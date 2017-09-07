Us Weekly: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn will be pap-strolling ‘together really soon’

Except for some strategic photos of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in Nashville back in June, we really haven’t had a full-on Taylor Swift Boyfriend Experience Rollout. For most of her boyfriends, the first few photo-ops are very important, and the photo-ops often inform the narrative around the relationship. For Harry Styles, it was Central Park in autumn. For Jake Gyllenhaal, it was… what? Like, Brooklyn in autumn, I think. Conor Kennedy got Hyannis Port in summer. Tom Hiddleston obviously got the rocks of Rhode Island. And on and on. Do those Nashville photos “count” as JoeTay’s first coupled-up pap stroll? Not to me. And not to Taylor either. According to Us Weekly’s sources, The Taylor Swift Boyfriend Experience Rollout will be picking up steam soon enough, just in time for her to promote Reputation.

After Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do” — which seemingly takes swipes at foes Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry — fans eagerly anticipated the video that would drop two days later at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. But when it finally debuted (it’d go on to rack up a record-shattering 43 -million–plus views in 24 hours) Swift was nowhere to be found. One reason, explains an insider, was her months-long romance with actor Joe Alwyn. Says the Swift insider, who’s attended the popular awards show eight out of the last nine years, “She didn’t want the media to ask about him. She’s enjoying her private time.” Meet Taylor 2.0. A source says Swift’s new strategy is to “keep her personal life separate from her work life” and leave the PDA behind. Though the 10-time Grammy winner flaunted her brief romance with Tom Hiddleston (see: his “I [heart] T.S.” tank), she’s taken pains to keep her romance with the 26-year-old Brit under wraps. In June, after he visited her in Nashville, Swift sent Alwyn back to London in her private jet. And the couple, who a source says have been holing up in Swift’s $20 million penthouse loft in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood, relied on hoodies to stay hidden while out in July. A Swift source explains that with some of her past releases, “It’s been Taylor’s M.O. to be seen with a new guy first, have her new single drop and then announce her new album. But this time, she’s kept the guy private. And that’s pretty interesting. She really likes Joe.” Still, notes the source, Swift knows she’ll have to officially re-emerge ahead of Reputation’s November release: “Expect to see them step out together really soon.” She’s ready to pivot to her romance. “Taylor knows the buzz around her just began, and she’ll want to continue that before her album drops,” says the source. “One way is showing off her new love.” He’s a good prize, says the insider, noting the Mary Queen of Scots actor is “supportive of her career choices. She’s very happy.” That may be the best revenge of all.

[From Us Weekly]

A source says Swift’s new strategy is to “keep her personal life separate from her work life” and leave the PDA behind…and yet she’s also making plans for the first pap stroll, because guess what, you guys? The Old Taylor isn’t really dead. The Old Taylor is the New Taylor and the New Taylor sticks with what worked for the Old Taylor. In any case, I do hope that the pap stroll happens soon enough. I want to see their body language together. Will it be chaste hand-holding? Will they be in New York or LA or… maybe even London? I would enjoy it if she switched it up and did a big London pap stroll. The London paps would love her forever if she did it there.

Also: “after he visited her in Nashville, Swift sent Alwyn back to London in her private jet.” Ah, the perks of dating a snake emoji.