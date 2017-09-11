Meghan Markle’s ‘friend’: Meghan ‘doesn’t want to be a lady who lunches’

The British papers are all abuzz with royal sources and royal-adjacent sources talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the would-be Operation Princess. I’m glad everyone seems to be on the same page, and I’m glad that my prediction seems to be dead-on: Meg and Harry are most likely engaged already and they’re waiting to announce it until after the Invictus Games. Most people also believe that Meghan and Harry will do their first real “photo op” together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, on September 23rd. Expect an engagement announcement a few weeks after the Invictus Games, I would think. So what else are these royal-adjacent sources whispering about? Some highlights from a Daily Express piece:
The palace is fine with all of this: Aides rubbished reports as “incorrect” that the Queen had been unhappy with the coverage, as one of Meghan’s closest confidantes revealed she spoke to the US magazine with Harry’s full approval. A royal source revealed: “Behind Palace gates everyone is expecting an announcement. It’s a case of when not if. The consensus is there will be a wedding next year.”
Meghan has actually been quiet for a year: The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, rallied against suggestions Meghan was courting publicity, saying: “She hasn’t spoken for a year and all she did say was that she was in a relationship and in love. Any suggestion that she is milking this for publicity is ridiculous. Of course Harry knew all about it, the palace okayed it.” A royal insider also confirmed Harry’s closest aides at Kensington Palace were told about the interview and gave it their full approval. “The Palace knew about it and sanctioned it,” said a well-placed source. Meghan hadn’t done much in the past year. She’d been very quiet but there is an understanding that this is not a sustainable position for her to be in as an actress. She has a career and media work is an inevitable part of that. Although the Palace isn’t speaking for her, she has an agent and a publicist for that, they issued the statement on behalf of Prince Harry in November and are keeping a close eye on the media.”
The VF article: “It was never going to be a tell-all type of thing. Before she met Harry she went on plenty of TV shows and gave lots of interviews but she’s remained silent for the past year. Contrary to seeking the spotlight she’s been shying away from it,” the friend said. “She’s done a few things that are important to her like writing a piece for Time magazine about menstruation in developing countries and how the stigma can hold girls back from an education.”
Meghan is an amazing unicorn: “Meghan is a very dynamic and incredibly intelligent person. She’s spoken at the UN and has travelled to Rwanda and India as a patron for World Vision. But Vanity Fair want to sell magazines so they didn’t focus on that so much. There’s a lot more to her than the article suggests. She went to Northwestern University, which is one of the best schools in the States. After school, she worked at the US Embassy in Argentina. She speaks fluent Spanish and conversational French and she works incredibly hard. In order to make ends meet while she was a struggling actress, she did calligraphy and was a host at restaurants. She has said on numerous occasions she doesn’t want be a lady who lunches. She is actually very low maintenance. She appeared on the front cover of Vanity Fair without any mascara on and insisted there was no airbrushing of her freckles. Most cover girls take hours getting ready for such shoots but Meghan was only in hair and make up for 30 minutes. What you see is what you get with Meghan. She’s not at all Hollywood. Yes, she’s beautiful but she’s got brains, she’s smart and engaged.”
Dear Meghan’s “friend”: please calm down a little bit. Meghan is a nice woman who will marry a prince. She’s not the second coming! I mean, I get it – Meghan is getting the same glowing rollout as someone like Amal Clooney or Leo DiCaprio’s latest blonde. That’s the problem – she’s not engaged to some movie star, she’s engaged to a prince. A little bit of mystery and silence does work wonders. I’m worried that Meghan has that most American of problems: the habit of overexplaining. Not to mention the problem of getting a little bit crazy about “creating a narrative.” I did think this was kind of shady/funny though: “She has said on numerous occasions she doesn’t want be a lady who lunches.” Translation: she’s not going to spend her time on endless hair appointments and shopping trips like SOME duchesses. Also: “She is actually very low maintenance.” Nothing says low-maintenance like your “friend” completely freaking out to a British paper about how you’re the most amazing unicorn ever.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This friend, that friens…I’m just looking forward to the engagement announcement. I hope for great happiness for Harry and Meghan.
I just want to see the ring.
Princess Sparkles strikes again. Lord Meghan tell them to put a lid on it
Right? Get the ring and we can go from there.
Yea I loathe the articles her side pushes. Like get your man girl but stop with the “she’s the most special thing ever” articles
Has Meghan gone from strength to strength and most importantly has she never put a foot wrong? What is her level of keeness? And how does she strike a balance between being normal and completely down-to-earth while also being an extraordinary person/future royal?
I like Meghan but this is too much fun.
When one wants to marry a prince, having a bridesmaid to steal the show is a keen surprise! #pippatips
I want Serena Williams and Lainey as the bridesmaids.
Serena Williams as a bridesmaid would be amazing.
Oh my gosh! I didn’t know I wanted Serena Williams as a bridesmaid walking down the aisle at Westminster Cathedral until you told me. Now it’s all I want.
I wonder if Kate will be the child minder like she was a Pippa’s wedding.
E! called it humble-brag! Some online show had a funny take on her VF cover.
There was some definite over explaining. Of all the things people have said/think about Meghan, I don’t think any of them are “vapid, shallow” or anything of the sort.
The “lady who lunches” comment seems to be shade at any socialite, but it could aimed at the Duchess. Then again, “I haven’t seen her in a while.” STILL laughing at the inexplicable Harry comment.
IDK, Harry seems to be making noise about being “normal.” What happens if he wants to hide out in their country pile for a few years like W+K?
Her “friend” did her no favors-that interview was eye roll inducing. (And I like her and want a royal wedding.)
It is laying on a bit thick.
Agreed. Maybe it’s my mood today but that made me throw up a little bit in my mouth.
Agreed – when articles like this come out defending her so strongly, makes me question everything else. Why did they feel the need for this article?? What’s really going on.
I like the fact that she speaks Spanish and French with varying degrees of fluency. I’ve always found it a shock that Wills and Harry didn’t take it upon themselves to learn foreign languages (based on what I’ve seen). I think QE and Charles do speak French.
As a country with the economy slowing down, the last thing we need is another Royal wedding though…
yah, I thought that most people of the ‘posh class’ in the uk sent their kids to finishing schools/boarding schools, and taught them such things as multiple languages.
Yeah, Harry and Will went to Eton and they were exposed to all the usual suspects re: languages, plus the more exotic ones like Swahili, but I’ve never heard Will or Harry speak in any other language but English. Save for the fact that Will tried some French when visiting Canada and it came off as weak sauce.
I thought Kate studied Italian during her gap year.
I’m pretty sure that is a thinly veiled comparison to Jackie Kennedy, who was fluent in Spanish and French.
The roll out on Meghan seems to be targeting the American audience.
That is good to hear but friends aren’t always a help.
What? Meghan speaks French and Spanish while Kate barely speaks English? This will be interesting.
Haha!!! ^
Whatever her other faults, and people here know my opinion of Kate and her grasping climbing socially ambitious family, she speaks perfectly good English. As for actually being fluent in French and Spanish, lots of people who can get by with a bit of conversational often claim that. I’ll believe it when I hear it.
I have to say I’m getting totally disgusted with the whole Is She a Good Witch or a Bad Witch? debate. She is neither: she’s the girl who was in the right place at the right time, like many before her, and I haven’t liked most of them – there’s always an element of really wanting it (and I use the word IT advisedly) pretty badly in that success. I like watching but I have massive problems with the whole system, cynic that I am. And I say again, if anyone can marry in, what the heck does being royal mean except being in the right place at the right time?!
As for “lady who lunches”, I have no doubt that once inside the highly privileged circle she clearly wants into, MM will take full advantage of its perks as well as playing her public role.
People don’t marry men like Harry so that they can skip the fun stuff, like martyrs. She’ll do plenty of shopping and plenty of lunching, as well as the other stuff.
“Whatever her other faults, and people here know my opinion of Kate and her grasping climbing socially ambitious family, she speaks perfectly good English.”
She still trips all over her words with her fake, put on accent and hems and haws in speeches. Not to mention hides behind her piles of hair. And this after how long have they been married? Five years at least? It’s not good.
I’m sure Meghan took Spanish in high school (requirement to get into college that you have at least a few years of a foreign language) and maybe she picked up some French along the way–but fluent? I guess we’ll find out-but the “friend” may have been exaggerating.
I can believe she speaks pretty good Spanish because she grew up in LA and worked in Argentina. You can learn Spanish in 6 months if you push yourself.
If she did actually work in Argentina, she could well be fluent in Spanish. Daily practice tends to create fluency.
This “friend” is definitely laying it on thick, but if she did in fact work at the US embassy in Argentina, there could be some credence to the claim that she is fluent in Spanish.
she worked only for 3 weeks as an intern at the embassy in Argentina…her “friend” needs to calm down.
She hasn’t done press because she’s the 6th string on a show that’s on it’s last legs. This ‘friend’ makes it sound like she’s been turning down all sorts of Suits related press opportunities, but that’s really not true. The other cast members haven’t exactly been out in full force promoting their show in its last seasons, and with her becoming more and more irrelevant to storylines it’s doubtful she’d have been part of it if they were.
I’m sure she’s turned down loads of press, but the press wasn’t knocking due to her career.
+1,000
I don’t watch TV so I only find out about this show here but it sounds like marrying the prince is the best possible move for her right now. If she were a real star and was getting all sorts of scripts but it sounds like her career isn’t really going anywhere so she won’t be loosing much by marrying into royalty.
Just the fact that she has a couple friends puts her light yrs ahead of Kate.
Oh, snap!
She has an amazing fugure!
“In order to make ends meet while she was a struggling actress, she did calligraphy” – oy vey…
Apparently she did the wedding invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton . . .
The struggle of it!
Never believe anonymous sources, never have and never will. How do we not know if it is real or just fiction?. and if you want to chat to tabloid then why not be courageous and own it with your name.
It seems smart of meghan to play the PR game
The middletons are formidable PR opponents who have thrown harry under bus so many times
And there is going to be a clash of wedding and christening probably
So good of her to make a head start into PR game.
I still thing the entire marrying a prince being a princess is kinda silly in today’s time
No matter how many luncheons she doesn’t do, the BRF is not going to push for the soon to be 6th in-line and his wife to be the all stars in the family. They already throw Harry under the bus when Will looks bad, they’ll unfortunately do the same to Megan. That’s why a lot of Harry’s events don’t get counted or get small press packs, because he won’t officially have more #s or press than William.
Megan’s friend talks a big game, but Waity Katie spent 10 years becoming the most prepared and perfected princess too, and that ended up… well not quite as expected.
@Karen – yes, everyone seems to forget who Harry is now. If MM’s actress ego gets the better of her, they will rein her in in short order. She isn’t marrying the heir to the throne, who has a wife and soon to be three kids. Also, at her age, I imagine MM will rush to get pregnant ASAP. They don’t have time to wait a couple of years while she “gets accustomed to her new role”. They calibrate this stuff pretty carefully, I imagine.
I really hope Meghan isn’t swallowed up by the BRF machine. Doing a Vanity Fair cover is a big step in her having an independent image and not just being silent Meghan like silent Kate.
I think Meghan is going to push for more influence over what is promoted in their social media at least and try to create a narrative despite what the Cambridges or the BRF in general might try.
It’s good that she so clearly has Harry’s support. I think if the BRF pushes too hard, Harry is going to be the new Mouse that Roared.
Eh isn’t that what the VF was essentially telling us? That Meghan (and Harry by extension) are going to have a strong voice and not just do whatever they’re told? She and Harry are so charismatic, and she’s the new kid on the block, they’re inevitably going to pull attention from Will Not and Can Not.
Will has the cute, photogenic kids though. Honestly, I think George trumps them all, and the kid is only 4.
The more press comes out the more I believe it’s not happening. It just seems like too much. One day I may be shocked and wake up to see that they are engaged but until then I think she’s just trying to get as much publicity as she can.
@Jessica – well, I think there’s a chance at that, but only an outside chance. We don’t know who is telling the truth about who cleared all this with whom. I think there’s a very small chance that all this PR has been engineered either to 1) pressure Harry and make it impossible for him to back out of the relationship, or 2) make it impossible for the BRF to refuse permission for the marriage – and it’s entirely possible that #2 is part of Harry’s strategy against the BRF, too.
But my money is on Harry wanting to marry her and probably having proposed already.
Jessica I agree with everything you said.
You’ve been pretty doubtful the whole time-so time will tell . . . I’m over here thinking about what I could make to eat for the middle of the night wedding viewing party I’ll be hosting.
Well that was breathless. Anyway I’m waiting for THE statement or the first photo op.
This article is way too sugary, the ‘friend’/ Meghan’s PR needs to tone it down a notch or two other wise people are going to get tired really quickly of being told how totally amaaaaaazing Meghan is.
Swiping at Kate is not a good beginning…
I loved the little play on words the friends used with saying “Yes, she’s beautiful but she’s got brains, she’s smart and engaged”. Lol “engaged”
This PR run reminds me of Taylor Swift in her squad days. Hell, it reminds me of Taylor Swift today – never saying anything directly just dropping clues and having her industry friends do the dirty work for her.
“She has said on numerous occasions she doesn’t want be a lady who lunches.”
Unlike her future sister-in-law? Is that the subtext here? LOL
I have a feeling that she’s a perfectly nice woman (she doesn’t look snooty), but she needs to stop hiring Natalie Portman’s publicist. It’s this approach that gets people to not like you. (Although I’m sure others currently like her a lot).
We’re going to be bombarded with this type of sycophantic guff until the engagement is announced.
I suspect it will be worse after the engagement is announced.
My dream is that Meghan actually is all these things and when/if they get engaged she starts doing lots of public events where she speaks out passionately and articulately on human rights issues while wearing anything other than nude pumps and a coat dress.
Except it’s cold in the UK 99% of the time. Her only option during the winter months will be dress coats. I know people want her to become a fashionista but Meghan’s best fashion moments have come when she is indoor, wearing a sleeveless top and doesn’t have a coat hiding her outfit. Outerwear is generally boring regardless of who wears it.
Lol. I’m tired of her. That’s all I have. The way she’s been covered on this site; constant comparison to Kate while putting kate down to make her look better, the second coming of Jesus Christ, Jennifer Lawrence+Beyoncé+Rihanna rolled in one is way too much and I’m not sold.
I side-eye the hell out of the need to tell us that Kate is less than while Meghan is everything by some commenters. All you have to do is say something less than absolutely fawning to get people down your throat. You know what else gets people down your throat? Defending Kate in any way or form. All I did was say chica has a beautiful smile and instantly had women telling me how she wasn’t all that pretty
I would like her a lot more if her “friends” did not give such cheesy @ss licking media reports of her throughout the year. The reason why Meghan M. stayed so “quite” is because her “friends” more then madeup for her lack of media advertisement about herself 🙄. For this alone, as a British citizen, this relationship feels uneasy and too PR menipulated.
