Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy cheated on me with six women, but he’s changed

Embed from Getty Images
Sharon Osbourne is back with Ozzy, of course, after catching him cheating on her with the colorist who did her hair along with Ozzy’s hair (that’s how they met) and their obnoxious daughter Kelly’s. Sharon forgave Ozzy and blamed the colorist, as is typical of her, and Sharon and Kelly have even worse Crayola hair now that they’ve had to change colorists, although Sharon’s is marginally better. Sharon has previously revealed that Ozzy cheated on her with two different nannies for their family when their kids were small. In those instances she again blamed the other party rather than give up her delusions about her marriage and lifestyle. I don’t know how Ozzy pulls these women but when they’re hired help, as Sharon has admitted, it sounds coercive and like sexual harassment. I could be wrong.
That’s all preface to this new interview Sharon has with The Telegraph in which she claims that Ozzy has cheated on her with six women. That seems like a ridiculously low number given the length of their marriage and the details we’ve heard about what a horndog Ozzy is, but that’s what she said. According to Sharon, it’s all ok now though, because Ozzy has changed. I’m reporting on details from US Weekly because The Telegraph article is behind a paywall.
“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” the 64-year-old Talk panelist alleged in a new interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, September 2. “Some f–king Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] … and then our cook.”
Though she didn’t give any hints as to who the final woman was, the X-Factor judge added of her husband’s extramarital relationships: “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”
That last line was especially disgusting. Sharon made that number just high enough that it would sound believable. If you add the two nannies and the stylist in there that’s seven, not six. In reality there are likely dozens of women, but maybe “six” is the number she thinks is accurate in the window since their last breakup and reunion, which I believe was in 2013. Six sounds about right from 2013 until 2016, when Ozzy was busted with the stylist (who caught feelings my God). Sharon doesn’t want to be alone and she doesn’t want to change, so she’s mad at all the different women who were desperate and stupid enough to sleep with her husband. (Or let’s face it, just wanted to keep their jobs sadly.) It’s not Ozzy’s fault though, he’s some amazing lothario according to Sharon, who admires his skill at landing their staff while convincing herself he’s a great husband too.
Photos credit: Getty and WENN
He hasn’t changed, he’s just…old.
The man is almost 70 years old and, from what I hear, he’s completely fried. There’s no way he’s changed. And, unfortunately, Sharon will never change either. She’ll always be stuck in this harmful pattern of blaming other women for her husband’s wandering dong. Sad and frustrating.
The real question is: who on earth would f*ck Ozzy Osbourne?
Ugh, no WAY.
Gross thought!
Desperate people who felt that would be the only way to keep their job? Desperate people who were promised a bit of extra cash to help, and needed it?
I’m not using “desperate” as a pejorative here. He didn’t pick women up at bars, he was having sex with the nannies, the masseuses, the household staff… unless they all jumped him without his consent, it looks like he knows exactly where to prey for women who feel they can’t say no.
Exactly.
Good pint.
Exactly her blaming the other party and attacking them is just gross. Her and her daughter should be ashamed. They need to put the blame where it belongs
The fact that he’s a millionaire who’s famous for being in the band that created heavy metal might be a reason. Black Sabbath is one of my favorites, but I have no desire to have any kind of sexual relationship with Ozzy. Most of the mistresses are younger than me, so they might be wanting a rich famous guy to spoil them
He’s macking on the staff. The colorist appears to have fallen for it but the overall pattern makes him look like a lecherous old boss – and serial sexual harasser. Sharon’s comment backs this up.
Ever see their reality show? ‘E ‘an ‘ardly ‘alk. Ew.
“The real question is: who on earth would f*ck Ozzy Osbourne.”
Apparently Sharon and six other women. I don’t know anybody else that desperate.
His wife and daughter >> both completely delusional.
Yeah to all this. Gross. I can’t stand her anyway.
Six that she knows of and a leopard doesn’t change his spots. He’ll never change because she keeps blaming others (not him), forgives him and takes him back every time. The only reason he may “change” is because no one else will want him but her.
Whatever helps you sleep at night, Sharon.
EXACTLY! This seems to be the mentality of many wives of athletes, musicians, actors, and other famous wealthy men. They just assume men are “carnal” and if the woman doesn’t say no or throws themself at the man, then how can a man resist? Makes me want to throw up. I absolutely LOATHE the idea that women are ultimately the gatekeepers of sex.
ETA: Also “russian teenager”…. Ummm… No age was mentioned and 18/19 leave two years of room. But… I have a feeling Ozzy didn’t ask. That’s so suspect. And still disgusting either way.
