Angelina Jolie brings out four of her kids to TIFF premiere of ‘The Breadwinner’

Angelina Jolie has arrived in Toronto to promote and represent a few films. People are focused on the TIFF premiere of First They Killed My Father, which comes tonight (I think), but last night, Angelina and four of her kids attended the premiere for the animated film The Breadwinner. Jolie executive produced the film about a girl, Parvana, living in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Parvana “must dress as a boy so she can work to support her mother Fattema and her sister Soraya.”
For the premiere, Angelina wore a white ensemble that looks like a pair of pajamas. I had a pair of silk pajama bottoms that looked so much like these pants, only mine were dove grey. Obviously, Angelina’s style default is general slouchy and sacky, and this ensemble fulfills that. While the pants are way too long, I still think this looks rather chic on her. I’m also happy to see that she doesn’t look painfully thin – in years past, I’ve winced a little bit sometimes when I see her in something sleeveless. She loses weight from her arms quickly, which I wish is something that my body would do. Anyway, she looks like a healthy-ish weight to me.
The kids look cute, although I think Shiloh picked out Vivienne’s outfit! Viv is usually the girly-girl in dresses and florals, but she looks like a little mini-Shiloh here. Knox looks so much like Brad, and Zahara’s the only one wearing a dress.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks painfully thin. I hope she doesn’t trot the kids out endlessly going forward. I dont know why that bothers me but it does!??
Yeah. Bothers me too about bringing the kids out like this; also not sure why.
She’s bringing them to a premiere of a cartoon movie..why is that wrong?tons of other celebs do it..
I feel like she’s using the kids as a buffer. She’s said and done some highly questionable things over the last few months that I think should be further addressed but she shows up glowing in white with her beautiful children and all is forgotten. We’ll see how the week goes. I’d like to see her take ownership of something, anything.
The children are part of her brand. She gets better and more positive press with the kids in tow. Since the VF article, she hasn’t been pictured at any event without her children en masse. She uses them for good PR, make no mistake. I don’t think this hurts the kids per se, but she is a shrewd media manipulator; she knows what she is doing.
@ladyt
Many here do nohing but criticize this woman, and they’ve done it on the regular for the last 12 years.
Accusing her of using her children if she appears in public with them doing anything in any capacity, so it’s kind of disingenuous to make up some new ridiculous reason for the same old complaint.
She’s an actress/director/producer/humanitarian – she’s not a drunk/high unstable addict or a shoplifter or a white nationalist President…she needs no ‘buffer.’
i know people wish she was heading off to prison like Martha Stewart or sonething, or would have some stunning downfall that would level the playing field between her and her ex, or that would make her bone structure and facial features disappear into thin air…but sorry you just haven’t hit the jackpot yet…you’ll have to keep wishin and a hopin.
Casey (or whoever)– Your “response” to me is too bizarre and fantastical to bother addressing.
She is shy and I think it was easier when she had Brad to be a buffer. In this case it is a film she produced and for children so it would seem odd if she didn’t bring them.
Taking kids to a kids film seems pretty normal to me.
She looks painfully thin to me as well. I think her full bust and slouchy attire divert attention a bit. She looks lovely, but unwell. I also agree she should give her kids a break from her film PR. Noone else hauls their kids around on the red carpet the way she does. It might comfort her to have them close (and Good Mom PR is her thing these days), but does not seem in their best interests.
Agree with both of these comments. I am sure Brad had his demons and none of us are perfect but I do feel a bit sorry for him now and not sure why??? but yeah painfully thin and bringing the kids just feels a bit odd. Be done with it now and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many red carpets has she been on this year?
Why do you think you know what is best for the kids if you have never met them?
What are you talking about Louise? “Be done with it?” you say. Be done with what? Being a mom? Producing kids films that focus on humanitarian issues? Going to filmfestivals?
Why are comments so unhinged when it comes to her?! Just, wow.
It’s her arms though. Her arms and legs have always been really thin and they never seem to change even when she gains a bit of weight in her midsection.
