Jennifer Lawrence in metallic Versace at UK ‘mother!’ premiere: stunning or meh?

This was me, looking through these photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the London premiere of “mother!”: “Wow, that’s a different look for her, is it possible that Dior finally did right by their golden girl?” This was me, discovering that the designer ID of the dress: “Oh, of course I like it. IT’S NOT DIOR. It’s Versace.” I don’t know if Dior refused to send J-Law a dress for the London premiere or if she simply felt like wearing something other than a “princess dress,” but I’m so glad she changed it up. This Versace looks like something Jennifer Lopez would wear or has already worn, and I mean that as a compliment: at this point in her life, J-Law needs to start leaving those tulle skirts and Cinderella-looking Dior gowns by the wayside. Everyone needs a little J.Lo in their lives.

Jen told Empire Magazine that she threw the script for “mother!” across the room when she first read it and texted Darren Aronosky, “There is something seriously wrong with you.” The next day, she texted him again: “By the way, it’s a masterpiece.” She says now that, “There was a full 24 hours where everybody thought I had turned it down in a really huge way. But it was like reading poetry or scripture, or Darren’s diaries: excerpts from a f***ed-up mind.” Jen also gave an interview to a British TV show which aired last night. Here’s a clip where Jen talks about pay discrimination and fear of women:

Here’s a clip where she talks about all of the sh-t going down in America. The way she says “I think I know exactly what he is” about Trump is exquisite. Just say it, J-Law. Call him a white supremacist a–hole fascist.

Jennifer’s lovah Darren Aronofsky obviously attended the premiere too. They only posed together briefly, and they used Domhnall Gleeson as a buffer. Now that is someone I would love to see with J-Law! I could see her with a ginger dude too.

Photos courtesy of Joe Alvarez and WENN.

 

59 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence in metallic Versace at UK ‘mother!’ premiere: stunning or meh?”

  1. Esmom says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Although I’m not a fan of so much sheerness, she looks stunning from head to toe.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Yeah, I’m not usually a fan of the sheer thing either. But somehow, I think this is sheer done right. The chains make it a little more edgy, and that works. She looks SO good. Gorgeous & sexy.

      Reply
    • Embee says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:12 am

      I agree! And I love that she appears to have put on some muscle – it’s a great look on her! She didn’t do “twee” and “princess” comfortably but this look suits her!

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

      I don’t think the sheerness is that bad since this is something so different than we’re used to seeing on her. I’m not a fan of hers in general but I think she looks amazing.

      I wish she had pointed out that the wage gap she keeps referencing is between white/Asian men and white women.

      Reply
      • Shirleygail says:
        September 7, 2017 at 10:11 am

        Anna, it seems to me there are a number of wage gap gaps. The interviewer asked specifically about men/woman pay gaps. I do know that at one point in my career I discovered quite accidentally that I (short, plumb, glasses wearing, widowed white woman with one child) was earning less base salary than a fellow who had recently been hired (my base was $18,000 per year plus 10% commission on sales, his base was 21,000 per year plus 10% commission). I had over a decade of experience in the industry. He had six months. When I complained, I was told yeah, but look at what you are making in commissions….the company felt they did no wrong by paying a man a higher base salary than they were paying me. I disagreed vehemently. In sales, I discovered I disagreed with the company’s values, morals and principles regularly, and departed shortly thereafter. The truth is, pay equity issues only got resolved in my world once I was the boss of my own company, free to determine who gets paid what. I pay my employees above minimum wage. We reach to provide “living wages” but my industry isn’t quite there yet, so neither is the profit big enough yet. Staff and suppliers are paid first, as it should be. I get the gleanings after everyone else, including the taxman…though to put food on the table, sometimes I’m a little late paying all the taxes!

    • Audi says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

      Agreed. Gorgeous dress, styling, hair & makeup. Total Win!

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      Me too – I usually loath sheer gowns, but that is stunning on her.

      Reply
  2. different day says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:43 am

    If the hair was -a little less suburban- this would have read “museum piece” rather than “cheesy starlet”.

    Reply
  3. Veronica says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I thought she looked pretty good – though I do think her MUA went a little overboard with the contouring. But this is a rare example of the sheer trend being rather captivating to me. It’s daring but still rather intricate.

    Reply
  4. Elle says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:44 am

    That look is tainted by the Kardashians.

    Reply
    • Marr says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      Co-sign. I want to like it because it’s above average as far as bodycon sheer goes, but I keep flashing back to every other look the Kardashians have done and I just can’t.

      I am SO here for Domhnall and his strawberry blond pornstache though. I’m still on the fence about watching mother!, but I might just do it for him.

      Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I mean it’s a different look but the styling just ruins it. The heavy eye makeup again and the horrible hair just kills the entire look.
    And yes the movie is f’ed up but whatever floats your boat. Michelle, Jen and Javier all admitted they signed on without the script.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany27 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I didn’t know Domhnall Gleeson was in this. I’ve missed him.

    Reply
  7. Karen says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I think if you say “could be something out of j.lo’s closet” its not fashionable. She’s a stunning woman but hasn’t changed her look in 20 years. It’s a been there, done that, dress.

    Reply
  8. HelloSunshine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Honestly just here to stare at Domhnall Gleeson. He’s so handsome! 😍

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Is Domhnall in this? Is Domhnall in everything? I might need to see it for Domhnall.

    Reply
  10. rachel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I think statuesque is better than lovely for her.

    Reply
  11. poop says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:58 am

    She looks stunning and that tan glow is perfect. She looks statuesque.

    Reply
  12. Darla says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:00 am

    What’s wrong with her hair? I think she looks amazing.

    Reply
  13. detritus says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

    She looks like she’s hiding being exhausted.
    Dress is glam, body is banging, and she says good words. No quibbles.

    Reply
  14. rachel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Is it me or she sounds diferent in those interviews? Her accent I think.

    Reply
  15. Kitten says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

    The dress looks great on her but I don’t know…I just don’t see “stunning” or “gorgeous” when I look at her. To me, she’s very pretty, but in an ordinary girl-next-door kind of way.

    Reply
  16. Becks says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I think she looks great. Love the dress.

    Reply
  17. Amide says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I usually am meh on her looks, but she brought it here.👍

    Reply
  18. Pandy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:15 am

    She poses like JLo – the open mouth sexy pose.

    Reply
  19. nicegirl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I am scared to see this !mother! movie. Not sure about it yet. Rosemary’s Baby freaked me out for years.

    Reply
  20. STRIPE says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Well their marketing/PR leading up to the release is working wonders on me. I am so curious about this film!

    Jen looks gorgeous here, she needs to run far away from Dior asap!

    Reply
  21. Ankhel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Revenge of the Bride of the Spider Woman.

    Reply
  22. Lori says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Love this dress! And its a nice and welcome
    change. Love Jlaw too, and I’m glad to hear her thoughts on politics right now.

    Reply
  23. Originaltessa says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Sexy. Her body is sick.

    Reply
  24. tealily says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Cosign on a Jennifer/Domhnall romance. They would be great together! I bet she ends up with someone more like him.

    Reply
  25. huckle says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Love this dress and she is gorgeous and has a terrific figure. Perhaps I’m the odd one here, but her smile does not touch her eyes and it kind of bothers me. If her smile is genuine, she should be smiling with her whole face not just her mouth. Smizing as Tyra Banks would say.

    Reply
  26. Louisa says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:12 am

    No Javier???

    Reply
  27. Bliss 51 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I can’t take my eyes off her face in the tv interview. This is the thing now with a face that is waxy or buffed or polished or glossy. Am I wrong to think she’s way too young to look like that? Don’t mind me, I’m an old. I came across a spoiler for mother! and I’ll wait for it on HBO or netflix. I’ve seen some of Aronofsky’s movies, memorably, Requiem for a Dream. He offers the macabre and twisted and there’s enough of that in this world. I prefer the iciness of a Michael Haneke movie. I recommend The White Ribbon and Cache.

    Reply
    • manta says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

      It’s horrible to the point I lost focus on what she was saying. All I saw was waxy, immobile forehead. I wondered how her face could look as smooth on video as on retouched pictures of her Dior ads.

      Reply
    • Aren says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:16 am

      I also thought she looked strange, but I thought it was just the shiny make up mixed with an unusually puffy face.

      Reply
    • JulP says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      That was bugging me too. And I know she’s always had bigger cheeks, but in the pics where she’s smiling there’s a weird crease on the side that doesn’t appear natural, so I’m wondering if she’s had fillers too? I really hope not because she is wayyy too young for all that …

      Reply
    • Elisa the I. says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      Hey Bliss51, Michael Haneke’s latest film “Happy End” is Austria’s contribution to the foreign language Oscar 2018. It’s set in Calais and deals with the migration crisis in Europe. I need to be in the right mind-set to actually see it because the images in Haneke’s films have a tendency to merciless burn themselves in my brain. I still vividly remember some scene from Caché although I saw it only once years ago. And don’t get me started on the Piano Teacher.

      Here is the IMDB link to Happy End:
      http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5304464/

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      I don’t think she’s had fillers or botox – what happens in these interviews is that they use a special filter on the camera (called, ironically, a “pretty” filter) that makes your skin look flawless and glowing. Oprah started using it many years ago – on camera her skin looks perfect but I’ve seen her in real life, close up, and man her skin is NOTHING like it appears when she’s doing an interview.

      Reply
  28. Chinoiserie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:20 am

    What is wrong with “princess” looks he had? You don’t have to aim for sexy either all the time, beautiful and interesting things too.

    Reply
  29. Twink says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:24 am

    “Everyone needs a little J.Lo in their lives” Truer words have never been written. I live this look on JLaw.

    Reply
  30. Jayna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Love it. She looks great.

    Reply
  31. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

    She looks amazing! So nice not to see her in one of those awful Dior “creations.”

    Reply
  32. KiddVicious says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Classic Versace, I love it.

    Jen is looking a bit like Ivanka in a few of those screen shots. Or I should say, Ivanka must have taken a photo of Jen to her plastic surgeon and said “make me look like this”.

    Reply
  33. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Open mouth AHgain. The seemingly sexy mouth agape drives me insane lol.

    Reply
  34. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    God, I hate these diaphanous/ illusion dresses.

    Reply

