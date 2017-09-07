“Alex Skarsgard had the best time ‘scaring’ his brother at the ‘It’ premiere” links

Alexander Skarsgard went to his brother’s premiere. His brother is Bill Skarsgard, and he plays Pennywise the Clown in It. [LaineyGossip]

Carey Mulligan didn’t like her performance in The Great Gatsby. [Dlisted]

Jared Leto should burn this suit/tuxedo. [Go Fug Yourself]

This dude is the new Bachelor. I already forgot his face. [Jezebel]

Should these “Manson Family” women be released from jail? Eh. [Pajiba]

Elizabeth Olsen looks really great even though the skirt is fug. [Popoholic]

Elton John’s sons are headed off to school too. [Celebslam]

This Tindr-poop story is hilarious and gross. [The Blemish]

Mackenzie Ziegler wants her own activewear line. [Reality Tea]

I didn’t even know Joanna Gaines had a sister! [Starcasm]

Let’s hold each other and freak out about Hurricane Irma. Stay safe, peeps. [Buzzfeed]