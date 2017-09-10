Stupid people are mad at Jennifer Lawrence for what she said about hurricanes

Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction through a dozen Caribbean islands late last week. Irma is making landfall in Florida as we speak and God knows what will happen in the state when all is said and done. Lives will be lost, if they haven’t been lost already. Billions of dollars in damage to property, historical flooding and wind damage and storm surges and more. Irma is a once-in-a-lifetime storm. The fact that it comes just a few weeks after another once-in-a-lifetime storm (Hurricane Harvey) is not a coincidence if you have a passing acquaintance with science. Climate scientists have been saying this for decades: global warming is to blame. The oceans are getting warmer, more hurricanes will form and they will get stronger and bigger and more destructive. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the storm’s path, and everyone who survives Irma and has to piece together the life in the wake of this hurricane.

All of these historic natural disasters have caused many average people and many religious people to wonder if there’s something greater at work here. Like, perhaps God is angry about Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and this is His punishment. I’m not saying that, but some people are. When Jennifer Lawrence was interviewed by Channel 4 last week, she was asked whether Americans are feeling like we’re living in “the end of days” apocalypse. J-Law said, in part:

“It’s scary. This new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting….And we voted, and it was really startling. You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage or wrath.”

I actually included this exact video clip in a story last week and I didn’t even transcribe the quote in writing because I didn’t think it was controversial in the least. Jennifer is not saying “fire and brimstone, God wants us to repent, I understand God’s will!” She’s literally just saying “whoa, it really feels like someone up there is mad at us, amirite?” But because stupid people are stupid, now “conservatives” are saying they’re going to boycott her movie because she, like, blamed Trump for hurricanes. My God, people can be so dumb.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cameron – a noted right-wing Evangelical in Hollywood – has also questioned the deeper religious meaning behind these back-to-back once-in-a-lifetime hurricanes. His God is vengeful, so Kirk Cameron is sure that the hurricanes have attacked us as punishment for something. But since he probably thinks the hurricanes are punishment for homosexuality and feminism, I guess Fox News won’t do any segments on how stupid and out-of-touch he is.

  1. Nicole says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:03 am

    While I do think JLaw has said some silly things…this is not one of them. Phrasing was awkward but I got what she was saying. She connected it to climate change.
    I’m not seeing the movie because it doesn’t look interesting and the quotes about her basically being abused on set makes me not want to support it.

    Reply
  2. Peeking in says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Irma hasn’t made landfall in Florida yet, though. It slowed down and is expected to hit later today.

    Reply
  3. Elkie says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    OBVIOUSLY she thinks it was an unwise for people to vote for a party that denies climate change and has rolled back countless environmental protections, given that we need the planet to live, and that Harvey/Irma is probably only a taste of what more could be to come.

    If she wanted to make a ludicrous “God’s wrath”-type point, all she would have needed to do is point out that Texas/Florida and the Tornado Alley states all voted for Trump.

    Reply
  4. rachel says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Tucker Carlson face is so fuck#ng unpleasant.

    Reply
  5. IlsaLund says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:11 am

    There was nothing wrong with Jennifer’s statement. The religious zealots are all over social media shouting these hurricanes are signs of the “last days coming.” Repent…God is angry at man’s wickedness…yada…yada…yada. I wish a mothership would come and beam them all up. The world would be a much better place.

    The earth’s climate goes through cycles of change. It’s happened since the planet first formed. This is not debatable…it is a fact. Also fact: Humans use of fossil fuels have exacerbated and contributed to global warming which is having an impact on earth’s climate.

    Humans are idiots and Mother Nature will win this battle in the end. And because of climate change deniers, the rest of us (and future generations) will get fucked.

    What pisses me off the most is that those most impacted by climate change are those who have the least power to bring about change. Those Caribbean islands that got decimated and totally obliterated know and recognize what’s happening to the oceans. They live it everyday. But the big players (U.S., China, Europe) don’t and won’t feel the affects as harshly.

    My heart is broken over what’s happened in the Caribbean. I know people there and it will take years to rebuild their homes and lives. It sucks bigly.

    Reply
    • Natalia says:
      September 10, 2017 at 10:18 am

      I agree with big players like Usa or China but Europe? How is Europe a big player – it’s a whole continent made up of different countries…ok there’s EU but a lot of countries are not part of it and some soon will leave it.
      Also some Caribbean islands are part of France and Holland so Europe definitely feels and recognises what is happening…

      Reply
  6. HelloSunshine says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Tucker Carlson looks like a mash up of every spoiled frat boy that got to 40 cruising on daddy’s money. He’s certainly earned that face, I’ll say that much lol
    I find JLaw grating but see nothing wrong with what she said. Is Trump about to drop something awful on us? Why is Fox News focusing on this?

    Reply
  7. Bettyrose says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Andy Borowitz: “God running out of ways to convince people climate change is real.”

    Reply
  8. zappy says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I feel sorry for all those hurricanes victims..
    This morning I read some news from cnn about Irma and shocked with stupidity on comments section. They denied climate change. What kind of education they’ve got?
    How they’ll explain about the rise of earth temperature, the melting ice on antartica etc?? Because God want it?? just it?? what about human responsibility ?? cause and effect teory??
    I am religious person, but my religion teach me that if something happen on earth, mostly because human action and nature just act accordingly..

    Reply
  9. Ruth says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    People really will defend Jlaw no matter what

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I’m in the Orlando area right now, listening to the pouring rain, watching trees swaying in the wind, and scared to death about what’s on its way here, but I’m not mad about what she said. It might have been a little smarter for her to think twice about what she was saying, because it’s the middle of the storm and millions of us don’t know what’s going to happen. She right, but should’ve waited until it’s over

    Reply
  11. Franny Days says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Tucker is a great name for a child or dog but I can’t take a grown man named Tucker seriously.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    It’s kind of amusing to see that the right-wing outrage machine has so very little to criticize these days. So sad that things are just not going their way, sniff. They’ll make up anything to deflect from the actual political pileup they’ve created. Good luck, boys. And don’t worry, Jennifer Lawrence does not need you to approve her statements.

    Reply
  13. Marion C says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Tucker Carlson’s quote could just as easily be describing himself. And at times, it does seem like the wrath of God, or Mother Nature is for sure just majorly po’d. Just waiting for plaques of locusts next (and isn’t it a big cicada season in swaths of the south this year too? Close enough.)..

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Hoping that all Florida celebitches or families of celebitches are safe. Greatly relieved that our friends and family in Puerto Rico, the Domincan, and Haiti are safe. Most people I know in Florida left days ago, except for a work colleague who had to go down to stay with her mother who just had hip surgery and really can’t be moved and a really ignorant college classmate in Fort Myers, and mandatory evacuation neighborhood, who refused to leave and whose solution was to leave her first floor beachfront condo to stay with people on the third floor. She’s posting pictures of the ocean from the third floor balcony. She’s an argumentative Trump supporter and climate change denier.

    Reply
  15. SM says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Well of course Fox and delussional will twist this into their line of argument. Since they do not believe in science it is convenient for them to frame whatever the opossition says (those who accept science) that global climate change is a question of believe and that those who actually see the evidence rely on faith rather than fact. Whether they believe this is hand of God or a hand of faith or a sign for people to atone for their sins is complitely secondary. The key is to make it seem like the climate change proponents somply rely on believe and hence you also are free to believe the opposite.

    Reply
  16. Spice cake 38 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I’ve never heard Jennifer Lawrence make too many intellectual comments,what with all of her belching,passing gas ,peeing in the back yard while inebriated-She has always come off to me as trying hard to be “fun”and the “regular “girl.She is certainly entitled to voice her opinions.Many people of various religions look at cataclysmic weather events as a sign that God is passing judgement upon people for different reasons,so I think she is fine to express her opinions whatever they may be.Whether you believe in religion,science,both,or neither if you are in the path of Irma or were affected by Harvey I wish you safety,shelter,and peace.

    Reply
  17. Jerusha says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The Religious Right and the Crackpot Right know that Mother Nature and god hate liberals, lesbians, and well, anybody they oppose.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/did-lesbians-cause-hurricanes-irma-and-harvey-god-knows/2017/09/08/638efbca-94bf-11e7-89fa-bb822a46da5b_story.html?utm_term=.214dff0249b9

    Several years ago, when a hurricane hit Orlando, some nutbag preacher said it was because Disney World gave the same benefits to LBGTQ employees as it did to straight ones. These people are not “Christians.” They are Old Testamenters, an eye for an eye, and all that bloody vengence stuff.

    Reply
    • Kiki says:
      September 10, 2017 at 10:43 am

      No, no. They are just Christian Fans not Christians. They are a fan of Jesus not a Jesus Follower. They so do and say wicked things Nd hide behind the Bible and practice ill-fate on people and cover other people things and say it it “God’s will”. These ” Christian freak” do wrong and make GOD their scapegoat. That’s why they hide behind the Bible for their wrong doing and people who follow them are just stupid. Everyone reads the Bible including the 😈 himself.

      Reply
  18. Radley says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Nothing new about the right manufacturing a controversy while ignoring actual, real, verifiable controversies. They invented fake news. The disturbing thing is that enough people have been sufficiently dumbed down to believe this stuff.

    It’s amazing that some people regard science as some kinda voodoo mumbo jumbo, but religious mythology is the absolute truth. I understand having faith in something bigger and wiser than yourself. I don’t understand cutting yourself off from knowledge and information.

    Reply
  19. ol cranky says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:15 am

    These same conservatives are also saying that all of these catastrophic weather events are man made – not by climate change but by liberals in the shadow government

    Reply
  20. Shambles says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I agree with her. I think all of the chaos of these times is manifesting through Mother Nature, like an anxiety attack manifesting in stomach pains.

    I’m so devastated for all who are and will be affected by Irma, directly or indirectly. Except the president. I hope Mar A Lago gets f*cking destroyed. Sorry, not sorry. My grandparents, though, are in a small, one-story house in Broward county. I’m very worried for them.

    Reply
  21. Chicken N pastry says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I live in NC, another state in the Bible Belt. I sometimes like to think the Bible Belt is just a nice way of saying the lack of common sense belt. I literally hang out with 0% of people I went to high school with due to their over zealously into religion. These people are mostly nice, but dumb AF. The strange part is MOST of them are college educated! I mean sure they probably didn’t take literature, history, and religious classes like I did to study this book we were taught to blindly follow, but their smart side of them is outweighed by the dumb side. They were literally saying they wouldn’t believe in global warming until we had a category 5 hurricane hit us up in NC. Their “counter argument” was the hurricane that occurred in 1932 I believe which is their apparent “proof” that all these hurricanes (literally 4 back to back!) is not because of global warming, it’s because of “it’s hurricane season”. I know, laughable right? I stayed out of the convo, but had my popcorn ready and read the comments, which was mostly people like me who were attempting to convince this couple that they were basically stupid for believing that. I guess research is hard to them because you can literally google global warming and get MILLIONS of articles to support the claim. It isn’t a theory or dream, global warming is real. It already occurs naturally, which makes me question their ideology even more. You literally learn about global warming in earth science class which we all took in school as a requirement where I’m from, yet you don’t believe your science books either? I remember as kids we were taught to recycle because it’s good for the environment, translate: it helps prevent global warming! That’s literally the main reason recycling exists, that and of course to stop ruining marine life and forests, but it ultimately is to stop global warming. A simple science experiment where you take a pot of water, put a top on it, and start boiling gives an example of what global warming looks like. The pot’s top represents the ozone layer and the water is the waste in a landfill. By raising the temperature the “waste” starts to emit the gases into the air, which are then trapped by the “ozone layer”. Inside that pot is much hotter now. That’s literally what goes on with our planet. I know all of you knew this because it is apparent y’all aren’t religious nuts, but if you ever want to explain global warming to someone use that example to dumb it down, so maybe they’ll get it. Ultimately though I don’t God is punishing us for Trump or him being elected. Mother Nature is fighting back because we are destroying her planet. I mean can you blame her? If you go throw garbage in a neighbors yard, the neighbor eventually will have enough and fight back.

    Rant over. I genuinely send positive vibes and love to everyone involved with any of the hurricanes we’ve had this season. If you want to help and don’t know a good charity, American Red Cross is good. I know they don’t do 100% of funds, but as someone who has personally experienced tragedy and lost her home and property, the Red Cross was on scene to help me. They provided food and clothes vouchers, a hygiene bag, and put me up in a hotel for a few days long enough for me to find another place to stay. They’re wonderful.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      September 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      It’s a simple as this. If the Republican Party said there was global warming, all of a sudden the base would agree. I find it bizarre. It’s like a cult with Republicans. Libs say there’s global warming, so, therefore, there isn’t. Forget the science.

      I don’t agree with everything the Democratic Party says and does. That would make me someone who blindly follows a party and not reading and educating myself and disagreeing at times. And change doesn’t come within a party without that. My ideals align closely with the DP, though, and that’s why I am a Democrat.

      Reply
  22. Snowflake says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:50 am

    It’s like stupidity is popular now. How are you going to not believe climate change is real? You won’t believe scientists but you’ll believe non scientists and Trump? How do you even rationalize that? I also read our governor, Rick Scott refused to do anything to address it.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 10, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      It’s insane. A conservative family, big Trump supporters, we know just sent their oldest child off to college. The mom flat out said she hopes he’ll be safe from the “liberal brainwashing.” Their ideology is inconsistent and infuriating — they want him to have an education so he can get a job and earn money but at the same time they expect him to reject anything he learns that might conflict with the right wing talking agenda they instilled in him point by point. I seriously wonder how he will do.

      Reply
    • Hazel says:
      September 10, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Did you read that WaPo link? Where Ann Coulter said God is taking revenge on Houston for having a lesbian mayor is more believable than climate change? You can’t argue with people like that; they will NOT see reason.

      Reply
  23. Maum says:
    September 10, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I hope everyone stays safe.

    Re this situation when I was a kid i grew up reading Asterix comics.
    There was an ongoing joke whenever there was a storm about the Gauls terrified of the God of Thunder who was going to bring down the sky on their heads.

    It really baffles me in this day and age that people still think that.

    Reply
  24. Skins says:
    September 10, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill. Nothing wrong with what she said yet people are out there stressing about it and trying to make it into a big deal. Get lives people

    Reply
  25. Yawn says:
    September 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Both Lawrence and Cameron are idiots… both are cancelled, Cameron long ago and Lawrence just this past year…

    On the flip side…This thing is no joke. Had to evacuate my family from our south Miami home and headed to Jasper, Georgia.

    Reply
  26. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 10, 2017 at 11:38 am

    We’re in central Florida about 30 minutes outside of Orlando. We’re getting strong bands coming through now. We still have power but much of southern Florida has already lost theirs.

    Reply
  27. Jordan says:
    September 10, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I’m sorry but we are in a La Niña season. We are going to get monster storms. We were in that season with Katrina, Sandy, and the monster tornadoes. Trump has nothing to do with it. The conservatives and anyone else (republicans, democrats, Batman and Barney) really arguing this are dumb as rocks.

    Reply
  28. Nick says:
    September 10, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Anyone else feel like this is a roll out of the new “intelligent” Jennifer Lawerence. All strings being pulled by her creepy, abusive boyfriend.

    Reply
  29. SALIKA says:
    September 10, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Jennifer should not give unscripted interviews, she is not smart or well spoken, when the intervier asks hard questions she end up not making her point clear wich gives the media an open to play with her words.
    Its not the first time I watch her trying to say something meaningful and just not being able to. She should stick with pizza and pee jokes.
    btw her face looks wierd in the interview

    Reply
  30. Jayna says:
    September 10, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    We live in the Orlando area,. It’s really getting wild outside.

    Reply
  31. Holly Wouldn't says:
    September 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Here’s the problem with what J-Law said. It’s like “dog-whistling” that the hurricane occurred because people voted for Trump, and he withdrew from the Paris Accord. (As if him staying in it a few more months would have completely prevented all this?)
    I come from a scientific background myself, and used to believe in “global warming” as far back as the late eighties. Some things to consider:
    How can anyone disprove that this also isn’t part of some “sun cycle” that we haven’t been around for before, and really can’t do anything to fix it? How do we know that chemtrails and HAARP, etc., aren’t actually causing global warming? And lastly, how come the Elites wouldn’t be subject to the same laws (carbon taxes, etc.) if we do everything they want? (I heard about 15 years ago that Dubya’s house was more environmental-friendly than Gore’s, and I have no love for Dubya. But recently it came out again the Gore’s residences suck up alot of energy – I think some guy checked the public electric usage records or something.)
    Not everyone who is skeptical of “climate change” is some scientifically-illiterate ignoramus.

    Reply

