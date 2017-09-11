Kendall Jenner wears Giambattista Valli, Dolce & Gabbana at NYFW events

We can make fun of Kendall Jenner and her dead-eyed expressions and her nepotism all day long, but the truth is… Kendall is a thing. For real. Kendall has been one of the biggest names for this year’s huge New York Fashion Week. She’s walked two of the hottest runways so far, the Tom Ford show and the Alexander Wang show. She’s been attending all of the big events around NYFW and she’s been doing it all with very little drama and a lot of professionalism. I say that because I’m not seeing any stories about Kendall turning up late, or being a brat or being unpleasant to anyone. She’s actually doing exactly what she’s supposed to do: bring attention to the clothes and the designers who are showing at NYFW.

Not that Kendall actually deserved to win the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” award at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards. For that event, Kendall wore the long, black Giambattista Valli gown and a good red lip (the header photo). The gown looks like a cheap prom dress to me, and I’m saying that as someone who actually likes Valli’s designs some of the time. To me, Kendall doesn’t have the presence to actually work a boring dress properly, but whatever. She’s actually happening and I’ve made my peace with it.

After the Fashion Media Awards, Kendall changed into this sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event. Something nice… I really like her hair in these photos. I guess we’re also not supposed to say anything about how Kendall keeps getting some subtle tweaks to her face, right?