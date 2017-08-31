Matt Damon & Luciana wear his-and-hers Versace in Venice: lovely or boring?

74th Venice Film Festival - 'Downsizing' - Premiere

Here are some photos from the big first-night premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The Day 1 premiere event was for Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, a film which might actually be about physical “downsizing,” as in… Innerspace, but sort of art-house dark comedy? Something like that.

Anyway, let’s talk about fashion. When in Venice, wear something from one of Italy’s best designers. That’s what Matt Damon and his wife Luciana did: they wore his-and-hers Versace. Matt went with a classic Versace tux, and Lucy went with strapless red Versace gown. I like the color on her and I’m okay with the design. My two qualms are her hair and the sheerness of the gown. Lucy has never had good hair and while this isn’t her worst hairstyle (she had God-awful mom bangs for a few years), I also feel like it should NOT be this hard for her. As for the sheerness… I can see her shapewear under the dress. I know it’s Versace and everything, but just ask for the dress to be lined.

74th Venice Film Festival - 'Downsizing' - Premiere

I was worried about Kristen Wiig because her photocall hair looked like a terrible wig (it might have been). Thankfully, Kristen went for a more traditional look for the premiere – she wore Zuhair Murad. The dress is fine, but a bit boring and safe on her. I always feel sorry for her a little bit, because I feel like she would love to be considered a Fashion Girl but she just isn’t.

74th Venice Film Festival - 'Downsizing' - Premiere

Here’s Rebecca Hall in Armani Privé Fall 2017. I’ve always found Hall to be so beautiful, but this dress is not great. Anne Hathaway wore a different version of this Armani face-eating ruffle dress and it looked bad on Hathaway too. The point is that Armani needs to stop doing this to women. It’s not “architectural design,” it just looks stupid and uncomfortable.

74th Venice Film Festival - 'Downsizing' - Premiere

74th Venice Film Festival - 'Downsizing' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

34 Responses to “Matt Damon & Luciana wear his-and-hers Versace in Venice: lovely or boring?”

  1. WhatAmIGonnaDoWithAGunRack says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:16 am

    She looks very Wonder Woman.

    I know she gets hate from Damon fans but I can’t figure it out. She has poise and charisma.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I love her gown. And the shapewear, I don’t care. Id like to think it’s the visible grandma panty trend done with a light touch. Love the detail on the fabric, I can’t tell how they’ve done the fabric on fabric pattern, but it’s absolutely beautiful. I think I love everything about it tbh.

    Reply
  3. Goats on the Roof says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Is that Lucy’s shape wear or the design of the dress? I know Dior and other designers have done dresses with sheer skirting for years now.

    Reply
  4. Lolo86lf says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:33 am

    That dress should have been lined! It is a beautiful dress and she looks great in but it is too revealing. Rebecca Hall’s dress is not pleasing to the eye. Too much it’s dangling from it.

    Reply
    • Maynra says:
      August 31, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      I think that if Rebecca – who is gorgeous, btw – wore her hair up in a simple knot, the dress and everything else would have been perfect.

      Damon’s wife looks so lovely…these are the 1st pics of her where I can see the beauty in her face.
      Previous pics have been harsh…perhaps she’s simply not photogenic?
      I get that, because I’m not either.
      She’s very, very pretty and the gown is beautiful…too bad the sheerness comes through in pics.

      Kristin Wigg, who I love, tries too hard.

      Reply
  5. Nancy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Geez with that his and hers headline, I had a different visual in my mind. I think the Damons look fab. They look happy too. Don’t really know who Rebecca Hall is, but her dress is fug.

    Reply
  6. HelloSunshine says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I don’t mind the red dress and think she looks great. I would personally ask for the dress lined but she’s rocking it!
    Not impressed with the other dresses though.
    Definitely disappointed that Matt Damon wasn’t rocking a bright red, Wonder Woman inspired suit though ;)

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Why are the pants of tuxes always so damn long? They look crumpled at the bottom.

    Reply
  8. JC says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The dress isn’t boring—but I don’t love it. I think it doesn’t play to her assets and makes her breasts look saggy. The dress is too sheer, too revealing.

    Reply
  9. AbbyRose says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:56 am

    If there is a word to describe Rebecca Hall, it’s not ‘beautiful.’ I’ve never understood the hype over her because she’s not that attractive and a pretty dull actress, IMO. And she’s rumored to have been part of the breakup of Kate Winslet’s marriage to Sam Mendes.

    Reply
    • Fanny says:
      August 31, 2017 at 9:03 am

      I agree – she’s dull as a person and very unsexy.

      I’ve liked her in a few different movies, but in PBS material or onstage, she suuuuuuucks. She can play modern roles ok as long as she is being warm and sympathetic.

      Reply
    • Maynra says:
      August 31, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      Didn’t know Rebecca was the cause of the breakup of Kate’s marriage -that makes me 8-(.

      I understand that Rebecca may not be the classic beauty, but that’s exactly why I find her soooo beautiful.
      She has pure radiance in her eyes and smile that is gorgeous on-screen.
      And it’s surprising given she’s not the typical Hollywood beauty.
      That ability to overcome the standard norm is what makes her incredibly beautiful.

      Geez…didn’t mean to gush so on her – LOL – but thought I’d give another POV.

      Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Kristen W is confounding, fashion-wise — she often gets close to looking fab but something always wrecks her look. In this case, her hair.

    Reply
  11. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:21 am

    It does look wonder womany, she is only missing some gold cuff bracelets lol. Love that shade of red though.

    Reply
  12. Jag says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Yes, that dress absolutely should have been lined. It’s beautiful otherwise and I think she looks great, (Even her hair.) They both look dashing!

    Reply
  13. sage says:
    August 31, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I do not like Mrs Damon red carpet style. Most of her choices look cheap on her.

    Reply
  14. browniecakes says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Kristen looks like Julie Andrews to me in that photo.

    Reply
  15. browniecakes says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Kristen looks like Julie Andrews to me in that photo. Luci is not in the business, she gets a pass.

    Reply
  16. Tig says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I love the color on her, but I hate sheer dresses with a passion. Whig’s dress looks good on her. The black dress has way too much going on to be attractive!!

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Lucy had her eyes done in the last year or more. They used to turn down at the outer part. She looks good. At least, I think that’s what she has done. I used to think she done filler, and that was the reason she looked a little different.

    Reply
  18. tracking says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Luciana is a beautiful woman, but I’ve never been a fan of her fashion sense–always a touch (or more) of showgirl.

    Reply
  19. Ana says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Damon’s wife did something on her face. Also, I agree with one of the above comments, whatever she wears, she doesn’t look classy enough.

    They seem happy though.

    Reply
  20. nicegirl says:
    August 31, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I am loving the Wonder Woman gown!

    Reply
  21. Lisa says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Lucy looks a lot different. I think she used to have an overbite? Weaker chin? Something but I didn’t think it was in the eyes. maybe so

    Reply
  22. Littlebowbee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Lucy was a bottle waitress in Miami where she met Matt…let me tell you something she did well.

    Reply
  23. PMNichols says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    His wife looks beautiful! That’s how the dress is supposed to look. She has a great figure and I love her hair. They make a great couple.

    Reply

