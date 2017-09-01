Amanda Seyfried in McQueen & Chopard in Venice: stunning or unflattering?

74th Venice Film Festival -'First Reformed' - Premiere

Is it a sign of “good fashion” that I have to sit here for ten minutes, debating with myself whether or not I like something? I don’t like this dress… but I respect it. So does that make it good fashion, in that it’s provocative and thought-provoking? Eh. These are photos of Amanda Seyfried at the Venice Film Festival premiere of First Reformed. Amanda stars in the film with my Forever Bang Ethan Hawke. Amanda wore an Alexander McQueen pre-spring 2018, aka something fresh off the runway. She managed to get it lined, which is always nice.

So why the mixed feelings? Like, this doesn’t even look like McQueen to me, but very little of Sarah Burton’s work ever looks like authentic McQueen to me. I dislike the lingerie-style of the skirt, and yet… the bodice is intriguing and flattering. I can’t help but think that Amanda looks really beautiful in spite of a weird dress. She also just gave birth about five months ago. Also: I am a sucker for a girl who can pull of big statement jewelry. Amanda wore Chopard earrings with “20.16-carats of amethysts, 22.17-carats of topazes and 3.74-carats of blue sapphires set in 18k white gold.” Wow.

74th Venice Film Festival -'First Reformed' - Premiere

74th Venice Film Festival -'First Reformed' - Premiere

Here’s Amanda’s photocall look earlier in the day (Thursday). This minidress is Valentino Resort.

74th Venice Film Festival -'First Reformed' - Photocall

And here’s Sally Hawkins at the Venice premiere of The Shape of Water. Her dress is Vivienne Westwood and this is possibly the worst Westwood I’ve ever seen in my life. YIKES.

74th Venice Film Festival - 'The Shape of Water' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

33 Responses to “Amanda Seyfried in McQueen & Chopard in Venice: stunning or unflattering?”

  1. Electric Tuba says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She looks great. The Westwood is early 90s prom vomit.

    Reply
  2. Patricia says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Oh, Sally. So much talent, so little taste. It’s a crime.

    Reply
  3. Lindy says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Amanda looks absolutely gorgeous and pulls off the dress. I love her hair in the minidress pic.

    Reply
  4. Don't kill me I am French says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The mini dress !! Her legs! Her hair !!

    Reply
  5. lightpurple says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Love the minidress and she styled that perfectly. I want to like the McQueen. The top of it is lovely. The bottom of it is lovely. It is just the middle part that looks like 1950s shapewear that is off-putting.

    Reply
  6. trollontheloose says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I love it. It’s just the tummy area that bugs me. It’s like a high waist culotte but then they cut it right at the hips given the whole outfit some weird proportions. But yeah I love it still.

    Reply
  7. kb says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    i absolutely love this dress on her.

    Reply
  8. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Uh, not a fashionista, but is good fashion toes curling over shoes and earlobes stretched to jaw?

    Reply
  9. MellyMel says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I don’t know who does her makeup, but they keep giving her a dark lip and I love it! I prefer darker reds/burgundy & browns and she wears them so well.

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:04 am

    It doesn’t look like McQueen to me, either. No one will replace McQueen in my book.

    Look how Gaga’s fashion image collapsed after he died.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Love it, love her. Not only that, she can tell me if it’s going to rain, she must still have ESPN!!

    Reply
  12. Brandi says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Love the mini dress on her!

    Reply
  13. UmYeah says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Her poor ears, those earings lool painful

    Reply
  14. Bex says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I’m not a huge fan of the dress but I could stare at her face for hours.

    Reply
  15. slowsnow says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Imo it’s easier to be an average beauty when blonde (that’s why everyone dyes their hair blonde which drives me insane) but harder to stand out as an edgy, interesting beauty. Not very hard near impossible, but harder, I find.
    But Seyfried, OMG she’s stunning! Absolute crush for me. I’d do insane things to this woman and I am happily married with 4 kids. Dunst, Basinger (if she is a real blonde), Claire Danes, Wasikowska, they are exceptions. But man, Seyfried is sooooo outerwordly beautiful. And I’m usually not at all touched by screen beauties.

    Reply
  16. FishBeard says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:42 am

    She’s absolutely gorgeous, but I’ve seen this dress several times over on a few actresses. She really works it though.

    Reply
  17. Rice says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I dunno. The idea of the McQueen dress seems interesting and ambitious, but I can’t decide if there’s too much going on or if it’s many dresses in one.

    Reply
  18. yiza says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    this woman is flawless. I adore her. The dress is fug tho. But she makes it look good.

    Reply
  19. tealily says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Are they pants? Or is the skirt bunching around her legs weird? Otherwise I like it. I think the colors and her styling are great. But that skirt(?) situation is unflattering.

    Reply

