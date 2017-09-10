Rihanna: ‘It is what it is. You got dark circles, I just wear more makeup’

Last Thursday, Rihanna finally launched her long-awaited and much-anticipated beauty line, Fenty Beauty. Rihanna did a series of big, splashy events at New York Fashion Week to celebrate and promote the line, which actually didn’t need the added promotion because everyone is SO jazzed about it. Rihanna wore this yellow two-piece Oscar de la Renta gown to the launch. She looks amazing, right? I have to say this: 2017 Rihanna is possibly my favorite Rihanna. She is peaking right now.

Fenty Beauty is beauty for all women, of all colors, not just “pale white women” to “somewhat tan white women.” Rihanna not only recognized that there was a hole in the makeup market for a wide variety of skin colors, but she also recognized that women of all races need to know their undertones too. As she told Upworthy, during a press-availability at the launch:

“I was like, ‘Let me see something for a dark-skinned girl. Let me see something for a pale girl. Let me see someone in between.’ There’s so many different shades. There’s red undertones, there’s green undertones, there’s blue undertones, there’s pink undertones, there’s yellow. You just never know, so you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like ‘Oh that’s cute but it only looks good on her.’”

[From Upworthy]

Rihanna is selling the label online, and at Sephora in the US. The prices on this stuff seem… well, I wouldn’t spend that much on makeup, but then again, I spend next to nothing on makeup. From what I’ve seen of Kardashian-Jenner branded stuff, Fenty Beauty looks pretty affordable. Personally, I would much rather buy Rihanna’s stuff than Kardashian-Jenner stuff or even Goop-stuff.

At the launch, Rihanna was also asked about how she perceives her own beauty, and she was pretty real about it: “I know if I’m in shape, out of shape, if I’ve got zits, if I’ve got dark circles. I’m not like, lying to myself, and I’m not feeling bad about that either. It is what it is. You got dark circles, I just wear more makeup.” I think Gwyneth just collapsed on a fainting couch.

This is my favorite part of this post, this “street style” photo of Rihanna in New York on Friday. I have no idea what she’s wearing but I love that she put it on and thought, “YAS!”