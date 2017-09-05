Laura Dern on how she explains white supremacy to her kids

This is Laura Dern killing it at the Deauville film festival, where she will be honored for her work in film. The white dress with the blue, white and black feathers is Calvin Klein By Appointment, and that’s from the red carpet before the opening ceremony, which she walked with her kids. I’m not too fond of it, but it’s not bad. The long sleeve white and orange print shirtdress is by Gabriela Hearst. That’s an awesome piece and I would definitely wear that, but not with those shoes.
In terms of Dern’s career, I haven’t seen Big Little Lies yet but this is a reminder to myself that it’s waiting for me on HBOGo. The last time I watched Dern in a series was on Enlightened, which ended in 2013. (Where has the time gone?) Season two of BLL is currently in development and Dern is also on the Twin Peaks revival, airing on Showtime. Her slate is rather full – she’s in Alexander Payne’s Downsizing out late this year, with Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, and she has no less than five movies in production, including The Last Jedi. I know Dern is an outlier, but it’s still reassuring that a 50 year-old woman is working steadily in the industry. (Which I know is ridiculous to consider, but here we are.)
Dern has a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily which is well written, brief and worth reading in full. She’s so well spoken and to-the-point about feminism and her beliefs. Dern discusses her two children with ex Ben Harper, Jaya, 12, and Ellery, 16, and their interests. I often want to gush about my son and I like noticing when celebrities do that. You can tell that Dern adores her kids. She describes herself as “primarily a single parent,” which is interesting. Here’s more, including how she talks to her children about the disturbing rise of neo-nazism.
Her career is everything she dreamt of
As I stand outside of it [and reflect on my career], it’s everything you dream of, or certainly everything I dreamt of as a kid, that my parents [Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern] had me consider. And I’ve always talked about this, that their greatest advice to me was to always try to be brave in complicated characters, and bring great humor to those characters, even in the saddest of moments, and also never get pigeonholed. And you hope for that and you say that, but it feels like a time that I’m just loving acting so much, and frankly, to have my kids see me doing what I love, as long as I also have quality time with them, has been a great luxury.”
Her son loves fashion
“When he heard that Christian Dior had invited me to their show, he was [so excited] — he’s a huge fan of what Maria Grazia is doing and knows the designers and loves the line and thought it was so interesting. It’s a beautiful, fun conversation to have with your kid.”
How she explains neo-nazism to her kids
I focus on what I’ve decided is this country and the country that I describe to my children. And there are very few things that seem clear, but there is zero tolerance for a few things, because we’re Americans, and we’re clear about a few things: Nazis, racists, people who denounce people based on their cultural or religious or sexual preference — like that doesn’t fly in this country. Our grandparents and great-grandparents have worked too hard to get us here. So I am continuing to tell my children the story that is what this country is built upon, and there have been some mistakes where there are a rare few who don’t understand. And we don’t have to have compassion for their ignorance, but we can acknowledge it, and we’ve just got to keep using our voice.”
You just get the sense that Dern is aware of how great her life is and that she’s also acknowledging that she’s in this position because of her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. She benefited from nepotism but she also worked hard to get where she is and she doesn’t take it for granted. Plus she’s very plainly saying what so many of us are struggling with and thinking about – this isn’t normal, it’s not ok, we need to talk about it publicly and with the people we love. At the same time she’s able to have gratitude every day and she’s not blowing smoke about that. I got some life lessons from this interview.
Oh and Dern is going to be in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There’s a new Star Wars novel, Leia: Princess of Alderaan, which heavily suggests that her character is LGBT.
Dern’s kids crack me up so much. Teenagers just have this look like they want to be anywhere else most of the time.
I will never forget “Wild at heart,” when Nic Cage was a decent actor doing off-the-wall films. And who can forget Willem…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTH happened to him?? Now he comes to Mobile with no fanfare at all and makes straight to video clunkers. Raising Arizona, Peggy Sue Got Married, Moonstruck. Where did that Nic Cage go? Is it nothing but a paycheck now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Is it nothing but a paycheck now?”
Basically? Yes. I highly recommend googling because the story of how he was a complete and total IDIOT with his money needs to be fully experienced. I cannot do to justice. Let’s just say he managed to blow $150 million. Yes you read that right. He will work for whomever is paying…because he has too…and it’s his fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And let’s not pretend Nic Coppola…I mean Cage wasn’t a huge beneficiary of Nepotism himself. But dayum…Wild at Heart, I need a glass of water …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia4s. I already know all that. All his stupid purchases. I guess what I’m asking is has he no shame? I guess not. I think he’s in Mobile right now making something or the other. People who have met him here say he’s very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerusha, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he was very nice. When you have the kind of debts he does though you can’t afford to have shame. It’s a bit sad but I cannot feel sorry for him, he made his bed so to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Nick Cage. He became a massive spender and collector of castles and such and took any old thing with a big paycheck to support his out-of-control lifestyle. And after a few bombs, the good offers dry up. So he just keeps taking the straight-to-video stuff for a paycheck.
Plus, years ago he had a facelift that looked really stupid on him, face too tight and smooth for his age. He lost the character to his face. Maybe it’s loosened up now. I don’t know. I haven’t seen anything of his for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mia4s & Jayna I do feel sorry for him and also a bit disgusted at the waste of his talent. He was so good in his early roles. Is he persona non grata to the Coens, to Tarantino, the Andersons, some quality director that could make use of his quirkiness? He’s made at least five STV films in Mobile the last few years. Last week he was spotted visiting the Children’s Hospital, so he’s here again. Everyone says he’s nice & gracious, not a jerk, so I’m rooting for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping somewhere they’ll make a Croods 2. He was the voice actor for Grug, the dad. It’s mine and my 6yr old daughters favorite animated. He was perfect for that role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto, Eric. I will always think of that movie when I think of Laura Dern. And I think of Chris Isaak too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this ” we don’t have to have compassion for their ignorance” I feel like that’s her way of pushing back against that “don’t fight hate with hate” bs. We don’t have to “let” you have your hateful opinions and we have the right to fight back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Class act all the way.
For me she is one of those actresses that you don’t know her by name recognition but if you named some of her projects I would remember the character instantly. I believe I first saw her in Citizen Ruth and thought she was great.
Fashion wise: the dress in the second photo is superior to the dress in the first photo. Those beige pilgrim shoes are a big NO. She should have kept those hideous things in the box they came in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to Citizen Ruth! That still stands as one of my favorite LD performances/films. She was fantastic in BLL, but I have to admit I wasn’t the biggest fan of Enlightenment. It started out good but then, I don’t know, it became a little unwatchable to me. She’s still one of my favorite actresses, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i just watched her play diane in twin peaks, she was awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her, I love her, I love her!!!! Enlightened was so underrated and Citizen Ruth is one of my favorite LD films. Not a Lynch fan, but I may need to check out Twin Peaks just for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Citizen Ruth is criminally underrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that movie and her, She is always good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d love to see Laura Dern and Laura Linney do something together. They both do such interesting projects while flying under the radar with their private lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is actually horrible. This country *was* built on racial supremacy, bigotry and subjugation. For so many of us there never were any good old days. Dern is a well-meaning and clearly tolerant person but she is also a privileged woman who can afford to be rhapsodic about a time in this country when she imagines people were getting it right. I know she probably feels that equality and justice have gone to hell in the era of #45 but it’s just that the ugliness no longer feels the need to hide. Things have been just fine for white people. She shoul d tell her children that things are really bad now for the disenfranchised because Obama had the privileged classes convinced that nearly 450 years of white privilege was about to be toppled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True words!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. I clicked to read her actual explanation of white supremacy: i.e. Racism is a strategic tool that rich whites have used effectively to make poor whites compliant in their own class oppression. As long as poor whites feel superior to other races, they’ll keep voting for social policies that deepen the economic divide between rich and poor, even when they get screwed by it themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren’t her children biracial?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes- or at least multi-racial- which means she should be equipped to have more nuanced discussions on the matter than what was presented here. Hopefully, their conversations at home have more content.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do realize that Ben Harper is biracial right? Ellery and Jaya look very very light but they are 1/4 African American and part Native American too. Laura Dern is not quite naming it but she is raising multiracial children under the shadow of Trump.
Also no mention of the fact that Laura Dern is running for SAG President? Hmm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I realize Dern’s children are ethnic but that doesn’t mean she is absolved from problematic viewpoints that should be a part of the conversation about race and supremacy. Hell, Mitt Romney has an adopted black child in his family. Sandra Bullock and Charlize Theron both have black children and are cozy with the deplorable Chelsea Handler. Brandy Glanville’s children are half Latino yet she has said some truly disgusting things about black men. I went to high school in NC with a racist who had a secret/public relationship with a black classmate for three years. Of course Dern is not in these camps but my point is that being proximal doesn’t absolve anyone of responsibility nor does it give anyone, not even poc, carte blanche or an auto-pass. Ask Stacey Dash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore Laura Dern! And wow look at her beautiful kids! I am sorry that she and Ben Harper aren’t together now—they seemed cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! Those kids are gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the perfect pair of shoes for that dress. Send it over here, Laura!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad she’s having the convo with her kids and she recognizes the hate for what it is. No “both sides” BS, no meet hate with love.
Especially since they are part Black and part Jewish. I’ve known a few parents of multiracial kids say, “they’re the future! One day we’ll all be beige and it will be great!” I. Response to what’s going on. Smh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes it even worse that she gave her kids a whitewashed version of white supremacy in America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what she told the publication. Do you know about her family discussions? Should every white person have an hour-long prepared ideology at the ready in the hopes that they check all the boxes of every non-white person within earshot? Because I can promise you nothing anyone says at this point makes everyone happy regardless for whom you speak and that’s part of the tragedy. Part of being “woke” is actually being comprehensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can come for me and use ‘woke’ in the same sentence with a straight face? And I don’t need a transcript of her conversations with her kids. The little that was presented here is problematic as hell. If the magazine asked her that question I have to assume that her answer was truthful, intentioned and voluntary. So yeah, now I’m judging the living hell out of it. And No, Dern doesn’t have to have an hour long ideology at the ready or even give a shit what one woc on a gossip site thinks. But when she teaches her children about the great principals this country was built on I don’t have to witthold my criticism either. Obviously the real “tragedy” here is that my low-level comprehension clearly means I’m not woke enough for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EA
Laura Dern was raised as a Roman Catholic and her children are a mixture of that with Jewish and Black.
The KKK was very anti-Catholic along with their other groups they hate and her mother is from the South. They weren’t considered Christians.
We have only had one Catholic president and it was used against JFK during his election.
She mentioned race, religion, sexual preferences, culture and of course the Nazis. White supremacists are also about women being submissive to men and Laura is a feminist.
Ben’s mother is Jewish and her parents Russian Jews. He was raised by his mother and grandparents. Like Drake and Quincy Jones’ children who even went to Hebrew school. My temple has African, African American and biracial Jews who were born Jewish.
Ben’s father was black with some Native American, but he didn’t grow up with him. Ben calls himself multi-racial and doesn’t claim a race, but he does claim Jewish.
She wasn’t referring to the 50s but explaining we aren’t an alt-right nation.
Just another POV for my distant Russian cousin. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magnoliarose
*waves*
I love Dern and think she is a public and private crusader for equality but it is so so dangerous when we gloss over the original sin of racial subjugation in America. I believe Dern is as concerned for the future of her ethnic children as I am for my own nieces and nephews but it is incorrect and irresponsible to tell our children that we need to remember the greatness that our forefathers built this country on. The greatness that massacred hundreds of thousands of indigenous people or the greatness that enslaved millions to work the stolen land? It’s reasonable to expect accuracy and historical perspective even as we all strive towards the same goal. I’m so over handing out good intention passes when it is so much wiser to educate ourselves. I continue to learn and grow from friends who are Jewish, Muslim, LGBTQ and even Republican *cringes* and it takes humility sometimes to absorb their total, experiential truth over my theoretical one but it’s the right thing to do and it makes me a stronger ally.
As for your other comments I would be so thrilled if you could recommend any books about the black Jewish experience, especially as it may relate to Russian Jews. Gah! It gives me a little tingle every time I think of what is locked away in my DNA – yet another reason I rarely ‘cancel’ anyone…I love the human race so much.
Thank you again for a thoughtful response. You always kill it on the royal threads as well lol. Glad we’re both NYCers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her children are so beautiful! And Celebitchy, you have to watch Big Little Lies!!!! It is actually amazing!!! It’s only one season, not much time lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You haven’t watched Big Little Lies? LOL You’ve got to get on that for sure.
I think she calls herself primarily a single parent because her ex is a singer/musician. And musicians are usually off on the road a lot touring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading that Ben Harper has been on the road at least half the year for the last near 20 years.
When the kids were little they could be travelling with him but not so much….
On the plus side he is an amazing performer! 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s also in the current season of Twin Peaks that just ended! She was pretty great in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just point out that Laura Dern is the kind of person GOOP imagines herself to be. Grounded, classy and unscathed by her parents success. Obviously, GOOP is delusional and Laura perfectly illustrates just how out of touch GOOP really is. Go Laura!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…And we don’t have to have compassion for their ignorance, but we can acknowledge it.”- Love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse