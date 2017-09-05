“Madonna has moved to Portugal, will probably adopt a Portuguese accent” links

Madonna has moved her family to Lisbon, Portugal. Will she adopt a fake Portuguese accent though, that’s the question. [Dlisted]

Lainey’s take on Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover. [LaineyGossip]

Serinda Swan does not look like Cara Delevingne…? [Go Fug Yourself]

I loved this Fiona Apple throwback more than words can describe. [Jezebel]

No one went to the movies over Labor Day weekend. [Pajiba]

Rebecca Hall’s red carpet hair looks pretty… simple. [Popoholic]

Nicole Scherzinger looks really waxy here. I think she’s just warm. [Celebslam]

Dave Bautista knows he’s built like a gorilla. [The Blemish]

The Real Houswives went to the US Open. [Reality Tea]

One of those Duck Dynasty bros shaved his beard. [Starcasm]

Join me in freaking out about Hurricane Irma. [Buzzfeed]