Jennifer Lawrence in metallic Versace at UK ‘mother!’ premiere: stunning or meh?

This was me, looking through these photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the London premiere of “mother!”: “Wow, that’s a different look for her, is it possible that Dior finally did right by their golden girl?” This was me, discovering that the designer ID of the dress: “Oh, of course I like it. IT’S NOT DIOR. It’s Versace.” I don’t know if Dior refused to send J-Law a dress for the London premiere or if she simply felt like wearing something other than a “princess dress,” but I’m so glad she changed it up. This Versace looks like something Jennifer Lopez would wear or has already worn, and I mean that as a compliment: at this point in her life, J-Law needs to start leaving those tulle skirts and Cinderella-looking Dior gowns by the wayside. Everyone needs a little J.Lo in their lives.
Jen told Empire Magazine that she threw the script for “mother!” across the room when she first read it and texted Darren Aronosky, “There is something seriously wrong with you.” The next day, she texted him again: “By the way, it’s a masterpiece.” She says now that, “There was a full 24 hours where everybody thought I had turned it down in a really huge way. But it was like reading poetry or scripture, or Darren’s diaries: excerpts from a f***ed-up mind.” Jen also gave an interview to a British TV show which aired last night. Here’s a clip where Jen talks about pay discrimination and fear of women:
“Why are we so afraid of women?”
Actor Jennifer Lawrence, speaking ahead of the release of new film Mother!, on the gender pay gap. pic.twitter.com/mTGEWP8iTM
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 6, 2017
Here’s a clip where she talks about all of the sh-t going down in America. The way she says “I think I know exactly what he is” about Trump is exquisite. Just say it, J-Law. Call him a white supremacist a–hole fascist.
Speaking ahead of the release of her new film Mother!, Jennifer Lawrence gives her views on recent events in America. pic.twitter.com/MV2eu1e7NX
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 6, 2017
Jennifer’s lovah Darren Aronofsky obviously attended the premiere too. They only posed together briefly, and they used Domhnall Gleeson as a buffer. Now that is someone I would love to see with J-Law! I could see her with a ginger dude too.
Although I’m not a fan of so much sheerness, she looks stunning from head to toe.
Yeah, I’m not usually a fan of the sheer thing either. But somehow, I think this is sheer done right. The chains make it a little more edgy, and that works. She looks SO good. Gorgeous & sexy.
I agree! And I love that she appears to have put on some muscle – it’s a great look on her! She didn’t do “twee” and “princess” comfortably but this look suits her!
I don’t think the sheerness is that bad since this is something so different than we’re used to seeing on her. I’m not a fan of hers in general but I think she looks amazing.
I wish she had pointed out that the wage gap she keeps referencing is between white/Asian men and white women.
Anna, it seems to me there are a number of wage gap gaps. The interviewer asked specifically about men/woman pay gaps. I do know that at one point in my career I discovered quite accidentally that I (short, plumb, glasses wearing, widowed white woman with one child) was earning less base salary than a fellow who had recently been hired (my base was $18,000 per year plus 10% commission on sales, his base was 21,000 per year plus 10% commission). I had over a decade of experience in the industry. He had six months. When I complained, I was told yeah, but look at what you are making in commissions….the company felt they did no wrong by paying a man a higher base salary than they were paying me. I disagreed vehemently. In sales, I discovered I disagreed with the company’s values, morals and principles regularly, and departed shortly thereafter. The truth is, pay equity issues only got resolved in my world once I was the boss of my own company, free to determine who gets paid what. I pay my employees above minimum wage. We reach to provide “living wages” but my industry isn’t quite there yet, so neither is the profit big enough yet. Staff and suppliers are paid first, as it should be. I get the gleanings after everyone else, including the taxman…though to put food on the table, sometimes I’m a little late paying all the taxes!
Agreed. Gorgeous dress, styling, hair & makeup. Total Win!
Me too – I usually loath sheer gowns, but that is stunning on her.
If the hair was -a little less suburban- this would have read “museum piece” rather than “cheesy starlet”.
I really dislike what they do with her hair. It’s always very suburban mum goes out to dinner.
But this look could never be “cheesy starlet”. She looks stunning, despite the hair imo.
she looks great in the dress, but she’s looking a little botoxy in that interview, no? I mean, her forehead does not move and the rest of her face is waxy and strangely smooth.
@bros Perhaps because she’s young? She’s always had a babyface.
I thought she looked pretty good – though I do think her MUA went a little overboard with the contouring. But this is a rare example of the sheer trend being rather captivating to me. It’s daring but still rather intricate.
That look is tainted by the Kardashians.
Co-sign. I want to like it because it’s above average as far as bodycon sheer goes, but I keep flashing back to every other look the Kardashians have done and I just can’t.
I am SO here for Domhnall and his strawberry blond pornstache though. I’m still on the fence about watching mother!, but I might just do it for him.
I mean it’s a different look but the styling just ruins it. The heavy eye makeup again and the horrible hair just kills the entire look.
And yes the movie is f’ed up but whatever floats your boat. Michelle, Jen and Javier all admitted they signed on without the script.
That’s my feeling….I like the dress as a change of pace for her but the makeup/hair don’t seem to go with the dress. Still looks good though.
A sleeker hair style and toned down eye would’ve sent this from a 6 to a 10 for me. Whoever is on her makeup team for this tour needs to be fired because her eye makeup has been overdone on this presser
I didn’t know Domhnall Gleeson was in this. I’ve missed him.
I know right, that was a nice little surprise to see in the pictures.
I didn’t either!!! So happy to see his face.
He is in 3 or 4 films coming out soon so you’ll get to spend some quality time with him.
So glad I’m not alone. A few days ago, I just checked the trailer, hoping to see him, knowing he was in it. I’m afraid his part is small though. I became a fan with his portrayal of Levin in Anna Karenina and keep track of his work ever since.
I think Christopher Robin will be his big break this year.
I think if you say “could be something out of j.lo’s closet” its not fashionable. She’s a stunning woman but hasn’t changed her look in 20 years. It’s a been there, done that, dress.
Honestly just here to stare at Domhnall Gleeson. He’s so handsome! 😍
Is Domhnall in this? Is Domhnall in everything? I might need to see it for Domhnall.
I think statuesque is better than lovely for her.
She looks stunning and that tan glow is perfect. She looks statuesque.
What’s wrong with her hair? I think she looks amazing.
Yes, I can’t see it either, I think the look is perfect.
She looks like she’s hiding being exhausted.
Dress is glam, body is banging, and she says good words. No quibbles.
Is it me or she sounds diferent in those interviews? Her accent I think.
The dress looks great on her but I don’t know…I just don’t see “stunning” or “gorgeous” when I look at her. To me, she’s very pretty, but in an ordinary girl-next-door kind of way.
It’s funny how different people see different things. I think she looks smoldering here. The eye makeup, the slightly messy hair, the bangin’ bod. I definitely see it, but to each their own.
I see what your saying Kitten and I concur. JLaw is not a bombshell, not to my eyes anyway, but she kinda pulls this off.
+1, she is very pretty but does not have this WOW factor.
That dress looks fab on her, though. I think Kim Kardashian wore something similar to the Met. On Kim it looked trashy, but on Jennifer it looks great.
I think she looks great. Love the dress.
I usually am meh on her looks, but she brought it here.👍
She poses like JLo – the open mouth sexy pose.
I am scared to see this !mother! movie. Not sure about it yet. Rosemary’s Baby freaked me out for years.
Well their marketing/PR leading up to the release is working wonders on me. I am so curious about this film!
Jen looks gorgeous here, she needs to run far away from Dior asap!
Revenge of the Bride of the Spider Woman.
Love this dress! And its a nice and welcome
change. Love Jlaw too, and I’m glad to hear her thoughts on politics right now.
Sexy. Her body is sick.
Cosign on a Jennifer/Domhnall romance. They would be great together! I bet she ends up with someone more like him.
Love this dress and she is gorgeous and has a terrific figure. Perhaps I’m the odd one here, but her smile does not touch her eyes and it kind of bothers me. If her smile is genuine, she should be smiling with her whole face not just her mouth. Smizing as Tyra Banks would say.
No Javier???
I can’t take my eyes off her face in the tv interview. This is the thing now with a face that is waxy or buffed or polished or glossy. Am I wrong to think she’s way too young to look like that? Don’t mind me, I’m an old. I came across a spoiler for mother! and I’ll wait for it on HBO or netflix. I’ve seen some of Aronofsky’s movies, memorably, Requiem for a Dream. He offers the macabre and twisted and there’s enough of that in this world. I prefer the iciness of a Michael Haneke movie. I recommend The White Ribbon and Cache.
It’s horrible to the point I lost focus on what she was saying. All I saw was waxy, immobile forehead. I wondered how her face could look as smooth on video as on retouched pictures of her Dior ads.
I also thought she looked strange, but I thought it was just the shiny make up mixed with an unusually puffy face.
That was bugging me too. And I know she’s always had bigger cheeks, but in the pics where she’s smiling there’s a weird crease on the side that doesn’t appear natural, so I’m wondering if she’s had fillers too? I really hope not because she is wayyy too young for all that …
Hey Bliss51, Michael Haneke’s latest film “Happy End” is Austria’s contribution to the foreign language Oscar 2018. It’s set in Calais and deals with the migration crisis in Europe. I need to be in the right mind-set to actually see it because the images in Haneke’s films have a tendency to merciless burn themselves in my brain. I still vividly remember some scene from Caché although I saw it only once years ago. And don’t get me started on the Piano Teacher.
Here is the IMDB link to Happy End:
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5304464/
I don’t think she’s had fillers or botox – what happens in these interviews is that they use a special filter on the camera (called, ironically, a “pretty” filter) that makes your skin look flawless and glowing. Oprah started using it many years ago – on camera her skin looks perfect but I’ve seen her in real life, close up, and man her skin is NOTHING like it appears when she’s doing an interview.
What is wrong with “princess” looks he had? You don’t have to aim for sexy either all the time, beautiful and interesting things too.
“Everyone needs a little J.Lo in their lives” Truer words have never been written. I live this look on JLaw.
Love it. She looks great.
She looks amazing! So nice not to see her in one of those awful Dior “creations.”
Classic Versace, I love it.
Jen is looking a bit like Ivanka in a few of those screen shots. Or I should say, Ivanka must have taken a photo of Jen to her plastic surgeon and said “make me look like this”.
Open mouth AHgain. The seemingly sexy mouth agape drives me insane lol.
God, I hate these diaphanous/ illusion dresses.
