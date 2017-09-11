“Apparently ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is a pretty amazing movie” links

Lainey says Call Me By Your Name is amazing! Here are photos of Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet at the TIFF premiere. [LaineyGossip]
This ice cream commercial is horrific. [Dlisted]
We’ll see a lot of this Christian Siriano collection at the Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
Miss Texas was not here for Donald Trump. [Jezebel]
I wish Irma had only destroyed Rush Limbaugh and his home. [Pajiba]
Khloe Kardashian was drinking heavily during her divorce. [Wonderwall]
It’s the tenth anniversary of “leave Britney alone!” [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez in beige? Why not wear a real color?? [Popoholic]
I feel like the only person who legally pays for HBO some days. [The Blemish]
Vicki Gunvalson wants everybody to move on. [Reality Tea]
Steve Bannon says words. I’m not going to cover this separately. [Buzzfeed]
In the book, isn’t the Armie Hammer character in his mid-twenties? I would find that less toe curling. I don’t mind the premise but there appears to be such a big age difference (with Armie Hammer as the lead) it’s disconcerting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Armie just turned 30 if I’m not wrong, which means he filmed this movie when he was 28/29. Not that far from his character’s age range. The thing is that he looks he does look older his age, and his deep (sexy) voice is not helping either, while Chalamet looks younger, almost childlike so the difference between them looks striking and a bit creepy, but on paper it would be ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh that’s better-I was thinking he looked like he was in his early thirties–and that kid looks like he’s 15, so it creeped me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m all for LGBT representation but this movie rubs me the wrong way for the exact reasons mentioned here. Armie is 31 but looks older and Timothée is 21 but looks 15. This was intentionally done by the casting agents and arrghhhh, no, this is tapping into so many bad stereotypes and issues in the gay community, I’m really not looking forward to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just looked the book up………it seemed a bit “Finding Beauty” esque, in that one character is younger and inexperienced, and the other isn’t. So to me that kind of fits in with the aesthetic. But yea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Virgilia, do you mean Stealing Beauty with Liv Tyler? In that film, she ends up having a consensual experience with an equally inexperienced partner.
Though the director’s eye is very voyeuristic and pervy throughout, as Bertolucci concedes in the opening frames of the film. (He shows her being filmed without her knowledge by some creep on a train while she sleeps, which I take as a confession on his part as to the nature of his approach.)
Rewatched it recently, hence, thoughts. (:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah you are not far wrong. They are beginning to normalize pedophilia. Hollywood is the land of sexual predators. They hunt innocent defenceless children whom parents’ only concerns are money and fame. Parents like these exist and Hollywood is the devils’ dent. Whenever I look at these poor child actors I remember a blind confession I read in Reddit about a child actor from a famous TV series and his dark experiences during filming. No wonder Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears, Justin bieber are all fucked up. I am attaching a link of the confession but from elsewhere as I couldn’t find it on Reddit anymore. http://www.thecoli.com/threads/former-child-actor-who-was-molested-rants-on-reddit.443886/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gonna add Call Me by Your Name to my must-watch list. For some reason, I like Armie Hammer as an actor. I think he’s always had a lot of potential and I’m glad he’s getting to show that off in quality projects like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’ve liked him since his dual role in The Social Network.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of like him too, I think he had a few early flops and had to work through that, and is pretty underrated as an actor. He seems to be choosing interesting projects now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have heard so much about the film [all rave reviews] It will play a huge role in awards season. As with all marginalized groups, LGBT people need much more representation in film. CAROL was lovely. My gay daughter feared it was another of what she called “sad lesbian” movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Sad Lesbian” movies could be it’s own genre. Apparently, for a while, you couldn’t have implied sexuality between women in films without the more butch of the two dying or committing suicide before the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. I’m pretty sure this is what my little girl meant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’m a little in love with Miss Texas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Arlie Hammer bulk up? Is it just his beard? I feel like I’ve seen photos of him before and never really thought twice. But in these photos, good god. He looks…DIVINE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Usually I find him oatmeal-bland but today he rated a triple take. 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right!? I always found him a little on the ‘too pretty’ side but um, yeah nope I change my mind here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too much nudity though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just watch the CMBYN trailer- the magic is obvious. One thing I really find fascinating about the project is that the Director said he never auditions lead actors, or brings them together for chemistry tests. He simply picks actors he is “in love” with and the chemistry creates itself beautifully. He says its happened every time, and he’ll never change his process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for sharing what the director described as his m.o. for choosing leads; I find the image of a third force, recognizing something in two disparate elements that will ultimately blend with and speak to the other, both evocative and poetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many good films coming out this fall, I am excited. Armie Hammer has grown on me for some reason. He has not yet washed off the stink of the film he did wih Johnny Depp but he is getting there.
