanksplain it to us! Ivanka to the rescue! I can’t wait to see her solution to pay inequality. Maybe that will just be tasked to Jared too, like Middle East peace, reorganizing the federal government and all of those shady deals with Russian banks.