‘The Current War’ trailer: another Bendy Cumberbatch Oscar campaign is here

I just let a wave of Cumbernostaglia wash over me for a moment. Remember Benedict Cumberbatch’s last Oscar campaign? It was the autumn of 2014 and we were so simple then. We were happily living in Obama’s America, the general consensus was that Donald Trump was a has-been reality star and a f–king loon, and Benedict Cumberbatch was one of the most beloved men on the internet. Then he started waging a full-throated Oscar campaign for The Imitation Game and all hell broke loose. He announced his engagement to Sophie Hunter, then magically she was pregnant and suddenly every time we talked about him, the comment threads descended into 900-plus madness.

I’m hoping that Bendy’s Oscar campaign this year goes a little bit differently. Sure, I’d like to see a few old-fashion Comet Sophie Parties around here, but I generally think that the level of excitement around Bendy has dissipated a bit since he became someone’s husband, and father to two young sons (Kit Cumber and Hal Batch). Still, The Weinstein Company is putting all of their eggs into this particular basket this Oscar season, so you never know: maybe we’re due for another descent into Batch-madness. Bendy’s new Oscar-bait film is The Current War. He stars as Thomas Edison, Nicholas Hoult plays Nikola Tesla, and Michael Shannon plays George Westinghouse. The film will premiere at TIFF, so they’ve dropped the first trailer ahead of the TIFF blitz. Here you go:

I’ll make a list of all my thoughts:

*Bendy STILL has trouble with American accents. STOP MAKING HIM PLAY YANKS.

*I do love Bendy in period costume though.

*Do the female characters do anything but fret about & look worried?

*Will people understand the science? Because I don’t understand the science. Will Neil deGrasse Tyson have to explain the movie to us?

*I could watch Michael Shannon read the phone book all day long.

*I could watch Nicholas Hoult play pool all day long.

*Marry Bang Kill: Michael Shannon (M), Bendy (K) and Hoult (B).

*This seems like a very gentle treatment of Edison, who was as much a bastard as Westinghouse by most historical accounts.

*Will the Topsy the Elephant situation be handled here?

So, will you see this movie? I will. But I hope Neil deGrasse Tyson writes an essay explaining all of it.