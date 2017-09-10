Margot Robbie is probably going to win an Oscar for playing Tonya Harding

It’s startling to realize how quickly everything came together on the Tonya Harding bio-pic, I, Tonya. The film was announced in March 2016, with Margot Robbie attached already. Margot filmed it pretty quickly last year, and the film just had its film festival debut at TIFF. Apparently, this film is amazing. All of the critics are at TIFF and it’s already being called the “festival darling.” Variety gave it a glowing review, as did literally every other reviewer. I went back and read my story on the casting news, and I’m relieved to say that I knew back then that Margot would make a great Tonya Harding. So many actresses don’t want to play those kind of low-class characters, but Margot was apparently all about it – she produced the film as well. And now she’s probably one of the biggest contenders (thus far) for an Oscar nomination.
For the big TIFF premiere, Margot wore this floral Erdem dress which I sort of love on her, mostly because I’m such a fan of this shade of blue. I sort of wish I could rejigger the dress a little bit – it shouldn’t have such a high neck, and there’s no need for the “tiers” on the skirt. A straight skirt would have worked perfectly here. I’m also including photos of Margot’s costars, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. I’m already sold on this movie, but knowing that Sebastian plays Tonya’s shady dirtbag husband Jeff Gillooly is just… magic.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I wasnt too thrilled when she was attached to this movie, but I am glad to see I was wrong. She deserves all the good reviews she’s having, she is talented and has played a good variety of characters so far. She seems so fresh, down to earth and always so enthusiastic.
I disagree. The high collar is perfection and so is the skirt. I think a straight skirt would have been lost on this, making it to plain
I love her but that dress is a hot mess. It looks like something Laura Ashley would have dreamed up for a prom dress on Little House on the Prairie.
…rather for the sofa in the living room in the Little House on the Prairie.
Also, are US-Americans really so invested in this story that they would go and see it at the movies? IMO TV seems the better medium for it…
Shower curtain, and up close it looks cheap too.
I would be surprised if she won – I saw photos from the set on Dlisted. Her costume was ridiculous, with an obvious fat suit on her lower body only. Made me feel bad for Tonya, of all things.
Still, the Academy loves pretty young things who go “ugly” for a gritty role. And they’ve already started talking about how she trained figure skating for all of four months, and did her own skating. Female dog, please! We all remember Black Swan. You can’t portray champion levels of athleticism with some evening classes and a bit of special effects.
@Elisa I am interested. The Tonya/Nancy scandal was huge. I remember being on my honeymoon in St Lucia and it was all anyone was talking about.
A friend of mine knows her through her husbands family. They were at a family event together where she spent the entire time talking about herself and was generally unpleasant to everyone. Disappointing!
I believe it.Most of the highly successful people I know are motivated by spite and they are self-centered.I guess you have to be like that in order to surpass all your peers and shatter everyones expectations.Maybe I am surrounded by negative people but I dont think thats the case.I have seen similar traits in athletes ,lawyers,doctors and so on.
However,her being unpleasant to everyone and talking about herself screams insecurity to me.
I know many highly successful people, myself and my husband included. who are motivated by a desire to push oneself and achieve. I seriously doubt I could have built a successful business if my motivation was spite. It takes a hell of a lot of positive drive to sustain the amount of hours I put in at the beginning.
I guess some people have good and bad days – I work closely with a girl who is a good friend of Margot’s dating from back to her high school days, attended Margot’s wedding etc. and she (my colleague/friend) raves about how nice and normal she (Margot) has stayed despite everything that has happened to her.
Hi Queenbe,
Sorry not quite with it today, who was self centered at the family event . Margot Robbie or Tonya Harding. I’d believe it about both.
Apologies again if the answer is obvious.
Thanks
I’ll wait till I see the movie before declaring it Oscar worthy. I like her but I’m over the basic movies winning Oscars (looking at you LLL) or stupid biopics. It’s just boring. Give me more Moonlights that are innovative
But I will see this because I’m interested. I’m just not sold on her getting an Oscar for a biopic
Robbie is a likely nominee. That is wonderful for her. However, the likely winner is Sally Hawkins from GDT’S THE SHAPE OF WATER. This is a much more buzzed about film and performance.
Jessica Chastain In Molly’s Game
yes, I think its the Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins will be nominees for Oscar. Do you think this year will be #oscarsowhite too?
Lmao. No she isn’t winning an oscar for this. I’m not sure if she’s even getting nominated. Sally Hawkins, Frances Mdormand, Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep are already way ahead of the race. Than there’s the possible afterglow nomination for Emma Stone plus JLaw. But she’s getting great reviews which is already everything. Alison Janney tho can win in supporting actress.
Agree completely. You always have to look at the competition. This is a very crowded race.
I think you are right.
I agree with you totally regarding Margot oscar win for this movie. This year’s oscars best actress race is already tight with established stars with raves of their performances. Sally Hawkins Kate Winslet Meryl Streep frances mc dormand Jessica Chastain. These actresses all getting in b4 Margot does. Even j law and emma not assured to get in! So no margot not getting in especially cuz movie doesn’t even have distributor yet!
You right no distributor yet. After those reviews the movie is likely to sell fast but if the distributor is bad their Oscar campaign could struggled.
And Dame Judi Dench.
Which film do you think Winslet will be nominated for? I didn’t think her film with Idris looked like it was going to be anything special (unfortunately), and Wonder Wheel looks like typical lesser Woody Allen.
I also feel like McDormand might miss out, just because it’s going to be a tight race and she doesn’t even attempt to play the game.
Don’t ever count McDormand out. She already has one and has worked with lots of voters who like and respect her.
Yes. tremendously respected. An actor’s actor.
@Kate The New York film festival seems very confident in Winslet performance. The movie is giving me Blue Jasmine vibe. I agree with you that her movie with Elba doesn’t look good, by the way the press screening at TIFF got cancelled which is never a good sign. I actually think McDormand is very strong and no caring doesn’t really matter, she’s not an ingénue who need to be noticed by the academy. She has the respect of the indutry and she was very close to win the Best actress prize at the Venice film festival.
I’m just here for Sebastian Stan.
Same!! Handsome man!
Margot is over rated and completely the opposite of her public image. Those in the know will tell you she’s an arrogant mean girl.
Wow, colour me shocked. Maybe it’s a cultural thing & my not being invested in this story, but I just don’t see how a movie like this could result in Oscar noms. The whole drama seems more akin to a tv movie. I just don’t get it. Is this biopic actually about a really important historical moment for Americans? Is it worthy of an entire film, when you’ve already read everything you can about it in the tabloids? Is Margot Robbie, putting on an ugly wig and makeup, this years answer to Nicole Kidman with her prosthetic nose and Charlize Theron gaining a bunch of weight to win the big gong? It just seems like such a basic, boring idea for a movie and if Margot gets a nom, then it’s again a case of ‘pretty girl wears ugly costume’ and is declared brave and amazing, therefore worthy of awards over actual deserving actresses.
I’m just replying to my own comment, because I just realised that due to a really shitty day, resulting in the foulest of moods, I just took out my frustrations on a film i haven’t seen and Margot Robbie. Sorry I, Tonya
I was at the premiere and can confirm that I Tonya is really good and Margot Robbie can easily be nominated. Allison Janney also kills it as Tonya’s mom too. The movie itself is a mix of a commentary on class and a dark comedy. It goes way beyond TV movie levels.
That said, I think that Jessica Chastain is going to be the lock this year for Molly’s Game. I also saw that movie and Chastain is brilliant. If you love Sorkin you will love this movie. Of course Idris Elba is great, but the movie is really a showcase for Chastain.
Oh man I forgot Jessica Chastain. It’s great to have the opinion on someone who has actually seen the movie.
Thanks for the information. Oscar watcher for over half a century. Great fan of Chastain, also.
Another “management produced” Oscar baited film actress. Tonya Harding’s story was exciting for the time, but like Joy Mangano, does the story really deserve a film? I feel Tonya is a sad character and I feel it’s somewhat exploitative, like a filming a cat fight between two women. If you want a film about an Olympian skater how about a film on Debi Thomas? She’s battling mental illness and homelessness after being a silver medalist. For a film about female heroes who rise from poor circumstances, howabout a film about Justice Sotomayor, or JK Rowling. Hollywood is mining shallow waters, when it looks to these type of sensationalist stories or super heroes to make movies about. No wonder the box office receipts are at record lows. Other countries are coming up with much deeper stories, such as “Hazlo Como Hombre”. I think “Oscar winner” is becoming such an over rated title. Rarely does the best film or performance win.
That was my thing. Joy was such a sham Oscar nom and the only reason JLaw got it was because she was JLaw. That movie was such a mess.
Again mediocrity from certain people (Streep and now JLaw) will get them noms for just awful movies
you guys nailed it. so much overrated “talent” in HW these days. they love to self congratulate. and J Law is aggressively overrated. margot has not proved herself to be a real talent
Agree. Super tired of the same stories hashed over and over. Tonya Harding is a sociopathic, sad, uninspiring figure if there ever was one. She has shown zero remorse for ruining Nancy’s career. I hate thinking she’ll gloat over a major movie star playing her, in yet another movie version of the crime. And no matter how dark or zany the film is, she’ll still see it as a big win for herself. Why, oh why do we continue to lift up the worst of us?? Ugh.
Nancy got to skate at the Olympics. She got the silver and Oksana Baul won the gold. Nancy’s career was not ruined. She got to do the professional ice show circuit for a few years, did television coverage of skating, has been on dancing with the stars. She has other things to worry about than Tonya Harding – like the fertility problems she suffered, her foundation for the blind, her mother’s blindness and her brother killing her father.
Debi won a bronze medal at the Olympics. She was also a world champion. Her story is compelling. She went from skating superstar to being a physician to being virtually homeless.
Sorry to hear this about her. How very sad.
…Debbie Thomas would be a great choice even though her fall is completely unfathomable except through the prism of…btw anyone else read NYT piece on some of the first AA kids who went to all white prep schools…loved it…
I love the fact that so many on this thread have such definitive opinions on the quality of a movie or performances that they haven’t even seen. Amazing.
Lots of hate on here for Margot Robbie, too! Jeez, I must have have missed something about her. I’m pretty shocked to be honest.
Agree with your comment.
Are some of these comments bots? The repeated reference to this story being better on tv seems odd. A good story written and performed well will make a good movie whatever the subject.
Agree with your question, Rocknrust. I’ve been noticing this lately. On CB, some stories attract lots of similar comments from new commenters with similar writing styles, usually within a few minutes of publication. Coincidence, bots or astroturfers?
I am not a bot and have commented here for many years. No, I haven’t seen the movie, but as far as I read no other CB commenter has either. So if they can be supportive of something they have not seen, why can’t I be questioning? I stand by my opinion on the “sad sack story” being mined for feels. Even if it is well done, is this really movie fodder? A young girl from the other side of he tracks who ends up still staying on that side? As I said, it feels exploitative at best.
And in my opinion, Margot Robbie is an ok actress, I haven’t really been impressed by much that she has done, yet she’s been vaunted ahead of the “new it girl” pack. Five years from now another mildly pretty blonde will get the same treatment. Shampoo, rinse, repeat. Hollywood is so predictable,
On a lighter note, Allison Janney’s dress is gorgeous.
I always enjoy when it gets closer to Oscar time, all the movies are out, and there’s still people here passionately, fervently arguing for or against films they admit they haven’t seen.
Kate@ I agree with you, but I’m still surprised by the TV reference. It’s seemed obvious to me that if critics are raving about this, the movie is deeper than a lifetime movie.
There is a lot more depth than just the Nancy/ Tonya thing. In fact Kerrigan is a minor player in this movie. The movie sets out a lot of the obstacles that Tonya faced and the reason why Robbie’s performance is being praised is because you end up feeling some sympathy for her for what she had to endure just to make it in skating.
At the Q and A both Robbie and Stan confirmed they spoke to Harding and Gilooly to help prep for the movie. It shows because they showed flawed but human characters in the film.
Allison Janney looks terrific. That’s all I got on this one…I’m old and clearly remember this whole debacle going down in real time, and always felt a little sorry for Tonya Harding.
I agree. That is definitely her silhouette. And she can pull off that difficult color.
Stunning.
Allison Janney looks wonderful and appropriate for a red carpet. While I like MR’s dress well enough it looks garden party.
The color of Allison Janney’s dress is everything. Fit is great. She looks great.
Think it could be a really interesting movie; thinking of “To Die For.” Not the same type of story, but just reading about the Pamela Smart case you’d think better as a TV movie, but the film was fantastic.
I’m here for the actors, not the content.
I remember watching Tonya whine and cry over her damn skate lace, and still screwed it all up.
Allison Janney has such a good picker for films. If she’s in it I know I’ll at least enjoy it, if not love it. With the exception of Mom, because ugh, I had so much hope for that show…
Allison Janney is amazing in this. She steals all her scenes. If anyone is a lock for an Oscar nom it is her as supporting actress.
Allison Janney = Goddess. That is all.
She’s pretty gorgeous, and plays troubled working class women so well.
How can you comment on people who post early. It’s the only time to read celebrity while having my morning coffee. I don’t have time later at work and I know other people probably have same situation. I have no hate for margot she’s talented. I had read earlier on a awards predicting site that she should get nomination cuz she’s young and hot. They said she should get it for that reason over equally talent actresses getting raves also. The reasoning cuz her body hot! So I guess I was a little steamed when I saw statement here she’s going to win oscar.
I only read CB in the mornings as well as do most of the usual people on here. I think it’s funny that you can’t be skeptical of a movie this early but you can support it.
I also like Robbie. She was the only redeeming part of SS and I’m pumped for a HQ movie sans Leto because he sucks. I’m just over biopics which is something a lot of us mentioned in the thread about Cumberbatch’s new movie.
Who asked for a Tonya Harding movie?
I was at the Lady Bird premiere at TIFF on Friday night, and believe me if any young actress is getting Oscar buzz, its Saoirse Ronan! Greta Gerwig and the cast received a standing ovation and it was much deserved!
Side note, I also attended the Call Me By Your Name premiere the night before (also staring Timothee Chalamet who was in Lady Bird) and Timothee has got Best Actor LOCKED. BELIEVE ME THIS BOY IS PERFECT SO START STANNING!!!
I can’t wait to see CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. I posted the other day about Chalamet becoming a sensation.
He’s INCREDIBLE. Timothee and Armie got a standing ovation. Seriously, you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen watching him. Especially the end credits scene. So beautiful.
And during Lady Bird, he high-fived me on the way to his seat, then I turned to wave at him and he smiled and gave me the peace sign, because its his signature lol. I’m sorry, but I just need people to appreciate how wonderful he is!
Gary Oldman for his Churchill movie is the frontrunner
I met Tonya when I was a kid when she was practicing at a shopping mall ice rink. She was really sweet! Very few ice rinks back then & even fewer now so for a girl from clackamas county Oregon to make it all the way to the olympics is pretty remarkable.
I loath Tonya Harding since she likes to play the victim by pulling on all the tropes of femininity (not well though) but really she is a violent narcissist. She was the most athletic figure skater of that time & so powerful but also a grade a a-hole.
I am curious to see how they are going to spin this movie. Maybe it won’t be about Tonya as much as the era, place & overall trashiness of what was the Tonya Harding scandal??? Throw in some twizzlers, acid wash jeans, poofy bangs, trucks, mullet haired guys, GunsNRoses….I would watch just to reminiscence about the f-ing bonfire that was that place & time and how it paved the road to where we are today.
I think Margot has a dark side & this story would be a great backdrop for something twisted even with dark humor. Tonya is a symbol of ridiculous mall ‘Murica in all it’s sparkly, hot dog smelling, hub cap throwin’ glory.
I’ve loved Margot Robbie as an actress since Pan Am (great show!!!). She was the only part of Suicide Squad that was halfway decent (I actually didn’t mind Leto’s Joker but he was in it very little). I can’t wait to see her in Tonya.
But the main thing I’ve gotten out of this thread is all the other films to keep on my radar: The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name. I’ve put those titles on my list for this fall. Thanks, CBs!!!!! This site can be so *useful* sometimes, love it.
I know Tonya is an awful person but I still want to see this (I love Alison Janney and Seb Stan) I wonder if the reviewers will assess this film with a Trumpian spin since Tonya et al are straight out of his most loyal voting socio-economic demographic.
That dress is beautiful on her! Actually, both the dresses (Margot’s and Allison’s) are exactly the right colour for their respective skin/hair/eye colours.
[*The right colour makes all the difference.*]
That’s funny because I was going to say that is a horrible color for Alison! Haha, well, we’ve all got our opinions! My opinion on who should play Tonya is Amy Schumer by the way, but no one asked me about that either…
UPDATE: I did the research. Julea Domani is the designer. I want Allison Janney’s dress. Color, design, accessories: perfect!!!! Please ID the maker on this dress?
I’m looking forward to the movie. Her dress looks like a floral Gunne Sax, gah!
I kinda got slammed on a thread about Tonya Harding awhile ago, but I met her once in high school and she seemed really sweet, really excited to have young, adoring fans. I’ve always had a soft spot for her, and I will totally watch this film.
