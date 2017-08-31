Ivanka Trump: Let’s make it easier for businesses to underpay women & minorities

Honestly, there’s too much happening politically to even keep track at this point. Plus, the US Open is happening, so my mind isn’t going to be on politics this fortnight anyway. Still, when this story popped up, I couldn’t help myself. Surely, this isn’t real? But it is. The Baby Fists White House is no longer going to require business owners to document how much they pay their workers broken down by gender, race and ethnicity. The dismissal of this requirement was backed by none other than daddy’s precious princess Ivanka Trump. Ivanka keeps saying that she cares about women in the workforce, she cares about maternity leave and creating equal opportunities for (white) women. But obviously, she doesn’t really give a sh-t about any of that. What’s amazing is the way Newsweek describes this f–king decision:
The White House, with the backing of Ivanka Trump, will end an Obama-era policy that would have required business owners to document how much they pay their workers alongside their gender, race and ethnicity. The Trump administration is scrapping the scheme, which was due to come into force in the spring this year, on the basis that it will be a burden to employers. The data-collection requirement was proposed by Obama in 2016 as part of a drive to rectify pay inequality among different minority groups, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“It’s enormously burdensome,” Neomi Raom an administrator from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs said. “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” she added.
Under the scheme, employers with 100 or more employees would have needed to hand over data on employment and wages to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The White House has said the new data that would have to be supplied would not comply with the federal Paperwork Reduction Act because of its sheer volume. Officials also said they doubted whether the data would reflect the realities of pay disparity.
Ivanka Trump who, with her husband Jared Kushner, had been the hope of moderates trying to gain influence in the White House, has backed the scrapping of the initiative. While she has pushed for equal pay for women, Ivanka said in a statement the policy would not lead to pay equality.
“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” Ivanka said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, [the Office of Management and Budget], Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap,” she added.
The Trump White House is scrapping the regulation because IT WOULD BE TOO MUCH READING. Too many papers, you guys. Too much data is the REAL problem, right? “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” because how could cold, efficient salary data broken down by gender, race and ethnicity give any kind of indication as the systemic inequalities faced by people who are not white men in any given workforce? And Ivanka says: “the proposed policy would not yield the intended results.” The intended results being “help the federal government keep track of businesses who are chronically underpaying women and minorities.” But if the government kept track of that, then that would be so much paperwork and then they might actually have to do something about it. Thank God Ivanka was there to Ivanksplain it to us! Ivanka to the rescue! I can’t wait to see her solution to pay inequality. Maybe that will just be tasked to Jared too, like Middle East peace, reorganizing the federal government and all of those shady deals with Russian banks.
There is only one definition for the word complicit and currently the dictionary has a picture of Ivanka next to it. Seriously, this woman makes me sick. I try every day but lately I just bury my head in the sand and focus on me and my family.
I can’t tell if she is brilliantly cunning or just garden-variety weak and dumb. She can play daddy like a fiddle but that doesn’t mean she’s smart. Like, does she have a plan for herself?
Her plan is to wear nice clothes, make/steal a lot of money and stay out of trouble. So far she’s succeeding. Feh.
She can’t play Daddyblike a fiddle. She’s Daddy’s favorite in no small measure because he desires her sexually, but the most she can do is wheedle small, personal concessions out of that narcissistic rage monster. Ivana raised her children to placate and pander for access to money, that’s all, don’t expect anything important from her or that dunce she married.
@Elx, I believe she is just like daddy and agrees with everything he says and does. She sees nothing wrong with even his worst behavior. This idea that her ideas are more progressive or that she would even try to moderate him is just marketing to attract moderate and women voters. John Oliver did a great segment on her. People think she’ll be good because she looks good but she has never given any evidence that she is any different than her father
I can’t stand seeing her smug, privileged, overly-worked-on face.
+1000 Entitled idiots.
You stole my thought exactly!!! This family is mean and dirty. They will never be able to repair their reputations after this.
I call bull shit. I work for the government and we can track ANYTHING.
And why is the princess royal speaking to this?????? As if she has any clue what real women and minorities face daily in the real world.
