Cher possibly has the best Twitter clapbacks: ‘Then keep your eyes open bitch’

Cher is one of the many, many celebrities to take to Twitter and social media to vent frustrations over Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA, also known as the Dreamer program. Basically, Trump and Jeff Sessions have decided that the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to this country as children, who have lived and worked here most of their lives, they all need to leave. Cher has been tweeting about DACA a lot this week. This was one tweet she sent out:
Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY
— Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017
It’s not really a case where Dreamers need a place to stay – they’re not refugees, they’re immigrants who have lived in America for years and they already consider America their home. But still, Cher’s heart is in the right place. Someone didn’t think so though. A tweeter named Brenda Webb, whose online profile reads “Single Mom,Believer in Jesus,Positive person,Politics annoy me-Just can’t help it!!,” decided to come for Cher. Brenda’s Twitter account has now been made private, probably because she came for Cher and lost. Brenda tweeted back at Cher: “Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!” This is what Cher tweeted back:
Then keep your eyes open bitch
— Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017
This twitter moment was brought to you by DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT, BITCH.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Cher won Twitter today.
I occasionally peek at Cher’s twitter. You don’t mess with her-she’s ferocious and will snap back. And the woman deleted that tweet and went private on her twitter.
I don’t think Cher means to take them in right now, but if/when they’re ordered deported, and may need to go into hiding.
It took Cher a minute to figure out Twitter, but she has obviously now attained master status. Go Cher!
That was perfection. That is all.
This is pure gold.
Cher’s Twitter is always gold. Remember this is the woman who called David Letterman an asshole on live TV long before it became commonplace to call out an asshole on live TV. Cher does not suffer fools. She’s been ahead of the curve as an outspoken feminist for a long time. 👏🏻
Really? This is the way we respond to those who disagree with us?
Sorry, but I don’t care who she is (and, yes, I’m a fan, have the albums), but in my view that’s a low-class way to respond.
I guess winning an argument these days is about who can give the snarkiest comment.
So much for taking the high road.
I was going to give it a dozen comments before someone came with the high road theme. I am out a Coke.
@Kikigee Oh please, the woman was snarky too. Why turn the other cheek and stay quiet? Cher has always been outspoken and I respect her for that
LOL!
First off it wasn’t a disagreement. It was a personal judgement. There a difference.
Low Class?
I’m trying to figure out when “taking the high road” was a law. What the F does that even mean? Who determined what that means? Who determines for another person they need to take it? I am finding in the last year sometimes taking the “high road” is an excuse for complacency, passivity and avoid confrontation at all cost. It also is sometimes a “I am a better person than you”.
Sure everything doesn’t need a response, but I am not going to be the one to tell someone else whether they should or should not respond. I also am not going to tell them how to respond to things aimed at themselves.
That women judged and came for Cher on her own volition.
Cher responded in the manner SHE saw fit.
STFU and staying in your lane is always free.
Taking the high road was the response . and she responded the way she seems as if she would respond truthfully and honestly by telling her to keep her eyes open bitch. You can’t see anything if you keep your eyes closed lol and in her opinion the lady was being a B. So there you go. All I can say is I love Cher she’s so badass
Brenda wasn’t exactly taking the high road with her smarmy response. If Brenda can’t take it, she shouldn’t have dished it out.
LOL literally when I read your comment.
Anyone who goes on Cher’s twitter and takes a shot at her and doesn’t expect a scorching reply has simply not been paying attention. I don’t respond to the dicks who parrot their script at me, but good for Cher. Wimpy Dems? Not her!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Forever my Armenian godess! <3
Lapsed Catholic here and I know this sounds naive. But all the people who profess to be Jesus-like are clueless about their hypocrisy. More than anyone, those people with their bullying and justification for excluding huge sectors of our society in the name of “Christ” and “Jesus” make me sick.
Good for Cher.
Amen.
I don’t understand why people need to put “believer in Christ” or something to that extent in their bio.
Anyway, I agree with the hypocrisy. Yesterday in saw a tweet by a pastor or minister that said rescinding DACA was a good thing because we need to think about the US first and all that. So someone responded to him with the Lev 19:34 “the foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native born. Love them as yourself.” Of course the maga crowd responded to that saying you can’t cherry pick bible quotes. Eyeroll.
Just joined twitter myself yesterday. I expect it will take me a minute to get it as well.
I am going to follow Cher now.
Welcome, and good luck. I’m in my 9th year on twitter, much has changed over the years.
And Brenda learned an important lesson that day…NEVER come for Cher.
One does not simply walk into Mordor and one does not simply come for Cher on Twitter.
The woman called Cher a liar. She earned the clapback.
Since this is the place to be bitchy about celebrities, I’ll comment on her appearance.
It would be fascinating to track her appearance over the course of her long career. I first became a huge fan when she and Sonny released I Got You, Babe, in those bellbottoms, caveman vests and furs, etc. So outrageous at the time—but Cher looked beautiful.
Then came the tv show era. It was an amazing transformation from her earlier iteration. She was chic, gorgeous, edgy, model-thin, sophisticated.
But now, the work, the fillers are taking a toll. Her face has that John Kerry, melting mashed potatoes look. And, her makeup and clothes look clownish—and probably detract from the points she wants to make.
Except the story has literally nothing to do with her appearance. But thanks for the reinforcement of casual misogyny.
Haha! Cher is pure gold
Cher has always been outspoken and I have no doubt she would have said it to the woman’s face had this happened IRL and not on Twitter.
