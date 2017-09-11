Angelina Jolie brings out four of her kids to TIFF premiere of ‘The Breadwinner’

Angelina Jolie has arrived in Toronto to promote and represent a few films. People are focused on the TIFF premiere of First They Killed My Father, which comes tonight (I think), but last night, Angelina and four of her kids attended the premiere for the animated film The Breadwinner. Jolie executive produced the film about a girl, Parvana, living in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Parvana “must dress as a boy so she can work to support her mother Fattema and her sister Soraya.”

For the premiere, Angelina wore a white ensemble that looks like a pair of pajamas. I had a pair of silk pajama bottoms that looked so much like these pants, only mine were dove grey. Obviously, Angelina’s style default is general slouchy and sacky, and this ensemble fulfills that. While the pants are way too long, I still think this looks rather chic on her. I’m also happy to see that she doesn’t look painfully thin – in years past, I’ve winced a little bit sometimes when I see her in something sleeveless. She loses weight from her arms quickly, which I wish is something that my body would do. Anyway, she looks like a healthy-ish weight to me.

The kids look cute, although I think Shiloh picked out Vivienne’s outfit! Viv is usually the girly-girl in dresses and florals, but she looks like a little mini-Shiloh here. Knox looks so much like Brad, and Zahara’s the only one wearing a dress.