I too work for Uncle Sam and we thrive on data! There’s never enough of it. It’s appalling what’s she’s doing at the White House.
Yes they can. Retired Fed here, most people would be appalled, angry and discomfited to know how much data is coded about them.
@ Astrid and Lee- exactly!!!!!! And maybe some intern can put together some charts and graphs for her to understand it. But she may get lost in the colors.
Yes, but having been on the side of having to do the reporting, it is incredibly challenging for the folks having to actually do the data collection/reporting. The government does not make it easy, at all, for businesses to do this. Programs and website are buggy, half the time is spent trying just comprehend what is being asked, and every state has it’s own reporting, but it’s not like the Common App for college where states and feds use the same forms and share. Even the most progressive, supportive, business is overwhelmed.
I understand it would be challenging, however, what is the alternative? We need the data in order to understand and rectify the problem. I also think this is the problem in general with government, yes is a burden but you find a replacement or make it better along the way.
Furthermore, I thought this white house is all about efficiency and bringing private sector ideas to the government. This would have been a great example of applying that.
I’m not saying it is worthwhile, what I am saying is regulatory reporting is overwhelming for small business. Everyone says this is easy and sure, if this was all they had to do. Affordable care act has mandatory reporting, as does DOT, EPA, OSHA, etc. For example, there is demographic data collected as part of ACA reporting, but EEOC and HHS reports/systems don’t talk, and nothing federal talks to state. Most don’t have a dedicated HR department, one person is handing ALL the administrative tasks, government reporting (state, federal, local). Pie in the sky, never going to happen, would be universal reporting across municipalities, states and federal. And use easy to understand language so half the time isn’t spent trying to decipher what is being asked.
Reading this thread, it was surprising to see Ivanka’s take. But Marion you made some very good points. Wish someone out there had the means and the time to modify Common App for this issue. As an admin, I get how this can be dumped on someone without the time or resources.
Small businesses wouldn’t have been involved in this. Only companies with 100+ employees (and therefor a payroll system that would make collecting this info pretty easy)
I defend companies in discrimination cases. Every single case, I ask for this because I want to know what I’m dealing with and I know a good attorney is going to ask for this in discovery. I also ask for age breakdowns too. I have never had a client not be able to get this information back to me either immediately or within a few days.
There is absolutely nothing to support backing away from this other than Princess Nagini, self-proclaimed advocate for women, wants to help her Nazi daddy encourage discrimination in the workplace.
Former HR person here (and in another former lifetime, I did the stat analyses for expert witnesses in the plaintiff side in EEO cases). This wasn’t difficult to track or report even in the 1990s.
Reporting is a lot different now than in the 1990′s. And most small business do not have a dedicated HR person.
@Marion – any company with 100+ employees has some staff dedicated to payroll, benefits, etc. This is not difficult data to collect. My company has 20 employees and we have a full time staff person dedicated to these things.
It’s not like HR isn’t already collecting this information. It’s just BS.
Agreed. It could be a damned electronic database; no paper necessary.
One, they like discrimination; two, it was an Obama-era act. trump has to undo everything Obama did.
The Night King and Cersei are enacting more policies that will harm women and minorities…….. how shocking! I truly believe at this point they just want to destroy the EVERYTHING.
@tiffany
Completely accurate description. There aren’t words to express my loathing of these people.
I can’t say I have EVER HATED a politician before him….. I won’t even listen to him speak – ever. I turn him off whenever I see him. I think they will be POISON to anyone after they are out of the white house (hopefully very soon).
Trump isnt the The Knight King. The NK has a great strategy that obviously works very well. Also a more natural skin tone than Trump.
No, it is NOT a burden on anybody. God forbid we have actual numbers. Let’s just make policies on whatever Princess Nagini pulls out of her butt implants.
Call your congressional representatives and demand that this data collection be made statutory.
Also call your governor and state representatives and ask if it is done on a state level (many states do). If it is, thank them and encourage them to keep it in place. If it isn’t, demand that they pass laws to do it so that we have the data on state levels.
