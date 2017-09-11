Kim Kardashian in Versace at the Bazaar ‘Icons’ event: struggling or fabulous?

Kim Kardashian poses at the Harper's Bazaar Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld'

Kim Kardashian went blonde last week, just ahead of her big, splashy return to New York Fashion Week. For several years, Kim was a constant figure at NYFWs and at Paris Fashion Weeks. She even went to London Fashion Weeks a few times. Some wondered if Kim would ever return to a fashion week again after she was assaulted and robbed last year in Paris. Paparazzi in particular were lamenting the idea that Kim – one of their favorite subjects – would never return and nothing would ever be the same. Kim has returned! To New York, at least. I bet she isn’t planning on going to Paris anytime soon. Kim has been doing NYFW events with her sister Kendall and with their mom, Kris Jenner. Kanye isn’t showing at NYFW this year, and he’s been photographed in LA – TMZ says that Kanye even went to the movies while Kim was out in New York, being “fashionable.”

Anyway, please enjoy all of these photos of Kim and her blonde hair, which is possibly a wig. In some photos, it does look very wiggy, but in other photos, I’m almost believing that it’s her real hair. The photos of Kim in gold are from the Bazaar ICONS event several nights ago – that dress is apparently vintage Versace, which… eh. It doesn’t fit her! It would have been a really solid look for her if it was properly tailored. She also looked rather lovely in a black ensemble at the Alexander Wang party, and then the paps got some good street-style photos of Kim wearing a vintage Miu Miu fanny pack. For real. Did you know that fanny packs are making a high-fashion comeback? It’s true.

Meanwhile, Kim spoke out about all of last week’s reporting on her surrogate. Kim told E! News: “I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything. So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.” I understand, but let’s be real – those stories didn’t come out of thin air, and *someone* leaked information to TMZ and People Magazine simultaneously last week. Maybe it wasn’t Kim. It most likely wasn’t Kanye. But it was someone!

Kim Kardashian poses at the Harper's Bazaar Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld'

Kim Kardashian shows off her blonde hair at the Alexander Wang Show

Kim Kardashian is not afraid to show off her curves leaving Serafina with Kris Jenner

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to “Kim Kardashian in Versace at the Bazaar ‘Icons’ event: struggling or fabulous?”

  1. Marceldeux says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Kim is always fabulous!

    Reply
  2. Babs says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I smell divorce.
    That golden dress is ugly and doesn’t fit her but I like the all-black look.

    Reply
    • emma33 says:
      September 11, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Me too…but only because it’s fairly obvious Kanye isn’t dressing her! Her style has improved SO much. None of these 3 outfits are dreadful, and she’s dressing more for her shape (i.e. low necklines instead of all those horrible high necklines she used to wear which made her boobs look massive, but not in a good way. I have a similar problem!)

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      September 11, 2017 at 9:57 am

      When she was on snapchat showing herself getting ready in the golden dress, she kept holding in her chest. I thought it was just unzipped. Nope. That’s apparently how it ended up being. Totally ill-fitting. She’s SUCH a waste of money and access. Why can’t she tailor things properly??

      Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    As far as all three looks go, her style has been waaaaay, way worse. I think this is an improvement. Maybe because Kanye didn’t have a hand in picking any of this?

    Reply
  4. Lenn says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It has to be so exhausting to keep this up all these years. How many hours of her life in make-up chairs, hairdressers etc. Getting dressed an standing in front of a mirror fussing over the smallest details in your outfit. Every hair just where you want it. I just get tired thinking about it.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Her hair loose is marginally less terrible than the flat ironed look she has in the first picture but regardless, this is a terrible color on her and she needs to stop doing it.

    I don’t know if there is truth to the rumor that every time she tries a drastic change in appearance it is to distract from recent work she’s had done on her face, but if that is the case, it failed this time, because all the color does is emphasize it.

    Unfortunately, the snap with the giant fanny pack makes her look like Ivanka Trump.

    Reply
  6. Belle Epoch says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She’s not remotely attractive. When she was young, she was pretty. Now she has overshot her quest for perfection. Here’s a question: can perfection be bought? Are any true beauties created by surgeons? I don’t know the answer.

    Reply
  7. Gutterflower says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I find her terribly unattractive. So fake. She kinda looks like a youngish donatella in the gold dress.

    Reply
  8. HK9 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The men in the background in that last photo with their mouths open looking at her like she’s a lambchop are hilarious. It’s like close your mouth you’re going to start to drool! :-)

    Reply
  9. Astrid says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I enjoy her for the crazy outfits and gossip, not as some forward thinking fashion icon. She has had so much work done, she doesn’t even look human anymore

    Reply
  10. Tiffany27 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I would like the color more if her hair were shorter. The color is giving me “bend the knee vibes” and I’m into it. Because it’s so long tho she looks like she’s trying to be a sexy witch for Halloween.

    Reply
  11. mellie says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I love her complaints/comments about people being “super invasive”…really?!

    Reply
  12. paranormalgirl says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I’m just a little tired of her.

    Reply
  13. D says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Her worst look during NYFW was when she just wore sheer pantyhose and a leather bandeau , she looked ridiculous…as usual.

    Reply
  14. Shijel says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I really wish she had her backside deflated or something. Clothes and styles that would otherwise fit her all look ill-fitting and comical on her because of that sextuple cheese burger ass. Also, the blond hair either needs to go or reshaded. This cool, ashy tone would suit someone with a cooler skin undertone.

    Reply
  15. Carol says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I think she finally looks good. Her outfits fit her very nicely and I love her white skirt look.

    Reply
  16. JeanGrey says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:38 am

    All this work she did looking presentable she ruined when she LITERALLY wore a pair of black pantyhose over a black thong panty and a crop top out in public. It was tacky and gross and the ugliest thing I have ever seen her in, and that’s saying A LOT!

    Reply
  17. Cleo says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Her hair is awful but her style choices are getting somewhat better at times…

    Reply
  18. Vizia says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Hoick!!!!

    Reply
  19. Erica_V says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Struggling. That dress doesn’t fit and the blonde is the wrong tone. That’s a Kylie look.

    I wonder what she sees when she looks in the mirror. The never ending facial enhancements are really starting to catch up with her but it’s almost like she’s coming back around to her original face.

    Reply
  20. Sherry Phillips says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I think she’s beautiful and I like the color on her. At first I thought she was wigging it, but I noticed on her Instagram story that her roots are starting to show. When she first had it done, there were no roots, now you can see the dark roots. Too much upkeep for that look when you’ve got hair as dark as Kim’s.

    Reply
  21. Jaii says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:17 am

    In the second photo i think (the one in the black fix jacket) her face really reminds me of Terri Hatcher from desperate housewives, but in the photo below that in glasses she looks like Ivanka. it’s a pity bcos old Kim was truly beautiful .

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment