“Madonna has moved to Portugal, will probably adopt a Portuguese accent” links
  • September 05, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Met Gala 2017

Madonna has moved her family to Lisbon, Portugal. Will she adopt a fake Portuguese accent though, that’s the question. [Dlisted]
Lainey’s take on Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover. [LaineyGossip]
Serinda Swan does not look like Cara Delevingne…? [Go Fug Yourself]
I loved this Fiona Apple throwback more than words can describe. [Jezebel]
No one went to the movies over Labor Day weekend. [Pajiba]
Rebecca Hall’s red carpet hair looks pretty… simple. [Popoholic]
Nicole Scherzinger looks really waxy here. I think she’s just warm. [Celebslam]
Dave Bautista knows he’s built like a gorilla. [The Blemish]
The Real Houswives went to the US Open. [Reality Tea]
One of those Duck Dynasty bros shaved his beard. [Starcasm]
Join me in freaking out about Hurricane Irma. [Buzzfeed]

The Met Gala 2017

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Madonna has moved to Portugal, will probably adopt a Portuguese accent” links”

  1. marc kile says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    And when the sun goes down roam the quiet country side devouring the blood and souls of
    young men who will be lured to there doom by a mommy fetish. BWAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
    (CUE LIGHTNING SOUND EFFECTS)

    Reply
  2. Slowsnow says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    One of my closest friend’s kid will be in the same class as one of Madonna’s children (David? Can’t remember). I love my friend dearly but when he told me he joked with his kid saying “you need to have David as your best friend” I felt really sad. Being a celebrity spawn sucks man. And poor David is adopted so I can only imagine the bad jokes… Hopefully this new generation is gonna be better than mine was but in a Lycée Français… (And before you throw the first rock, I went to that school myself).

    Reply
    • thaliasghost says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      I wouldn’t terribly worry about David. He lives in a great house, has great food, health insurance, a great school – I reserve my worry for children who experience material neglect, violence and trauma first.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        @thaliasghost (great name)
        I would go on a long thing about how you can be miserable for many different reasons and in different contexts and my heart having compassion for all those very different situations etc, money not buying happiness and being adjusted to society + the adoption while still having living parents + etc but I have a text to finish.

    • Jessica says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      Most celebrity kids have a relatively normal rich kid life. David and all the other celeb kids are usually fine.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        September 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm

        Yeah. I’m not a fan of Madonna anymore, but I do go on her instagram. She posts little videos and photos of the kids, and they seem so happy and a loving family. They are moving to Portugal for David’s aspirations to be a soccer player, and he was accepted into some prestigious academy there.

        She showed him in one video in NYC doing jumps with his horse, and another one with one of the twins with their first lesson. The twins absolutely adore David, and he is so sweet with them in the photos. Mercy is great on the piano. Madonna’s pediatric surgery wing in Malawi opened, and Mercy gave a sweet speech. Such a poised and classy young girl. The pediatric surgery wing is named after her. And David did a dance routine with other boys on stage. Out on the huge property at Madonna’s Hampton’s home, it shows them out on buggies and swimming, etc, and even there there are horses out there. The twins seem to have acclimated well and are a pile of energy and so cute and loud, but in a good way. LOL

        There’s all kinds of little videos of all of them playing and making up dance routines. After watching so many of the videos and photos, the kids do seem to have a wonderful home life and are loved and exposed to so many wonderful opportunities. And Madonna’s home does come across as a home where living with children is warm, even though she is rich and in a massive home.

        And can I just say, David has shot up in height, and has great style for his age.

      • Jayna says:
        September 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Madonna just had her 59th birthday and had a party.

        Madonna and all of her children for a group photo at the party.

        http://www.theindependentbd.com/assets/news_images/Madonna-shares_(1).jpg

        Mercy James’ speech in Malawi.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wi2gGbCNTO8

    • Snowflake says:
      September 5, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Idk why all that had to be brought up because you said you feel sorry for him. I do too. He will have people pretending to be his friend so they can experience his lifestyle. Then if they get mad, they will doubtless insult his mom. She gets shade already for adopting children of a different race and country.

      Reply
  3. velourazure says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    My condolences to the people of Portugal.

    Reply
  4. derpshooter says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    ugh. Her grill.

    Reply
  5. paranormalgirl says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    We just battened up the shack in the Bahamas this weekend. Hurricane shutters on all the houses/buildings on our cay, animals ferried to a safer location well ahead of the storm, and smaller boats moved to a more protected harbor.

    Reply
  6. PMNichols says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    She needs to adopt a Portuguese dentist.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment