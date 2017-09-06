Cher possibly has the best Twitter clapbacks: ‘Then keep your eyes open bitch’
  • September 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Cher

Cher is one of the many, many celebrities to take to Twitter and social media to vent frustrations over Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA, also known as the Dreamer program. Basically, Trump and Jeff Sessions have decided that the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to this country as children, who have lived and worked here most of their lives, they all need to leave. Cher has been tweeting about DACA a lot this week. This was one tweet she sent out:

It’s not really a case where Dreamers need a place to stay – they’re not refugees, they’re immigrants who have lived in America for years and they already consider America their home. But still, Cher’s heart is in the right place. Someone didn’t think so though. A tweeter named Brenda Webb, whose online profile reads “Single Mom,Believer in Jesus,Positive person,Politics annoy me-Just can’t help it!!,” decided to come for Cher. Brenda’s Twitter account has now been made private, probably because she came for Cher and lost. Brenda tweeted back at Cher: “Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!” This is what Cher tweeted back:

This twitter moment was brought to you by DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT, BITCH.

29 Responses to “Cher possibly has the best Twitter clapbacks: ‘Then keep your eyes open bitch’”

  1. PMNichols says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Cher won Twitter today.

    Reply
  2. Jerusha says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I occasionally peek at Cher’s twitter. You don’t mess with her-she’s ferocious and will snap back. And the woman deleted that tweet and went private on her twitter.

    Reply
  3. Peeking in says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I don’t think Cher means to take them in right now, but if/when they’re ordered deported, and may need to go into hiding.

    Reply
  4. velourazure says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:46 am

    It took Cher a minute to figure out Twitter, but she has obviously now attained master status. Go Cher!

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:47 am

    That was perfection. That is all.

    Reply
  6. slowsnow says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:50 am

    This is pure gold.

    Reply
  7. Deb says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Cher’s Twitter is always gold. Remember this is the woman who called David Letterman an asshole on live TV long before it became commonplace to call out an asshole on live TV. Cher does not suffer fools. She’s been ahead of the curve as an outspoken feminist for a long time. 👏🏻

    Reply
  8. KikiGee says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Really? This is the way we respond to those who disagree with us?
    Sorry, but I don’t care who she is (and, yes, I’m a fan, have the albums), but in my view that’s a low-class way to respond.
    I guess winning an argument these days is about who can give the snarkiest comment.
    So much for taking the high road.

    Reply
  9. Anna says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Forever my Armenian godess! <3

    Reply
  10. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Lapsed Catholic here and I know this sounds naive. But all the people who profess to be Jesus-like are clueless about their hypocrisy. More than anyone, those people with their bullying and justification for excluding huge sectors of our society in the name of “Christ” and “Jesus” make me sick.

    Good for Cher.

    Reply
    • MissMarierose says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:51 am

      Amen.

      Reply
    • Lyla says:
      September 6, 2017 at 11:09 am

      I don’t understand why people need to put “believer in Christ” or something to that extent in their bio.

      Anyway, I agree with the hypocrisy. Yesterday in saw a tweet by a pastor or minister that said rescinding DACA was a good thing because we need to think about the US first and all that. So someone responded to him with the Lev 19:34 “the foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native born. Love them as yourself.” Of course the maga crowd responded to that saying you can’t cherry pick bible quotes. Eyeroll.

      Reply
  11. nicegirl says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Just joined twitter myself yesterday. I expect it will take me a minute to get it as well.

    I am going to follow Cher now.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:25 am

    And Brenda learned an important lesson that day…NEVER come for Cher.

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

    One does not simply walk into Mordor and one does not simply come for Cher on Twitter.

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:31 am

    The woman called Cher a liar. She earned the clapback.

    Reply
  15. JC says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Since this is the place to be bitchy about celebrities, I’ll comment on her appearance.

    It would be fascinating to track her appearance over the course of her long career. I first became a huge fan when she and Sonny released I Got You, Babe, in those bellbottoms, caveman vests and furs, etc. So outrageous at the time—but Cher looked beautiful.

    Then came the tv show era. It was an amazing transformation from her earlier iteration. She was chic, gorgeous, edgy, model-thin, sophisticated.

    But now, the work, the fillers are taking a toll. Her face has that John Kerry, melting mashed potatoes look. And, her makeup and clothes look clownish—and probably detract from the points she wants to make.

    Reply
  16. Tim H says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Haha! Cher is pure gold

    Reply
  17. KiddVicious says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Cher has always been outspoken and I have no doubt she would have said it to the woman’s face had this happened IRL and not on Twitter.

    Reply

