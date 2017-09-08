Bill Skarsgard compares playing Pennywise to being in a destructive relationship

You may have already heard that Bill Skarsgard’s performance as homicidal supernatural clown Pennywise in IT made some child extras cry hysterically, despite the fact that they presumably knew they were playing opposite a scary clown. Would you find it surprising to hear that Skarsgard’s transformation into Pennywise was so masterfully terrifying that he scared himself? He talked to US on the red carpet for IT (where his currently more famous brother, Alex, trolled the crap out of him as you can see below) and he actually gave some really good quotes about why we need horror more than ever and how he got into the role, which he first found intimidating.
[Bill Skarsgard] revealed how it felt to see himself as the iconic clown, saying, “It was an amazing, terrifying feeling of seeing the makeup go on for the first time.”
“Up until that point, I didn’t know what the character actually would look like. So every step of the way, I was looking at myself in the mirror, making faces to try to see what this character would eventually be,” he added…
Once he landed the role, the actor, 27, admitted that he felt a bit of self-doubt, and didn’t want to disappoint the film’s director Andrés Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti.
“I think the first step was there were people who had to be convinced that I could do the job. There was a long process of getting cast. Once I got the role, I was like, ‘I got the role!’ Then I was like, ‘Oh my God, I got the role. How am I going to do this? How am I going to live up these expectations?’” he confessed. “Andy and Barbara, the director and producer, trusted in me, and I really didn’t want to let them down. It was a mixed feeling, but ultimately, of course, I loved the whole thing.”
Skarsgard believes there’s still a need for horror films for people to escape the reality of what is happening in the world at the moment.
“I think the world seems to be a very scary place now. More so than ever. Watching a scary movie, you get scared, but it’s safe. There is no real Pennywise, but there are a lot of real scary things going on in the world,” he said. “I don’t know if people are into horror films now more than ever. But I feel that’s what horror films do. You go to see something that’s pretend, and you get scared but it’s not real life. It’s a good feeling.”
I really like his explanation for why we love horror so much. I’m a real horror fan, I already have my tickets to IT this Saturday, and I notice that I’ve been watching every horror movie possible lately. Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, but I’ve never been as committed to the genre as I have been in the past few months, since the election if I consider it. He’s definitely on to something.
Skarsgard also talked to People magazine about getting out of character, interestingly enough. He had a hard time adjusting to life back at home after filming wrapped, and said he had disturbing dreams about Pennywise for weeks.
“I really enjoyed myself doing it, but the day after we wrapped, I went back home to Stockholm, Sweden, and it’s always a weird experience when you work really hard on something and then you go back to regular life at your childhood home.
“And that’s when I finally realized what an impact the character had had on me. For the following two weeks I would have these really disturbing dreams about Pennywise. It was very strange, it was almost like a really slow exorcism to completely let go of him.
“The closest thing I can liken it to is being in a very destructive relationship, because you never really realize you’re in one until you’re out.
“And then as soon as you’re out of it, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I can see it all so clearly now.’ Doing characters is almost like being in a relationship with a made-up person, and you don’t really see the journey clearly until it’s over.”
Skarsgard added that he had “so much fun” playing the character and that he’s “really looking forward” to the sequel. That seemed like an end-of-interview save there because he sounded sincere about being disturbed as hell by that role. That just gives me goosebumps, I’m so ready for this film.
As for IT, it’s getting very good reviews and is sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics say it’s both a coming of age story and an extremely scary edge-of-your-seat horror film. It’s also said to be true to the 80s with a throwback feel. I can’t wait!
I saw a preview on Monday – it’s really good and Skarsgard was effing great as Pennywise. He didn’t try to be Tim Curry and did his own thing with it very well.
The child cast were also pretty awesome. Highly recommend it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I really thought he would, but I’m so glad to hear that he did his own thing and did it well. Too many people harp on that Tim Curry did it bes–and yes, Tim Curry was brilliant as Pennywise, but I enjoy seeing how actors make their own spin on iconic roles. It gives the audience something new to enjoy about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That good to hear – I think they bring their own kind of horror to it.
Tim Curry’s Pennywise was horrifying because he looked (until he opened his fang mouth) like a normal, funny clown but he had this menace to him that set your teeth on edge because it was confirmation of the feeling/fear that a lot of kids have that clowns are just not right. Like, he laughed as he brought out the terror and that made it worse.
Bill’s Pennywise is all the terror up front, and that is good too. His version seems to be more – yeah, you were right. We’re not good and I’m not playing around. I’m just waiting for you.
Aaaaand now I just freaked myself out. Good thing the day is just starting for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think any iteration of It as a movie was scary. But this one? Yeah, he looks like he did a good job with the scary. lol
I read the book when I was a kid and none of the movies ever lived up to my imagination until now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I HATE clowns, always ave but I’m an adult now and I’m considering watching this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG i am scared of clowns, when i was younger a clown came to a confirmation for a relative,my cousin and i cried,peed on ourselves then proceeded to faint. I have been sent clown pics for the last couple of weeks from my family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That might be my reaction even now. I avoid those things like the plague
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My parents took me to a circus when I was 3. Front row. A clown was bringing a snake around to pet. It was huge and ended up partially in my lap! Memory is the clown had sweaty, runny makeup. The snake was massive. And I am not scared of all clowns… But we’ll into adulthood I’ll cry and be paralyzed in fear with that associated scary, sweating makeup clown.
Also love horror. So ready for this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I blame my hatred of clowns on the original Poltergeist movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That doll was horrifying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The original was on yesterday and I couldn’t handle it.
Really would love to see this one but I get so scared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, the original scared me so badly the first time around that I am actively avoiding this. I am sure Bill Skarsgard is great in the role, but Tim Curry’s Pennywise was already too much for me. (Just the opening scene with the freaking clown popping up amidst the bedsheets drying on the line gives me the willies even today.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me, too, LadyMTL! I am spooked but for some loco reason, I had to read this article! Guess I want to be scared by something that is not real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The visuals in the films are nightmare inducing.
My heartrate was elevated throughout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, that family has got some good genes. Askars will always be my number one Viking brother, but honestly-all three of them could get it.
I’m a horror wimp of the first order (over active imagination) and even the commercials for IT are freaking me out a little and reminding me of how I almost had to sleep with the lights on for a while when I read it for the first time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? I have a thing for Gustaf. And Alex is on my sh*t list since he did that GQ shoot with Terry Richardson. Not cool. I love him but NOT cool.
I wish I could see this movie but I can’t handle clowns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stellan was also quite the dish as a young man.
But yes I’d do any of the 3 brothers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We really need more Skarsgard on this site .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bill, it seems like you have arrived. Also, you’re actually pretty hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has a beautiful profile. Reminds me of Cilian Murphy in then otherworldly looking hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really stood out in Atomic Blonde if you ask me. Glad that he’s doing well, boy is actually talented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the original version this weekend and it’s so bad. Of course, it scared the crap out of me as a child, but watching it as an adult is a totally different experience. I will say that the first part with the kids wasn’t too terrible, but the adults? Oof.
Tim Curry is still amazing though. And with the positive reviews, I’m exited to see how Bill plays Pennywise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr4knvNNgtU This is the Tim Curry that scared me in childhood (love this song now though)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The original was pretty bad, but Tim Curry was absolutely terrifying in it. Bill has some big clown shoes to fill. I didn’t have high expectations, but now I’m excited! I love horror movies, and IT is a classic.
LMAO at Alex Skarsgard trolling. He’s so funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate horror movies (loathe them) and his explanation is the first time I’ve understood at least one reason people may like them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Movie was meh. Does not do justice to an excellent book. None of the metaphysical, macroverse stuff. And no turtle or dead lights. The back stories of the kids were given short shrift. As was the history of Derry. And it wasn’t scary. By showing us and letting us hear Pennywise, I had used my scary feeling in the trailer. Maybe chapter 2 will be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. I saw it last night and left disappointed. You’d swear it was a comedy by all the laughter in the theatre. Many reviews are comparing it to Stand By Me, and rightfully so. Far more of a ‘coming of age’ film than a horror film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it last night, with friends, and I hate myself for spending 32 bucks on a crowded IMAX screening. Didn’t think it was scary at all (but clowns were never scary to me – nor funny), and I got really irritated at everybody frenetically screaming every five minutes or so.
Guess I’m the problem…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not necessarily. The movie was never as scary as the book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the movie before I read the book and it made me hate clowns even more. That said, I am definitely watching this. I love horror films: Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Friday the 13th, Hellraiser, Candyman, all of the cult classics. The more recent horrors are utter rubbish, except for The Conjuring and The Cabin in the Woods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think we’re seeing a resurgence in good horror, almost like a renaissance, run. Even the first Saw film was decent (plot holes aside) before they turned that series into a pile of guts. Movies like It Follows, The Babadook, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Mama, the first Sinister and first Insidious, the Evil Dead remake, and Don’t Breathe were all excellent. Sure, we still get TONS of crap like Friend Request and the Bye Bye Man, but the last five years or so have seen far, far more quality horror releases than I remember during my high school and early college years, when everything was a Saw or Hostel ripoff. James Wan, ironically, has proven to be a huge asset to the genre (made the first Saw, the Conjuring films, Insidious), almost like what John Musker and Ron Clements are/were to the animated musical in the early 90′s. Fede Alvarez (The Evil Dead remake, Don’t Breathe) and Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) are also majorly exciting artists working in horror right now. And that’s just talking about western films. The eastern film market (NOT the crappy American remakes) has been bursting with good blood for a while now. Right now I’m actually more confident going to see a horror film than most dramas and comedies: Horror is even doing comedy better than the actual comedies these days — IT is funny, there’s Ash Vs Evil Dead on Starz (one of the funniest shows on TV right now that is super off-color yet oddly intersectional. Like, this is the sort of thing I WISH “anti-PC” sentiment was like. “Pablo is the vessel through which my children enter this world.” “Wait, are you saying Pablo is a vagina?”/ “Pablo, that’s awesome!” “Not such a vagina now, am I?” “Um, actually vaginas are powerful and life-affirming, so now you’re actually more of a vagina than ever.”)
Horror is in the midst of a Renaissance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It Follows scared the living day lights out of me! I loved it 😱
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it last night and it was really good! Everyone does a really great job, I’m probably going to see it again, that’s how much I liked it. Also, it was surprisingly funny and heartwarming, definitely worth the watch if you were a fan of the original.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it. I was totally living up until the ending. I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say that what they did with the characters was really disappointing and cliche. All the acting in it was fantastic. Oddly enough, it was the little boy who played Georgie that impressed me the most, but of the main kids, Finn Wolfhand and the kid who played Eddie stole every scene Pennywise wasn’t in (and even a couple he was in.) Bill definitely was NOT doing a Tim Curry impression, and he was marvelous. But I have to warn you guys: if you have an issue watching children get hurt: DO NOT SEE THIS. They do NOT cut away. You WILL see mutialated child corpses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it last night and it was really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate watching horror movies because I’m too jumpy and squeamish but I love reading the plot recaps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse