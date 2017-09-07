“Alex Skarsgard had the best time ‘scaring’ his brother at the ‘It’ premiere” links
  • September 07, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

World Premiere of 'IT' - Arrivals

Alexander Skarsgard went to his brother’s premiere. His brother is Bill Skarsgard, and he plays Pennywise the Clown in It. [LaineyGossip]
Carey Mulligan didn’t like her performance in The Great Gatsby. [Dlisted]
Jared Leto should burn this suit/tuxedo. [Go Fug Yourself]
This dude is the new Bachelor. I already forgot his face. [Jezebel]
Should these “Manson Family” women be released from jail? Eh. [Pajiba]
Elizabeth Olsen looks really great even though the skirt is fug. [Popoholic]
Elton John’s sons are headed off to school too. [Celebslam]
This Tindr-poop story is hilarious and gross. [The Blemish]
Mackenzie Ziegler wants her own activewear line. [Reality Tea]
I didn’t even know Joanna Gaines had a sister! [Starcasm]
Let’s hold each other and freak out about Hurricane Irma. Stay safe, peeps. [Buzzfeed]

World Premiere of 'IT' - Arrivals

World Premiere of 'IT' - Arrivals

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Alex Skarsgard had the best time ‘scaring’ his brother at the ‘It’ premiere” links”

  1. Camille says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Alex is such a dork lol, love him 😍

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    He looks like such a proud brother while still giving a dose of “you’re my sibling, I HAVE to mess with you. No, I don’t care if it’s a nice premiere!” I love these pictures because it’s exactly what my brother would do to me 😂

    Reply
  3. adastraperaspera says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    First a Roy Cohn buddy and Studio 54 cokefreak is voted into the presidency, and now a Manson family member who cheerfully begged to come along and take part in a murder spree may be let loose just because a few decades have passed since the helter skelter. Smelling salts, please!

    Reply
  4. Parigo says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Those pictures crack me up and Bill is hot.

    Carey was all wrong for that over the top Gatsby mess. They shoulda gone with Blake Lively.

    Reply
  5. Minx says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Aww! Alex and Gustaf came out to support their baby bro. Too much Skarsgård goodness at that premiere! Adore Alex and his goofiness. He can go from dork to sexy beast in 2.3 seconds flat. His IG account is a hoot. ❤️this family!

    Reply
  6. Raina says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    The Skarsgard pictures are great…it totally reminds me of my six year old son photobombing his big sister at every opportunity. :)

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    The Skarsgards seem like a fun family. A really really ridiculously good looking fun family.

    Hope everyone in Irma’s path is OK. Stay safe and good luck!

    Reply
  8. Pandy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Hmm. Wonder if Roman Polanski has advocated for their detention … Not that he’d know what prison is likr.

    Reply
  9. SM says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I know it is a trend in male fashion to combine different bold prints and all but it just looks rediculous on Jared. I can’t really put my finder on it. Maybe he is too small for that, or maybe it is his baby face. You got to have a certain presence to wear that

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment