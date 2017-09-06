Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx photographed holding hands on the beach on Labor Day

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx FINALLY confirm relationship https://t.co/nRVYR5so6u
Did Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx just come out as a couple? TMZ and The Daily Mail have photos of them holding hands while walking on the beach in Malibu on Labor Day. This looks like a prearranged pap stroll and it makes me so happy. The first rumors that they were together came out in the fall of 2013, four years ago. There have been sightings and stories about their romance since, but they’ve been few and far between. In April we heard that they were ready to go public with their relationship. Then they were spotted together in Paris this May, where Jamie was working on Robinhood: Origins. So a lot of us had our fingers crossed that we would be hearing more about them soon and that time has finally come.
A source tells E! News that the unconfirmed lovebirds spent Labor Day in each other’s company, slipping off to Malibu for a day of fun in the sun. Jamie and Katie hung out at a mutual friend’s abode along the Southern California coast before ending their evening at the beach near Paradise Cove, the insider shares.
Our eyewitness reveals, “Katie and Jamie were holding hands” and “drinking together” as they walked along the sand. “They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close,” the source adds, describing the outing as a “romantic date.”
We’re told Katie’s daughter Suri Cruise was not present for the festivities, nor were Jamie’s two kids.
On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the couple holding hands on the beach.
The Dawson’s Creek alum hit the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Carnival with her 11-year-old on Friday evening, while Foxx stepped out for the star-studded annual event the following day.
“They are all staying together in Calabasas,” the source notes.
Katie and Tom Cruise allegedly had a clause in their divorce that neither of them could go public with a new romance for five years, which seems draconian, right? Their divorce was finalized in July, 2012 so here we are five years later with Katie and Jamie walking on the beach. I’ve heard that he’s a player so I hope for Katie’s sake he’s calmed down and is going to be a good partner to her. I would be elated if they got engaged, but it’s taken them so long to go public that I doubt they’re going to make it official anytime soon. Maybe the next step will be a couple of joint events together and then a red carpet appearance where they’re holding hands. Fingers crossed! You know this is pissing off Tom Cruise too. It’s been five years but I bet he still feels possessive of Katie, even though she’s a suppressive or degraded being or whatever the COS calls people who aren’t into their flavor of brainwash.
photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
I approve this union.
This made my day. They look sooo in sinc. So cute. And she upgraded in every way!
Mine too!!! YAY!!!!!
Go for it! I love them as a couple. I hope it’s really true,
Goodness, she looks lovely in that white dress.
She looks so good!… and “deserves” a good man. In the sense that anyone who has gone through these insane contracts and much more to protect her daughter is next in line for happiness. Freedom long due.
Is he a good man though? He just seemed so obnoxious around when Ray came out.
But it’s shocking to go back and look at her during her marriage and see how ill she often looked.
Almost glowing, right???
Came here to say the same: so beautiful.
They seem like the real deal..happy for both of them.
Beautiful couple
Happy for them!
I believe they’re serious. If they’ve really been together and just keeping quiet because of Tommy Girl’s clause, that’s four years together.
Joey and Wanda!!!!
It’s about time they went public. This was like the worst kept secret in Hollywood but I’m happy for them.
I assume Tom is frantically auditioning new “loves” as we speak? Or maybe he can get a loaner from Xenu? Run away ladies, run away fast!
Very happy for them that they can be public now and she looks sooo good in that white dress! Get it girl!
I don’t know why this makes me so happy but it does.
Love them and hope they are together permanently!
Yes!! They’ve been a rumor for so long, i think the rollout now means possible engagement. Some guys are players until they meet a woman they fall in love with
I’m happy for them, this has been rumored for a long time so it’s likely serious and secure.
The 5 year clause was silly, but I guess that means we’ll see Tom auditioning…er…dating someone new soon. Yuck.
But wasn’t he spotted last year out on “dates” with a couple different women? If so, then he broke the 5 year clause.
I have no problem believing there was a clause (because Tom is insane), but if there was a clause, I bet it applied to Katie only. He’s controlling enough to demand that.
I read auditioning as auditing and thought, “yep, that’s about right.”
I always assumed the clause was for Katie, not Tom. Like another hoop for her to jump through to walk away with her daughter.
awww… so happy for them!!!
I remember a special on Oprah that Katie and Tom did (not the couch one lol) where they were in their vacation home somewhere snowy, a few years after Suri was born. It was really really weird. Katie was trying to appease Tom’s lack of confidence with constant messages of “I love you”, and “I’ll be right back” and this sort of “Everything’s so great” kind of vibe. I felt really really bad for her, trying to remain positive in a horrible situation with such a controlling asshat.
I very much so hope she’s happy now, I think she’s a kind person at heart who just fell for the wrong damaged goods guy.
Love this couple! Happy that Katie found happiness for herself. She conducted herself with such class during and after the divorce and seems like a good mom as well.
Years ago my friend had a dinner for her at their apartment he said he had a glazed look on her face.. he thought very weird stepford like. Very sweet polite but he thought strange.
When was this? When she with Tom?
I think she is one of the least talented actresses I’ve ever watched, but I have been a massive fan of hers since she divorced Tom Cruise. I was a pseudo-fan (not the right word – let’s say I was intrigued by) of their relationship (what in the hell was that about??) but when I read the news that she divorced him I literally cheered out loud in public. Tom Cruise is an abusive, tiny little turd and Katie was always called a stupid robot, so I was elated to see her setting such a strong, sharp, smart example for everyone stuck in an abusive relationship. To have replaced that putrid dumpling with this GOD of a man is so awesome. I am rooting for her so hard. I doubt we’d ever see pictures if they got married, but I imagine she will definitely want to have a REAL marriage, a REAL father to her child, etc. She is a good person and I wish her nothing but the best. F*ck yes, Katie.
It would be delicious if Jamie adopted Suri.
I totally love this pairing as well. I don’t know why but it just makes sense, doesn’t it? I’ve always had a soft spot for Katie and I hope she’s happy (Suri, too). Tom definitely swept her off her feet and made her believe she was living in a fairy tale (he strikes me as the love bombing type), but thankfully she woke up and freed herself & Suri from that madness. I wish them all lots of happiness!
am I the only one who does not feel this couple? She seems so boring and he seems so much fun. Obviously that is just my impression, as they have been together for so long….
Still, cannot help it.
I’m with you, Maria F. She was not so innocent in the whole Cruise thing.
She’s handling this whole crazy situation with Cruise just beautifully. Right down to going public right at the five year mark. Cool, calculated, subtle. I’m in awe.
Somewhere Tom Cruise is seeing this and throwing the biggest tantrum, complete with tears, tossed objects and high heel boots a-kickin’.
hilarious
I’m surprised no one is addressing the gay rumors about Jaime Foxx.
He is not gay he may have sex with men but he definitely loves women.And if they have been together since 2013 they have an open relationship or he has been unfaithful with several women.Maybe they only became exclusive in the last year or so.
“This looks like a prearranged pap stroll and it makes me so happy.”
ITA with you, Celebitchy!
I love them together and they are my “new” favourite couple. Please cover them more.
+ this shows that you can fly under the radar for years it you want to/have to!
Definitely an arranged photo to sort of announce their coming out together as a couple.
I read the article, and got to the last photo, where everything left my brain at the baby in a stroller who JUST.WANTS.TO.EFFING.SLEEP and someones flashing bulbs at her. She is me.
I’d love if some attorney went rogue and wrote a tell-all book about some of these relationship contracts, how they work, what they are used for in different cases, etc. Did Katie marry Cruise knowing she would be getting out after the baby? Or was her escape really a frightening necessity, as she found herself trapped by Scientology? Did she enter a new contract with Foxx after her divorce, or is it true love between them? So many questions. This is the good gossip that makes me forget our national nightmare for a moment, which is such a sweet relief!
He’s super hot, imo.
A clause that she can’t date for 5 years is extreme!! Wtf!
These two are an odd looking couple.
I always read it was Jamie that kept their relationship on the downlow publically. She got tired of it and had a breakup at one point. He has been seen flirting with other women. It’s how he’s been with all his women, though, not public, no red carpets with them.
I worry about Katie with him. The guy is or was a player. His interview with Oprah kind of turned me off to him. I hope he’s changed.
I don’t believe the five-year clause. No one does that in a divorce nor would agree to it. And what if she wanted a baby? She would go five years and have no public relationship and family? Katie had the upperhand in that divorce, not Tom. She had the goods on him. And her dad wouldn’t agree to a timeline so ludicrous. I could see wanting to be private for a year or two just because Katie was sick of the media attention and had a child to focus on and Jamie never was public with girlfriends. But five years makes no sense.
I think it’s more like Katie was tired of this on again/off again/now on again relationship being so private and forced the issue since they were probably very settled together and it was time.
I’m glad. Seems they’ve been on the DL for a long time and they’re stable and committed enough to allow a glimpse. Happy for her. Can’t imagine what a nightmare the TomKat circus became so I don’t blame her for lying low. Though I’m sure the divorce settlement required her to abstain from public relationships for a while. God forbid she be seen to have moved on too quickly from The Grin…..
Why would she agree to a non-dating clause, unless there was some payoff attached – either a large sum of money, or sole custody of their daughter.
I think Cruise was so humiliated by how it all went down….he basically has been low-key under the radar ever since the divorce, with the exception of making movies. This was the first wife that left him, correct? He divorced his first 2 wives because HE wanted the divorce.
Anyway, hope she and her daughter are living happy lives.
Omg I’m so happy they’re (still) together, since it seemed they had broken up!
