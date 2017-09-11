“Apparently ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is a pretty amazing movie” links
  • September 11, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - 'Call Me By Your Name' - Photocall

Lainey says Call Me By Your Name is amazing! Here are photos of Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet at the TIFF premiere. [LaineyGossip]
This ice cream commercial is horrific. [Dlisted]
We’ll see a lot of this Christian Siriano collection at the Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
Miss Texas was not here for Donald Trump. [Jezebel]
I wish Irma had only destroyed Rush Limbaugh and his home. [Pajiba]
Khloe Kardashian was drinking heavily during her divorce. [Wonderwall]
It’s the tenth anniversary of “leave Britney alone!” [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez in beige? Why not wear a real color?? [Popoholic]
I feel like the only person who legally pays for HBO some days. [The Blemish]
Vicki Gunvalson wants everybody to move on. [Reality Tea]
Steve Bannon says words. I’m not going to cover this separately. [Buzzfeed]

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - Call Me By Your Name - Photocall

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to ““Apparently ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is a pretty amazing movie” links”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    In the book, isn’t the Armie Hammer character in his mid-twenties? I would find that less toe curling. I don’t mind the premise but there appears to be such a big age difference (with Armie Hammer as the lead) it’s disconcerting to me.

    Reply
    • Mannori says:
      September 11, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Armie just turned 30 if I’m not wrong, which means he filmed this movie when he was 28/29. Not that far from his character’s age range. The thing is that he looks he does look older his age, and his deep (sexy) voice is not helping either, while Chalamet looks younger, almost childlike so the difference between them looks striking and a bit creepy, but on paper it would be ok.

      Reply
    • ichsi says:
      September 11, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      Yeah, I’m all for LGBT representation but this movie rubs me the wrong way for the exact reasons mentioned here. Armie is 31 but looks older and Timothée is 21 but looks 15. This was intentionally done by the casting agents and arrghhhh, no, this is tapping into so many bad stereotypes and issues in the gay community, I’m really not looking forward to it.

      Reply
      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        September 11, 2017 at 2:48 pm

        I just looked the book up………it seemed a bit “Finding Beauty” esque, in that one character is younger and inexperienced, and the other isn’t. So to me that kind of fits in with the aesthetic. But yea.

      • Ally says:
        September 11, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        @Virgilia, do you mean Stealing Beauty with Liv Tyler? In that film, she ends up having a consensual experience with an equally inexperienced partner.

        Though the director’s eye is very voyeuristic and pervy throughout, as Bertolucci concedes in the opening frames of the film. (He shows her being filmed without her knowledge by some creep on a train while she sleeps, which I take as a confession on his part as to the nature of his approach.)

        Rewatched it recently, hence, thoughts. (:

      • Rainlily says:
        September 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

        Yeah you are not far wrong. They are beginning to normalize pedophilia. Hollywood is the land of sexual predators. They hunt innocent defenceless children whom parents’ only concerns are money and fame. Parents like these exist and Hollywood is the devils’ dent. Whenever I look at these poor child actors I remember a blind confession I read in Reddit about a child actor from a famous TV series and his dark experiences during filming. No wonder Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears, Justin bieber are all fucked up. I am attaching a link of the confession but from elsewhere as I couldn’t find it on Reddit anymore. http://www.thecoli.com/threads/former-child-actor-who-was-molested-rants-on-reddit.443886/

  2. Rainbow says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Gonna add Call Me by Your Name to my must-watch list. For some reason, I like Armie Hammer as an actor. I think he’s always had a lot of potential and I’m glad he’s getting to show that off in quality projects like this.

    Reply
  3. third ginger says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I have heard so much about the film [all rave reviews] It will play a huge role in awards season. As with all marginalized groups, LGBT people need much more representation in film. CAROL was lovely. My gay daughter feared it was another of what she called “sad lesbian” movies.

    Reply
  4. paranormalgirl says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I think I’m a little in love with Miss Texas.

    Reply
  5. HH says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Did Arlie Hammer bulk up? Is it just his beard? I feel like I’ve seen photos of him before and never really thought twice. But in these photos, good god. He looks…DIVINE.

    Reply
  6. word says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Too much nudity though

    Reply
  7. Sadie77az says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Just watch the CMBYN trailer- the magic is obvious. One thing I really find fascinating about the project is that the Director said he never auditions lead actors, or brings them together for chemistry tests. He simply picks actors he is “in love” with and the chemistry creates itself beautifully. He says its happened every time, and he’ll never change his process.

    Reply
  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    So many good films coming out this fall, I am excited. Armie Hammer has grown on me for some reason. He has not yet washed off the stink of the film he did wih Johnny Depp but he is getting there.

    Honestly it is so much better on my wallet to either download illegally or use other legal sources. I don’t feel bad about watching a bad film if it is free. Going to the movies is expensive in NJ/NY I think I spent like $45 dollars last time. It is getting harder to sneak into movies and watch all the movies without being noticed. Before I switched to Netflix and Sling tv I was paying $214 dollars a month for Cable. Now I pay about $75 a month for Sling Tv and Netflix and also have Amazon Prime.

    Steve Bannon is disgusting and I am so happy you did not cover that garbage heap of an interview. He and Paul Ryan are what stupid people call smart, which is why he was hired by Donald Dump in the first place. He said a whole bunch of nothing. Maybe it is because I have higher expectations for interviewers, but aren’t they supposed to challenge the person who they are speaking to and not just ask questions and then let the person answer. It is like a conversation not a fill in the blank quiz. Charlie just let him spew his nonsense uninterrupted. The online headlines for this interview are overly dramatic and do not even come close to what actually happened.

    Reply
  9. H says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    A friend was at TIFF and she loved the movie. I’m going to buy the book. Hopefully it will live up to the hype.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    September 11, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    The ice cream commercial is the stuff of nightmares. I just saw this brand in the grocery store for the first time a few weeks ago, and now I am THOROUGHLY put off from trying it…

    Reply
  11. Robyn says:
    September 11, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Oh my God its so amazing! I commented about this yesterday in the Margot Robbie post. I saw the film the night it premiered at TIFF, and it received a standing ovation. Timothee Chalamet is honestly the best young actor of his generation. Seriously just wait till you see it, you’ll fall in love with him.

    Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    September 11, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Armie put James Woods on blast on Twitter. Between this and the white supremacy tweet (he is dead against it), I am officially in love with Armie Hammer.

    Reply
  13. Tulsi 2020 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    As I mentioned on another thread Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, also at TIFF, has been getting good reviews and judging by the trailer it looks really good. Gerwig wrote and directed it.

    Reply
  14. Aubrey says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Leave Brittney alone!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment