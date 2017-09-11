‘Fifty Shades Freed’ teaser trailer is out, and wow is it mundane & cheesy

Fifty Shades Darker Premiere

As I’ve mentioned before, I read the original “trilogy” of Fifty Shades books. I never got around to reading that cash-grab book, Grey, which is just the same story told through Christian Grey’s perspective instead of Anastasia Steele’s perspective. The trilogy – Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed – is terrible. The story is terrible. The sex is terrible. The characters are terrible. That being said, I enjoyed the first film in spite of myself. I enjoyed Dakota Johnson’s Ana in the first film, and I didn’t even find Jamie Dornan to be that wooden and poorly cast.

The first film was a record-breaking hit, and the filmmakers basically took a page out of the Twilight franchise (LITERALLY) and filmed the two sequels at the same time, which makes sense because there’s not much of a pause between the two books. In case anyone is wondering, yes, these films are very profitable. Fifty Shades of Grey ended up making about $560 million worldwide. Fifty Shades Darker made about $380 million worldwide. This is a billion-dollar franchise. So, here’s the first trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and hopefully final film.

SPOILERS: I never saw the second film so I don’t know what they kept from the book and where they left off. I will tell you that the second book has an abrupt ending and EL James really wanted to string people along. I’ll also tell you that if you actually sit down and look at the chronology of the story, Ana and Christian meet, bang, break up, get back together, get engaged and get married within maybe six months’ time, and I’m being very generous. I believe that this is the film where the predominantly female audience gets a little bit of everything: light BDSM, a wedding, honeymoon sex, a pregnancy and a cartoonish villain with little real motive for the things he does. The plot is basically about Ana’s ex-boss, who is a massive sketchball, Jack Hyde. It’s all pretty stupid, but Ana gets to be the damsel in distress and whatever. Also: Ana gets pregnant like two seconds after they get married, because of course.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

26 Responses to “‘Fifty Shades Freed’ teaser trailer is out, and wow is it mundane & cheesy”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:23 am

    well, that was fifty shades of painful.

    Reply
  2. Blaire Carter says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Hates it!

    Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      September 11, 2017 at 8:59 am

      This ^^^ You’d have to tie me to a chair and whip me to get me to watch Dakota Johnson and the rest of it. Plus the character gets pregnant by accident because her assistant kept changing her Gyno appointments. What??? She can’t even remember that birth control isn’t automatic? I hate these people and they aren’t even real!

      Reply
  3. mia girl says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Not even this bad trailer for a bad movie based on a bad book can kill my lust for Jamie Dornan. I find him so attractive.

    Reply
  4. Catwoman says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:31 am

    What a coincidence! Catman kept his Lear jet a secret from me too until we got married!

    Reply
  5. rachel says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:32 am

    It’s so terrible. Lol.

    Reply
  6. Brunswickstoval says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:34 am

    God it looks beyond dreadful. But I’ve never read the books or seen the movies so it all looks awful to me.

    Reply
  7. D says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:34 am

    The only entertaining thing about these movies is the hashtag “damie”, look it up on twitter and tumblr, that fandom is completely crazy. Sometimes laughing at insane fans can be pretty funny.
    Although…some of the “damie” fans make me slightly worried for the safety of Dornan’s wife.

    Reply
  8. third ginger says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I read excerpts from the first book. I choked with laughter at the writing. My daughter had the same response. Best story I have heard is a woman who said her husband read passages in the voice of Gilbert Gottfried.

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:45 am

    i think the wedding dress might be gorgeous…..

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I can’t believe Stephanie Meyers hasn’t sued for plagiarism yet when the author basically admitted she ripped her off. But then again E L James’s writing was sooooooooooo bad!

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Ugh, not seeing this movie.

    Reply
  12. Pawra says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I can’t stand that girl’s face. I think it’s her teeth. She’s so unbearably unattractive and dull but I guess that’s what the filmmakers were going for… barf.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I mean I loathe the books and its source material (twilight) so I’ll be passing on this too.
    Also these two have as much chemistry as a rock

    Reply
  14. Lindy79 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Will they keep in him punishing her for sunbathing topless on a French beach by giving her romantic love bites all over her body without her consent so she has to cover up for the rest of the holiday.

    Ultra sexy…..

    Reply
  15. Diana B says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:31 am

    That’s the nature of bad fanfic. “Romantic” stories develope unrealistically fast because if the fic doesn’t have much going for it, the lemons keep it afloat and this particular fanfic had nothing but lemons to keep it going since the story was so so bad and not even the lemons were good.

    Reply
  16. The Original Mia says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Was legit surprised there was another book and movie. So glad I’ve never read the books or seen the movies.

    Reply
  17. Snazzy says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Well the books are SO BAD that if the film is simply mundane and cheesy, it’s actually a blessing.

    Reply
  18. Millenial says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I watched the second film finally, and Jaime’s acting got a lot better and more believable, thankfully. It also had more of a plot than the first movie, so it wasn’t so horrible. I’ll probably watch the last one, too.

    I dunno, at least Hollywood is making films for women. Sure, it’s problematic af, but it’s also kind of fun and silly if you shut off the smart feminist part of your brain for a couple hours and just enjoy it.

    Reply

