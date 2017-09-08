‘The Current War’ trailer: another Bendy Cumberbatch Oscar campaign is here

bendy2

I just let a wave of Cumbernostaglia wash over me for a moment. Remember Benedict Cumberbatch’s last Oscar campaign? It was the autumn of 2014 and we were so simple then. We were happily living in Obama’s America, the general consensus was that Donald Trump was a has-been reality star and a f–king loon, and Benedict Cumberbatch was one of the most beloved men on the internet. Then he started waging a full-throated Oscar campaign for The Imitation Game and all hell broke loose. He announced his engagement to Sophie Hunter, then magically she was pregnant and suddenly every time we talked about him, the comment threads descended into 900-plus madness.

I’m hoping that Bendy’s Oscar campaign this year goes a little bit differently. Sure, I’d like to see a few old-fashion Comet Sophie Parties around here, but I generally think that the level of excitement around Bendy has dissipated a bit since he became someone’s husband, and father to two young sons (Kit Cumber and Hal Batch). Still, The Weinstein Company is putting all of their eggs into this particular basket this Oscar season, so you never know: maybe we’re due for another descent into Batch-madness. Bendy’s new Oscar-bait film is The Current War. He stars as Thomas Edison, Nicholas Hoult plays Nikola Tesla, and Michael Shannon plays George Westinghouse. The film will premiere at TIFF, so they’ve dropped the first trailer ahead of the TIFF blitz. Here you go:

I’ll make a list of all my thoughts:
*Bendy STILL has trouble with American accents. STOP MAKING HIM PLAY YANKS.
*I do love Bendy in period costume though.
*Do the female characters do anything but fret about & look worried?
*Will people understand the science? Because I don’t understand the science. Will Neil deGrasse Tyson have to explain the movie to us?
*I could watch Michael Shannon read the phone book all day long.
*I could watch Nicholas Hoult play pool all day long.
*Marry Bang Kill: Michael Shannon (M), Bendy (K) and Hoult (B).
*This seems like a very gentle treatment of Edison, who was as much a bastard as Westinghouse by most historical accounts.
*Will the Topsy the Elephant situation be handled here?

So, will you see this movie? I will. But I hope Neil deGrasse Tyson writes an essay explaining all of it.

bendy1

Photos courtesy of ‘The Current War’.

 

38 Responses to “‘The Current War’ trailer: another Bendy Cumberbatch Oscar campaign is here”

  1. Sixer says:
    September 8, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I’ll get behind his campaign if he does more bouncing at the begging parties. Otherwise, meh. I’m bored with historical biopics. Sorry, Bendy!

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    September 8, 2017 at 7:59 am

    M – Hoult, B – Bendy. sorry, Shannon
    Bendy never should do American accents. It ruins his beautiful voice and totally screws with any immersion.

    Reply
  3. third ginger says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:00 am

    He will have tremendous competition. DDL, Denzel, Jake G., Andrew Garfield,and a young man you will be hearing about constantly, Timothy Chalamet from CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. Also, I am fond of Cumberbatch, but Shannon is a god of acting.

    Reply
  4. Carol says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Oh, I am all in! I want to read “The Last Days of Night” and think this looks fascinating. I was one of the few that didn’t mind his last campaign and frankly didn’t understand why he got so much grief when everyone else was campaigning as well. Sophie and he seem like a normal, not attention-seeking couple so all the controversy over their marriage now looks foolish. I don’t know if he will deserve an Oscar for this performance, but I am sure he will be deserving of one at some point in his career; he is a fine actor.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The male race will be so tight this year. So many great movies coming out. Love Shannon and I could watch him in anything.
    ill be seeing this

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:15 am

    No worries, Kaiser. Edison is the shady one here.

    Looks interesting! The director and cinematographer are unusual choices for a biopic, too.

    Reply
  7. AG-UK says:
    September 8, 2017 at 8:23 am

    umm his American accent might bug me. Was v distracting in Black Mass although a S Boston is much harder to capture. I do love Michael Shannon though.

    Reply
  8. spidey says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Well imo his performance will have to be much better than in TIG to even get an Oscar nom. That film and his part in it were so overrated.

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:13 am

    If anyone should have the push it is Shannon. Did Weinstein not learn anything from The Imitation Game campaign.

    Reply
  10. Grace says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Blimey. It’s Bendy’s second Oscar campaign already? Where did the time go?

    Reply
  11. Bee says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Struggled to make it through the trailer, so can’t even imagine how boring this film will be. To me his accent to me sounds busted, genuinely distracting.

    Reply
  12. bread says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:58 am

    White Men in Hats Having Intense Conversations in Dimly Lit Rooms.

    The only thing I liked was that “Are you rich?” moment with the boy. Michael Shannon is amazing; I could almost be persuaded to watch the movie for him if it wasn’t for Cumberbatch’s tortured American accent.

    Reply

