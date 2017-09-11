Kim Kardashian in Versace at the Bazaar ‘Icons’ event: struggling or fabulous?

Kim Kardashian went blonde last week, just ahead of her big, splashy return to New York Fashion Week. For several years, Kim was a constant figure at NYFWs and at Paris Fashion Weeks. She even went to London Fashion Weeks a few times. Some wondered if Kim would ever return to a fashion week again after she was assaulted and robbed last year in Paris. Paparazzi in particular were lamenting the idea that Kim – one of their favorite subjects – would never return and nothing would ever be the same. Kim has returned! To New York, at least. I bet she isn’t planning on going to Paris anytime soon. Kim has been doing NYFW events with her sister Kendall and with their mom, Kris Jenner. Kanye isn’t showing at NYFW this year, and he’s been photographed in LA – TMZ says that Kanye even went to the movies while Kim was out in New York, being “fashionable.”

Anyway, please enjoy all of these photos of Kim and her blonde hair, which is possibly a wig. In some photos, it does look very wiggy, but in other photos, I’m almost believing that it’s her real hair. The photos of Kim in gold are from the Bazaar ICONS event several nights ago – that dress is apparently vintage Versace, which… eh. It doesn’t fit her! It would have been a really solid look for her if it was properly tailored. She also looked rather lovely in a black ensemble at the Alexander Wang party, and then the paps got some good street-style photos of Kim wearing a vintage Miu Miu fanny pack. For real. Did you know that fanny packs are making a high-fashion comeback? It’s true.

Meanwhile, Kim spoke out about all of last week’s reporting on her surrogate. Kim told E! News: “I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything. So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.” I understand, but let’s be real – those stories didn’t come out of thin air, and *someone* leaked information to TMZ and People Magazine simultaneously last week. Maybe it wasn’t Kim. It most likely wasn’t Kanye. But it was someone!