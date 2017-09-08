Martha Plimpton: ‘My first abortion’ was in Seattle and ‘it was my best one’

Martha Plimpton has been an outspoken liberal activist for a long time. She’s also been an outspoken advocate for women’s reproductive freedoms, working with the abortion-rights group A Is For. These photos are from her appearance on the carpet for The Handmaid’s Tale, where she wore a scarlet “A” pin/ribbon for abortion rights. You can see the site for “A Is For” here – they aim to end the stigmatization around abortion, and they want women to tell their stories for why they chose to have an abortion. Which is what Martha did a few months ago, in an interview which is only being picked up this week:
Actress Martha Plimpton was cheered on by an audience after boasting she had her “best” abortion in Seattle. In a video shot in June just gaining wider attention, the actress was being interviewed by controversial author Dr. Willie Parker at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in Seattle, when she told the audience of having her first abortion at age 19.
“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” the actress said at the Town Hall event. “I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood!”
The 46-year-old followed up her story with a loud “Yay” as the audience cheered her on. She added, “Notice I said ‘first’…and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one.”
The audience continued to laugh at Plimpton’s story.
“Heads and tails above the rest,” she said. “If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”
If you feel uncomfortable, I think that’s the point – for many women, abortion is a necessary choice and one they make with few, if any, regrets. The idea that women would talk about their abortions openly, in interviews and town halls and congressional hearings, is one of things being stigmatized. Sure, I think it’s “crass” to say “my best abortion was in [random city]” but how many times are we going to choose to suffer in silence just because these conversations are uncomfortable, crass, etc? Especially now, when reproductive rights and general healthcare access for women hangs by a thread?
Photos courtesy of Guillermo Proano/WENN.com.
No uterus no opinion. That would be my 2 cents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does thinking that using that kind of language about abortion (I’m pro-choice) is totally inappropriate and callous mean that I have to give up my liberal feminist card?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, but count me in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, no, it doesn’t. Supporting reproductive rights and the protection of them does not mean one has to be all “rah! Abortions for everyone!” I can believe in the protection of a right even while believing that people choose to exercise those rights for all sorts of reasons of which I disapprove.
The idea that there is a binary way to understand reproductive rights has been, IMO, damaging to this country. The fact is that most Americans have far more nuanced views about the issue than the extreme of either side would have you believe. But the belief that the extreme must define the debate is IMO why we have been unable to come to any consensus on it for 40 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No.
We’re women….not just feminists. We are not one homogeneous group. We are allowed to hold different views.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, “best” is not a good word to use in reference to any abortion. It’s not a haircut, folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it is her experience so it is the way for her to talk about it. Maybe the staff and doctors were the most compassionate, had the best bedside manner. Maybe she had the fastest recovery. Maybe it made the biggest impact on her future. I have no problem with it being her best. I wish she could review it on yelp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Kindest” or “most compassionate” might have been better terms. To describe it as “best” like she was describing no more than a pedicure, only fuels the notion that women have abortions in a casual manner with no thought to the seriousness of what’s involved. My guess is she’ll backtrack and re-explain herself in short order.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But some people have had terrible haircuts. Same can be said about abortion. This could have been a relaxing experience. And by “relax” I mean the doctor could have walked her through the procedure, answered any and all questions, calmed her nerves, she had support after, wasn’t stressed, etc. Not everyone has that nor is every procedure like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I don’t think I use best to describe medical procedures. It makes it seem more like elective plastic surgery to me, and even that seems a bit crass to me.
I think they might be doing it a bit of tongue and cheek, because women generally won’t talk about it. Which is important for all women and especially the women who may have had a traumatic experience. It really is a taboo subject to talk about. Most things seem better when you can speak about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix Ditto! I’m vehemently pro-choice but having an abortion shouldn’t be taken lightly. I know quite a few women who had abortions (and I accompanied my friend when she had hers) and for them it was a traumatic experience emotionally. Do they regret it? No. It was what they felt necessary but it was not easy. I get that Plimpton was maybe trying to make a joke but I think she comes off trivializing a very serious procedure. I didnt find her “yay” comment remotely funny or cute. I find it weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should abortions not be taken lightly? It’s reproductive health care and autonomy. If someone lauded their best chemo session or joint replacement, would you flinch?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BabyJane because it’s not a light procedure. The physical part of an abortion is small compared to the emotional and mental toll having an abortion can bring. I have sat and held a dear friend she sobbed for HOURS after getting one. You don’t go through that after getting a Pap Smear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. One can be outspoken and advocate without being crass. Or callous. She was both. Doesn’t impress me much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there is a place for an “abortion positive” conversation. The narrative that abortions are sad, or damaging, or leave one haunted needs to be challenged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. How is it crass or callous? She had a positive medical experience. That’s good for any procedure. As a longtime activist, she knows framing is important.
I had a problem with “safe, legal and rare” language because the use of “rare” still implied something negative about abortion.
Safe and legal are all that is important to women and medical providers. Anything else opens the door to value judgment.
We are not used to seeing a woman unashamed about abortion but if we respect medical science on when viable human life begins, if we agree on the primacy of a woman’s rights to her body, then we have no business judging how she feels or talks about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I haven’t ever regretted or felt sad about my abortion for even a second and most people act like it was this horrible and difficult choice. It wasn’t. The moment I found out I was pregnant I wanted to terminate the pregnancy and I’m really outspoken about how common these procedures are. I’m involved in a patient to advocate program BECAUSE people are so uncomfortable when it comes to abortion.
Even the thought that many times you have to recover and it’s emotional is bullshit for many women. You’re in and out in 20 minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes this completely, Megan, and thank you for saying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience, I found the whole thing to be a very difficult decision before and after. I still reflect with some guilt. But that could be because I think life begins at conception. However, I think women have a right to their own body and health choices. I feel uncomfortable with what she said, but I also think it might have needed to be said for those who aren’t like me and don’t feel regret. Yes, some woman use abortion as a form of birth control, but statistics show us that most don’t. she has my full support opening the conversation for all women. I don’t think her words were the best choice, but I don’t think she’s doing a disservice to the topic: Some don’t blink when they do it, others wrestle with the decision. Some keep it secret, others view as no different than a trip to the dentist. All these women are normal and okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For sure. Just like anything else, how women feel about it is as varied as their are the women who have experienced it. This hush hush dark shameful secret mentality has to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Abortions themselves are not damaging or haunting to women but it is how society shames women for them that has lasting effects. It is a simple medical procedure but once you add some sadists at the front with signs screaming & a ridiculous waiting period, then it becomes damaging. Kudos to ending the stigma that has killed many women. I’ll take hearing women talk about good abortions & yelping them over a young mother dying in a back alley any day or feeling guilt for the rest of her life. Being flippant is much better then shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1
For many women, regret is the furthest thing from their mind, even though that is the most common narrative put out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a problem with “safe, legal, and rare” because to me, “rare” is talking about access to birth control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MC2 Your attitude is just as harmful as those picketing. To automatically assume that a womans guilt comes from outside stigma is to discount the experience of many woman who have had an abortion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pro choice but I think it was callous and actually kind of disgusting. And frankly, does nothing to help the cause of reproductive rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. This sort of verbage is exactly what pro-lifers feed off of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we generally consider abortion a sober and serious choice. This sounds cavalier and I think that was her intent. It kinda sounds like abortion is her preferred method of birth control. I’m sure it isn’t. But it comes across so casual, it’s jarring.
I get what she’s doing though. She’s trying to challenge our thinking. Like, women need to be unburdened and the stigma needs to be removed in making this choice. It’s certainly a conversation starter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jarring is definitely the word that I would use. Callous as well.
I’ve had 2 abortions. The first I was forced to have by my mother at age 17 so that I wouldn’t “shame” the family. (I had requested to go to the “unwed mothers’ home” that our church had, but was denied. The parents said abortion or I was out on the street. I was minor and didn’t want them to put me in juvenile detention if I ran away to have the child.) I was so brainwashed by my mother and father that I wanted to get the baby out of me and had no attachment to him or her.
The second was for medical reasons because I had just come off of Accutane at age 20 and the doctors couldn’t tell me how long it stays in the system. Accutane causes horrific birth defects. It would have threatened both my life and my baby’s life – and my baby would have been in pain until he or she died, even through gestation. I couldn’t do that to him or her, so had to make the choice. I still am sad about it.
I am very pro choice, but anti-using abortion as birth control, and anti-late term abortion. I think that as soon as the baby can live outside of the womb without serious medical intervention, that adoption should be the answer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jag, I’m sorry about your personal experiences; unwanted abortions are just as terrible as unwanted pregnancies. But if you are pro-choice, then it cannot be on your terms.
There are just as many reasons to get an abortion as there are women willingly seeking one (and again, I’m so very sorry that this wasn’t your experience). For the record, there are no (or so very few that they are statistically insignificant) women that “use abortion as birth control”. You’ve gone through the process, it’s not a quick, easy thing (at least not compared to actual birth control methods, which, sadly, are difficult to access in some parts of the world). Even though we always hear about “that woman someone that you know knows about” that keeps popping at PP for yet another abortion, that woman doesn’t exist. And if she did, well I’m glad that she is not bringing any child into this world because she would be an absolutely terrible parent/womb.
There are also no (and I’m positive about that) women who seek late term abortion because they’ve changed their mind. You don’t go through all the inconveniences of a pregnancy only to get rid of the baby at 30 weeks because you don’t want it anymore. Late term abortions exist because they are sometime needed as the pregnancy is dangerous for the mother’s life or because there is something wrong with the baby that couldn’t be noticed earlier and it threatens its chance of survival. There are also no doctors that would terminate a pregnancy of a viable baby since, well, if the infant is viable then this is murder and it is illegal.
Having an abortion when you have an unwanted pregnancy can and should be a positive experience and there are no reason to feel ashamed of being glad to not continue the pregnancy (but you should never be force to have one). Abortions can be literal life-savers and should be made available to anyone who seeks one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everyone, it came off callous and weird to me (and I’m pro-choice). The point is to accept abortions and celebrate our right to have them, but we don’t need balloons and whooping and talk of the ”best abortion!”. Better to just say the facilities there were top-notch and she was so grateful to have had a good experience in that state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say I agree with EOA. I am a pro-choice*. and I put the asterisk because while I believe in the right of every person to have full control and domain over their own reproductive choices, do I silently judge a family friend who has had 9 abortions before age 30? yes, I am human, and I do. do I support a woman’s right to not want to have a baby for whatever reason she chooses? of course I do. do I side eye those who choose to have unprotected sex and rely on morning after pills and abortions as a form of birth control? you bet I do. that is my right. and it is their right to make choices that I don’t agree with, because it is their body, their choice. period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt sick when I read that. I am pro choice. This cheapens an awful and traumatic procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow…she’s brave to talk about this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she is because people are going to judge the heck out of her for it. I wouldn’t have used that wording, but I’m so glad she said it. I think we need more of that because I feel that women who have had abortions feel that they’re not supposed to talk about their experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree and further they are “supposed to” feel bad, the way they are supposed to feel certain ways about relationships, marriage, motherhood, work, money, their bodies, and on and on. Enough!
Feeling bad implies doing something wrong. Either we promote abortion rights that come with emotional freedom or we still keep women in chains of guilt or inhibit them from getting the help they need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000 to all of you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. I had an abortion many years ago and a few years later I had an unplanned pregnancy. I adore my child and I have no regrets. I made the right decision for me each time and I’m so grateful I had the choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m firmly pro-choice and I admit I’m uncomfortable. For me an honest conversation about abortion would have to acknowledge the seriousness of ending a pregnancy. I couldn’t be this flip about it. But that’s me. I don’t speak for anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The decision to continue a pregnancy is far more serious than the decision to end one. The conversation we are having around abortion in America is backwards in terms of consequences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan this x1000000! Definitely in agreement on this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah! Megan, you blew my mind!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, Megan, you are SO. SPOT. ON.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not necessarily Megan. I agree with what you say but the life-long psychological impact of terminating a pregnancy is no joke to a lot of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan- yes, yes, yes to your comment. The life-long psychological impact of terminating a pregnancy is not necessary and not inherent in an abortion. These kinds of sacrifices by women (Martha talking openly about her experience & even flippant) is how we end shame, stigma and make it so that abortion does not have a life-long impact. We should fight to make it safe, legal & accessible AND end the unnecessary shame around this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@L84Tea: I agree with your statement, but would argue that the life-long psychological impact of following though with an unwanted pregnancy would in most cases be far more devastating and affect a far greater number of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@TinyMartian, that all depends on the woman in question though. It’s not one size fits all. I get what you’re saying. I just don’t think there is a definitive right or wrong answer as to which way is worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Made me uncomfortable too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It should not be a big deal. Why is that a big deal? It is a procedure which makes you continue your life the way you planned. It is not some big moral decision. Better to abort than to raise a child you didnt want
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But for many women, that’s not their experience with abortion. They struggle and wrestle and agonize over their decision and might deal with extreme emotional fallout and grief over something they thought was necessary, but weren’t happy to do.
It irritates me that these women’s experiences get erased in order to further the “abortion is ONLY a medical procedure that every woman is happy to do” line. That’s a gross oversimplification of a complex issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Better to snuff out a human life because it’s inconvenient for you, than to have the kid and give it up for adoption to loving parents?
I firmly believe the government should stay out of our collective uteri, but it drives me bonkers to see abortion used as a form of after-the-fact birth control. Mere inconvenience or “bad timing” is not, IMO, reason enough to suck out a fetus or pierce the brain of a baby that, if delivered, would be completely viable.
And now I feel a shitstorm a-comin’, so I’ll see myself out…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. A procedure. I wish it was less shamed. That doesn’t mean let’s celebrate though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on @ OG Cleo. It is not merely a “medical procedure” and very often women (of which I am one myself) grapple for years with the decision they made. I am mildly annoyed by Kaiser’s comment that, “one they make with few, if any, regrets.” I had regrets for years (as so many women that have had abortions). It was indeed a necessary choice for me, but that does not mean it was an easy, breezy, medical procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@OG Cleo but for many women ending an unintentional pregnancy isn’t a big deal and Martha’s point is that you shouldn’t feel shame or guilt because you think society expects you to.
@Alix you are entitled to your opinion, but I do not consider bodily autonomy a matter of convenience. I consider it a fundamental human right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, Milla. It’s a procedure and we should be open about it. Maybe some of the struggles women go through after an abortion comes from stigma this procedure still has. It almost feels like women are expected to feel bad after an abortion. People joke about other procedures as well, don’t they? No matter how serious they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Megan: I don’t consider bodily autonomy a simple matter of convenience either. I do wish, however, that abortion wasn’t considered one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Better to snuff out a human life because it’s inconvenient for you, than to have the kid and give it up for adoption to loving parents?”
Women are not de facto incubators for childless couples. For that matter there are thousands and thousands of children in the world without homes. This argument drives me insane, as if 40 weeks of carrying and developing another human was a mere social blip or ‘inconvenience;. It’s not, and as a mother myself I FULLY support a woman’s right to decide if she wishes to continue with a pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a pro choice women and yes, I’ve had an abortion. I don’t regret my choice for one second . I think it’s important to keep in mind that women who seek an abortion know they can’t move forward with the pregnancy . Whatever situation that got them to their choice is nobodies business and it’s not our nor the government’s business to question or second guess them. Women do know what’s right for them.
It drives me crazy that these women who are well within their right to seek a safe procedure are being stigmatized. Why are they being judged while their partners get off free and clear? It shows once again that women are getting the short stick .
Martha’s words maybe shocking and off putting , but for us to take the stigma out of abortions it’s important to be open and honest . Our rights to our own bodies is hanging on by a thread . The very basic rights to our own bodies, think about that. I refuse to have women silenced, shamed and forced into the back alleys again . Putting their lives at risk because they’re so desperate to end a pregnancy that they know they can’t have .
I will forever be thankful that I was able to have an abortion without harassment and guilt. It’s the way it should be .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The abortion or adoption “either/or” fallacy is one of the most pervasive and annoying fallacies. For the vast majority of unwanted pregnancies, the baby would be KEPT and not adopted out. Being pregnant for 40 weeks impacts every aspect of a person’s life. Many of those unwanted pregnancies are to women who will not get access to high quality prenatal care. They may be using drugs and or alcohol or live in toxic environments. The fake argument that women can “simply” pop out a baby to a “loving family” as an alternative to abortion is disingenuous and ignorant. Also, think about how much child abuse, neglect, and disfunction there is in families. An adoptive family is not by default a loving one. Simplifying a complex argument is lazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Women are not de facto incubators for childless couples. For that matter there are thousands and thousands of children in the world without homes.”
YASSSSS, Arlene!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a procedure, but it is one that results in the destruction of a potential life. I don’t believe in stigmatizing abortion because pregnancy IS a medical condition and undermining that reality is what gets it in people’s heads that it’s acceptable to force women to carry a child to term. However, part of why I support abortion is the reality of that potential life – I don’t believe in bringing children into the world who won’t or cannot be cared for to the best ability of the society. It’s not fair to the woman, and it’s not fair to the child. There’s no promise that a child given up for adoption will wind up in a good home – or any home. The answer is somewhere in the middle. We should be doing everything in our power to make sure women don’t have to have abortions, as much for their sake (it IS a surgical procedure and has requisite risks) as much for the sake of potential children. We have to be realistic about what a child is: a helpless, immature human being that requires a massive amount of resources and nurturing to properly raise.
I don’t know if I could be so strident about the issue if I ever had one done, but I don’t believe this woman is fundamentally cold-hearted because of her blunt honesty. Women should not be ashamed to say, “I had an abortion, and I was treated right with compassion and understanding, and it wasn’t tragedy and it didn’t destroy me. It just was.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some people it IS a big moral decision. For others it’s not. For me it was a logistical decision. I did not have the resources required. The choice was clear; I did not agonize over it. The only thing I wrestled with was deciding not to tell my parents. They’re older and my father is weirdly conservative, and I couldn’t risk them not understanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s say it is just a medical procedure. Do you hear anyone say I had the best hysterectomy? Or a little less dramatic I had the best D&C? Nope! This flippant language bothers me because I know too many people hurt from a medical procedures. Even the safest procedure still presents risk. In this case, pregnancy presents a higher risk, but still they both shouldn’t be something you just do.
Now as a tool to get people to talk about it I don’t have a problem with it. Bottling up an event is not a good idea no matter what it is. As regular conversation, I think it is a bit much though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pro-choice, but I think one of the problems we have with this entire debate is the unwillingness (on both sides) to acknowledge any grey in these situations.
Legally, I am absolutely, 100%, pro-choice. Morally though? I personally would not choose to have an abortion in most situations, and there are abortions that I personally consider immoral. I would never tell someone that after hearing their abortion story, and I would absolutely never attempt to legislate whether someone’s medical procedure complies with my particular moral code, but I don’t think the pro-choice movement does any favors by acting like no one should view abortion as immoral. I have several friends who don’t believe in abortion at all, but they consistently vote for pro-choice candidates because although they think it’s wrong, they also recognize that other women have other experiences and need to have options they wouldn’t necessarily take.
I think it can be very silencing for people like me, who may support the legal right to abortion while still considering it ending a life, and I don’t think that’s helpful to the overall goal of securing reproductive freedom for all because a lot of women like me are happy to march and donate, but then we’re told in these discussions, “it’s not an issue of morality.” Well, for some of us it is, and I believe that optimally, this is the way people should approach things they don’t agree with that aren’t impacting them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. The audience laughed and continued to laugh, so within the context of that night her tone wasn’t wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes – the flippancy is totally inappropriate, and does more harm than good in my opinion. It’s a massive slap in the face to those who believe differently about abortion, and completely unnecessary. Her celebration of it does not help the conversation around abortion, it just make the pro-life folks even more strident. How does that help anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Words like strident have long been used for women’s rights activists. Anti abortion activists have shot people dead and blown up clinics because they are violent fanatics, not because they are “provoked.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Problem with all the talk about the seriousness of ending a pregnancy, strengthens the Moral overtone still associated with abortions. It is still seen as a kind of last Option, somhow a faliure in planning your life and women are expected do feel gulity ans ashamed afterwards.
At least for me, the pressure to feel guilty afterward was far worse than everything else.
It is not more serious than another medical procedure and should nor be more problematic than pulling out a defect tooth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not advocating shame and guilt, but this is a procedure that ends in death. Surely we can tip our hat to the relative seriousness of that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats always the main question, do you consider a fetus as alive or as a bunch of cells.
I do understand, that it is very serious for a woman who sees a fetus as a life and an abortion as ending a life.
But for me, it is not more than a bunch of cells.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not according to medical science it doesn’t end in death of a person. If you step on spiders or euthanize pets, that’s ending a life. If you believe human life starts at conception, do not abort. But recognize it’s a belief not a fact. Or start a holy war against others who don’t believe as you do, which results in violence and limited rights for women. Which is the actual state of affairs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix Look at your words, “a procedure that ends in death” is obviously advocating guilt and shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Not according to medical science it doesn’t end in death of a person.”
I think you are cherry-picking your “medical science.” There is no definitive statement from the medical community on when “life” begins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Megan said, giving birth can also be a “procedure that ends in death” yet that doesn’t stop people from celebrating it as some kind of miracle. I’m not saying that abortion should be celebrated, but I do think it should be presented as what it is: a personal choice that is difficult for some and not so difficult for others.
And I firmly believe that those who don’t see abortion as a death but rather a necessary procedure, should not be shamed for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I’m ashamed about is allowing myself to get pregnant in the first place. I thought I was smarter than that. What followed was merely correcting the error. If someone wants to jump all over me for that, oh well. I personally believe we don’t truly come into being until birth. And for the record, I’ve believed this long before I had an abortion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alix- I thought after saying it was snuffing out life, you were going to see yourself out? In case you are lost- the door is there on the right side of your screen and it looks like an “x” for “exit”. Good work done today by shaming women & putting your opinion out there that women who have had abortions are murderers. They are not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lara – “At least for me, the pressure to feel guilty afterward was far worse than everything else.” this. For a number of years I felt guilty that I didn’t “feel bad” for my decision. I understand now that line of thinking is someone else’s expectation of how you should feel about this type of medical procedure, not mine and I was able to stop feeling that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan: I’m not advocating guilt or shame. The procedure does, in fact, end in death, whether it’s a “bunch of cells” or a viable eight-month fetus — it’s not an opinion. (Though you’ve very graciously noted that I’m entitled to one.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MC2: I didn’t say I was leaving immediately. I have NOT shamed called women or called those who get who get an abortion murderers. I said that the abortion procedure ends in death, whether you consider it that of a bunch of cells or a human being.
You’re very quick to take offense when confronted with factual statements. Interesting trait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“When does life begin?” is a misleading question.
In biological reproduction, life does not “begin” – life continues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix, Do you think that most ejaculated sperm “end in death”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone should feel guilty or shamed if they decided to have one. I believe it is the woman’s choice and no one should be forced to go through a pregnancy if they don’t want to. Still it is a bit different than a tooth extraction. If you remove a tooth you are only hopefully getting rid of the pain. If you remove a fetus, whether you think it is a life or not, you are removing the child that may have been born and a different life you would have had. It’s definitely a bigger decision, and I know for some women it was a hard choice and by being so flippant about the choice you belittle how hard a decision it was for them and it is a bit callous in language to all the women who believe it is a life. It’s a bit insensitive.
Still as I said before talking about it is better than not. If people need to be a bit crass to make women feel free to talk about it then I guess I am ok with it, but I do understand the other side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you argumenting along the lines of “a child that may have been born” you have to argument against the contraceptive methods that do not prevent the egg from being fertilised as well. Or, if you follow the argument, against contraception at all how many children have never been born thanks to contraception?
And I (speaking only for myself) consider the consequences of an unwanted pregnancy far worse than a painful tooth.
@alix, how about removing an appendix, that ends in death for a lot of cells
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same, I’m pro-choice, but IMO yay! And abortion should never be in the same phrase. Ending a pregnancy shouldn’t be treated with such nonchalancy. It is a Life changing decision, not a comedy gag. There has to be a way to have a serious discussion, todo desestigmatize abortion without falling in this “it’s like buying a bag” kind of speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, commented in the wrong spot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women choose to have abortions for many reasons, that i wont judge,but this is not funny at all..and at what point after having ‘not the first’ should you take some responsibility to not ever having to have another one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on. I am pro choice, but her flippant comments about such a sensitive topic made me very uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Rather than implying she has experience to write a Fodor-esque Guide to US Abortion Clinics, maybe she should research various birth control options instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ another day: genius response!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know so much judgment. You have no iDea how many abortions she had or the unique circumstances behind each. Each act of intercourse is a new roll of the dice. We cannot legislate for choice and then cap the amount.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep! Based on the assumptions that the time or times that followed were due to irresponsibility on the part of the female and not medically necessary, rape, or my personal fav…. none of your business!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, WATP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She hardly sounds traumatized, sounds like a trip to the dentist for her,so thats why i said where is the responsibility,whatever choice you are there should be a level of responsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Loopy-She doesn’t sound traumatized because maybe it wasn’t traumatic for her.
So you would rather have her feign being traumatized so she can reinforce and validate what YOU or others feel about abortion? That makes no sense. Again, HER personal experience, HER personal truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…there are plenty of legitimate circumstances that may lead to multiple abortions in a woman’s life. It may be a health issue. It may have been issues with birth control function. They may have been raped. It could be a domestic abuse situation. It could be a complete lack of education and inability to gain the proper resources. It could be drug addiction. Yes, there are people who are careless with these procedures, but frankly, I’d think those women deserve counseling more than anything because abortion isn’t exactly a comfortable or risk-free procedure.
(And frankly, think about exactly what you’re saying here – if you really think multiple abortions exhibits carelessness and a lack of compassion, why the f*ck would you want to put an actual human life in their care?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“not the first” – -
Even being responsible and taking precautions regarding intercourse does not always work.
Also, people have abortions due to many reasons, not just because they are irresponsible when having sex.
So much harsh judgment from people assuming that a person who has had more than one abortion is – ‘using it as a form of birth control.’
Thank you Kitten, WATP, TheBees, Veronica, Sixer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like this. I am completely liberal and 200% for abortion rights. But abortion is not a happy thing, it is not a funny thing. The way she’s speaking only adds fuel to the fanatic fire on the other side of this issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Considering what an abortion actually entails . I can’t believe anyone would crassly go on about their “best one”. WTF?
As a poster just said – It’s not a haircut.
It’s all well and good being a ‘feminist’ means you lose your humanity and emotions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She clearly retained her humanity and her emotions. And her life and independence and bodily integrity.
To buy into “sad” is to accept the anti abortion arguments of specific religions that you might not otherwise support.
Can we stop picking on a woman who is obviously trying to help women?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dismissive attitude towards such a complex situation means I think otherwise.
I’m not buying into anything simply by giving my opinion, as someone who has worked in a varied number of places and seen statistics as to the emotional devastation, pre and post this procedure.
Expecially the 15-18 bracket.
Can we stop insisting only the ‘Yay Martha’ crowd are allowed to have an opinion?
Can we stop being told that Martha’s words and reaction are going to help all women, and to think otherwise means we are agents of the patriarchy, or whatever?
No? Thought not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not a sad thing either. Not for every woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Abortion was an extremely happy thing for me. It felt like a 10 ton weight had been lifted off me, like I had my life back. I really did feel incredibly happy walking out of the clinic, after weeks of anxiety and terror and sickness.
Obviously not everyone feels good about it, but it’s not a sad, upsetting experience for a lot of women. Those who struggled with it shouldn’t be shut down, but neither should those who were simply relieved and grateful they had the option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The way she’s speaking only adds fuel to the fanatic fire on the other side of this issue.”
What is the alternative that you’re proposing? She should just NOT talk about her personal experience with abortion because the Tea Party and Evangelical zealots will use this against the pro-choice movement?
I highly disagree.
If she can make women out there who DID have a positive experience feel less alone, less shamed by our society for feeling how they are ONE HUNDRED PERCENT entitled to feel about it then I think she has an obligation to share her feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA Kitten. I don’t understand why everyone thinks women who do get them need to be eternally devastated by it. Every woman is different. I know some who had them at 17 without a second thought and I have had friends who had to get them and were deeply saddened by the loss of their child. I know plenty who never regretted having one and continue to feel that way years later. I am sick of people being pro-choice yet want women to suffer or feel guilt in some way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not? It was a very happy thing for me. Not the actual procedure, but the result. The relief I felt was immense and glorious. I’ve even been flippant about it. *gasp* Yes, it was an important decision to be made, but let’s not keep perpetuating this “sad, serious, big bad wolf” narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am glad she is speaking out, but I think how she framed her experience is sort of ‘speaking to the choir’, with the context she was in, and just reaffirms the ‘immoral’ vitriol used by the right to shut down abortions.
The challenge with celebrating abortion as a repeated birth control method is that it detrimental to the larger conversation around abortion rights. Many women who need abortions would not choose one (for the health of mother and baby, teen pregnancies and survivors of rape or incest), but their stories are the least represented in the debate. I imagine it is probably because the circumstances of the abortion are not the kind that women celebrate (being raped or health), so they are under-represented in the pro-choice conversation that would elicit more compassion from people in the middle. I don’t begrudge any woman’s right to have an abortion at all, but I think these comments made in this audience are just going to be used by anti-abortions to dig in their heels more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing so hard right now because I think I know what this comment section will look like in a few hours. She’s awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
And like Weds, I have the day off today too so I’m getting some popcorn…:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. she’s clearly making a joke, and taking the stigma out of having an abortion totally needs to happen in order to move the pro choice movement forward. The longer we act like admiting you’ve had one is some deep dark secret, the longer the other side dominates the conversation by owning the shame mechanism. More women need to freely announce they’ve had one, and guess what, many many of them go on to become mothers later on. My own mom had 2 abortions and for the first one, had to be declared mentally incompetent (this was in the 60′s) in order to get one legally, instead of using a coat hanger in a back alley. She later went on to have 3 kids and was a fantastic mom. My best friend has had 2 and then went on to have 3 kids. Oh, and plenty of women never go on to have kids and that’s perfectly ok too. There’s nothing shameful about talking about it and all discussion around abortion shouldnt be hush hush sacred hallowed ground where we all must talk in measured whispers. She’s making light of a serious situation in a public forum where she was trying to make a joke. That makes some of you really uncomfortable, sure, but perhaps it shouldn’t. Stigma needs to go and the only way it does is by brushing it off your shoulders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, bros
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh yeah, how lot of judging going on here. People saying they are pro choice, but shhhh, don’t talk about it in any way that makes ME uncomfortable.
because, you know, THATS what matters here. That others feel “comfortable” about someone else’s choice.
People need to do a ton of self reflection if they are thinking they can support a woman;s right to choose and then turn around and shush her up for speaking about it in a way that makes sense to her.
have some seats, Ladies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is what even pro-choice people often don’t realize. The weapons anit-choice people very successfully wield are shame and stigma. And until we can talk about it without being uncomfortable at all, they will be able to use those weapons. I don’t accept “Abortions should be legal but rare.” and all the other quasi-pro-choice statements. No. Abortions should be legal and you should feel safe and free to say “I had one.” This is what Martha is trying to achieve and there can’t be compromise in the public discussion. “I am pro-choice BUT” is not valid to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. We need to stop acting like abortion is something shameful. Abortions should be legal, free, and widely available.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But how about giving some respect to people who feel differently? I can disagree with the pro-lifers without being awful about it.
Martha’s comments are no different than the pro-lifers who line the street with their graphic aborted fetuses posters (as they did in my town a few months ago). Both feed the worst part of the debate, and don’t lead to any worthwhile ends.
As Michelle Obama recommends, take the higher road, and be respectful even in the face of complete disagreement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anname, I think I’ve explained why I support the way she’s expressing herself. And why do I need to make everyone comfortable about MY choice? Pro-”lifers” want to take my rights away, that’s the difference. And if you think her comments are as ugly as threatening women walking into a clinic or throwing bombs or attacking doctors, you’ve simply convinced me that Martha really does have the right approach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay thanks I finally found my happy place. Solidarity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People can say what they want, but we are all free to feel what we want too. If someone feels it is crass and insensitive to others who think differently, they have a right to their opinion. Reality is there is a hush hush about most female reproductive health care. I know some women who were afraid of their first regular gyno. exams because of the hush hush with them. Abortions are partially caught up in that problem, and the idea that some feel the fetus is a life which makes it even more of a stigma. I wish we talked about women’s reproductive care in a more knowledgeable way all around. I also wish there were more options for all women. We have little blue pills for men to get it up, but we can’t come up with more ways to end a pregnancy than an abortion which is sucking it out of your body. To all who had an abortion sorry that was crass too, but it makes me angry that we really haven’t progressed that much in the last 30 years. I’m sure an abortion is better than it was 30 years ago, but it is still essentially the same procedure. I know there is a Plan B pill but that only works for a limited time. I find it hard to believe we can’t come up with something easier and less costly. At least most of you didn’t have to pay out of pocket for your birth control as insurance wouldn’t cover it when I was young. One very small step that may be taken back soon with Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah i want to get her name on a t shirt
having to speak about it in hushed tones with 15 caveats (must remember to say it should be rare, it is serious, blah blah blah) doesnt help anyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m LOLing at all the “I’m liberal and support abortion, but…” comments.
I think context is important here. But even if she said it the way that it reads, then fine. It was her body, her choice and her experience. And she is just sharing how she feels. No woman needs to censor themselves when talking about their own personal experiences with abortion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither do we have to censor our thoughts and opinions on what she said. Works both ways, you see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think awesome.
For some women – and I am one of them – having had an abortion is not traumatic, guilt-inducing, a difficult moral choice or any more the extinguishing of a potential life than taking an oral contraceptive. We get to say this without being made to feel crass or callous or unfeeling or wrong in any way. In exactly the same way that women who do feel conflicted and traumatised should have those feelings respected. In exactly the same way that women who would not choose to terminate a pregnancy under any circumstances should have those feelings respected.
I get to speak about my own experience of reproductive issues in any way I see fit. I terminated a pregnancy. It wasn’t a difficult decision. I didn’t suffer any guilt. I don’t give a toss what anybody else thinks about that. And if I want to make a joke of it, I will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, as we Yanks would say you’Re darn tootin’!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear……..hear!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I always very much appreciate your openness on this issue, Sixer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of feel an obligation to be blunt about it because I am obnoxious and have the hide of a rhinoceros so it doesn’t upset me if I catch any flak by not mincing words. There is a silver lining to every cloud of personality defect, I guess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘And if I want to make a joke of it, I will.’
Cheers to this. Your experience, your choice.
I wish more women felt ok with their choice, and destigmatizing it helps reduce that burden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So right! She was making a joke – if you read the exchange you can see that. But even if she wasn’t, it was her experience to categorize. And the whole idea is to be outspoken about the abortion experience, not keep it to a shamed whisper. it’s a medical procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Admittedly, I feel uncomfortable. I don’t feel uncomfortable by abortion discussions, I feel uncomfortable about the flippant discussion. The “my best” or “my first” is what’s eyebrow raising to me. While I’m religious (and liberal and a feminist), I don’t agree that life starts at conception, but I don’t think it’s just a bag of cells either. I’m somewhere in the middle. I think every single woman should have the right to have an abortion without stigma or shame, and be able to talk openly about it. While I also don’t think it should be an earth shattering choice, it’s should still be a choice treated with respect and seriousness. IDK, I’m just working through my feelings here because caught me off guard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You expressed my thoughts exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HH, this is where I am right now with this as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it probably makes a lot of people uncomfortable, me included. But is that because we have this expectation that abortion is supposed to be this sad point in a woman’s life? Because for some women, it’s really not and it doesn’t seem like it was for her. For some women, it’s a relief because they know they can wait to have a family when they’re ready and on their terms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that it’s not necessary sad but is it happy either? A relief, yes, but a joy, really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who care’s if it’s sad or joyful. we need not police her emotions, nor her joke material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I really don’t think she’s saying it was a joy. I interpret her comments as it was the most competently performed (since she immediately acknowledges and thanks the doctor) and maybe it was the least difficult decision for her. “Best” doesn’t have to mean she literally enjoyed it.
And I also think that acknowledging that it was her “first” is pretty huge too. You don’t have to be the perfect representative to advocate for choice. Many people seem to allow a woman one “mistake” and then her moral character is in question. But some people don’t have access or knowledge related to birth control. Some people have bad luck or bad reactions to birth control. Some people forget to use their birth control properly for plenty of reasons. Some people are sexually assaulted. The reasons don’t really matter and she doesn’t have to prove that she is morally acceptable to be entitled to an abortion. Given the crowd reaction, I think she probably struck the right tone for this particular event and I also think that making people (even pro-choice liberals) a bit uncomfortable and forced to question their own thought processes was probably her point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno I’d quite describe it as joy, but I certainly felt happy after my termination. I had just got over one set of significant problems in life only to end up with another (pregnancy). Waking up the following morning and being able to actually get on with life for the first time in the best part of a year made me happy. Unashamedly happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt happy. I was dealing with other personal issues at the time, so joy didn’t really come into it then, but looking back now I absolutely feel joyous. I’m so, so happy I was able to make that choice, receive proper care, and move on with my life. The only shame and discomfort I’ve felt has been pushed on me by other people. Even now, the only thing I struggle with has been my decision not to tell my parents. Normally I am very open with them, but I don’t know if they would understand and I don’t want to grieve them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bros: you’re right, even if it makes people uncomfortable, we do not get to tell her how to feel about it.
@Lee: I agree! Maybe it was “best” in terms of care and support, we don’t know and she clearly knows the crowd she was speaking to. I appreciate her speaking out, I 1000% support a woman’s right to choose and how she talks about it/feels about it isn’t my business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think we get to judge or even comment about how a woman chooses to speak of her abortion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe not judge, but why the hell can’t we comment and share opinions? That’s why we’re on this site and this thread, isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll let you puzzle that one out Alix, why in today’s society and with today’s administration, just listening to women speak is more important that “sharing opinions”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@archie goodwin: then why are you on this thread? yes, we need to listen to women speak. to shut up about everything they say, because they’re free to express themselves without feedback and orcounter-arguments, is patronizing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix
Thanks for all your points.👊👏
Seems for the other side, women MUST approve Martha’s comments to prove their ‘credentials’.
Because if you don’t feel the same way, it’s not your own cogent thoughts, but rather symptomatic of something sinister.😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amide Alix (who, if I recall correctly, once wished death on Donald Trump) is trying to impose her own moral perspective onto the situation. That kind of thinking is what has made reproductive freedom such an enormous challenge in the US. So, yes, there is something deeply sinister to her comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Alix-I don’t have an issue with counterarguments at all but I don’t see how a “counterargument” can be applied to such a deeply personal experience like abortion.
It’s one thing to say “I could never have such a cavalier approach to abortion” because that is YOUR truth and it is 100% valid. But it’s quite another thing to shame her for her experience or to insinuate that there is something morally wrong with how she handled HER CHOICE.
And that’s the thing: if you truly believe in the “Her Body, Her Choice” mentality, then you must also accept that with her body and her choice will come HER personal opinion about abortion, her personal emotions or lack thereof.
That is HER truth.
As ArchieGoodwin is saying, it’s truly not our place to make a moral judgment on what abortion meant to her and how she chose to deal with it. It just isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amide –
Apparently so.
I’m with you guys and if it means I’m not feminist by their rules, then so be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because a mountain of disapproving comments and tone policing makes women afraid to speak up or truthfully, Alix. And then the women who come after only see the negative experiences and comments because the other side has been shamed into silence.
Unless you’re an obnoxious old boot like me.
That said, I think you should say what you like. Just be aware that it might have the effect of intimidating others into not saying what they like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Megan: for the record, I made a flippant comment about the fact that no one, surprisingly, has taken a whack yet at Trump. I then realized the callousness of my words and deleted them. Also for the record, many, MANY commenters on this site have overtly wished Trump to drop dead of a heart attack, choking, illness, and whatnot. But yeah, I’m the evil one.
I’m not trying to impose my moral perspective on the issue any more than Martha Plimpton is, and yet my comments are “sinister”. Get a grip, hon.
@ Kitten: “It’s one thing to say “I could never have such a cavalier approach to abortion” because that is YOUR truth and it is 100% valid.’ That’s odd, I never said any such thing. Even odder, you’ll defend to the death Plimpton’s right to speak HER truth, but not the right of others to speak theirs in this modest forum.
@ Sixer: As always, you’re a breath of fresh air on this site. If my views (which I didn’t consider all that inflammatory) are intimidating people into not saying what they like, the sheer venom of other commenters intimidates in the other direction. Everyone’s allowed to say what they want, so long as they adhere to the proper opinions! Plimpton’s comment doesn’t bother me nearly as much as the viciousness on this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alix – I genuinely think everyone should say what they want. That said, when I have spoken bluntly in the past about not having any ill effects or personal struggle over termination, I’ve often had many messages (usually in private) from other women. They all say “thank you because I’m too scared to say that in public” or “you’re so brave to say that” etc etc etc.
Well, I’m not brave. I’m just lucky to have been born with a very thick skin. It genuinely costs me nothing to say this and so I say it as often as I can because I’m aware other women don’t feel able.
It’s true to say that, even within pro-choice environments, there is an expectation that any testament of a termination must be accompanied by a personal struggle or terrible back story. Women who don’t have those things, women who have just had an abortion because they needed one and weren’t at all adversely affected by it, often stay silent, or even worse, “decorate” their story a bit so that it sounds acceptable.
I wouldn’t want you to change your opinion or ever be unable to express it. But it would be nice if you could consider what I’ve said here – there are ways of putting views out there which don’t potentially make it difficult for others to be as open themselves, you know?
I do get it that this joke is not one that everyone’s going to be comfortable with. And I also get it that it goes both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It’s one thing to say ‘I could never have such a cavalier approach to abortion’ because that is YOUR truth and it is 100% valid.’ That’s odd, I never said any such thing. ”
@ Alix- Oh believe me, I *know* that you didn’t say that. My point was that if you had, people wouldn’t be calling you out. You went beyond sharing your personal opinion about abortion, you decided to equate it with murder and then issued a moral judgment about another woman’s experience with abortion.
“Even odder, you’ll defend to the death Plimpton’s right to speak HER truth, but not the right of others to speak theirs in this modest forum.”
???
I’m starting to wonder if you even read my comment at all, honestly. My point was exactly THAT: I was defending people’s right to say that they do not share Martha’s view of abortion. I am NOT however, defending your right to JUDGE her view on abortion.
I honestly don’t know how I can be any clearer. You didn’t merely give your opinion; you gave your opinion then turned right around and judged Martha for hers. Huge difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix So you can make a flippant remark about killing a human being, but Martha Plimpton can’t make a flippant remark about aborting a fetus?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also meant to add that personally, I would not have an abortion and I don’t feel any need to elaborate on my reasons why.
I also do not feel a need to judge any other woman’s reasons for having an abortion. If an abortion made her feel sad or mad, happy or relieved–it is simply NONE of my business. My job is to support her and her right to bodily autonomy and whatever feelings come along with that, period.
Sorry for the gang-up, Alix, but I like you a lot which is why I’m kinda disappointed in some of your comments today. Oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to add that I have never had an abortion because I have never been pregnant. I attribute that to growing up in the golden age of progressive education in which sexual health was a mandatory part of public education. Not only were we educated in the full functions of the reproductive organs, were were fully instructed on every type of birth control and how to use them correctly. As a high school freshman, I put a condom on a banana during a school field trip to Planned Parenthood.
Regardless of your moral position on abortion, anyone who considers herself a feminist should be fighting to bring back this kind of education.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am pro-life and her wording it that way feels ( IMO) like it is intended to shock and it really makes me cringe ( especially since I struggled so much with infertility before I had my kids ), but I understand her decision, her uterus, her choice. Would it be a choice I would make or be comfortable making, hell no. Do I respect her decision to do what she deemed right for her? Absolutely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone here is anti-life, to be fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not mean anything derogatory by it, I just meant pro-life as opposed to pro-choice.
Should I have said I am “anti-choice”? That would be a lie though, because I am fine with the decision Plimpton or even one of my kids made, it’s just not one I would make, that is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understood you. And I absolutely support your taking a pro-life position as it pertains to you and your body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I’m reading your comment and however you self identify is how you self identify but based on your comment I would say you are actually pro-choice.
If you are saying it’s not for you (your choice) but you understand, respect & are fine with her decision (her choice) then you are pro-choice.
That’s all pro-choice means – you are for a woman making the choice for herself. It does not necessary equal pro-abortion. I feel if more people would understand this the discussion of abortion would be much different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first abortion was in a women’s hospital in 1984. In New Zealand. I was 20. It was free. And it was my best one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bravo Kali.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks bros. I read your comment up thread. Thanks for articulating the argument and understanding the reasoning behind my ‘crass’ comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine was when I was 22. Three weeks after graduating college. It remains the single best decision I have made in my life. No regrets. Grateful that I had the option, that it was affordable and that I was supported in the decision by the student health doctor at my university.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Say it loud, ladies. There is no shame in your experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had my first at 33 as a married mom of 2, #1 was 20 months and #2 was 10 weeks. I absolutely have no regrets, and it was my first pregnancy without medical intervention. Now at almost 36 I am expecting #3 and am glad that in Canada it was an easy procedure to get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had an abortion at 22 and while I understand what she’s trying to do, I still see it as a private thing that shouldn’t be bragged about. I know the point is that I and others shouldn’t feel ashamed for our choices but … eh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then don’t brag about it. Just like the adage “if you think abortion is wrong, then don’t have one.” If you think bragging is wrong, then don’t do it. But please refrain from telling others how and in what tone they may recant their own experiences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You couldn’t be more hypocritical. She’s giving her own experience and feelings and you’re telling her she should refrain. EVERYONE has opinions, including you, on other people’s experiences and feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s trolling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad she said it the way she did.
I’m sure at the time she was conflicted but that was 26 yrs ago! Was it crass? Sure, however, I simply do not care…
People should be able to process and convey their own experiences in whichever way they see fit. What I find far more cruder is men still having the ability to restrict our options.
Abortion isn’t a “comfortable” issue, I can appreciate her brazen approach, contrary to what some pro-life propaganda will tell you… It IS possible to move on and find joy on life.
She is living proof of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is kind of a follow-up to some of the painful discussions going on last week regarding the silence and stigma about infertility but I would point out here that this is a perfect example of what I was talking about. I support this woman’s right to have an abortion and talk about it any way she chooses. But “reproductive rights” ALSO includes protection for the infertile. Access to proper care for the INFERTILE. THESE ARE REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS. And I have yet to see literally anyone in the feminist reproductive movement recognize that my rights, as a woman trying to HAVE a baby, are just as important and need to be shouted about just as loudly as the choice to have or not have an abortion. My right to affordable and safe fertility treatments for health conditions I cannot control that I’ve had since I was 18 are a part of this discussion and if it’s not a part of your discussion as a pro-choice advocate than your “feminism” sucks. Happy Friday everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a US health insurance thing? Because it’s not like that in the UK. There is quite a lot of feminist campaigning on the availability of IVF on the NHS for instance – some areas will provide just one cycle and others three. You see a lot of woman-led campaigning for the number of treatments to be a national standard before people are told they must go private for more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry for your situation, but having children is a blessing, not a right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kellie, that’s a deeply insensitive comment. “A blessing not a right.” The bottom line is that the majority of reproductive health conditions that CAUSE INFERTILITY could be treated if the US had a more honest and open conversation about female health. And that is entirely my point here. Safe access to treatment for all female reproductive health issues and a free environment to talk about them is what reproductive rights should be. Having children isn’t just some random “blessing” and you are a fool if that’s what you think. Infertility is not different than any other health condition and I have a right to healthcare and a voice to get what I need to fight those battles just as much as a woman has a right to a safe and legal abortion. If you believe that a woman has a right to END a pregnancy as she sees fit (and I do) then you should also believe that our healthcare system should treat infertility as the right to be able to conceive with proper healthcare is no different than the right to end a pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kelli Most insurance plans cover male infertility, but few cover IVF. Healthcare parity between men and women is a right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respect your opinion, but with all due respect, I’m an atheist. I don’t think anything is a blessing, and many people would agree. There are lots of situations where having a child would put them in an objectively terrible position that is deeply unfair. Infertility is a medical condition/diagnosis, and beyond anyone’s control save medical intervention. If a woman is able to support a child and wants one, I believe she has a right to seek medical intervention to address a medical condition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Most insurance plans cover male infertility, but few cover IVF.”
Well, I wondered if it was a health insurance thing but I have to say that it had never occurred to me that male infertility would be covered but not female. How can this even come to pass when US healthcare is a private market with 50% female customers?
I’m genuinely shocked.
And now I understand Kathleen’s comment better in context. In the UK (usual caveat of NI excepted) we have universal access to contraception and terminations without charge. So it makes sense that feminist activism would centre around extending that access to women in NI and ensuring that every woman has access to the same number of free cycles of IVF whatever region of the country they live in. The rest of it has been achieved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kelli… Says who? Every right women have under the law at some point was probably not considered one. The right to vote, own property, to have an abortion… A woman having affordable access to reproductive healthcare, be it for terminating pregnancy, or becoming pregnant, should be under the same umbrella. It’s reproductive health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sunnydaze-As an atheist I always say that having children is a PRIVILEGE and not a right.
Because I truly believe that in our society so many people think they are entitled to raise children without considering whether they are adequately equipped to be the best parent they can possibly be. Too many people treat childbirth like an inherent right and not enough people treat it like the exceptional privilege that it is.
ETA: @Kathleen-this was not directed towards you and the pain of your ongoing struggle, just meant to be a general statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer Healthcare in the US, from policy to insurance to delivery is dominated by white men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like to think that women who are seeking fertility treatment are serious in their desire to be mothers, and if medical treatment is available to them, they should have access to it in the same way that women who do not want to be mothers do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan – sometimes there are arguments on this site that I don’t quite follow (ie Kathleen’s comment above) but can see there are implicit understandings that I’m missing. I get it now. Still shocked now I get it though! The US is a world leader in some respects but in others it trails so far behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer I am an American and I don’t get our healthcare system. No excuse for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you make a really interesting point about how fertility is forgotten in most feminist movements. I myself am very fortunate to live in a country where many aspects of fertility treatements are increasingly covered by our universal healthcare. But I read a really interesting article a few months ago by a woman who had had an abortion in her early 20s and felt so comforted that her femisist beliefs and books were there to help her process and feel empowered by that decision. Then, she had a miscarriage in her 30s after trying very hard to get pregnant and she felt completely deserted by all of her feminist texts and heroines as it seemed to never be discussed. It was such a different experience for her but she couldn’t make sense of why or how to cope because of that.
I do think we can talk about one without having to take about the other in the same breath, but you are right that we do need to talk about infertility as a part of reproductive rights that should be addressed through that lens too and that isn’t happening at all from what I’ve seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lee1, that’s definitely how I’ve felt and I very much relate to that woman’s experience. It’s very confusing. I don’t think that every conversation about abortion needs to also include conversations about infertility. This was an event specifically about abortion so it makes complete sense why that’s what she’s talking about. But very few of these famous reproductive health ‘advocates” do literally anything to tackle the other side of this. They support a woman’s right to end a pregnancy (as do I) but literally erase the fact that there are barely any measures in place to protect women going through IVF or after miscarriage. It just has left me feeling very empty and conflicted by the whole movement. I know it’s not rational but it often just feels like the pro-choice movement now is out for themselves and that’s it. That’s there’s no room for more inclusive reproductive rights convos that aren’t about abortion. I don’t know. It makes me sad and isolated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could not agree more!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kathleen-so sorry to hear of your health and struggle to get the things you want and have a right to! I’m so glad you bring this up, it’s really not something that has occurred to me. We need to be allies on both sides. The hurt and lack of support seems to be going both ways. Pro choice folks are less vocal in supporting infertility and related issues. Those with infertility are can be quite vocal against pro choice. I personally have a friend, well many, but one in particular who has been trying for years to have a baby and when she found out about my abortion (that was 13 years ago), she couldn’t stand to be near me. She said she can’t stand women who treat it like no big deal when there are so many who long for a child. Meanwhile, I as a pro choice woman, did not do all I could to make it clear I was her ally and she had my support. A lot to learn for the both of us!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amelia, I’m sorry for how your friend treated you but just be aware? From a political standpoint? No this is not a “both sides” issue. IVF is not covered by the majority of healthcare plans. Treatment for pelvic floor disorder, pelvic pain (all of which can be caused by endo) is not covered by the majority of health care plans. It’s all out of pocket. And the pro-life community, in general, does NOT support IVF because the belief is that women should never be allowed to create embryos and then not use them or screen for abnormalities. So just be aware that from a healthcare perspective, the pro-choice and infertile movements are in much the same position—we are both fighting for safe access to healthcare to treat reproductive rights based on personal choice. I’m not saying that there aren’t women dealing with infertility that aren’t pro-life—I’m sure there are. But, in general, it’s not a “both sides” problem here. This is a one sided issue that has to do with the US healthcare system not respecting female agency over their bodies/not providing safe and non-stigmatized access to reproductive treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Kathleen-I think you make a lot of great points here. I absolutely agree that women who struggle with the ability to give birth should have a bigger part of the platform in the pro-choice debate.
So sorry for your struggles, but I think you may have found a silver lining in that your outspokenness on this issue could be effective in bringing infertility issues to the forefront.
As a 38-year-old who has never had a child (or an abortion for that matter) but who may decide to have one in the future, your struggle could eventually be mine as well.
Thank you for your important comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry for your health issues. You are right, that is part of reproductive health. Probably a lot of people don’t think about it because they are not having those issues. I hope everything works out for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t feel uncomfortable, why? Glad she talked about it, the yelp joke was funny)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her all the way. Women are tired of being shamed about abortions. It’s still a free country and she should get to express herself about her business any way she wants. Let’s face it, if men had abortions there would probably be HBO comedy specials devoted to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It shouldn’t be about shame or guilt. It might be about a certain sense of the magnitude of such a decision. The idea that women get abortions the same way the get a new haircut is what makes the pro-lifers fit to be tied, and I can’t say that I blame them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, Alix, what all of your comments have clearly stated thus far in my perusal, is that you believe in a woman’s right to choose as long as she’s guilt-ridden and sad about it. As long as every woman seeking the simple procedure considers the decision to one of magnitude and shame, then it’s ok with you. Guess what. It isn’t a big emotional crisis for a lot of women. Not in the least, and I for one will not ever permit the Alix’s of the world to spread that shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think you’re ever going to convince a person that sees a fetus as a human life that an abortion is a “simple procedure.” It’s not a haircut for those of us that regard a 26 week fetus as more than dead strands of hair. I am pro choice, btw. I believe that what a woman chooses to do with her body is her decision, and her decision only. But, I think there are people, like me, that don’t see an abortion as a simple procedure. And I don’t want to feel ashamed for feeling that. There can be more than one way to view abortion while still supporting the fundamental right of abortion. If I never see it as a mindless simple procedure like a haircut, I think the people that do see it that way shouldn’t shame me .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Originaltessa, I totally agree with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@originaltessa- I feel the exact same way. I’ve had a abortion and this thread makes me feel like my guilt over it is not my own, like it’s my fathers, or religions, or the old woman next door. Like without society and religion I would be totally a ok about it. I do feel guilty because I believe it was a life and I chose to end it. I’m forever grateful that I had that choice because I can’t imagine what my life would’ve been like without it but can’t I also feel bad about it? It wasn’t a decision I wanted to make but I put myself in the position to have to make it. I’m grateful I had a safe procedure I could afford but I hate that I had to have it and hat should be ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mel M, yes I agree. I’ve had little influence in my life by religion or religious people. My opinions and feelings have always been my own, and made with thought and careful consideration. I’m not a brainwashed moron that hasn’t been allowed to form my own opinions. And I quite frankly resent the suggestion that an opinion that doesn’t tow the party line perfectly is not valid, or somehow a judgment of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Honeybee Blues: I don’t think you read very carefully, dear. I have never, not once, on this thread even suggested that women should feel shame or guilt over an abortion. I am simply appalled that, so often, so little weight is given to what the procedure actually involves. This is my opinion — the sharing of such being the point of this thread. But any dissenting opinion seems, in your view, an attack. The Alixes of the world are not spreading shame, but you seem to want to think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The contradictions in your post are glaring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are there not a lot of possibilities between shamed and celebrated? That’s where my feelings lie. How about just accepted?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is where I am too. I don’t want to shame women who have had abortions. And I don’t want to force them to feel something they don’t feel. I want women to live their truth and I support their right to do so. But, as a member of the infertile community and someone who has miscarried, these kinds of conversations from the pro-choice community make me feel very isolated and sad. Because it makes me feel like my experience as a liberal feminist who can’t conceive but desperately wants to isn’t the “right” expression in their eyes. So much of the science that supports IVF and reproductive health desperately needs the pro-choice movement to support it. But we basically get forgotten. So I don’t want to police what she says or how she feels. I do think this is an important convo. I just wish she and women like her thought about how it made people like me feel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
I’ve never had to have an abortion (thank you Plan B and Planned Parenthood who had my back when my ex would pop my bc down the toilet), but I know many women who have. It’s so important for these stories to be given a platform to counter the other “stories” (I’m not saying they’re false, but I am side-eyeing their “truthiness”) touted by the anti-choice movement. Photoshopped bloody babies fully developed with captions saying “This is your baby at 12 weeks”, or stories of women who heard their baby cry as it was vacuumed out of them. People believe this. It plays to people’s deepest fears that a mother would murder her baby and throws all science out the window.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I went to a private Christian School. They passed around to us girls pictures of aborted babies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am firmly pro choice. The tone she used did make me uncomfortable because it is such a serious decision but I am not judging anyone or their reasons for having one here. I’m just wondering was this when she was with River Phoenix?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Around 1989-1990. Possibility. But, who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The tone she used did make me uncomfortable ” GOOD! That’s what she’s trying to do. Seeing two men kissing makes people uncomfortable until it doesn’t. Until the shock of the new becomes the new normal, we will be uncomfortable. It is through repetition that we lose the “un” and become comfortable again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we are NEVER going to lose that feeling of being “uncomfortable” because millions of people think life begins at conception. It’s not remotely the same becoming comfortable with seeing gays kiss–and it’s ridiculous to equate the two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am judging everyone in these comments who did not immediately focus on the River Phoenix angle of this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. No comment on abortion either way, but she is clearly bragging about aborting RP’s unborn child, which is reprehensible. Again, not bc of the politics, but bc he is dead. That said, she is a hideous woman in looks and personality, abortions aside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought about RP when I read the story yesterday on another site. But who of us knows if it was his? And if so, maybe he also wanted the abortion. He was also 19 at the time. Maybe she’ll write a memoir one day and expound on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JG, I don’t think she’s bragging about aborting River Phoenix’s baby. We don’t even know if he was the father. And considering he was the same age and a believer in women’s rights, who says he didn’t support this decision if he was. Also, I think you’re “hideous” for bringing Martha’s looks into the discussion. Her physical appearance has nothing to do with the topic at hand. So if she was conventionally beautiful, you’d be more ok with her choice? Right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had an abortion which I never regretted but broke my heart for a long time. The number one lesson I learned was to never get into that situation again. I am pro abortion but there is no getting away from the morality of it. I understand what she said and why but I think its a horrible insensitive statement and suggests something lacking in her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really care how she describes it.
Should we start a thread where we discuss our abortions? I had an abortion at 21. I missed a pill and that’s all it took. I was a senior in college, and I wasn’t ready (emotionally, financially) to be a mom. The father was sort of 2-3 month fling, and while it was fun, we had an emotionally volatile relationship. I didn’t want to be tied to him for the rest of my life. I knew I wanted to wait on children and do things when I was ready.
At 27, I became a mom. I’m glad waited on children and I have no regrets.
I should say, too, I had a miscarriage after my first child. That pregnancy was very much wanted, but even then I didn’t regret it. Timing is everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone is going to joke about abortions I’d like it to be ladies. This is tongue in cheek for laughs. It’s a medical procedure, no one wants to get it done, it would never be pleasant. She’s making a joke, so I’m not going to start clutching for my pearls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t remember the exact year, early 70s before Roe v Wade I believe, the same effort was made in that a large group of famous women spoke out about having an abortion. I recall Gloria Steinem and Brigitte Bardot were two of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched Brigitte Bardot in Contempt a few weeks ago. She was terrific.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she was. She was always better than she was given credit for.
So beautiful, and as she aged she accepted it. No tweaks whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Just nope. Sorry Martha, you can’t destigmatize abortion by playing into the stigma.
Those who support this and think it removes shame from the topic, please think again. This attitude just feeds anti-choice rhetoric and harms the pro-choice cause.
This is not the way to make abortion less taboo. It just reinforces negative stereotypes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO, let those who would remove our choices control the narrative? I don’t think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’d rather give them ammunition?
You ARE letting anti-choice control the narrative if you reinforce their narrative, which is what Plimpton Is doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Rapunzel- The point is that the abortion conversation has been one that has centered around morality and shame since the first abortion was performed.
Guess who decided to make a medical procedure into a moral quandary?
THE RELIGIOUS RIGHT.
So how do you fight against that?
You take the conversation BACK, you take the shame and morality OUT of the equation and you make it about SIMPLE. PERSONAL. CHOICE.
This is what Plympton is attempting to do here-nothing more and nothing less-she is trying to say that her choice was not one that was made with deep shame or guilt. To her, it was simply a medical procedure that was ultimately a relief for her.
Again, you don’t have to share her opinion but if you are truly pro-choice you should support her desire to steer the collective conversation away from morality and religion and back to what it should be: a PERSONAL CHOICE regarding an elective medical procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten-I totally disagree. I don’t think it moves the discussion forward at all. I’m pro-choice, but apparently not the “proper” type of pro choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am pro-choice. If someone wants to share her abortion experience(s) that is also her choice, but I’m ok with knowing that a woman’s decision to have an abortion (or multiple abortions) is absolutely none of my business. All I care about is that the choice remains legally available and safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a medical abortion as the consequence of a very early miscarriage while trying to conceive my second child, and I approached the procedure with so much stress, but it was the MOST comfortable and pleasant medical experience I have ever had! I made the same Yelp joke for weeks – because it was funny to me and because it felt good to talk about something that seemed scarier than it was.
Like abortion, miscarriage is not something people talk about openly so I think being flippant about a serious subject is one way to shine a light on the issue and to normalize experiences that are often shamed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ive had several friends and even gone w & supported some through the procedure & although i coudnt imagine ever having one now in my older years. I would always remember the fear they all had & the feeling of why it was necessary for them, so i dont judge women ever for having a procedure that was so personal & necessary for them to do. And i never will
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not here to police her tone or thoughts or her body or choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone is uncomfortable with what she said that’s fine and you can express that.But it has nothing to do with her.She is sharing her experience and your opinion is not her reality.Abortion is not a serious,somber experience for every woman.You may think it should be but it is not.
I have a cousin who has had six children over the last 20 years , she has given all them away either through adoption or to their fathers custody.Many women would find that a sad or serious decision,she is happy.She still sees ,most of them but doesn’t want to care for any of them.She will probably get pregnant again and give that child away.It is what it is.
Having an abortion or giving your child away doesn’t affect every woman the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had an abortion at 17. It was not easy and it still makes me sad. But I recognize it as the best choice at the time. I remain staunchly pro choice but I’d also consider myself anti abortion, in that I do consider it a sad choice. I wonder if she is this flippant as a self protection mechanism. Maybe there are feelings she has yet to deal with. Or maybe she really takes it very lightly. Either way it’s her body, her choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being one of the older commenters here I have perhaps a more unique view on this conversation. Because I got pregnant in college, in the days when abortions were highly illegal. My boyfriend asked around quietly and a friend of a friend gave him a name. The doctor was in another state and his office gave instructions to come to the back door after hours. Cash only.
After a 10 hour drive we arrived. I was taken in a back room and given a hospital gown. The doctor came in, asked me if I was sure, then told me to lie down. My boyfriend was on one side, the silent nurse on the other. I was given no medication of any kind, but the nurse handed me a rolled up washcloth. She told me to put it between my teeth and bite down. The doctor then performed a d and c . Imagine having a root canal without anesthesia and multiply it by 100. I had tears running down my face and would have screamed my head off, but that washcloth was like a gag. I remember biting down until it felt like my jaw would crack. When it was over I was handed a large Kotex, and told that if I began to hemorrhage to go to an E.R. That was it. I had literally had a back room abortion.
My bf helped me out to the car. I remember crying for a very long time from pain and severe cramping. We had to stop for more Kotex as I wondered if I was hemorrhaging or not. The pain, shame, and fear were overwhelming, as was the knowledge that I could die from the procedure. It took me a long time to get over mentally.
So I don’t care how Martha P expressed herself. I care that she had safe legal procedures without shame. I care that if she wanted , she could have had support and counseling. I care that at no time was she in physical pain or danger, nor did she have to worry about being arrested.
I apologize that this is so long, but please, protect reproductive rights. I’d be horrified if an animal was given such a procedure without anesthesia. We can’t let that day come again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giddy, I applaud you for posting this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you so much, Giddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giddy, I’m sorry you went through such an agonizing experience. Any abortion should be a safe and painless one. Thanks for posting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry you went through that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this post and for the sensitive and courageous way you’ve written about it. I would give so much to see this stigma lifted. The personal choice can be hard enough. The public shaming only makes it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is too real for me. Wow, thank you, Martha.
Just typed a bunch and deleted the entire thing. I still can’t ‘tell’ anyone, ‘type’ the words of it all, because I am, well, ashamed, I guess.
I am also afraid of the ‘abortion police’ – our president sucks eggs . . .
3 is my number. First was the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do. Not. Be. Ashamed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing to be ashamed of. You wouldn’t be ashamed by getting a tooth pulled, or stitches, or any other procedure that made you healthier and safer in the long term. Im sorry if anyone made you feel like that. It isn’t fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many of the comments here by people who are “pro-choice” is one of the reasons abortion is still so stigmatized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I donate to Planned Parenthood. I believe there should be access to safe abortions. I recognize that there are situations where women are not able to have children, where there are medical reasons why women have to terminate their pregnancies. I think the people who demonstrate in front of clinics are vile. I don’t think women who have abortions should be shamed. But I also had an ultrasound at 10 weeks of pregnancy, and I could see it’s not a bunch of cells-so I also understand how people feel like life belongs at conception. It’s not black and white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CynicalAnn: Unfortunately, on this thread, it seems to be so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest, reading it took be back – thought it was inappropriate and I’m 100% pro choice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel uncomfortable. I think it’s something women should be able to talk openly about. We’d all be better off with more honestly regarding this topic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just no – making a joke out of something that is a serious discussion for many across the world doesn’t help anyone. I am pro choice to a point. Repeated abortions being used as a form of birth control is a problem. Ultimately we are all just a bunch of cells when those cells become a “life” is the question. Is it when the heart beats, is it when the brain can function. Huge debate about this in ethics and it ultimately determines many of society issues with regards to medical care etc. For example if you can abort a fetus at 24 weeks then if a fetus is born at 24 weeks should we try to save it (we do now) or do we consider it not a life? To act like it is a badge of honor to have an abortion without weighing all the aspects of what you are doing is just being immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her. Her being outspoken is her right and I support it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m from Poland. Abortion is generally banned here, except in cases of rape, damaged fetus and when the pregnancy is endangering woman’s health and/or life.(to find a doctor to perform even a legal one is a different matter). Last year, thousands of women protested in what was called a Black Protest, against our right wing governement’s plan to further restrain our reproductive rights. The protests were successful. The same year our celebrity singer confessed in an interview to an abortion because “her flat was too small”. The right wing nuts started a witch hunt against her but what is worse, they tried to make the whole Black Protest movement look like a gathering of blood thirsty egoists (while a left wing newspaper named her a Woman of the Year). So while I admired her courage to just say it in such a flippant manner, I still thought that it put the whole matter in a wrong perspective. Just my two cents. Btw, please excuse any typos/ errors on my part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um. Abortion isn’t always a super serious horrible decision. It’s a medical procedure that can save a woman pain, suffering and a dependent she is unable to care for.
Women have the right to make this choice for themselves, and the right to feel however the hell they want about it. Joyous, angry, hurt, heartbroken, content, nothing. All allowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm, just a little literary analysis . It ‘s one thing to have the liberty to have an abortion and a different thing to talk about the ‘right” to have one. I am all for liberties/freedom to use my body, I am not sure about the right. This word is not suitable to the concept. Like the right to suicide . These are liberties, not rights.
But in this woman’s quote, we get to something else, to good and evil, meaning judging. All of a sudden you can have “best” and abortion in the same sentence. I guess it is the opossite of having falsely for so long “bad” and abortion in the same sentence.
Anyway there is something sad and nauseating for me to see us humans so so stuck in “good” and “evi;” simplistic , Garden of Eden thinking. In our post modern high tech society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While her wording could be construed as flippant and inappropriate, she has opened up a great dialogue here. Abortion is the elephant in the room and when people do talk about it they tend to be extremely polarized in their opinions. But the common thread I see here is that an unwanted pregnancy can be more detrimental to a woman’s mental and emotional health than an abortion. I had an abortion when I was 21. I’d been in an on/off, abusive relationship and was going on and off the pill. I couldn’t go through with a pregnancy as I was working for minimum wage (this was back in the early seventies so I was REALLY poor) and no medical benefits, I had ended the relationship because the man was emotionally abusive, and I was an emotional wreck. The only thing I could do to keep my job and my sanity was to terminate. I had mixed emotions about it but it was definitely the lesser of two evils.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly when I first read the article I immediately thought her comment was insensitive and inappropriate. There’s a huge amount of educated, open women in this post and I thank y’all once again for swaying my opinion. It’s not my place to judge her and I immediately thought of my cousin who had an abortion. Her boyfriend at the time was a complete loser. He beat on her, cheated on her, and was in/out of jail. That abortion was something to be celebrated and honestly if I was brutally raped and got pregnant as a result I couldn’t get the abortion fast enough. The truth here is, we should support our right to choose, that’s the whole point. We don’t know or deserve to know why they got an abortion, all we should do is support our right to get one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse