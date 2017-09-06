E!: Amal Clooney is going back to work this week, ‘she has mixed emotions’

Amal Clooney worked throughout her pregnancy. She was still making appearances at the United Nations while heavily pregnant (or what passed for heavily preg for her, because she never seemed that big at all). She was probably working from home a lot as she was traveling with George a lot in those months, and then they waited out the final months of her pregnancy together in England, where she was probably checking in with work regularly. Whenever I asked any questions about her work schedule in years past, I always got yelled at for not “knowing” that barristers can, like, make their own schedule and work whenever they want to and take off for entire summers if they so desire, even if they’re allegedly heavily involved with a dozen cases at a time. But sure, let’s say that Amal worked a lot through her pregnancy and that she went on maternity leave when she gave birth to babies Ella and Alexander/Sasha (I’m really trying to make Sasha happen). E! News says that Amal is going back to work soon and her maternity leave is ending.

Looks like Amal Clooney will be heading back to work soon! George Clooney and his wife have been enjoying the first few months of parenthood after Amal gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June. Now, E! News can confirm the human rights attorney is getting ready to get back in the office. “Amal Clooney is heading back to work this week,” a source told us, noting she will be attending a meeting, which marks her first work engagement since giving birth. Still, we’re told she plans to “go back slowly.” Another source explained that it’s a bittersweet time for Amal. “She has mixed emotions about going back,” the source said. “She has loved every minute of the summer with the twins and will miss them immensely, but she is also is looking forward to resuming her career work and getting back to it.” And George is obviously right by her side through it all. “George is very supportive of everything she does and knows she is passionate about her work,” the insider said. “He is excited for her and knows she will be able to find the right balance between being a mom and a working professional.”

[From E! News]

I admire her for sticking with her job even though she’s married to a very rich man and she could choose many different paths from here on out. I like that she’s not a “kept woman,” even though I’ve believed for a long time that George is financing her shopping habit. That being said, it wouldn’t surprise me if she did find a way to quietly quit her job, right? I’m not saying she’ll quit working entirely – it’s just that her position is with a London law office and I think George is already pretty bored in England. He wants to go back to LA.