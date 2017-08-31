Matt Damon & Luciana wear his-and-hers Versace in Venice: lovely or boring?

Here are some photos from the big first-night premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The Day 1 premiere event was for Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, a film which might actually be about physical “downsizing,” as in… Innerspace, but sort of art-house dark comedy? Something like that.
Anyway, let’s talk about fashion. When in Venice, wear something from one of Italy’s best designers. That’s what Matt Damon and his wife Luciana did: they wore his-and-hers Versace. Matt went with a classic Versace tux, and Lucy went with strapless red Versace gown. I like the color on her and I’m okay with the design. My two qualms are her hair and the sheerness of the gown. Lucy has never had good hair and while this isn’t her worst hairstyle (she had God-awful mom bangs for a few years), I also feel like it should NOT be this hard for her. As for the sheerness… I can see her shapewear under the dress. I know it’s Versace and everything, but just ask for the dress to be lined.
I was worried about Kristen Wiig because her photocall hair looked like a terrible wig (it might have been). Thankfully, Kristen went for a more traditional look for the premiere – she wore Zuhair Murad. The dress is fine, but a bit boring and safe on her. I always feel sorry for her a little bit, because I feel like she would love to be considered a Fashion Girl but she just isn’t.
Here’s Rebecca Hall in Armani Privé Fall 2017. I’ve always found Hall to be so beautiful, but this dress is not great. Anne Hathaway wore a different version of this Armani face-eating ruffle dress and it looked bad on Hathaway too. The point is that Armani needs to stop doing this to women. It’s not “architectural design,” it just looks stupid and uncomfortable.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks very Wonder Woman.
I know she gets hate from Damon fans but I can’t figure it out. She has poise and charisma.
Yes! WW came to mind as well. I think they look good together.
Everyone looks great. My only negative is Kristin’s hair. It looks very harsh. Needs something softer for the dress.
That’s how I do my hair when the hairdo I was trying failed at the last minute, and I have to improvise. I get that hair.
Kristin looks like Millie Bobby Brown with that hair.
I think she looks great too – they all look fine. Not seeing the need for such venom in the article, tbh.
I love her gown. And the shapewear, I don’t care. Id like to think it’s the visible grandma panty trend done with a light touch. Love the detail on the fabric, I can’t tell how they’ve done the fabric on fabric pattern, but it’s absolutely beautiful. I think I love everything about it tbh.
Is that Lucy’s shape wear or the design of the dress? I know Dior and other designers have done dresses with sheer skirting for years now.
That dress should have been lined! It is a beautiful dress and she looks great in but it is too revealing. Rebecca Hall’s dress is not pleasing to the eye. Too much it’s dangling from it.
I think that if Rebecca – who is gorgeous, btw – wore her hair up in a simple knot, the dress and everything else would have been perfect.
Damon’s wife looks so lovely…these are the 1st pics of her where I can see the beauty in her face.
Previous pics have been harsh…perhaps she’s simply not photogenic?
I get that, because I’m not either.
She’s very, very pretty and the gown is beautiful…too bad the sheerness comes through in pics.
Kristin Wigg, who I love, tries too hard.
Geez with that his and hers headline, I had a different visual in my mind. I think the Damons look fab. They look happy too. Don’t really know who Rebecca Hall is, but her dress is fug.
LOL yes! The headline brings to mind Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ coordinating Canadian tuxedoes of yesteryear…
OMG that is a (heinous) visual I hadn’t conjured up in years. Thanks, lol!
I also expected something more matchy-matchy based on the headline. They look good except I agree that Luciana’s hair isn’t great.
I don’t mind the red dress and think she looks great. I would personally ask for the dress lined but she’s rocking it!
Not impressed with the other dresses though.
Definitely disappointed that Matt Damon wasn’t rocking a bright red, Wonder Woman inspired suit though
Why are the pants of tuxes always so damn long? They look crumpled at the bottom.
The dress isn’t boring—but I don’t love it. I think it doesn’t play to her assets and makes her breasts look saggy. The dress is too sheer, too revealing.
If there is a word to describe Rebecca Hall, it’s not ‘beautiful.’ I’ve never understood the hype over her because she’s not that attractive and a pretty dull actress, IMO. And she’s rumored to have been part of the breakup of Kate Winslet’s marriage to Sam Mendes.
I agree – she’s dull as a person and very unsexy.
I’ve liked her in a few different movies, but in PBS material or onstage, she suuuuuuucks. She can play modern roles ok as long as she is being warm and sympathetic.
Didn’t know Rebecca was the cause of the breakup of Kate’s marriage -that makes me 8-(.
I understand that Rebecca may not be the classic beauty, but that’s exactly why I find her soooo beautiful.
She has pure radiance in her eyes and smile that is gorgeous on-screen.
And it’s surprising given she’s not the typical Hollywood beauty.
That ability to overcome the standard norm is what makes her incredibly beautiful.
Geez…didn’t mean to gush so on her – LOL – but thought I’d give another POV.
Kristen W is confounding, fashion-wise — she often gets close to looking fab but something always wrecks her look. In this case, her hair.
It does look wonder womany, she is only missing some gold cuff bracelets lol. Love that shade of red though.
Yes, that dress absolutely should have been lined. It’s beautiful otherwise and I think she looks great, (Even her hair.) They both look dashing!
I love her hair….shorter and the lighter color is very flattering.
I do not like Mrs Damon red carpet style. Most of her choices look cheap on her.
Kristen looks like Julie Andrews to me in that photo.
Kristen looks like Julie Andrews to me in that photo. Luci is not in the business, she gets a pass.
I love the color on her, but I hate sheer dresses with a passion. Whig’s dress looks good on her. The black dress has way too much going on to be attractive!!
Lucy had her eyes done in the last year or more. They used to turn down at the outer part. She looks good. At least, I think that’s what she has done. I used to think she done filler, and that was the reason she looked a little different.
I was gonna say — her face looks very different to me.
Luciana is a beautiful woman, but I’ve never been a fan of her fashion sense–always a touch (or more) of showgirl.
Damon’s wife did something on her face. Also, I agree with one of the above comments, whatever she wears, she doesn’t look classy enough.
They seem happy though.
I am loving the Wonder Woman gown!
Lucy looks a lot different. I think she used to have an overbite? Weaker chin? Something but I didn’t think it was in the eyes. maybe so
Lucy was a bottle waitress in Miami where she met Matt…let me tell you something she did well.
His wife looks beautiful! That’s how the dress is supposed to look. She has a great figure and I love her hair. They make a great couple.
