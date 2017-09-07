“Alex Skarsgard had the best time ‘scaring’ his brother at the ‘It’ premiere” links

Alexander Skarsgard went to his brother’s premiere. His brother is Bill Skarsgard, and he plays Pennywise the Clown in It. [LaineyGossip]
Carey Mulligan didn’t like her performance in The Great Gatsby. [Dlisted]
Jared Leto should burn this suit/tuxedo. [Go Fug Yourself]
This dude is the new Bachelor. I already forgot his face. [Jezebel]
Should these “Manson Family” women be released from jail? Eh. [Pajiba]
Elizabeth Olsen looks really great even though the skirt is fug. [Popoholic]
Elton John’s sons are headed off to school too. [Celebslam]
This Tindr-poop story is hilarious and gross. [The Blemish]
Mackenzie Ziegler wants her own activewear line. [Reality Tea]
I didn’t even know Joanna Gaines had a sister! [Starcasm]
Let’s hold each other and freak out about Hurricane Irma. Stay safe, peeps. [Buzzfeed]
Alex is such a dork lol, love him 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been one of my Forever Dongs since True Blood. 😍 Even BLL didn’t ruin my lust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since Generation Kill but that first scene of him sitting on that throne in Fangtasia on True Blood was everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like such a proud brother while still giving a dose of “you’re my sibling, I HAVE to mess with you. No, I don’t care if it’s a nice premiere!” I love these pictures because it’s exactly what my brother would do to me 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First a Roy Cohn buddy and Studio 54 cokefreak is voted into the presidency, and now a Manson family member who cheerfully begged to come along and take part in a murder spree may be let loose just because a few decades have passed since the helter skelter. Smelling salts, please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Manson family member needs to stay in jail for the rest of their life. I sat through one documentary about what they did that night and it made me sick. I hope they don’t ever get out of jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those pictures crack me up and Bill is hot.
Carey was all wrong for that over the top Gatsby mess. They shoulda gone with Blake Lively.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww! Alex and Gustaf came out to support their baby bro. Too much Skarsgård goodness at that premiere! Adore Alex and his goofiness. He can go from dork to sexy beast in 2.3 seconds flat. His IG account is a hoot. ❤️this family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Skarsgard pictures are great…it totally reminds me of my six year old son photobombing his big sister at every opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Skarsgards seem like a fun family. A really really ridiculously good looking fun family.
Hope everyone in Irma’s path is OK. Stay safe and good luck!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm. Wonder if Roman Polanski has advocated for their detention … Not that he’d know what prison is likr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it is a trend in male fashion to combine different bold prints and all but it just looks rediculous on Jared. I can’t really put my finder on it. Maybe he is too small for that, or maybe it is his baby face. You got to have a certain presence to wear that
Report this comment as spam or abuse