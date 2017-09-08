E!: Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘really happy’ with how the VF cover turned out

While dating one of the planet's most famous bachelors has its complications, Meghan Markle's taking it all in stride: "Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." Read Vanity Fair's latest cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by @therealpeterlindbergh.
As we discussed, some “royal experts” are displeased with Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover, but I still don’t buy that those experts are actually speaking on behalf of anyone in the royal family. I’ve been trying to analyze the many folds of the existing royal courts and their separate agendas, and what I’ve come up with is still the same opinion I had when I first read Meg’s interview: this was done with royal approval, across the board. The inaction from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House this week have just solidified that in my mind too – if Charles thought Meghan was being a grasping little American, Clarence House would have leaked some damaging sh-t. Same with the Queen and the Buckingham Palace courtiers. Meg is in the royal fold and they’re working on rolling her out as a royal fiancee.
So, is it news that E! News got another “exclusive” about Harry and Meghan? Apparently, Harry is totally fine with Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover interview.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very pleased with her recent Vanity Fair cover story, in which she said the two are in love, E! News has learned. The Suits actress’ comments to the magazine marked her first extensive comments about the pair’s romance since Kensington Palace confirmed their relationship last November and has fueled speculation the two could get engaged soon.
“Both Meghan and Harry are really happy with how the Vanity Fair feature turned out,” a source close to Markle told E! News exclusively Thursday. “The photos are gorgeous and [photographer Peter] Lindbergh’s office sent copies of the set to Meghan as a gift. She’s thrilled.”
Yes, there was never any doubt in my mind that Prince Harry was fine with Meghan’s interview. It’s even possible it was dreamt up by Poor Jason Knauf, the communications director for Harry, William and Kate. Gossip Cop actually did an exclusive takedown of a different story about how the palace is mad at Meghan, and “a source close to Markle” told them that “Kensington Palace knew all about Markle’s Vanity Fair interview well in advance of its publication. Additionally, she has not been ‘warned’ by the palace to stop discussing her royal romance.” Interesting.
Is anyone else a bit weary of hearing about it? I know I am.
I see this article as a way of them setting forth their story, introducing her formally to the UK *their* way as others have written.
I think they’ve been doing a great job having a relationship away from all of our prying eyes. That has led to ridiculous articles, the press taking her years-old comments out of context and pretending they’re written about Harry, and spawned a set of anti-Meghan websites and blogs.
The couple themselves aren’t the ones behind that, the press and we (the gossipers) are. This article might also have been an attempt to try to shut down the most ridiculous, extremist conspiracy theorists. Similar to Westminster Abbey stating that they would be happy to marry these two, probably to get the extremists to stop calling them. A way to shut down the “it is all fake” “those are photoshopped” “she’s making it all up and the Palace needs to admit it is lies” crowd. As ridiculous as it sounds, there are still people who insist this relationship isn’t happening.
Interesting theory, NOTASUGAR. You convinced me!
It isn’t my theory; it is from two really smart cookies over on KMR.
I think I just want to actually know if they’re engaged or not.
I get that there has to be a “roll-out” or whatever else, but I guess I also don’t get why there can’t be a confirmation already.
The long drawn out nature of waiting for confirmation kind of makes the actual stories about them as people seem kind of boring.
When George had his first day of school, I realized I cared more about a 4 year old than any of these adults.
I agree, PERPLEXED! There’s so much speculation; announce it already!! I was super excited thinking he’d propose on their African vacation, but it drags on forever, till I’m getting weary of what I’d been so excited about! (Kaiser warned us, though..)
By the time it actually is announced, I might be too bored to actually watch the wedding.
Or if I do watch, it’ll probably be to see appearances by George, Charlotte, and Posh Baby #3, and the facial expressions they pull.
Meghan and Harry are interesting as celebrities when I know less about them, but I don’t find them THAT interesting after I get to know more about them.
Agree 1,000,000%
I’m getting to the point of–let us know when you have the ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s absolutely gorgeous.
There are some photos where I think she’s pretty, but not remarkable, and then others where I think she’s quite beautiful. These are definitely on the latter side! I think she’s one of those people who is even prettier with less or more natural makeup.
I saw some early photos of her and I think she was far more beautiful with her natural nose. Her current one unbalances her features for me.
I said the same. I saw her high school senior picture and she was gorgeous. She’s still pretty but now she has that generic nose.
When you look at her high school pictures, you see she has the same nose and same full lips. It is the “markle” nose – her dad has it too.
She had the same nose
At this point, they are both just trolling the haters!
I’m confused? Why are we trolling the haters? I was completely sincere in what I said.
Oh my Gosh,so muuuch drama,i dont event think there was this much around Waity Katy.
Very soon from now the media will be oversaturated with the duchesses Kate and Meghan being very keen with something or other.
Do people think she just went rogue without telling him or something? Of course he knew about it. I think they’re planning their rollout together.
I always roll my eyes when I see an E! exclusive. I do think she had permission but seriously stop using the network of the Ks to further the PR around you. All the stories from E! have been kinda cringe and I think Meghan is cooler than that
I roll my eyes so hard when people on here say she is not babbling to E!… of course she is!. Both E! and the USA Network are part of NBCUniversal Group. All 3 companies benefit from this relationship. Its her choice to do that though and her media savviness is going to be beneficial to her if she joins the BRF. I think she understands that PR is a crucial aspect of the BRF which is something that Kate is yet to grasp. The only down side to her savviness is that should this relationship go pear shaped (once married) she is going to be cleaver/experienced enough to use media against the BRF to control the narrative in the same way that Diana did and lord, nobody need’s another woe-is-me pity party from a scorned royal bride.
That they’re trying to promote her as someone on an affiliated show? Of course they want to keep her name in the news, without her having any say in the matter. Given the number of times E has gotten things very far wrong in this relationship? They’re guessing as much as anyone else, no insider info.
@notasugarhere – but E! have got a lot of things right . Things that they could not have got if they didn’t directly from Meghan herself ,her friends or her camp.
I’m not saying its a bad thing but lets not make it out that she has no idea how things about her relationship get in to the press.
Yea part of it for me is some of the cringe aspects of the articles and the other half for me is E! is such a trash outlet. Meghan could use a better outlet (to me). Like I said she’s much cooler than this (or I think she is).
Too much gotten too far wrong for them to be insiders. Throw enough sh*t at the wall, eventually some will stick. That is all the press has been doing for 10 months now.
The fact they took the time to mention her double major in theater (her bread and butter) and humanitarian work, says what they’re trying to say that yeah she’s an actress but she’s also princess material. She’s able to be what Princess Kate is not. And you know what? After how many years of waiting and crap, I’d be like, look Willie, I did my time.
For all Kate’s trying to fill Diana’s shoes (at least in styling and dressing her children, right?) she has always seen herself as elevated by marrying William.
If these two get married, I see HER being much more the “people’s princess” as Harry takes after his mother’s tendencies.
It will be an interesting few years ahead…
I don’t think either of them can really be the “people’s princess.” Diana had a different style and personality from most women. Even her mannerisms were kind of unique (an interesting mixture of reserve and mischievousness). Her ability to get people to like her (well, before she did the dumb interviews and people started to think she was a bit crazy) was unusual.
Both Kate and Meghan can probably strive to be the best versions of themselves.
Hilariously, George will probably outshine the current generation of royals. That face!
Why is there a constant comparison to Kate? It is not a contest. Clearly, William wanted to marry Catherine. Both of these women went to great schools. Both have done charity type work. There is a huge double standard here. If Kate had been previously married and on a television show, I have a feeling she would not be treated so kindly.
Kate did not do charity work during her waiting years. She only started when forced to after marriage. Considering Kate had rich parents and didn’t need to work, she had plenty of time to help others, but instead spent a decade partying and vacationing. This says a lot about her character. And then you add in the fact that she remains one of the laziest members of the BRF, six years post marriage, it only confirms how selfish she is. And William isn’t much better so I guess they are a match in that way.
Meghan isn’t perfect, but at 36, she has both worked real jobs (tv shows have days that last over 12 hours quite often) and done charity work without being told to do so, it shows someone who looks beyond her own selfish desires every once in a while.
William married her after a long drawn out, 10 year relationship during which he cheated on her constantly. Married her yes, but reluctantly IMO.
Meghan Markle supports herself and has earned her way in a difficult career. Did charity work by choice when not required to for her job, when KM did no charity work until after marriage – very far after in fact. Kate Middleton did nothing for 10 years but wait for a ring. She showed us who she really is; no matter what happens, KM will never be a workhorse. Thus far, we’ve seen that MM knows how to work and understands PR – much like Sophie. The comparisons are natural.
edited to say Nic919 said it much better!
William wanted the very beautiful and very blonde and blue eyed aristocratic Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who would, prima facie, have been the perfect princess and future Queen to satisfy DM type people. But she turned him down and he went back to Kate.
Ok but they met when they were teenagers. I do believe that he loves her and she loves him for real. They broke up and saw others but many couples go through that. Its part of growing up… Kate is not the devil, just lazy.
Lmaoo cat please we can’t stop. William and Kate are evil and Harry and Meghan are angels. That’s all there is to it. Please don’t fight the status quo
I thought the openness was a little weird (just because I’m not used to it, not because she said anything offensive), but if Prince Harry and his family are okay with it, and if she’s got the ring, I don’t see why anyone else should have a problem with it.
I want to know how to make money as a royal writer, though. How do people get those jobs? I’d probably feel a little strange talking about someone’s chances of marrying into the family. Seems kind of snooty.
I see the inevitable comparisons between Kate and Meghan being made and the future war of the duchesses in the media.
Oh, it’s coming……I need Meghan to plan wisely and well in advance for that fight, because it’ll be rough.
Yeah yeah yeah what I really want to talk about is that Rihanna named one of her new Fenty Beauty products after Prince Harry. It was in her IG live story last night “Ginger” something.
I mean Meghan seems nice & all but over Rihanna? Harry – call her!
The queen never commented on the Morton book either inaction is her middle name, the public only found out about her and Charles opinion of the statement a couple of months ago. Their opinion was they weren’t happy partly because it over shadowed his tour and partly because of the never explain never complain motto. The debunk states Kensington palace knew not that Clarence or Buckingham did. That’s why I think it was her and Harry, say what you will about Charles but the mans not tone deaf, blind freddy could see it wouldn’t go over well. The queen only last month let it be known she wanted Harry and William to stop the soul baring and start working, Harry needs to stop thinking he’s being a genius and start being seen with the woman, no leaks just going about doing normal things and gradually people will come around. I’ve lived in Britain long enough to know that they still detest Wallis for Christ sake. Meghan deserves better and it’s time Harry manned up he’s not a child. You can’t force people to like you it has to happen naturally.
Charles understands the PR long game. If Harry wants to marry Meghan, Charles needs to help transition her smoothly into the family and into life as a working royal. He wasn’t above throwing Harry under the wheels of the bus for himself or William’s PR, but I think he’s smart-enough to recognize he needs Harry & Spouse on “his side” when he comes to whittling down the royal family.
