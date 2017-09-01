“Chloe Sevigny’s MiuMiu dress looks like a bad art project” links
  • September 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

74th Venice Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 3

Chloe Sevigny’s Miu Miu is… not great. [Go Fug Yourself]
What do Kristen Stewart & Beyonce have in common? Chanel. [LaineyGossip]
Joseph Kahn says words about Taylor Swift. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump really hates healthcare. [Jezebel]
Here’s some more info on the upcoming season of True Detective. [Pajiba]
Izabel Goulart’s dress is kind of plain. [Popoholic]
This anti-gay marriage ad in Australia is terrible. [OMG Blog]
Cop to white woman: Don’t worry, we only kill black people. [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer admits she behaved poorly. [Reality Tea]
Hannah Simone welcomed a baby girl, congrats! [Wonderwall]
This footage of a nurse being arrested is contemptible. [Buzzfeed]

Programming note: we’ll have some stories on Sunday & Monday, but the schedule is very light because of the Labor Day holiday! Have fun, everyone!

74th Venice Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 3

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Chloe Sevigny’s MiuMiu dress looks like a bad art project” links”

  1. Yeahright says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Lol didn’t she have the nerve to say she looks so young because she never had children?!?
    *cackles*
    She looks her age.
    Her “style” has always been tragic.

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I don’t love the shoulders or stomach area on the dress, but Chloe has always got it going on. She is fierce!

    Reply
  3. Nev says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Icon.

    And that cop should be fired and investigated.

    Reply
  4. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I adore her and body is SICK but her fashion sense is just awful. Chloe and Harmony Korine were my favorite “It Indie” couple in the 90′s.

    Reply
  5. island_girl says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    She looks great here, she’s aging beautifully.

    Reply
  6. Ankhel says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    It’s Chloe. This is her style, and the world is richer for it’s kooks.

    Reply
  7. Abbess Tansy says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I think I read somewhere the video was from last year.

    Reply
  8. Kezia says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Her style is fantastic and this is no different, also I love her slash of lipstick and then no makeup-y makeup. Her legs are killer as always.

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Eid Mubarak
    Happy Labor Day
    Merry Allston Christmas – don’t Storrow!

    Reply
  10. PMNichols says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I love her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment