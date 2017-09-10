Stupid people are mad at Jennifer Lawrence for what she said about hurricanes

Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction through a dozen Caribbean islands late last week. Irma is making landfall in Florida as we speak and God knows what will happen in the state when all is said and done. Lives will be lost, if they haven’t been lost already. Billions of dollars in damage to property, historical flooding and wind damage and storm surges and more. Irma is a once-in-a-lifetime storm. The fact that it comes just a few weeks after another once-in-a-lifetime storm (Hurricane Harvey) is not a coincidence if you have a passing acquaintance with science. Climate scientists have been saying this for decades: global warming is to blame. The oceans are getting warmer, more hurricanes will form and they will get stronger and bigger and more destructive. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the storm’s path, and everyone who survives Irma and has to piece together the life in the wake of this hurricane.

All of these historic natural disasters have caused many average people and many religious people to wonder if there’s something greater at work here. Like, perhaps God is angry about Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and this is His punishment. I’m not saying that, but some people are. When Jennifer Lawrence was interviewed by Channel 4 last week, she was asked whether Americans are feeling like we’re living in “the end of days” apocalypse. J-Law said, in part:

“It’s scary. This new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting….And we voted, and it was really startling. You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage or wrath.”

[From E! News]

I actually included this exact video clip in a story last week and I didn’t even transcribe the quote in writing because I didn’t think it was controversial in the least. Jennifer is not saying “fire and brimstone, God wants us to repent, I understand God’s will!” She’s literally just saying “whoa, it really feels like someone up there is mad at us, amirite?” But because stupid people are stupid, now “conservatives” are saying they’re going to boycott her movie because she, like, blamed Trump for hurricanes. My God, people can be so dumb.

.@dbongino: "I have limited entertainment dollars to spend, and now I know to never spend them ever on a Jennifer Lawrence movie." pic.twitter.com/BmWF8qiK4j — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Kirk Cameron – a noted right-wing Evangelical in Hollywood – has also questioned the deeper religious meaning behind these back-to-back once-in-a-lifetime hurricanes. His God is vengeful, so Kirk Cameron is sure that the hurricanes have attacked us as punishment for something. But since he probably thinks the hurricanes are punishment for homosexuality and feminism, I guess Fox News won’t do any segments on how stupid and out-of-touch he is.