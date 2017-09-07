Us Weekly: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn will be pap-strolling ‘together really soon’

Except for some strategic photos of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in Nashville back in June, we really haven’t had a full-on Taylor Swift Boyfriend Experience Rollout. For most of her boyfriends, the first few photo-ops are very important, and the photo-ops often inform the narrative around the relationship. For Harry Styles, it was Central Park in autumn. For Jake Gyllenhaal, it was… what? Like, Brooklyn in autumn, I think. Conor Kennedy got Hyannis Port in summer. Tom Hiddleston obviously got the rocks of Rhode Island. And on and on. Do those Nashville photos “count” as JoeTay’s first coupled-up pap stroll? Not to me. And not to Taylor either. According to Us Weekly’s sources, The Taylor Swift Boyfriend Experience Rollout will be picking up steam soon enough, just in time for her to promote Reputation.

After Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do” — which seemingly takes swipes at foes Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry — fans eagerly anticipated the video that would drop two days later at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. But when it finally debuted (it’d go on to rack up a record-shattering 43 -million–plus views in 24 hours) Swift was nowhere to be found. One reason, explains an insider, was her months-long romance with actor Joe Alwyn. Says the Swift insider, who’s attended the popular awards show eight out of the last nine years, “She didn’t want the media to ask about him. She’s enjoying her private time.”

Meet Taylor 2.0. A source says Swift’s new strategy is to “keep her personal life separate from her work life” and leave the PDA behind. Though the 10-time Grammy winner flaunted her brief romance with Tom Hiddleston (see: his “I [heart] T.S.” tank), she’s taken pains to keep her romance with the 26-year-old Brit under wraps. In June, after he visited her in Nashville, Swift sent Alwyn back to London in her private jet. And the couple, who a source says have been holing up in Swift’s $20 million penthouse loft in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood, relied on hoodies to stay hidden while out in July.

A Swift source explains that with some of her past releases, “It’s been Taylor’s M.O. to be seen with a new guy first, have her new single drop and then announce her new album. But this time, she’s kept the guy private. And that’s pretty interesting. She really likes Joe.” Still, notes the source, Swift knows she’ll have to officially re-emerge ahead of Reputation’s November release: “Expect to see them step out together really soon.”

She’s ready to pivot to her romance. “Taylor knows the buzz around her just began, and she’ll want to continue that before her album drops,” says the source. “One way is showing off her new love.” He’s a good prize, says the insider, noting the Mary Queen of Scots actor is “supportive of her career choices. She’s very happy.” That may be the best revenge of all.

A source says Swift’s new strategy is to “keep her personal life separate from her work life” and leave the PDA behind…and yet she’s also making plans for the first pap stroll, because guess what, you guys? The Old Taylor isn’t really dead. The Old Taylor is the New Taylor and the New Taylor sticks with what worked for the Old Taylor. In any case, I do hope that the pap stroll happens soon enough. I want to see their body language together. Will it be chaste hand-holding? Will they be in New York or LA or… maybe even London? I would enjoy it if she switched it up and did a big London pap stroll. The London paps would love her forever if she did it there.

Also: “after he visited her in Nashville, Swift sent Alwyn back to London in her private jet.” Ah, the perks of dating a snake emoji.

44 Responses to “Us Weekly: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn will be pap-strolling ‘together really soon’”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I highly appreciate that you keep using the most unflattering bits from the video as pics. Man that’s some ill-advised styling.

    I think I’ve run out of things to say about her because we all know who she is. But I have to laugh at “That may be the best revenge of all.” WHAT revenge? Who’s this revenge directed at? Also, she really likes the milquetoast guys, doesn’t she?

    Reply
    • QueenB says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

      ” Also, she really likes the milquetoast guys, doesn’t she?”

      She is in a hard position. She wants to be the popular cheerleader dating the handsome quarterback but also is threatened by men who might outshine her. Just like in her squad everything must be focused on her.

      Reply
  2. Aims says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:49 am

    And they say romance is dead. Add him to the list of people she uses to her benefit . One of many reasons I cannot stand this entitled , whiny mediocre human being . She’s the worst .

    Reply
  3. Chef Grace says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Snakes shed their skin, but are still snakes.
    She is not reinventing herself. :)

    Reply
  4. KB says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

    So the new Taylor does her pap strolls with new boyfriends AFTER the single drops instead of before. What an evolution.

    Reply
  5. Scout says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

    LoL @ Taylor thinking anyone on this planet outside of her army of Swifties has even the most remote desire to see/learn more about her “super private” ~romance~ with this curdled milk no-name actor that looks like her twin. No one has been more entertained by Taylor’s contrived boyfriend pap strolls than I have but at least the previous guys had even the faintest but of interest surrounding them, not to mention most of them were actually attractive. Connor Kennedy was just a kid who wasn’t a celeb but he was a Kennedy so he didn’t need to be famous (or a high school graduate) for people to pay to attention.

    Reply
  6. Jaii says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Call me naive but I think if we haven’t got anything apart from the grainy balcony shot, and the hoodie hiding ones from NY , and it’s been what a year next month, I doubt we will be getting anything more. And, from her likes on tumblr I think promo for the album will be cut to a minimum too.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:20 am

    WARNING! Her giant face is plastered on the sides of UPS trucks.

    London pap stroll to see Hamlet would be her goal but no tickets available

    Reply
  8. Bobbymilly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Is it Swiftmas already!!!!!

    What does one wear for such an event!

    Snake rings are so in.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Did anyone else see the article on Buzzfeed where a reality star knocked her off the #1 spot? That gave me a good chuckle this morning.

    Reply
  10. Jillian says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:35 am

    They look alike.

    I just hope her fans like her new album

    Reply
  11. Juliaoc says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I love how US Weekly says that Taylor’s being happy in a relationship may “be the best revenge of all.” Somehow I doubt that Katy Perry and/or the Kardashian-West family care at all about Taylor Swift’s love life.

    Come to think of it, does *anyone* care?

    Reply
  12. Madly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Aka, poor Joe is still under contract.

    Reply
  13. Madly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I think a certain ex, that she branded as using her for fame who has kept more quiet than her and (unlike her) is getting rave reviews right now, is actually tasting sweet revenge.

    Reply
  14. Guest says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Read an article about her and there were more guys than those famous eight. She can date whoever she wants to but here are my two questions: is it true that it was jake who was her first? And why are moms still saying that she is virgin like if she has pap walks with every guy? Don’t get that. So Rihanna is a **** according to a lot of moms but i honestly have no clue who she dated apart of Brown and Drake.

    Reply
  15. Parigo says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I think she was best matched with Calvin Harris, both are over ambitious petty drama queens.

    I don’t think Joe is successful enough for her, she’ll just use him for publicly. “shhhhh, don’t talk about us!” Righhhhht.

    Reply