Honestly it is so much better on my wallet to either download illegally or use other legal sources. I don’t feel bad about watching a bad film if it is free. Going to the movies is expensive in NJ/NY I think I spent like $45 dollars last time. It is getting harder to sneak into movies and watch all the movies without being noticed. Before I switched to Netflix and Sling tv I was paying $214 dollars a month for Cable. Now I pay about $75 a month for Sling Tv and Netflix and also have Amazon Prime.
Steve Bannon is disgusting and I am so happy you did not cover that garbage heap of an interview. He and Paul Ryan are what stupid people call smart, which is why he was hired by Donald Dump in the first place. He said a whole bunch of nothing. Maybe it is because I have higher expectations for interviewers, but aren’t they supposed to challenge the person who they are speaking to and not just ask questions and then let the person answer. It is like a conversation not a fill in the blank quiz. Charlie just let him spew his nonsense uninterrupted. The online headlines for this interview are overly dramatic and do not even come close to what actually happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fell in love with Armie Hammer AND Superman (Henry Cavil) in The Man From UNCLE. I did not Cavil in any film i’d seen him in before. I think he needs a really strong/good director, because he was so charming……….I’d spent the past 2 years making fun of him in Superman for being so wooden. And Armie was so vulnerable and charming in that film
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked both actors in that film too. Even Alicia Vikander was serviceable enough.
Both men are utter delights on social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elizabeth Debicki made that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved that movie. It had the sly deadpan humor of some of the early James Bond movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Army is yummy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend was at TIFF and she loved the movie. I’m going to buy the book. Hopefully it will live up to the hype.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the premiere at TIFF and it is really great. Armie is supposed to be someone assisting a professor and while he looks older than university age, it’s a great love story. Chalamet in particular is great. He carries the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ice cream commercial is the stuff of nightmares. I just saw this brand in the grocery store for the first time a few weeks ago, and now I am THOROUGHLY put off from trying it…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not gonna eat it either so I don’t think that ad did what it was supposed to do. In fact, that ad made me depressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has to be a joke, doesn’t it?? No one in their right mind can believe that this ad is going to sell a single pint of ice cream. Creepy is the nicest word I have for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT ON EARTH WAS UP WITH THAT AD!
It was disturbing and elder-abuse-y.
*Shudder*
However, I think they are banking on: controversy = video sharing = free publicity would be my guess.
BUT SERIOUSLY. That made me feel repulsed by ice cream, not crave it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess the purpose of the ad is to get people talking and it certainly achieved that. Now everybody knows this brand exists. But man was that depressing af. I so wanted to climb through the screen and rescue that poor woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God its so amazing! I commented about this yesterday in the Margot Robbie post. I saw the film the night it premiered at TIFF, and it received a standing ovation. Timothee Chalamet is honestly the best young actor of his generation. Seriously just wait till you see it, you’ll fall in love with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Armie put James Woods on blast on Twitter. Between this and the white supremacy tweet (he is dead against it), I am officially in love with Armie Hammer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved, LOVED that tweet to Woods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I mentioned on another thread Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, also at TIFF, has been getting good reviews and judging by the trailer it looks really good. Gerwig wrote and directed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leave Brittney alone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse