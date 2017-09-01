Amanda Seyfried in McQueen & Chopard in Venice: stunning or unflattering?

Is it a sign of “good fashion” that I have to sit here for ten minutes, debating with myself whether or not I like something? I don’t like this dress… but I respect it. So does that make it good fashion, in that it’s provocative and thought-provoking? Eh. These are photos of Amanda Seyfried at the Venice Film Festival premiere of First Reformed. Amanda stars in the film with my Forever Bang Ethan Hawke. Amanda wore an Alexander McQueen pre-spring 2018, aka something fresh off the runway. She managed to get it lined, which is always nice.
So why the mixed feelings? Like, this doesn’t even look like McQueen to me, but very little of Sarah Burton’s work ever looks like authentic McQueen to me. I dislike the lingerie-style of the skirt, and yet… the bodice is intriguing and flattering. I can’t help but think that Amanda looks really beautiful in spite of a weird dress. She also just gave birth about five months ago. Also: I am a sucker for a girl who can pull of big statement jewelry. Amanda wore Chopard earrings with “20.16-carats of amethysts, 22.17-carats of topazes and 3.74-carats of blue sapphires set in 18k white gold.” Wow.
Here’s Amanda’s photocall look earlier in the day (Thursday). This minidress is Valentino Resort.
And here’s Sally Hawkins at the Venice premiere of The Shape of Water. Her dress is Vivienne Westwood and this is possibly the worst Westwood I’ve ever seen in my life. YIKES.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks great. The Westwood is early 90s prom vomit.
Oh, Sally. So much talent, so little taste. It’s a crime.
I’ve changed diapers featuring that color.
She looks so uncomfortable. She knows she is not pulling it off.
What’s up? This is a typical Westwood style, but the fit, tailoring and colour are just atrocious?!
Amanda looks absolutely gorgeous and pulls off the dress. I love her hair in the minidress pic.
The mini dress !! Her legs! Her hair !!
I know, right? All beautiful.
Not a fan of the McQueen although her makeup and jewelry is lovely.
Is it just me or does she look a lot like Michelle Pfeiffer in the mini dress pics??
I can see it!
I love her hair, so pretty.
I love that minidress. I would have never thought it just looking at it, so maybe I just love her in it? Her look is great here.
The whole look is perfection.
I think she is just so incredibly beautiful. Also, #hairgoals.
Love the minidress and she styled that perfectly. I want to like the McQueen. The top of it is lovely. The bottom of it is lovely. It is just the middle part that looks like 1950s shapewear that is off-putting.
I wish the bodice extended down farther, I want more of that part of the dress.
Yes, this. And the skirt should’ve been much simpler. All the lines and panels stupidly makes her look stumpy and lumpy.
I love it. It’s just the tummy area that bugs me. It’s like a high waist culotte but then they cut it right at the hips given the whole outfit some weird proportions. But yeah I love it still.
+1 I think the issue is she’s not wearing the right undergarments and the lining is a bit askew. But, yes, I love it.
i absolutely love this dress on her.
Uh, not a fashionista, but is good fashion toes curling over shoes and earlobes stretched to jaw?
I didn’t notice the toes!!!! Gahhhhhhhd that’s a pet peeve. The earrings look super uncomfortable.
I don’t know who does her makeup, but they keep giving her a dark lip and I love it! I prefer darker reds/burgundy & browns and she wears them so well.
The incredibly talented Mary Greenwell did her makeup. She posted about it on her Instagram. If you don’t know Mary, she exclusively did Princess Diane’s makeup in the 90s, and she trained Charlotte Tilbury and Lisa Eldridge. She is AMAZING!!
It doesn’t look like McQueen to me, either. No one will replace McQueen in my book.
Look how Gaga’s fashion image collapsed after he died.
Love it, love her. Not only that, she can tell me if it’s going to rain, she must still have ESPN!!
I can tell when it is going to rain or snow.
Love the mini dress on her!
Her poor ears, those earings lool painful
I’m not a huge fan of the dress but I could stare at her face for hours.
Imo it’s easier to be an average beauty when blonde (that’s why everyone dyes their hair blonde which drives me insane) but harder to stand out as an edgy, interesting beauty. Not very hard near impossible, but harder, I find.
But Seyfried, OMG she’s stunning! Absolute crush for me. I’d do insane things to this woman and I am happily married with 4 kids. Dunst, Basinger (if she is a real blonde), Claire Danes, Wasikowska, they are exceptions. But man, Seyfried is sooooo outerwordly beautiful. And I’m usually not at all touched by screen beauties.
She’s absolutely gorgeous, but I’ve seen this dress several times over on a few actresses. She really works it though.
I dunno. The idea of the McQueen dress seems interesting and ambitious, but I can’t decide if there’s too much going on or if it’s many dresses in one.
this woman is flawless. I adore her. The dress is fug tho. But she makes it look good.
Are they pants? Or is the skirt bunching around her legs weird? Otherwise I like it. I think the colors and her styling are great. But that skirt(?) situation is unflattering.
