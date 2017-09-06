Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx photographed holding hands on the beach on Labor Day

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx FINALLY confirm relationship https://t.co/nRVYR5so6u — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 6, 2017



Did Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx just come out as a couple? TMZ and The Daily Mail have photos of them holding hands while walking on the beach in Malibu on Labor Day. This looks like a prearranged pap stroll and it makes me so happy. The first rumors that they were together came out in the fall of 2013, four years ago. There have been sightings and stories about their romance since, but they’ve been few and far between. In April we heard that they were ready to go public with their relationship. Then they were spotted together in Paris this May, where Jamie was working on Robinhood: Origins. So a lot of us had our fingers crossed that we would be hearing more about them soon and that time has finally come.

A source tells E! News that the unconfirmed lovebirds spent Labor Day in each other’s company, slipping off to Malibu for a day of fun in the sun. Jamie and Katie hung out at a mutual friend’s abode along the Southern California coast before ending their evening at the beach near Paradise Cove, the insider shares. Our eyewitness reveals, “Katie and Jamie were holding hands” and “drinking together” as they walked along the sand. “They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close,” the source adds, describing the outing as a “romantic date.” We’re told Katie’s daughter Suri Cruise was not present for the festivities, nor were Jamie’s two kids. On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the couple holding hands on the beach. The Dawson’s Creek alum hit the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Carnival with her 11-year-old on Friday evening, while Foxx stepped out for the star-studded annual event the following day. “They are all staying together in Calabasas,” the source notes.

[From E! Online]

Katie and Tom Cruise allegedly had a clause in their divorce that neither of them could go public with a new romance for five years, which seems draconian, right? Their divorce was finalized in July, 2012 so here we are five years later with Katie and Jamie walking on the beach. I’ve heard that he’s a player so I hope for Katie’s sake he’s calmed down and is going to be a good partner to her. I would be elated if they got engaged, but it’s taken them so long to go public that I doubt they’re going to make it official anytime soon. Maybe the next step will be a couple of joint events together and then a red carpet appearance where they’re holding hands. Fingers crossed! You know this is pissing off Tom Cruise too. It’s been five years but I bet he still feels possessive of Katie, even though she’s a suppressive or degraded being or whatever the COS calls people who aren’t into their flavor of brainwash.