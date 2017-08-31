Hollywood dudes will write & produce an all-female remake of ‘Lord of the Flies’

Is Lord of the Flies still part of the public school reading curriculum? It was when I was in middle school or high school (I can’t remember) and that was the last time I read it. The William Golding book is about a group of British schoolboys stranded on some kind of tropical island. The thin veneer of modern life and civilization is stripped away quickly as the boys revert to a feral, “savage” state. There are many layers to Golding’s commentary, from what he’s saying about human nature, to what he’s saying about modern society and the basest instincts of man, to perhaps even some commentary on ingrained toxic masculinity. Well, someone in Hollywood was like, “hey, let’s remake Lord of the Flies but with an all-girl cast!”
Scott McGehee & David Siegel have made a deal at Warner Bros to write and direct a new version of Lord Of The Flies, based on the iconic William Golding novel. They plan to be faithful to the novel with one major twist: the young students stranded on a remote island who descend into a savage social order will be girls.
“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline. “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned.”
McGehee said the subject matter “is aggressively suspenseful, and taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression. People still talk about the movie and the book from the standpoint of pure storytelling,” he said. “It is a great adventure story, real entertainment, but it has a lot of meaning embedded in it as well. We’ve gotten to think about this awhile as the rights were worked out, and we’re super eager to put pen to paper.”
For the most part, I haven’t had any major opinion about all-female remakes or reimaginings of films. But this is a ridiculous idea. The theory that schoolgirls would behave identically to schoolboys if left in the same situation is … bad science, it’s bad anthropology, it’s bad psychology, it’s bad literary interpretation, it’s bad gender studies. While a group of girls would structure a mini-society using tactics of bullying and shaming (which is how groups of female friends operate at that age), anthropological data of all-female societies shows us that for the most part, they are better organized and peaceful. The point of Lord of the Flies is that man’s inherent nature is savage, toxic and violent. Douchebro Hollywood writer/producers were like “but what about toxic femininity?” That’s not a thing, douchebros.
Here are the douchebros:
Photos courtesy of MGM, Getty.
This is an absolutely ridiculous Idea…..Can we start making more untold stories….We need more movies like Hidden figures showing strong females. Not made up stupid stores…this is a waste of money and time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. I am so bloody sick of remakes and sequels. TELL ME A NEW GODDAMNED STORY. ITA with you, though, Hidden Figures was amazing. More of that, please!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so much easier to coast on someone else’s coattail than to create a coat of your own. I’m am up to my back teeth in disgust at all these remakes, and blood and gore shock films (because who needs an actual believable plot in one of those?). “Too hard…what’s rights are up for grab to remake fellas?” “HEY! LORD OF THE FLIES!! EXACT SCRIPT….but wait for it….wait for it…..WITH GIRLS!!” And a bunch of men will stand around in a circle-jerk, congratulating each other on their “brilliance”. SMDH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes please. I’m tired of HW remaking tired content and just sticking women in men’s roles (Ghostbusters and the call for a female James Bond, for example). Give me something new, I know it’s out there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as Hollywood continues to undervalue writers this is what we get. Superheros, remakes, adaptations, retooled foreign films and stupid movies with trite dialog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. I can’t help but imagine that the douchebro subtext is, “How do we score a pile of cash to produce a pillow fight movie with twins on a tropical island with torn bikinis? Omg, I’ve got it, dude, listen to this.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS IS IT EXACTLY!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I feel like this is an excuse for some kind of film like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You KNOW there will be skimpy outfits. And glamour shots of tanned, half-naked, dirty, sweaty female bodies. Good god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And there will be plenty of hair pulling and bitch slapping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and they’ll still be portrayed as pre teens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh for the love of god.
wtf, its 2017, cant we do better with this garbage? We will have to have a garbage culture full of stipid dude bros? I am 100000% done with dude bros and everything they stand for including bad evolutionary psychology, misinterpretation of gender, and probably sexism – this movie is gonna find a way to be totally sexist and probably objectify teen girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this seems like an excuse to film scantily dressed teenage girls cat-fighting or whatever. There’s a fascinating story to be told about a society of teen girls left on an island, but I have no faith that these dudes can tell that story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Let’s have this told by a female writer and a female director if anything!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toxic femininity is real. See TayTay Swifty or Nagini Trump.
But Lord Of the Flies doesn’t fit that. Mean Girls does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And we don’t need a remake of that, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT?! What are these girls going to do? Torment each other to death?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not toxic femininity, that’s internalized patriarchy which pits women against each other for the benefit of men. So that goes right back to toxic masculinity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for taking away women’s agency.#lookwhatyoumademedo
BS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angel, ?? I don’t know if I understand.
Its not taking away agency to say that women are brought up and internalize the same toxic and masculine focused norms.
It would be taking away agency to say all those women are like that because of their fathers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“that’s internalized patriarchy which pits women against each other for the benefit of men.” Exactly. Sometimes when other women bring this topic up the knee-jerk reaction is “Well then SHE’S the problem!” or some other defensive response, and the reason for that defensiveness is valid. But there’s a difference between acknowledging the fact that under patriarchy, women are (often successfully) socialized to be insecure about certain things and lash out by treating each other Deplorably in ways that benefit the worst men and contribute to all the oppression and violence we discuss, vs. the lazy and sexist “All women are naturally catty hateful jealous bichez out to destroy eachother. Men are so much better” narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY. Without the attention and adjacent power of men in play, much of what (modern women, at least) fight about is moot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When we women say we want more stories about women, our lives and friendships – THIS WAS NOT WHAT WE MEANT.
Also, wanna bet the girls will be a few years older, and wearing those little skirts? Which they’ll have to tear up for bandages and such.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What fresh hell is this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m WITH you sixer!!! I HATE THIS WHOLE THING!
First of all, No.
Second of all, all men writing for all girl cast? OH YEAH THAT”S GOING TO BE GREAT!!!
F OFF
RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
This is making me so mad. They basically just want to make a film so they can
A) Point to it and go “SEE THE WOMENS ARE JUST AS BAD”
B) Show scantily clad pre-teens
C) Remake a film that I already have no desire to see again because it was so disturbing the first time around (poor piggy )
I HAVE EVERY THING ABOUT THIS!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Checked twitter; feeling better. So much gold:
imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls
- JamesHurleyVEVO (@soalexgoes)
“Lord of the Flies, But With Women, Written by Men”
That’s my exact level of hell. Thanks for that, media.
— Sabrina NaNo Witch (@introvertedwife)
In the all fem Lord Of The Flies remake the girls just talk out their problems. It lasts 10 mins.
Oh, except Becky, they kill that bitch.
— Sithis Plays😀 (@SithisPlays)
We’re literally living an all-male “Lord of the Flies” right now, but sure, let’s see two male writers describe how women would be worse.
— Charles Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer)
The Lord of the Flies movie feels like a studio had a big jar of “Make with Chicks?” ideas & just picked the one that made the least sense.
— Sam (@unegrandefemme)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually can’t wait to see what they do. Interesting to think about. Girls can be brutally cruel at those ages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are not though. Like Kaiser said: Its men who are inherently violent and savage. Women are not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if I agree with that. Meg Abott, Gillian Flynn, and other women writers consistently put out work about females being violent. Specifically teenage girls. We don’t have to look too far in the news even to see cliques being violent. Serena McKay’s murder was an example of this, the slender man stabbings, etc…
So while it’s true men have more of a biological tendency to be aggressive, women can also do that and I think the lack of female aggression can probably be tied in to (biology aside) patriarchal oppression and how we’we “supposed” to act compared to men.
All of that being said, Lord of the Flies is not a good showcase for this due to its commentary on toxic masculinity. There are plenty of other books that an be adapted that shows the violence of girls at that age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@faye I agree. I’m not keen on the movie idea but I do think that some groups of girls can be violently savage and cruel, just like the group of boys in the novel: as well as the cases you mentioned the two that I instantly thought of were the murders of Angela Wrightson and Reena Virk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Its nonsense. You wont find female communities who are violent or female politicians who wage war like male politicians do. If you want to mention Thatcher: She functioned in a male dominated society. Exclude men from society and its going to be equal and peaceful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Faye– I totally agree. This could be cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
really? You want to see a group of MEN decide how a group of GIRLS would act? You don’t see any inherent problem with that at all?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be an interesting story — but it’s not the one told in Lord of the Flies. They can’t stay true to the novel when they change its foundation. One of my kids read this last school year so it’s fresh in my mind. There is just no way any good can come of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be interesting if it was handled correctly? There are tons of toxic female archetypes to explore, but I have zero trust the two will get it. Especially if it’s going to be a direct gender switch with the events staying the same. That goes from interesting to awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Sofia Coppola would actually do this well, she’s examined female interpersonal drama before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But everyone would be blonde and pale and i would be bored so quickly if Coppola did it.
I’d say Bigelow maybe, oe Duvernay, or Jenkins because I love her. Even Sam Taylor Johnson would be much better than these two nitwits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nope. nope nope. Lord of the Flies was one of my favorite books growing up – this is ridiculous. maybe it’s going to be all-female because it’s some kind of soft core porn? lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The children in Lord of the Flies are pre pubescent. Absolutely disgusted by this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roxane Gay said it best in this tweet:
An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because… the plot of that book wouldn’t happen with all women.
9:30 PM – 30 Aug 2017
https://twitter.com/rgay/status/903067493966766081
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m only here to say that I forgot Balthazar Getty played the lead in the original movie. I totes remember having a crush on him when we watched it in middle school. Now, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just talking to my son about the strides Western Civilization has made over the past few decades (yes, even including Trump — I see him as a last-gasp attack from the Ugly Americans of the 20th century). This film would ignore all of that. If girls were marooned on an island today they wouldn’t set up a new religion or establish hazing rituals, because that isn’t what they know. It would be a completely different story. And these two aren’t the ones to tell it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very lazy idea.
Can’t wait for the all-female version of “the usual suspects.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Kaley Soze.
How about the all female The Big Lebowski. I would dig it. (no)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about Fight Club? There are so many ridiculous ideas. Leave it to HW to find them. HW truly is the best and worst of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are so obtuse sometimes. Who thought this was a good idea?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Band of Brothers, anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2 hours of girl fighting, as told by men? Can’t wait for that one…….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite is told by men. Admit a bit curious at what these men think, but it sounds to me like they are sticking with the book, which means they missed the meaning of the book. Their High School English teacher would not be proud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big Brother 19 is nearing its finale on CBS. Watch it for a look at the behavior both men and women are capable of. It’s an eye opener.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the inclusion of men in Big Brother completely negates the question of how girls would act if stranded without adults OR males. It inserts the issue mentioned above regarding patriarchy: where girls learn to behave in ways that will gain attention from or the approval of boys. Because we live in a patriarchal society where males have more power and their opinions are more highly valued.
My middle school son was just assigned this book, much to my apprehension. I listened to Golding’s intro to the audiobook. He discusses his reason for writing Lord of the Flies in 1952 — and why he didn’t include girls. Girls, he said, would add the potential for sex and that would complicate everything. It would no longer be a book solely about how boys might instinctually behave without rules or society — and their capacity for violence and cruelty.
I highly recommend the book “Inside the Magic Shop” by James Doty, MD, a respected neuroscientist who has researched how the instinct for cruelty can be transformed into compassion. THOSE are the kinds of stories now we need now. Doty was raised in poverty and his life was changed by the owner of a magic shop who expressed compassion and concern for him, and delight at seeing him visit. Research in that area became his life’s work. His results have been astounding and very hopeful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one asked this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
those two guys are “well, actually” in human form.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, they can make it.
As long as they make an all guys version of Steel Magnolias. I can’t wait to see who they get to play Ouiser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William Golding was deeply disturbed by man’s inhumanity to man, as witnessed by him during WWII. A remake of this kind would twist his important themes and messages beyond recognition, and at a time when we need to understand more than ever what he was trying to tell us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girls at that age can be mean and aggressive. They are just different from boys.
My bullies were girls and it wasn’t just verbal it was physical sometimes and it was vicious. They enjoyed tormenting me just because I looked funny and I had a very gentle nature. Absolutely no mercy and threats to do awful things to me if I told anyone. I had stress headaches and anxiety all the time. They finally went too far and my parents found out people lost their jobs and the legal system became involved. But that is when girls live in a male dominant society with all the malignant conditioning that comes with it.
I just don’t think two men would ever be able to understand our minds. The girls would not have male influences around which would drastically change their behavior. There might be a leader, but she would be chosen for pragmatic reasons and not brute power. It would be a society of girls building a society free of misogyny. Roles would be based on skills with a focus on community. How could they capture the maternal undertones in close relationships when they have never felt that?
Bad idea. If it gets made it will be interesting to see what they do and how we react.
But only a woman could tell that story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girls can be absolutely horrid too. They buy into the same toxic norms guys do.
I very much agree that only a woman could tell this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am convinced that is totally true.
Our worst impulses toward one another have to do with male dominance. The hardest struggle with my own feminism is not always recognizing the root of a belief or thought. I know it is my thought but it can take time to understand where it came from.
It would be interesting to see a movie like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I spent nine years as an atheist in Catholic school. The girls were the bullies, the guys were fun head bangers. Those little shytes made me cry. Called me monkey and Eddie Munster because of my widows peak. So I was just speaking my reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know your pain. I was called Alien Freak or Albino Girl because I was a beanpole with big feet, tall, with big light colored eyes, long neck and my hair and eyelashes were so pale. I tried squinting but no dice. I thought I was the ugliest person who ever lived. I see pictures now and I was a little gawky but I wasn’t ugly. But they made me think I was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girls can get mean at that age but the oldest character is what 11-12? And some others are quite young like 5-7. I just think marooned on an island they’d band together, sure the oldest/ meanest would probably be the leader but it would not be reduced to chaos and anarchy like the original text.
I bet they write them older though so the oldest is 16-17 and the young are 13-14. Dude bros writing for preteens would fair to difficult, plus how could the camera linger uncomfortably on them unless they’re older?
Stop remaking things!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that was before SM magnolia! I shudder to think what it would be like today. Long fly the freak flag! I will never forget this one day a boy passed me a note that said please don t cry, you are beautiful and kind, they are not. Tarek from Morroco. Kept that note till my 20s. Sentimental ninny lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord of the Flies with girls? It’s called Mean Girls. Or rather, Mean Girls, AMPLIFIED FIVE MILLION.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m all for re-imagined adaptations of books/films especially of classic source material.
Will not condemn until i see the result.
Not bothered by gender swopping.
Some classic tales have been reimagined and or gender swopped to fabulous effect eg Swanlake ballet. And every re-imagined Shakespeare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Real life all-female communities are peaceful and only see violence from men trying to shut them down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. All those MRA talking points about how women are violent are reallly disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So we’ll get cattiness and “Not Like Other Girls” archetypes. Hooray.
Changing the gender ENTIRELY MISSES THE POINT. But okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have three older sisters. I already known what Lord of the Flies plays out like with females….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say is that I can’t wait for the Ocean’s Eight movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. SIT! Stay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same time line? Because marooned females in 2017 would be a comedy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse