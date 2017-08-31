Ivanka Trump: Let’s make it easier for businesses to underpay women & minorities

President Trump and daughter Ivanka attend Small Business Event

Honestly, there’s too much happening politically to even keep track at this point. Plus, the US Open is happening, so my mind isn’t going to be on politics this fortnight anyway. Still, when this story popped up, I couldn’t help myself. Surely, this isn’t real? But it is. The Baby Fists White House is no longer going to require business owners to document how much they pay their workers broken down by gender, race and ethnicity. The dismissal of this requirement was backed by none other than daddy’s precious princess Ivanka Trump. Ivanka keeps saying that she cares about women in the workforce, she cares about maternity leave and creating equal opportunities for (white) women. But obviously, she doesn’t really give a sh-t about any of that. What’s amazing is the way Newsweek describes this f–king decision:

The White House, with the backing of Ivanka Trump, will end an Obama-era policy that would have required business owners to document how much they pay their workers alongside their gender, race and ethnicity. The Trump administration is scrapping the scheme, which was due to come into force in the spring this year, on the basis that it will be a burden to employers. The data-collection requirement was proposed by Obama in 2016 as part of a drive to rectify pay inequality among different minority groups, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“It’s enormously burdensome,” Neomi Raom an administrator from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs said. “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” she added.

Under the scheme, employers with 100 or more employees would have needed to hand over data on employment and wages to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The White House has said the new data that would have to be supplied would not comply with the federal Paperwork Reduction Act because of its sheer volume. Officials also said they doubted whether the data would reflect the realities of pay disparity.

Ivanka Trump who, with her husband Jared Kushner, had been the hope of moderates trying to gain influence in the White House, has backed the scrapping of the initiative. While she has pushed for equal pay for women, Ivanka said in a statement the policy would not lead to pay equality.

“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” Ivanka said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, [the Office of Management and Budget], Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap,” she added.

The Trump White House is scrapping the regulation because IT WOULD BE TOO MUCH READING. Too many papers, you guys. Too much data is the REAL problem, right? “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” because how could cold, efficient salary data broken down by gender, race and ethnicity give any kind of indication as the systemic inequalities faced by people who are not white men in any given workforce? And Ivanka says: “the proposed policy would not yield the intended results.” The intended results being “help the federal government keep track of businesses who are chronically underpaying women and minorities.” But if the government kept track of that, then that would be so much paperwork and then they might actually have to do something about it. Thank God Ivanka was there to Ivanksplain it to us! Ivanka to the rescue! I can’t wait to see her solution to pay inequality. Maybe that will just be tasked to Jared too, like Middle East peace, reorganizing the federal government and all of those shady deals with Russian banks.

107 Responses to “Ivanka Trump: Let’s make it easier for businesses to underpay women & minorities”

  1. Aerohead21 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:47 am

    There is only one definition for the word complicit and currently the dictionary has a picture of Ivanka next to it. Seriously, this woman makes me sick. I try every day but lately I just bury my head in the sand and focus on me and my family.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I call bull shit. I work for the government and we can track ANYTHING.

    And why is the princess royal speaking to this?????? As if she has any clue what real women and minorities face daily in the real world.

    Reply
    • Astrid says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:01 am

      I too work for Uncle Sam and we thrive on data! There’s never enough of it. It’s appalling what’s she’s doing at the White House.

      Reply
    • Leelee says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Yes they can. Retired Fed here, most people would be appalled, angry and discomfited to know how much data is coded about them.

      Reply
    • Marion C says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:16 am

      Yes, but having been on the side of having to do the reporting, it is incredibly challenging for the folks having to actually do the data collection/reporting. The government does not make it easy, at all, for businesses to do this. Programs and website are buggy, half the time is spent trying just comprehend what is being asked, and every state has it’s own reporting, but it’s not like the Common App for college where states and feds use the same forms and share. Even the most progressive, supportive, business is overwhelmed.

      Reply
      • Cynthia says:
        August 31, 2017 at 8:31 am

        I understand it would be challenging, however, what is the alternative? We need the data in order to understand and rectify the problem. I also think this is the problem in general with government, yes is a burden but you find a replacement or make it better along the way.
        Furthermore, I thought this white house is all about efficiency and bringing private sector ideas to the government. This would have been a great example of applying that.

      • Marion C says:
        August 31, 2017 at 8:55 am

        I’m not saying it is worthwhile, what I am saying is regulatory reporting is overwhelming for small business. Everyone says this is easy and sure, if this was all they had to do. Affordable care act has mandatory reporting, as does DOT, EPA, OSHA, etc. For example, there is demographic data collected as part of ACA reporting, but EEOC and HHS reports/systems don’t talk, and nothing federal talks to state. Most don’t have a dedicated HR department, one person is handing ALL the administrative tasks, government reporting (state, federal, local). Pie in the sky, never going to happen, would be universal reporting across municipalities, states and federal. And use easy to understand language so half the time isn’t spent trying to decipher what is being asked.

      • Sharon Lea says:
        August 31, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Reading this thread, it was surprising to see Ivanka’s take. But Marion you made some very good points. Wish someone out there had the means and the time to modify Common App for this issue. As an admin, I get how this can be dumped on someone without the time or resources.

      • Wilma says:
        August 31, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Small businesses wouldn’t have been involved in this. Only companies with 100+ employees (and therefor a payroll system that would make collecting this info pretty easy)

    • lightpurple says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:27 am

      I defend companies in discrimination cases. Every single case, I ask for this because I want to know what I’m dealing with and I know a good attorney is going to ask for this in discovery. I also ask for age breakdowns too. I have never had a client not be able to get this information back to me either immediately or within a few days.

      There is absolutely nothing to support backing away from this other than Princess Nagini, self-proclaimed advocate for women, wants to help her Nazi daddy encourage discrimination in the workplace.

      Reply
    • Karen says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:34 am

      It’s not like HR isn’t already collecting this information. It’s just BS.

      Reply
    • Hazel says:
      August 31, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      Agreed. It could be a damned electronic database; no paper necessary.
      One, they like discrimination; two, it was an Obama-era act. trump has to undo everything Obama did.

      Reply
  3. Tiffany27 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The Night King and Cersei are enacting more policies that will harm women and minorities…….. how shocking! I truly believe at this point they just want to destroy the EVERYTHING.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:50 am

    No, it is NOT a burden on anybody. God forbid we have actual numbers. Let’s just make policies on whatever Princess Nagini pulls out of her butt implants.

    Call your congressional representatives and demand that this data collection be made statutory.

    Also call your governor and state representatives and ask if it is done on a state level (many states do). If it is, thank them and encourage them to keep it in place. If it isn’t, demand that they pass laws to do it so that we have the data on state levels.

    Finally, that breathing polished turd Princess Nagini claims to be an advocate for the empowerment of women and girls on her Twitter bio. Write HER at the White House and demand that she be truthful and remove that lie.

    And could somebody tell that snake to buy and wear a decent bra? Tired of seeing her damn nipples popping out all over the place, which they are doing in that blue top above.

    Reply
    • Cynthia says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Exactly what I said. Yes is a burden, yes is hard but it has to be done. In the private sector nobody makes decisions without data, why should this be any different.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 31, 2017 at 9:30 am

      I love the way you hate her.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 31, 2017 at 11:13 am

        Yeah I don’t think I’ve ever seen LP go his hard on anyone and so consistently too.
        Every comment is just dripping with utter contempt.

        I enjoy it.

      • lightpurple says:
        August 31, 2017 at 11:48 am

        She makes me just want to hit something. And I’m a non-violent person. So much of our tax money is being wasted on her while she openly accepts bribes and promotes her company and then poses for pictures. She is not qualified for any job in the White House yet she can’t seem to pick even one. Is she a tax expert?
        An education expert? A civil rights expert? A foreign affairs expert? No to all of that. Yet there she is with her incessant photo-ops. And she has yet to dress appropriately for a single event. So tired of seeing her dressed for garden parties or afternoon weddings while attending government meetings. And she really does need to buy a good bra. One that isn’t sheer mesh so her nipples aren’t constantly sticking out.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 31, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        @lightpurple
        I feel you.
        I hate her like I hate her father. I loathe her and her repugnant wonder twin. I am so glad she is shunned in DC and shunned in New York. But it isn’t enough. I want that idiot in prison.

      • Lightpurple says:
        August 31, 2017 at 1:08 pm

        MagnoliaRose, I want her in prison so much although I firmly believe she will try to cut a deal, using the welfare of her kids as an argument that they can’t send both mummy & daddy to prison or she’ll testify against Jared & perjure herself to pin everything on him. He’s a fool if he trusts her. I love that Mueller is working with NY and state charges may be brought. No pardon from daddy & no Club Fed. Gritty state prison is where this corrupt snake belongs

      • Another Anne says:
        August 31, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        lightpurple, I want to give you a big hug right now. You have nailed it.

        The description of her dressing for garden parties at government meetings is on the money. But given how carefully she plans each outfit, I think it’s safe to assume she plans the bra situation as well. Those nipples do more work than she does.

  5. RBC says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:51 am

    If the Borgias and Carringtons of Dynasty had intermarried the offspring would be the Trumps.
    They are just unreal

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Now can people stop pretending Ivanka is any better than the rest of her sham family? Cool

    Reply
  7. bap says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Know one should be shocked about this.

    Reply
  8. Hag says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Ivanka Trump is an enabler.
    Ivanka Trump is a narcissist.
    Ivanka Trump is just like her father.

    Reply
  9. GreenBunny says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Newsweek referring it to as a scheme, like Obama is back there plotting something nefarious to ensure equal pay for women and minorities. But the Trumps are innocent and thank god they are putting an end to that scheming. My rage has no words for these grifting cons. Ivanka is the antithesis of feminism. When the history books are written, I hope she’s nothing than a foot note explaining that she was incompetent and accomplished nothing.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:54 am

    “Obama-era policy”

    Everything you need to know about why he’s ending it is contained in those three words. It has been the main reason for almost every destructive decision he’s made. And the base eats that shit up. As long as it pisses off the liberals, it’s all good, right?? The “but all the reading is haaaaaard” is just a convenient excuse that also panders to the sexist illterates that follow him.

    The only ones who are going to give a damn that his grifter daughter wife backed this have no business being surprised or dismayed and if they are, they should be feeling incredibly stupid for being so foolish, blind and selfish.

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Ivanka is clearly leaning into Trump’s base. She has the same desperate need for approval as her father.

    Reply
  12. KikiGee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Er, didn’t they invent spreadsheets about 40 years ago?
    So…difficult to record/crunch data how exactly?

    Reply
  13. graymatters says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I think Ivanka believes that if women can afford to wear her label, then they’re doing okay. What other data could the government possibly want?

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Ivanka’s transition from Complicit to full on Misogyny Barbie is complete.

    Sorry ladies, minorities, assuring equal pay is too burdensome. WTF- this has to violate some laws.

    Reply
  15. Marion C says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Will preface this by saying I am all for wage equality. However I also work with a number of small businesses in my job and they were dreading this. NOT because they oppose the idea of wage parity but because so much of their time is spent dealing with government implemented policy and regulations, forget the day to day to dos of running a business. The government does not set up easy to use tools for any of this, and with many changes it requires either manual tracking, costly programming, training, etc. They keep adding but nothing gets taken away. In NY state, the requirements they have, and penalties for not adhering, to sales tax collection for the state and reporting would make your head spin. Also, in addition to federal rules every business also has a slate of state and local rules, constantly changing, to manage. And in many cases it’s one person handling HR, insurance, accounts payable/receivable, while covering the counter or answering the phone. It’s overwhelming.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:19 am

      I don’t know. Change is pretty much never a breeze to implement but I’d think once a company got the basic infrastructure set up to handle these requirements it would get easier. I work for a school and we have lots of things we need to track and report. It’s not fun but it gets easier and more efficient as tools and processes improve.

      Reply
    • H says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:22 am

      I’ve got zero sympathy for these businesses. Sorry. You can’t handle the paperwork? Close down. Myself, as a special education teacher I have MASSIVE amounts of paperwork and compliances I have to do. You think parents, the state or government would coddle me if I said, “it’s too hard, I don’t feel like doing it.” No, I’d be out the door and out of a job.

      Reply
      • vaultdweller101 says:
        August 31, 2017 at 8:32 am

        Preach it! I’m a social worker. Talk about massive regulations and policies that must be followed, a literal forest of documentation, and you STILL have to do the rest of your job, which is enormous.

        If I told my boss, I couldn’t enter data in our county and state databases by deadline because it was just “too difficult”… LOL. I can only imagine. They’d replace me quick as anything.

        Esmom is right, too. There are tools out there that will help. The more you do it, the easier it becomes. If you can’t figure it out, IDK. Sorry? Capitalism is not going to gently hold your hand. I work with huge gov’t database reporting systems that are not intuitive and suck, but… I learned how to use them. That’s it.

      • swak says:
        August 31, 2017 at 9:11 am

        I am in awe of you teachers of special education (I’m retired after 30 years of teaching). The amount of paperwork that you all have to do is unbelievable and I don’t know how you have much time to teach or plan your lessons other than outside the classroom. Kuddos to you.

    • lightpurple says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:29 am

      If they get sued for discrimination, they’ll have to cough up this information and a lot more. They might as well keep it anyway.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:29 am

      @Marion- the best solution to your aforementioned problem is to help the companies do the work, not stop the work altogether.

      Reply
      • Marion C says:
        August 31, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Yes, it would. It’s also easy for folks to say it’s not a problem to do; comparing social work reporting to small business reporting is apples and oranges. Again, not saying the information is not worthwhile, but it is easy to sit and implement mandates from afar. The government, state and federal, need to actually spend a few days with the small businesses as they try to navigate all the mandatory reporting. If colleges across the country can figure out a common application, basic demographic reporting across platforms, etc. should be a breeze!

      • Esmom says:
        August 31, 2017 at 9:15 am

        I worked for a non-profit and everything was done manually — tracking donations, inventory and deliveries on a daily basis and more — until they got a system with Saleforce that makes everything pretty simple. You can track basically anything. This is a shoestring operation with very little money for overhead and they realized the investment in a tool like this was important.

    • pinetree13 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      100+ employees is not what I would consider a small business!!!

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 31, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      Sorry but I am not buying it. No one ever said work was easy. But you know what isn’t easy? Being paid less for the same work because you are a minority and a woman. I have no pity to offer. You keep trying to convince us that the paperwork is too much.Then maybe that job needs people who can work fast and catch on quick. What can I tell you?

      Reply
  16. Cannibell says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:07 am

    What I don’t get is why anyone thought anyone in this Cadre of Evil Disasters would do anything other than what they’re doing. #notsurprised

    Reply
  17. Jenns says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Oh. Wow. Shocking.

    Reply
  18. Tan says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Ivanka is looking out for her and Jareds business, they don’t want anyone to know how much they underpay their workers.

    Reply
  19. Shambles says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:10 am

    So, who’s keeping a list of all the “Obama-era policies” they’re rolling back, so that we can reinstate them once they’re all in prison? Maybe Rachel Maddow is keeping a list.

    Something mean: Ivanka’s breast implants are totally wrong for her body.

    Reply
  20. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I ran a roofing co for over a decade in NY. No college education, sales tax was a piece of cake. I left to be a SAHM. But I do agree that NYS makes it really expensive for the little guys to keep the doors open.

    Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:26 am

    daddy must have bought her a pony to put her name on killing this initiative. these people sicken me.

    Reply
  22. Merritt says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Anyone who thought Ivanka would be a voice of reason in the administration was lying to themselves and everyone else. Ivanka is just like her father just less disheveled.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      August 31, 2017 at 8:52 am

      As I said above, she’s the polished turd. They are the same. She fully supports him in everything he says and does. Her “advocacy” on women’s issues consists of photo-ops while daddy cuts the budgets for the programs. Hey, you lost all your funding but you got a picture with Princess Nagini and her giant fake boobs, aren’t you empowered now?

      Reply
  23. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I happen to agree with them. There is no way that going to right to the source, and gathering real time information about gender and pay, would ever accurately reflect who is getting paid what.

    I mean, what was Obama thinking? Businesses reporting what they pay, and to whom, so that the gov’t know what businesses paid, and to whom?

    preposterous.

    Reply
  24. adastraperaspera says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:05 am

    So much for transparency. The mens seem pretty desperate to hide the truth about wage gaps from women. And as for this being difficult, has anyone heard of Access or Excel? Not to mention the fact that businesses are keeping track of everything from our eye color to favorite chip brand so that they can manipulate our spending and pretty much everything we do. No time for wage records? Puleeze.

    Reply
  25. Sharon Lea says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Knowing she started as a Vice President at her Dad’s company fresh out of college, she hasn’t earned anything, so these comments bug the crap out of me. She has no idea about real life.

    Reply
  26. Harryg says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Could there be a system where an employee reports what they were paid and by what company? And if it looks like the salaries are not in balance, the business is looked closer.

    Reply
  27. why? says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I don’t understand why the press is shocked by Ivanka’s decision. When her father decided to ban Transgenders, were was Ivanka? She responded a week later by leaking a positive article about her and her husband. When her father decided to put the Transgender ban into effect during the Hurricane coverage, where was Ivanka? When her father verbally attacked Mika, where was Ivanka? When her father dismantled the women and girl’s program, where was Ivanka? Ivanka is in the WH for 2 reasons, to profit from being the president’s daughter(her position allows her to get close to leaders and arrange business deals in their countries and stalk her crush Justin Trudeau) and to leak positive stories about herself and father(sometimes when the feedback is too negative, she will throw her father, brother, and husband under the bus to make herself look better).

    Reply
  28. JoJo says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:51 am

    But collecting voter data from all 50 states is somehow critical and necessary data gathering!

    Reply
  29. Joh says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:18 am

    But voter information they need.

    Reply
  30. nicegirl says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:23 am

    What a bunch of shiz-

    Lock her up

    Lock her up

    Lock her up

    Reply
  31. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Perhaps, for this administration, data collection in all forms, across platforms, entities and sectors, can be temporarily depicted through simple pictures. Icons created to eliminate the very difficult task of actual reading and comprehension. We could also assign colors. And we could create a weekly governmental chart for the white house with a checklist pertaining to not only each icon, but a host of other extremely difficult topics which require simply too much thought could be grouped into larger catch-all categories with attractive images. The proverbial gold star, in this case we could affix Swarovski Crystals or actual diamonds, could be the standing measure for attention, decision and follow-through reward. Furthermore, for every painstaking task attached to these burdensome icons, POTUS and his staff could trade in a certain number of gold stars for specific segments of “time off.”

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      August 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

      For drump it’s simple–everything he does is motivated by spite towards President Obama and his legacy. It’s clear that daddy drump did this to wreck the Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and expected Grifter Barbie to back him up because he thinks she speaks to all women.

      These people are so transparent in their cruelty.

      Reply
  32. Trillion says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:48 am

    First step to solving problems: collect the data. I think there are 3 columns here: gender, race, pay. How inept do they think businesses with over 100 employees are?

    Reply
  33. Radley says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

    She’s loathsome and well on her way to being disgraced. I’m thrilled the NYC and Washington elite are shunning her and her Ken doll. Hopefully, they both get charged in their family’s long running shady schemes.

    Down with this lying fraud. She’s as nutty and evil as her dad.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      August 31, 2017 at 11:32 am

      And if she’s charged in NY, Daddy can’t pardon her and I don’t think Andrew Cuomo is a big fan right now.

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      August 31, 2017 at 11:38 am

      @Radley. She really is. I always found her placid, imperious personality jarring and false. But it turns out she’s much worse. I don’t think “evil” is too strong a word for her and daddy drump.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 31, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Count. On. It.

      Their life as they knew it in NYC is over. They will not be welcome anywhere and doors will slam. Already it is costing the Kushners loads of money. They are done.
      They didn’t think maybe their stench would rub off on their kids but it is. Not that people are mean to the kids, but they don’t want them in groups because then they would have to deal with the Wonder twins. Good luck putting their kids in the prestigious schools they want. It won’t happen. The parents barely wanted Barron because of Melania. They had to bribe their way in. I don’t think these losers will have that option.

      Reply
  34. B n A fn says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:46 am

    We know we are dealing with a family of liars. The father, 45 is a pathological liar, the wife FLOTUS is a liar, stole Michelle O speach and told the reporter she wrote it herself, junior is a proven liar and now princess plastic doll is a liar thinking we don’t know that with computer everything is easily stored and retrievable. Don’t know too much about the other son he was just giving an interview saying how hard their father is having it he don’t know how he has not committed suicide. This is the same man who terrorizes everyone who does not agrees with him.

    OT: NBC polls came out last night- 60% says they disagree with the pardon of Arpaio
    64% is in favor of protecting Dreamers.

    Fox News Poll. – voters mood sours 56% says Trump is Tearing the Country Apart.

    Mueller and NY Attorney General are working together so 45 cannot pardon his friends. 45 cannot pardon anyone charged with a State crime. Meaning, they are boxing 🥊 in 45 from playing his pardon game as he did with Arpaio.

    Reply
  35. FLebel says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    In reading today’s news – there may be some hope in this fiasco of a Presidency. Drump only has pardon power over federal criminal cases, not state cases. Mueller and his team know this, and are working with state attorney generals. There may be good evidence of money laundering and other scum-bag business crimes by Trump, family, and associates. Mueller likely has access to the federal and state tax forms for these pirates and traitors. Keep the faith – it ain’t over, even if the so-called-president uses his pardon power.

    Reply
  36. Betsy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I cannot wait to see this pinheaded bimbo in an orange jumpsuit, roots growing out. FFS, Ivanka. You’re lower than a dog.

    Reply
  37. Kitten says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I’m trying not to post about 45 on FB today so I thought I would just put this here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/08/31/trump-treasury-secretary-wont-commit-to-put-harriet-tubman-on-20-bill/?utm_term=.3d5faab3abc1

    If Mnuchin stops this I will absolutely scream. I f*cking hate these people so much.

    Reply
  38. themummy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I just want to say how it grates on my ears when I hear the word “scheme” used to mean “plan.” I know that is the normal usage in the UK and that’s all well and good, but here in the U.S., the word “scheme” implies deceit, sneakiness, and manipulation of some sort. It has a decidedly negative connotation.

    All of that said, Princesss Nagini is mere degrees of evil away from her father. Just gross in every possible way. She is not a good person at all.

    Reply