Finally, that breathing polished turd Princess Nagini claims to be an advocate for the empowerment of women and girls on her Twitter bio. Write HER at the White House and demand that she be truthful and remove that lie.
And could somebody tell that snake to buy and wear a decent bra? Tired of seeing her damn nipples popping out all over the place, which they are doing in that blue top above.
Exactly what I said. Yes is a burden, yes is hard but it has to be done. In the private sector nobody makes decisions without data, why should this be any different.
I love the way you hate her.
Yeah I don’t think I’ve ever seen LP go his hard on anyone and so consistently too.
Every comment is just dripping with utter contempt.
I enjoy it.
She makes me just want to hit something. And I’m a non-violent person. So much of our tax money is being wasted on her while she openly accepts bribes and promotes her company and then poses for pictures. She is not qualified for any job in the White House yet she can’t seem to pick even one. Is she a tax expert?
An education expert? A civil rights expert? A foreign affairs expert? No to all of that. Yet there she is with her incessant photo-ops. And she has yet to dress appropriately for a single event. So tired of seeing her dressed for garden parties or afternoon weddings while attending government meetings. And she really does need to buy a good bra. One that isn’t sheer mesh so her nipples aren’t constantly sticking out.
@lightpurple
I feel you.
I hate her like I hate her father. I loathe her and her repugnant wonder twin. I am so glad she is shunned in DC and shunned in New York. But it isn’t enough. I want that idiot in prison.
MagnoliaRose, I want her in prison so much although I firmly believe she will try to cut a deal, using the welfare of her kids as an argument that they can’t send both mummy & daddy to prison or she’ll testify against Jared & perjure herself to pin everything on him. He’s a fool if he trusts her. I love that Mueller is working with NY and state charges may be brought. No pardon from daddy & no Club Fed. Gritty state prison is where this corrupt snake belongs
lightpurple, I want to give you a big hug right now. You have nailed it.
The description of her dressing for garden parties at government meetings is on the money. But given how carefully she plans each outfit, I think it’s safe to assume she plans the bra situation as well. Those nipples do more work than she does.
If the Borgias and Carringtons of Dynasty had intermarried the offspring would be the Trumps.
They are just unreal
Now can people stop pretending Ivanka is any better than the rest of her sham family? Cool
Ivanka is her father’s daughter. How did we all think at one time that she was better than her father?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never did. Just like I don’t believe Melania is a victim. That’s the narrative for people that can afford to be “optimistic” about the s*it hole we are all in
Because it is hard to imagine anyone in the world as awful as him. I don’t care that she used to be whatever. What she is now is a malignant a-hole so she and the whole family should rot in prison.
Know one should be shocked about this.
Ivanka Trump is an enabler.
Ivanka Trump is a narcissist.
Ivanka Trump is just like her father.
Newsweek referring it to as a scheme, like Obama is back there plotting something nefarious to ensure equal pay for women and minorities. But the Trumps are innocent and thank god they are putting an end to that scheming. My rage has no words for these grifting cons. Ivanka is the antithesis of feminism. When the history books are written, I hope she’s nothing than a foot note explaining that she was incompetent and accomplished nothing.
Scheme is not being used in that way. There’s not just one definition for the way “scheme” is used.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything you need to know about why he’s ending it is contained in those three words. It has been the main reason for almost every destructive decision he’s made. And the base eats that shit up. As long as it pisses off the liberals, it’s all good, right?? The “but all the reading is haaaaaard” is just a convenient excuse that also panders to the sexist illterates that follow him.
The only ones who are going to give a damn that his grifter daughter wife backed this have no business being surprised or dismayed and if they are, they should be feeling incredibly stupid for being so foolish, blind and selfish.
Yes. I can’t believe they make these BS excuses, especially when they highlight their idiocy. I mean if you’re gonna lie, you’d think they’d try to at least make themselves look good instead of the despicable buffoons they are.
To Cheeto Mussolini, Complicit, Ken Doll, et. al.:
You will never erase the fact that Barack Obama was the 44th President of the United States. He left office with a higher approval rating then you can ever hope to have. He has engendered the love and loyalty of tens of millions of people around the world – something you will never receive, believe me; and, most importantly, Barack Obama has both brains and a heart – both of which you apparently lack.
AMEN
Yep. Very predictable at this point.
Ivanka is clearly leaning into Trump’s base. She has the same desperate need for approval as her father.
Er, didn’t they invent spreadsheets about 40 years ago?
So…difficult to record/crunch data how exactly?
That’s exactly what I was thinking (or may have shouted, not sure)!! Who really believes any of these buffoons care about paper and trees? If it can’t be tweeted, does it exist at all? GAH!!!
I think Ivanka believes that if women can afford to wear her label, then they’re doing okay. What other data could the government possibly want?
I mean, this is a joke, but I would bet $$$$$$$ this informs at least part of her thinking. That, and all of her friends are fine financially, so the majority of women are totally fine, as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Ivanka’s transition from Complicit to full on Misogyny Barbie is complete.
Sorry ladies, minorities, assuring equal pay is too burdensome. WTF- this has to violate some laws.
Seriously. Never have I wanted to scream “Go f^ck yourself” to anyone more than now — to her, to Trump and to their entire band of goons holding our country hostage.
Every time she tweets something, that’s how I respond.
Yep. Complicity Barbie is Complicity Malignant Barbie.
Will preface this by saying I am all for wage equality. However I also work with a number of small businesses in my job and they were dreading this. NOT because they oppose the idea of wage parity but because so much of their time is spent dealing with government implemented policy and regulations, forget the day to day to dos of running a business. The government does not set up easy to use tools for any of this, and with many changes it requires either manual tracking, costly programming, training, etc. They keep adding but nothing gets taken away. In NY state, the requirements they have, and penalties for not adhering, to sales tax collection for the state and reporting would make your head spin. Also, in addition to federal rules every business also has a slate of state and local rules, constantly changing, to manage. And in many cases it’s one person handling HR, insurance, accounts payable/receivable, while covering the counter or answering the phone. It’s overwhelming.
I don’t know. Change is pretty much never a breeze to implement but I’d think once a company got the basic infrastructure set up to handle these requirements it would get easier. I work for a school and we have lots of things we need to track and report. It’s not fun but it gets easier and more efficient as tools and processes improve.
I’ve got zero sympathy for these businesses. Sorry. You can’t handle the paperwork? Close down. Myself, as a special education teacher I have MASSIVE amounts of paperwork and compliances I have to do. You think parents, the state or government would coddle me if I said, “it’s too hard, I don’t feel like doing it.” No, I’d be out the door and out of a job.
Preach it! I’m a social worker. Talk about massive regulations and policies that must be followed, a literal forest of documentation, and you STILL have to do the rest of your job, which is enormous.
If I told my boss, I couldn’t enter data in our county and state databases by deadline because it was just “too difficult”… LOL. I can only imagine. They’d replace me quick as anything.
Esmom is right, too. There are tools out there that will help. The more you do it, the easier it becomes. If you can’t figure it out, IDK. Sorry? Capitalism is not going to gently hold your hand. I work with huge gov’t database reporting systems that are not intuitive and suck, but… I learned how to use them. That’s it.
I am in awe of you teachers of special education (I’m retired after 30 years of teaching). The amount of paperwork that you all have to do is unbelievable and I don’t know how you have much time to teach or plan your lessons other than outside the classroom. Kuddos to you.
If they get sued for discrimination, they’ll have to cough up this information and a lot more. They might as well keep it anyway.
@Marion- the best solution to your aforementioned problem is to help the companies do the work, not stop the work altogether.
Yes, it would. It’s also easy for folks to say it’s not a problem to do; comparing social work reporting to small business reporting is apples and oranges. Again, not saying the information is not worthwhile, but it is easy to sit and implement mandates from afar. The government, state and federal, need to actually spend a few days with the small businesses as they try to navigate all the mandatory reporting. If colleges across the country can figure out a common application, basic demographic reporting across platforms, etc. should be a breeze!
I worked for a non-profit and everything was done manually — tracking donations, inventory and deliveries on a daily basis and more — until they got a system with Saleforce that makes everything pretty simple. You can track basically anything. This is a shoestring operation with very little money for overhead and they realized the investment in a tool like this was important.
100+ employees is not what I would consider a small business!!!
It isn’t
Sorry but I am not buying it. No one ever said work was easy. But you know what isn’t easy? Being paid less for the same work because you are a minority and a woman. I have no pity to offer. You keep trying to convince us that the paperwork is too much.Then maybe that job needs people who can work fast and catch on quick. What can I tell you?
What I don’t get is why anyone thought anyone in this Cadre of Evil Disasters would do anything other than what they’re doing. #notsurprised
Oh. Wow. Shocking.
Ivanka is looking out for her and Jareds business, they don’t want anyone to know how much they underpay their workers.
So, who’s keeping a list of all the “Obama-era policies” they’re rolling back, so that we can reinstate them once they’re all in prison? Maybe Rachel Maddow is keeping a list.
Something mean: Ivanka’s breast implants are totally wrong for her body.
I ran a roofing co for over a decade in NY. No college education, sales tax was a piece of cake. I left to be a SAHM. But I do agree that NYS makes it really expensive for the little guys to keep the doors open.
Sales tax collection, at least on the retail side, has changed in NY; you probably know some of the business I work with as they are all lumber/building material dealers. My NY territory is mostly NYC, boroughs and Long Island.
Again, if they have over a hundred employees they aren’t that little and can deal with it easily.
I will refrain from saying what I want to say.
@pinetree13 I agree
daddy must have bought her a pony to put her name on killing this initiative. these people sicken me.
Anyone who thought Ivanka would be a voice of reason in the administration was lying to themselves and everyone else. Ivanka is just like her father just less disheveled.
As I said above, she’s the polished turd. They are the same. She fully supports him in everything he says and does. Her “advocacy” on women’s issues consists of photo-ops while daddy cuts the budgets for the programs. Hey, you lost all your funding but you got a picture with Princess Nagini and her giant fake boobs, aren’t you empowered now?
I happen to agree with them. There is no way that going to right to the source, and gathering real time information about gender and pay, would ever accurately reflect who is getting paid what.
I mean, what was Obama thinking? Businesses reporting what they pay, and to whom, so that the gov’t know what businesses paid, and to whom?
preposterous.
So much for transparency. The mens seem pretty desperate to hide the truth about wage gaps from women. And as for this being difficult, has anyone heard of Access or Excel? Not to mention the fact that businesses are keeping track of everything from our eye color to favorite chip brand so that they can manipulate our spending and pretty much everything we do. No time for wage records? Puleeze.
Knowing she started as a Vice President at her Dad’s company fresh out of college, she hasn’t earned anything, so these comments bug the crap out of me. She has no idea about real life.
Could there be a system where an employee reports what they were paid and by what company? And if it looks like the salaries are not in balance, the business is looked closer.
I don’t understand why the press is shocked by Ivanka’s decision. When her father decided to ban Transgenders, were was Ivanka? She responded a week later by leaking a positive article about her and her husband. When her father decided to put the Transgender ban into effect during the Hurricane coverage, where was Ivanka? When her father verbally attacked Mika, where was Ivanka? When her father dismantled the women and girl’s program, where was Ivanka? Ivanka is in the WH for 2 reasons, to profit from being the president’s daughter(her position allows her to get close to leaders and arrange business deals in their countries and stalk her crush Justin Trudeau) and to leak positive stories about herself and father(sometimes when the feedback is too negative, she will throw her father, brother, and husband under the bus to make herself look better).
Let’s not forget how she exploits her own kids to get positive feedback when daddy does something bad
Or how she and Crooked J tag team to get rid of people and neither are as smart as they think they are.
But collecting voter data from all 50 states is somehow critical and necessary data gathering!
Unencrypted voter data
But voter information they need.
What a bunch of shiz-
Lock her up
Lock her up
Lock her up
Perhaps, for this administration, data collection in all forms, across platforms, entities and sectors, can be temporarily depicted through simple pictures. Icons created to eliminate the very difficult task of actual reading and comprehension. We could also assign colors. And we could create a weekly governmental chart for the white house with a checklist pertaining to not only each icon, but a host of other extremely difficult topics which require simply too much thought could be grouped into larger catch-all categories with attractive images. The proverbial gold star, in this case we could affix Swarovski Crystals or actual diamonds, could be the standing measure for attention, decision and follow-through reward. Furthermore, for every painstaking task attached to these burdensome icons, POTUS and his staff could trade in a certain number of gold stars for specific segments of “time off.”
For drump it’s simple–everything he does is motivated by spite towards President Obama and his legacy. It’s clear that daddy drump did this to wreck the Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and expected Grifter Barbie to back him up because he thinks she speaks to all women.
These people are so transparent in their cruelty.
First step to solving problems: collect the data. I think there are 3 columns here: gender, race, pay. How inept do they think businesses with over 100 employees are?
I dont think its quite that simple.
Maybe not but it’s also not that complicated or as burdensome as Ivanka is trying to suggest.
She’s loathsome and well on her way to being disgraced. I’m thrilled the NYC and Washington elite are shunning her and her Ken doll. Hopefully, they both get charged in their family’s long running shady schemes.
Down with this lying fraud. She’s as nutty and evil as her dad.
And if she’s charged in NY, Daddy can’t pardon her and I don’t think Andrew Cuomo is a big fan right now.
@Radley. She really is. I always found her placid, imperious personality jarring and false. But it turns out she’s much worse. I don’t think “evil” is too strong a word for her and daddy drump.
Count. On. It.
Their life as they knew it in NYC is over. They will not be welcome anywhere and doors will slam. Already it is costing the Kushners loads of money. They are done.
They didn’t think maybe their stench would rub off on their kids but it is. Not that people are mean to the kids, but they don’t want them in groups because then they would have to deal with the Wonder twins. Good luck putting their kids in the prestigious schools they want. It won’t happen. The parents barely wanted Barron because of Melania. They had to bribe their way in. I don’t think these losers will have that option.
We know we are dealing with a family of liars. The father, 45 is a pathological liar, the wife FLOTUS is a liar, stole Michelle O speach and told the reporter she wrote it herself, junior is a proven liar and now princess plastic doll is a liar thinking we don’t know that with computer everything is easily stored and retrievable. Don’t know too much about the other son he was just giving an interview saying how hard their father is having it he don’t know how he has not committed suicide. This is the same man who terrorizes everyone who does not agrees with him.
OT: NBC polls came out last night- 60% says they disagree with the pardon of Arpaio
64% is in favor of protecting Dreamers.
Fox News Poll. – voters mood sours 56% says Trump is Tearing the Country Apart.
Mueller and NY Attorney General are working together so 45 cannot pardon his friends. 45 cannot pardon anyone charged with a State crime. Meaning, they are boxing 🥊 in 45 from playing his pardon game as he did with Arpaio.
In reading today’s news – there may be some hope in this fiasco of a Presidency. Drump only has pardon power over federal criminal cases, not state cases. Mueller and his team know this, and are working with state attorney generals. There may be good evidence of money laundering and other scum-bag business crimes by Trump, family, and associates. Mueller likely has access to the federal and state tax forms for these pirates and traitors. Keep the faith – it ain’t over, even if the so-called-president uses his pardon power.
I cannot wait to see this pinheaded bimbo in an orange jumpsuit, roots growing out. FFS, Ivanka. You’re lower than a dog.
I’m trying not to post about 45 on FB today so I thought I would just put this here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/08/31/trump-treasury-secretary-wont-commit-to-put-harriet-tubman-on-20-bill/?utm_term=.3d5faab3abc1
If Mnuchin stops this I will absolutely scream. I f*cking hate these people so much.
I just want to say how it grates on my ears when I hear the word “scheme” used to mean “plan.” I know that is the normal usage in the UK and that’s all well and good, but here in the U.S., the word “scheme” implies deceit, sneakiness, and manipulation of some sort. It has a decidedly negative connotation.
All of that said, Princesss Nagini is mere degrees of evil away from her father. Just gross in every possible way. She is not a good person at all.