She looks beautiful but tired/stressed out to me.
Her children are so stunning. I love seeing Shiloh–style for miles ♥
@Casey …says someone with the most unhinged comments under this post.
I guess I’ll always defend AJ. I don’t see it as “trotting out the kids.” In their world, this is a normal family outing! Like, “Hey, who wants to come with me?” The kids seem happy to be there and I LOVE that each kid does their own thing. They don’t change for the cameras. For an example of trotting out the kids, see IVANKA (puke) or Leanne Rimes or Tori Spelling – truly manipulative.
I don’t think she’s hurting her children by taking them out to events. However, for her own sake, it may be beneficial to leave them at home sometimes. Her personal life tends to overshadow her work. It would be good to see her establish her own professional identity, separate from her family.
@goldie
Pretty sure Angelina’s family had zero do do with her Oscars, her SAGS, her Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice, National Board of review, Stanley Kramer Director’s Guild Award, her UN awrds/recognition, her order from the Queen, her commendation from the Pope and on and on and on….
Angelina was being ranked in World Most Admired Woman Lists w/Hillary and Oprah, and Time Most Influential lists before she even met Brad and had her subsequent kids.
So do you realize how absolutely BIZARRE and yes sexist it is to try and dis-empower her and revise the accomplished history of one of the most over achieving accomplished and powerful women out there?
I see why Hillary isn’t President of this is the way women treat other amazing women. Ugh.
I don’t see it like that either. Honestly, time will tell but so far, her kids seem pretty well-adjusted to me. They are definitely very loved, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@casey wow calm down. Yes angelina’s an accomplished actress. I never said that she wasn’t. I said her personal life can sometimes overshadow her accomplishments. Recently, she has made more headlines for her personal life. Even she has talked about how she is entering a new phase in her life, and is reinventing herself. I just thought it would be refreshing if as part that new phase her work would be emphasized more. You can choose to disagree with me, but calling me sexist is laughable , when my whole point was that I want her to receive more attention for her work. Obviously it’s her choice to bring her children, it was just a suggestion. While many people accused Angelina of exploitating her children, I specifically stated that I don’t think her children are being harmed. I’m rather surprised that my fairly innocuous comment inspired such a rant.
Thanks for the concern @goldie, I’m plenty calm.
Just because someone disagrees with you and states why explicitly, that doesn’t mean you should patronize them.
You made a wild claim, that Angelina doesn’t have a “professional identity separate from her family.”
She’s pretty much the last person I’d say that about, and I told you why. If Angelina has had a professional identity separate from her family from the start and for many accomplished reasons (which you agree with!) the only way she’d have to ‘establish’ it again, is if the public at large contracted total amnesia.
It’s like that Dave Chappelle quote: “You can get famous, you can’t get unfamous.”
Do have you any complain when Beyoncé took her daughter to every awards music? This was an afternoon kids animated there were plenty of kids at the screening and for the Cambodian movie the kids spent three months in Cambodia & on set with her while she was filming.
Beyoncé only took her daughter to two award shows last year, both of which she was a performer and heavily nominated.
Yes actually. I don’t think it’s a good thing for a child to be thrust into the spotlight like that, not when their parents fame is enough to make them famous by extension.
It bothered me with Suri Cruise, it bothers me with Beyonce’s children, and it bothers me with Angelina and Brad’s. Because of how their hugely famous parents have willingly put them in the spotlight, they’re properly famous. Even people who aren’t that up on celeb gossip know their names and faces, they have their own (weird) fans, they get stories written just about them. If they ever want a properly normal life, it’s going to be hard for them. It’s not that different from being a child star, except they don’t have a character to hide behind.
You see it here often. A lot of fans think they know these children, and they invent their own little fan fictions about how they act at home, how they relate to each other, what amazing things they’ll do as adults. It’s weird to read, and they won’t be sheltered from that kind of intense projection forever.
+1 @Kate It’s bizarre to me that people think it’s normal for the general public to know this much about celebrity children. Other than the other few examples you cite, I don’t know the names or appearances of many other celeb kids. She uses those kids to sell her movies, period–Maleficent, Unbroken, and these two new ones. It’s weird all the way around, especially at a time in their lives which she herself has stated is very difficult and deserving of privacy. Other celebs appear on the red carpet by themselves to highlight their work. When is the last time she’s done that?
@louise
She had 4 of her 6 kids that she essentially is raising herself until her alcoholic husband gets clean and becomes responsible. The oldest weren’t there.
Is there a certain number that’s fine with you? No more than 2 at a time or 3?
Most people with sense might think, hey this is something that Mommy did once again showing her kids to be responsible in the world through art, and to think about others less fortunate than themselves. A way to say let’s all celebrate the film that Mommy worked on and that you like to, that’s educational and a humanitarian film for kids.
Yet you’re acting like she’s posing as Jackie O for no reason with Zahara on a glossy mag cover, photoshopped as skin tone twinsies.
She is not raising them alone. Just because their father doesn’t parade them in front of the paps doesn’t mean they don’t spend a lot of time together.
There are things that happen outside of the public eye, you know.
Nice dig Diamondgirl, but you only need to Google Brad and kids to see Brad at several public events sans Angelina with his kids (usually sporting events, and competitions – and films too) so now that you don’t have that card to play – now what? Do you want to say Angelina forced him? Put a spell on him? That will help you absolve him of this non-existent infraction and blame her for the crime of *being seen in public at fun events with your children.*
Love the girl power in this thread. :-}
Casey, you missed my point. I wasn’t referring to public events. I was responding to the comment about her raising them alone, to say that just because there are no current pics of the children with their father, it doesn’t mean they aren’t spending private time together.
I think it’s sweet when parents bring their kids to their events like this.
Did it bother you when they trotted them out to Kung Fu Panda Premiere? Did it bother you when Brad brought Maddox and Pax to premiere of his animated film Megamind? Did it bother you when Brad brought them to the premiere of Unbroken when she was home with chicken pox?
That last pic though…
She’s wearing WHITE! Whaaaat?! Yes, the romper thing is weird, but the color looks amazing on her. Hair and face wise, she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Happy, too. Exuberant, even. Really lovely. And Shiloh looks like a carbon copy of her father.
ETA: Kaiser, I love you, but I’m a little salty that you even brought her weight up, because now that’s all this entire comment section is going to be about. Don’t smite me.
Zahara is giving me a young Iman vibe, beautiful girl.
V4Real, not that I want Zahara to be an instagram model but if there’s a makeup campaign featuring her and Riri’s faces, I would scream. So beautiful.
Yeah, Z is obviously killing the game. I didn’t even feel worthy enough to comment.
Yes! Totally young Iman. I love AJ’s outfit too. It looks chic and super comfy
To me she looks extremelly thin. That first picture, yikes!
In what bizarre world of delusion doesn’t she look too thin???? She looks emaciated!
Emaciated??really???You have seen much then…
Actually YES I have – I have eyes and am not blinded by the deluded love some people (like you) appear to have. She looks emaciated and ill. Grow up.
Yea she still looks crazy thin. Her arms in the first picture is scary
This is somewhat of an improvement since it is white. I will give her half a point for wearing white.
She and the kids look happy and healthy and that is all that matters. Zahara is obviously the best dressed one in the family. She looks like she is going to a dinner at a elegant restaurant and the others are dressed for a sunday brunch. Cute either way.
The Breadwinner sounds interesting. I always want to go see animated films in the theater but feel so weird being the only adult in the theater with no children. It is just an awkward experience. I watched Moana on Netflix for the exact reason I just stated and I still feel odd about it.
Speaking of TIFF Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is getting great reviews.
https://letterboxd.com/film/lady-bird/
I love Greta Gerwig, can’t wait to see this!
She looks fab👌🏼..I don’t care for what she’s wearing but wow what a stunning woman!…She’s always been thin people…DEAL!!..She gains her weight on her face and stomach area…if you actually notice,whenever she’s covered up,people will say she’s gaining weight(hence her face a lil fuller)it’s only when she isn’t wearing as much we see these predictable comments..
She’s always been thin, and she has long and lean limbs and an apple shape, but she hasn’t always looked like this. Once upon a time she was slim, but not gaunt like she has been for almost a decade now.
Yeah, I think she looks amazing. The only thing that detracts for me are those gunners tacked onto her chest. They look so painful. *crosses arms protectively over breasts, vows to get small implants should they ever be removed for med reasons, like AJ’s*
The kids look awesome…OMG Zahara!!!!!how you’ve grown!!!!!!!
I noticed her height, too! She is stunning.
Angelina’s always been on the tiny side, but she does look a tad…bony here. I don’t want to quite say emaciated. But she just went through a painful and ugly public divorce, so I’m not going to be too hard on her. My mother went through a stage of severe weight loss after she and my father divorced because of the stress, but she bounced back after a year or two.
Those are some really handsome kids, though. Zahara’s going to be a stunner when she gets older. She carries herself with a lot of poise for a teenager.
She’s been like that waaay before the divorce.
I have always thought she is a stress non-eater and she did have an ED but I don’t believe she does anymore just that as a stress non-eater she may sometimes go a little too far without noticing. I am a stress non-eater, and I understand. I look sickly, but my stomach and appetite get screwy. She has thin limbs regardless of weight, so they are the first to show it. My legs look like sticks then, so I can’t shade her. People have seen her eat heartily at restaurants but throw in a fast metabolism and it is hard to gain without focusing solely on it all the time and then stress hits or busy and back to the beginning.
I love seeing photo of Angie and the kids, Zahara looks like a little lady!
She’s extremely thin. People’s arms only look like that if they’re massive cardio junkies who are a little malnourished, or if they’re notably malnourished. I don’t think she hits the gym much.
I don’t know why people pretend she’s a healthy weight. It’s not a character failing to have an ED. By her own admission she doesn’t eat properly for various reasons, and remember the Japanese actor from Unbroken (naively) sharing the fact she barely touched her meals on-set? There’s clearly some issues there. I don’t think it’s helpful to anyone, including her but especially the pro-ana crowd, to pretend it’s all totally normal. Ignore it if you want, but don’t act like she doesn’t look emaciated.
This. She shouldn’t be shamed for it but the normalizing is scary.
You misunderstood the unbroken story, he said she did not eat on set because she was respected us as the actors were starving themselves for the role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s always had an excuse like that. She struggles to eat because refugees aren’t eating. She struggled to eat during the years her mother was ill. She struggled to eat because she was so busy. Now she talks about not taking care of herself because she puts her children first.
She’s had some rough times, but not eating properly for years and years and years isn’t normal behaviour even taking that into account. Many people go through periods were their diet suffers because of what’s going on in their life, but then they make adjustments.
That’s right, she was barely eating solids on the Unbroken set, it’s easy to find the evidence. She used to be at a healthy weight pre-2007, albeit still thin/lean as that is her body shape. She never regained the weight she lost after her mother died. Bear in mind that these OK-ish pictures (according to some) added weight onto her frame, in real life she must be really thin!
Also aware that no promo has been done as of yet without mentioning the children all the time or just plain trotting them out. It’s her choice but Jolie has always been bigger than her projects since dating Pitt and bringing her family all the time will only enhance that. They could have sneaked in the back door, it happened before that they skipped the ‘red carpet’ portion so it’s clearly a choice to have the children papped at this point.
Her children are beautiful though. They seem happy and reserved (about all the attention they’re getting). Shiloh is a mini-Pitt, down to the gestures oh my days! So laid-back and suave (I don’t care it’s meant to describe a man, girls/women can be suave too and this child is friggin’ suave). Knox has that same coolness too. Vivienne is truly a mommy’s girl and Zahara is beautiful but I hope she doesn’t model, she can do better and more interesting stuff than mug it for a camera and be self-indulgent without any real effort like expected from these celeb children. Nepotism isn’t cool, being a scientist, lawyer or heck a magazine editor whatever it is they want to do is way cooler than piggybacking on their parent’s fame!
+1 I remember the actor saying she doesn’t eat plus Brad saying he needed to make sure she eats. She has been frail for many years and may be an ED. That is why she and Victoria Beckham wear the baggy clothing. It can be a control issue.
I have had cancer and surgery and eat healthy and exercise. I had lost 50 pounds. I recovered. Also 2 years ago. She was looking for hotdogs a few weeks ago at Target. Not a healthy choice!
She did have an ED in the past, but she may be a person who doesn’t eat when she is stressed out on an already thin frame. But I will say she would look better like she did for Mr. and Mrs. Smith with more weight. No one should try to look like this on purpose.
Angelina and Brad have beautiful children, there’s no denying that. I can’t get over how much Shiloh looks like Brad, she’s totally his mini-me. Zahara has always been such a beautiful girl, I wish she wasn’t “hiding” that electric smile of hers!
I cannot deal with the cuteness overload! 😍😍😍
She looks beautiful and most importantly happy have you seen the selfies she was talking with fans . Man that woman got the
most gorgeous face on the planet.
Here check them out
https://twitter.com/jdpalmatier1016/status/906962034385809408
https://twitter.com/HaydnWatters/status/907045106032762880
She’s not wearing black, which is awesome! I do wish she’d stop bringing the kids to every event, and I think an extra ten pounds would make her arms look better and her implants more natural.
Of all the children, I find that Knox has Brad’s fashion aesthetics…
I agree with most of the posters here, that her arms are way too thin, I do worry about her. I also agree that she needs to stop bringing her children to every event, let her work talk for itself.
The Breadmaker sounds like a cartoon version of the Afghani 2003 film ‘Osama’. I loved that film. Am interested to see this one. I hope it’s not just a animated remake
so here i am kinda worried about her lately and thinking her health must be suffering and all this and then she steps out like THIS looking like THIS with THIS radiant smile and what does this even mean??
i mean i guess no matter what she’s the most beautiful woman alive. that FACE. just wow
Her kids are a major part of her image ongoing 16 years. She not going to stop talking about them in interviews or pap strolling. Though, I believe if the kids don’t want to do an event with her then they don’t do it. Seems the two older boys had no interest in attending the premiere.
Brad and Angelina never had a problem selling their family. I’m real curious to see how brad will promote his next film.
She still looks way to skinny and unhealthy. I don’t see weight gain at all.
The kids look so cute and seem very happy. I love Zahara’s dress on her.
I think Angelina’s whole world is her kids. Especially after divorce, i think she wants to be even more attentive to them & them to go everywhere with her. After Tiff & FTKMF press, things will quiet down & hopefully she will have more time to focus on herself & her health. This past yr obviously has been making sure her kids are ok, & i think she’s doing a good job. Hopefully things will soon be resolved between the divorce & custody & that will take a lot of stress off of her, brad & kids. Wish them the best!
Her face is stunning, but the rest of her looks way too skinny. Something else is going on
Her Botoxed, shiny, and overly tight face looks the opposite of stunning to me. To each his own I guess.
I’ve also noticed Vivienne seems to have adopted Shiloh’s style recently – loose “boy” T-Shirts, baggy shorts or pants, and trainers.
I know she’s always been on the thin side but my thinking is that she actually looks better than she has done for the past couple of years. I know she’s had to deal with her health problems over the last 2 years and Im sure the stress of that would cause some weight loss, dealing with whatever was going on with Brad probably caused some more weight loss. When I think about their red carpet moments previous to the split, she has looked incredibly thin and gaunt not to mention sad. So yeah, she looks happier, she looks healthier and as much as she’s still skinny she seems to have put on some weight, heres hoping it continues.