Is she even aware of just how asinine she sounds? Good God, “He cheated on me with six women but he’s changed.” I can’t stop laughing. What a fool. Don’t worry, Sharon, they were all just whores who threw themselves at your husband, lol.
I love Ozzy for his music, but as a man,he’s just a pig. If she keeps forgiving him for his cheating, he’ll never stop, and she’ll be his doormat forever. No need to keep taking him back
She will never let another woman have him, period. And for those who say, “Who would want him,” he’s wealthy and famous, so there’s always someone. He will never change, just one day get too sick and old to do anything about it.
Delusional, much!?!?
She needs to just stop talking about this. She’s made her choice and no one is buying her excuses.
Ozzy needs to add some toner to that dye job of his. Guess he doesn’t have a hairdresser anymore, ha!
Thanks for sharing, Complicit Fame Thirster.
Gross
What is the actual consequence of her getting divorced? She would get half of his fortune by law but being his manager for 30+ plus years, I’m sure she is the one responsible for bringing the money in. What does she need him for? A cranly old man she is not having sex with sitting on her couch humiliating her?
When you have a 30+ year marriage with someone where you’re both so dependent and unhealthy with each other, it’s extremely difficult to walk away. I’m not sure of Ozzy’s current physical and mental state, but at least for a time, he’d never be able to function alone. He needs her. In every single aspect of his life.
And likely, she needs to be needed by him. They met when she was 18, so “managing” Ozzy is all she’s ever known. It’s the same reason a lot of people in their 70s don’t get divorced– just with millions and millions added to the mix.
I mean he is obviously to blame but why on earth would you want to screw Ozzy Osbourne in his state?
nostalgia? a strange fetish for the smell of old man crevices? Maybe with all the previous drugs he gives a contact high.
Okay, gagging over here😁
This reminds me of that Seinfeld episode in the last season where George tries to break up with his girlfriend (“I don’t like her, I don’t find her attractive, and she speaks to her food”) and she basically says, “nope. not a convincing argument. Let’s go get dinner.” Eventually he attempts cheating on her only to have that backfire too, something to the effect of both women think he’s just lashing out, doesn’t really mean what he’s doing, and the whole time he’s trying desperately to shut them both out.
I feel like this is Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship. He’s trying everything to get away and she’s just “Nope, you’re lashing out, you can’t help being this amazing lover, I’m going to take you back now” and he’s kicking and screaming. She’s always very public about their relationship, how hurt she is then how wonderful he is, etc. etc….but I feel like I never hear from him. Ozzy, next interview blink twice if you’re just trying to pull a George.
I loathe the way she blames it on every woman and insult them at the same time. But I think they were to divorce and she sees him with some one else she will hit the roof of jealousy.. she spews hatred.
Why is this even relevant news? Is she trying to garner sympathy? She is not going to get any when she stays with him and constantly blames the woman and not her husband. Sharon, either do something about it or STFU and go sit in a corner.
So, there are 7 women in the world (including Sharon) that willingly had a sexual tryst with Ozzie Osbourne? Like, on purpose?
8 women. He was married and had kids before he met Sharon. His marriage split because he cheated on her with Sharon. Once a pig, always a pig
My God.
How you got him is how you’ll lose him. What a hypocrite she is. A good ol’ dose of her own medicine.
I can’t with the women who get mad just at the mistress. It takes two to tango, people. So your husband is also an a$$hole for cheating, not just the other woman.
Via Ozzfest, their reality show and many other forays, Sharon Osbourne has kept the Osbourne brand producing cash for decades. It’s really been a feat. Not a fan of theirs, but still kind of amazed she pulls it off. As for their marriage, it’s part and parcel of the brand. She will always put out stories that she is standing by her man. I’ve mentioned before that the “I Am Ozzy” autobio is a truly interesting read.
She should fire her current colorist because she looks like she has doll hair. Ozzy is barely coherent most of the time. I want to know why women find him attractive.
If you say so Sharon. Ozzy is a cheater and I don’t see that changing. I don’t get why anyone would have sex with him but whatever.
Six women? Oh, honey….Prolly more like 60. Or 600. What did you think you were getting when you married a drug-addled rock star?
sharon, he left his first wife to marry you. This isn’t anything new. He’s been notoriously unfaithful their entire marriage. She has put up with it this whole time. Why now does it bother her?
Maybe he got serious about someone.
Ozzy Osborne is a lot like Gene Simmons from KISS. They’re both known cheaters who are ugly as hell, but because they’re famous rock stars, they find lots of women are willing to even have one night stands with them
Sure, Jan.
Why does she keep telling people this? If you know he does this and you chose to stay then do that, but we don’t need to know the gory details. You knew who he was when he was cheating with you-suck it up buttercup.
