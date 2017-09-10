Margot Robbie is probably going to win an Oscar for playing Tonya Harding

It’s startling to realize how quickly everything came together on the Tonya Harding bio-pic, I, Tonya. The film was announced in March 2016, with Margot Robbie attached already. Margot filmed it pretty quickly last year, and the film just had its film festival debut at TIFF. Apparently, this film is amazing. All of the critics are at TIFF and it’s already being called the “festival darling.” Variety gave it a glowing review, as did literally every other reviewer. I went back and read my story on the casting news, and I’m relieved to say that I knew back then that Margot would make a great Tonya Harding. So many actresses don’t want to play those kind of low-class characters, but Margot was apparently all about it – she produced the film as well. And now she’s probably one of the biggest contenders (thus far) for an Oscar nomination.

For the big TIFF premiere, Margot wore this floral Erdem dress which I sort of love on her, mostly because I’m such a fan of this shade of blue. I sort of wish I could rejigger the dress a little bit – it shouldn’t have such a high neck, and there’s no need for the “tiers” on the skirt. A straight skirt would have worked perfectly here. I’m also including photos of Margot’s costars, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. I’m already sold on this movie, but knowing that Sebastian plays Tonya’s shady dirtbag husband Jeff Gillooly is just… magic.