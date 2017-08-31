“Is it just me or does Ethan Hawke look really hot in Venice?” links
74th Venice Film Festival -'First Reformed' - Photocall

Hand to God, I’m still intensely attracted to Ethan Hawke. [JustJared]
Some good reads about Princess Diana, her legacy and modern celebrity. [LaineyGossip]
Kanye West was countersued by his insurance company. [Dlisted]
Here’s a list of all of the celebrities donating to flood relief. [Moe Jackson]
Somebody made a movie about Bobbi Kristina Brown. [Starcasm]
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau might have accidentally spoiled everything. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lopez will never age. Ever. [Celebslam]
Izabel Goulart went to the Venice Film Festival. [IDLY]
Conan O’Brien is in Israel. Mazel tov! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Reese Witherspoon is hyping Big Little Lies 2. [Socialite Life]

74th Venice Film Festival -'First Reformed' - Photocall

 

19 Responses to ““Is it just me or does Ethan Hawke look really hot in Venice?” links”

  1. Daisyfly says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Holy Josh Brolin doppelganger, Batman!

    Reply
  2. bluhare says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I think he looks like he’s trying to hold in a fart or something.

    Reply
  3. Nina says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Yeah he actually looks like he transformed into josh broken. He used to be super ruddy and wrinkly so I think he sandblasted his face in some way

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Just you.

    He actually looks like a dustier version of the Joel Osteen guy.

    Reply
  5. Ann says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    It’s just you.

    Reply
  6. Kaiser says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    y’all are haters.

    He’s a Forever Bang for me.

    Reply
  7. Barb says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I have always liked his looks. I consider him an actor, not a star. If I see his name in the billing I will always watch.

    Reply
  8. Spicydragonfly says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Eewwwwww totally just you. He’s not aging well n never did it for me 🤢

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    August 31, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Not just you. I have a huge Ethan problem.

    It’s not just his looks – I have watched and read hours and hours of interviews with him and I love his mind and how he talks, too. At least what he presents to the public. He’s very thoughtful and bright and a true artist. I love all the material you can find online of Ethan, Rick Linklater and Julie Delphy talking about their collaboration on the Before Series, and of Rick and Ethan generally about their even wider collaboration including Boyhood. I just think they are bright and fascinating and I love the way they portray the human condition. I am totally their target audience.

    Oh, and also I’m pretty much the same age as Ethan Hawke so I have a lingering crush from Dead Poets/Reality Bites and Before Sunrise as well. Ha.

    Reply
  10. returningvisitor says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    I’ll never forgive Ethan Hawke for sabotaging a wonderful Tom Stoppard play with his hammy, dreadful, scenery-chomping ‘performance.’

    (Now Tom Stoppard, on the other hand… especially, back in the day: anytime, anywhere, Sir.)

    Reply
  11. Miss Melissa says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Ethan is a self absorbed douche who has annoyed me since he was a child actor.

    He believes his own hype and lacks humility and a moral compass. No thanks.

    Reply
  12. themummy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    He’s always looked like a meth addict to me. Not attractive at all. Great actor, though.

    Reply

