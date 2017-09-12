Busy Philipps flipped her ovary around and had to go to the emergency room

The story on People about Busy Philipp’s trip to the ER has a title that makes it sound like Busy partied too much with her BFF Michelle Williams and had some kind of accident. It read “Busy Philipps Lands in Hospital After Celebrating Michelle Williams’s Birthday in Boston.” I mean Busy gets into some precarious situations when she’s drunk (we know because she posts it on social media) so it sounds likely. In reality Busy flipped her ovary over, it’s called ovarian torsion and it was so painful it sent her to the hospital. It sounds absolutely awful. I knew you could have ovarian cysts rupture but I had no idea your entire ovary could twist and have the blood supply cut. I’m sure there are all sorts of other injuries and ailments I’m not aware of and will now need to resist researching. The good news is that the hospital figured out the cause and that Busy was treated and released. She posted this to Instagram about her ordeal.
Last night ended super weird. But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary(which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way! And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! ❤️❤️❤️
It’s a good thing she took this seriously and sought help right away as she mentioned. This is the first I’m hearing about Busy’s podcast. It’s called We’re No Doctors, it’s cohosted by actor Steve Agee and they describe themselves as “two neurotic, hypochondriac actors who’ve decided to host a podcast about health and medicine.” So it sounds like Busy knew exactly what to do when this happened to her, although she doesn’t have to consider the cost of an ER visit like so many other people.
I was in the ER with severe lower abdominal pain on my right side a couple of times before an urgent care center realized I had appendicitis. Apparently chronic appendicitis is often overlooked and discredited, like a lot of other serious issues people seek help for at the ER. I wouldn’t agree with Busy that it’s just as great when the ER doctor tells you everything is fine and sends you home when you feel like you’re going to die. (My words. Also this happens so often and an ER visit is so expensive even with insurance that I always weigh the potential risk against the cost and often decide to wait things out.) Even if they don’t find anything, and that’s typically good news, ER doctors usually need to work on their bedside manner.
I have so many questions about that t-shirt though. Refinery 29 reports that it’s by Rachel Antonoff. I think I’ve seen her designs before. I doubt Busy wore it to the hospital, but did she have that shirt at home, was it a loaner, or did she or one of her friends come up with the idea to buy it especially for this photo op?
Earlier on Sunday, Busy and Michelle reminisced on Snapchat about Michelle’s days on Dawson’s Creek. Us Weekly has the details, and they also had this amazing shot from Busy’s Instagram of their best friend jackets. I often dress like twinsies with my friends and I need a set of these jackets! I would feel bad wearing these with one friend over another though. Apparently these are designer jackets, but you can make them yourself by freestyling or using decals or patches.
photos credit: WENN and Busy Philipps
Her ovary flipped over? I had no idea that was even possible, I want to google and find out more about this…but at the same time I really don’t want to know. Every time I google medical conditions I become just a little more hypochondriac.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, def possible. I have endometriosis, and before I had major surgery to treat it, both my ovaries were massive with cysts and in front of my uterus. The biggest concern was torsion which is dangerous and extremely painful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I drove myself to the ER one morning several years ago after getting the kids to school, in such that I was certain I had ovarian torsion. An ultrasound revealed ovarian cysts in varying stages of rupture. Thank goodness for Toradol, now I know just to take NSAIDs and wait it out. My poor 19 year old gets them, too- she was diagnosed with endometriosis via laparoscopy at 15, and has had two surgeries for it at this point, poor darling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I am a hypochondriac so this is going down on my long list of things I worry about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Hysterical Female shirt while in the hospital for ovarian torsion is beyond amazingly hilariously appropriate, and I DIED! It has to be on purpose?
*Hysteria (roots go back to Greek word for uterus, hysterika) was actually a pathological illness attributed to a “wandering womb.” Fun fact: the vibrator was initially invented as a cure for Hysteria, and the appliances were only in doctor’s office, where women would go to get *cough*relief*cough* from their Hysteria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Call me party pooper and stuffy, but i would probably roll my eyes at two women in their 30s wearing those jackets. Seems a bit juvenile.
Also, I am a hypochondriac and never research anything on the internet for fear of feeling even worse or imagening all sorts of crazy conditions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t even think of the cost. Sorry, American CBers, you shouldn’t have to pay massively out of pocket for a health emergency, that’s not ok.
Busy is right though, don’t take risks, if you can afford it. A few unnecessary trips are way better than one you didn’t take when it was needed. This has been a bit of a pressure point with my, as my parents are being very irresponsible with my dads health because they are sick of interrupting their cottaging for the hospital.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is so crazy that you have to pay so much when going to ER in US.
We have lots of flaws in our healthcare, but ER visit costs us app. 6$ (no matter what the problem is or turns out to be)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I pay almost $600 a month in health insurance for my son and me. My deductible is lower than most people and I still had to pay over $2,600 for a concussion recently, just for the ER visit alone. I wanted to make sure I didn’t have a blood clot because I couldn’t walk properly for some time but I considered waiting it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$2,600 for ER visit … I could not even imagine that.
I am not so familiar with the health-care system in US, so I apologize if my questions seem a bit dumb, but what happens of you are hospitalized after going to ER and, say, need a surgery? Is this somehow covered by your health-insurance plan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresa I have considered pursuing Canadian citizenship. I’m healthy but if you get cancer in the US you can be bankrupted, even with health insurance. If you get hospitalized it’s covered somewhat after you meet your usually high deductible, but you are often responsible for a certain percentage after that. There are complicated rules, no charges are transparent, and if you don’t have insurance, you get charged even more than the amounts they discount for insurance companies. That’s why the repeal of the ACA would be a crime against Americans and would lead to so many deaths. I’m not even exaggerating. It’s bad as it is, but it used to be even worse. -edit- a friend of mine who makes good money and has health problems just moved to Mexico because of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is really scary, CB
And to think that a healthy citizen is definitely the most valuable asset to his/her country, so the government should provide affordable health-care not risk losing lives in the short and long run because of this policy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is Teresa. That’s a good point that a healthy citizen is an asset, I didn’t even consider that. Scroll down to see jwoolman’s response to you. Many people have it much worse than I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“nd to think that a healthy citizen is definitely the most valuable asset to his/her country, so the government should provide affordable health-care not risk losing lives in the short and long run because of this policy.”
THIS. I have always believed that a strong country has a strong citizenry. It would be in everyone’s best interests to keep it healthy (and well educated, but that’s a whole different conversation) no?
Even with ACA I think a lot of Americans are getting short shrift. I cannot believe that have to consider the cost of any health care visits, ER or just to a GP. If the ACA is repealed people will die. Literally.
Sorry, I’m being a bit incoherent. The state of American health care has always made me upset. It just seems so horrifiyingly mercenary. I could cry when I think of what you folks have to do just to maintain baseline good health nevemind an emergency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy shit.
The exact finances for this are absolutely boggling. How does anyone stay healthy in the states? Everyone dies. Almost everyone requires some form of palliative care, or treatment. Most people will experience cancer. How can an entire country basically say, naw its cool, only the rich people deserve healthcare? Or to die with dignity?
Let alone considering the economic cost of losing labor and productivity due to illness and untreated chronic disease.
The interesting thing is that there are ways to reduce ER visits, and other medically urgent care. One of the best ways to do this is to provide a gauranteed minimum income to everyone. It was tried briefly in the Canadian prairies, but was shut down due to government changes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mincome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB, on top of the awful insurance costs, studies have found that even within the same city, health care costs can vary wildly, with some procedures/ devices costing twice as much as the same procedure/ device in a neighboring hospital . The entire health care system in the US is so effed up.http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/new-report-shows-staggering-differences-in-the-cost-of-medical-treatments/
Even though Bernie ( and Russia) cost us the last election, a silver lining will be that the current status quo is being/ will be upended with the growing push for Medicare for all/ single payer. Hang in there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you really get into it, it’s so much more than an insurance question. Yes, ACA allowed people who were previously considered “uninsurable” to obtain health insurance (i.e. pre-existing conditions). However, that insurance was, and is, still unaffordable for a large portion of Americans. The problem is much bigger than just health insurance. It’s capitalism at its worst. Doctors graduating from medical school hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. Add to that outrageous medical malpractice premiums because of our litigious society. Then you have medical suppliers and the pharmaceutical industry making a killing (pun intended), by charging sometimes 400% over cost for a life saving pill. I’m all for the American dream of working hard and improving your life. But when you’re talking about an industry where someone literally has to choose between their life and bankruptcy, the government should be regulating that industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So – I’m on the ACA, and I am a currently a patient fighting cancer. I hate it so bad. (cancer, not the ACA).
This is my second time; I had a tumor removed from my rt kidney and tx at UCSF Med Ctr when I was young, and I am still paying on those bills. Treatments were not as specific back then, and there is a lot of research now about past cancer tx being cancer causing – who knows???
I was diagnosed with melanoma in 2013, and again in 2015. It runs in my family, my Grandma, 2 Aunts, elder cousin. This damn cancer is trying to move around my body since my most recent treatments though – I have been blessed to have immuno therapies which seemed to keep it down but sometimes your body stops responding to txs that seem to be working . . .
I love the ACA, but it does not cover everything. I always terrified I will lose it, though, that is no joke.
I’m so sorry, CB, you had to wait with a concussion. That is so dangerous, having had several concussions myself, I urge you not to wait ever again. I am so sorry that you are paying through the nose, I wish there was something else we could do as a nation – I mean, that our nation WOULD DO, MORE< I guess, for those of us who need help paying for our health care. Although I feel like such a non working layabout lazy ass for that, too. Like, why should everyone else have to pay for my sick ass?
The insurance only covers basic, minimum care and testing. Any non first line treatments are out. If you can get your hands on some cash, you can have more than 1st line, but if you personally HAVE money, you can be 'over income' – At least, this has been my experience.
Diagnostic tests are often not covered – this is a hard one for me, financially, most of the time, because you're thinking, geez, I gotta pay for surgeries/chemo/immuno fees, but then something goes off, and so you have to take a break from tx. Yesterday I had an appt – -Dr ordered lab work, blood, breath test, and 3 sets of imaging. Gotta save up to get the money to have the images done, even at the local hospital, I have to pay first, before being seen – hey, everything costs, even hospitals have to pay their emps! So I pay out of pocket for all of those charges, because my 'cancer coverage' only covers portions of my care, for instance, planned radiation tx that is targeted, but non specific is sometimes pay out of pocket –
I have some side effects which have developed in my abdomen from tx, I have to pay for those surgeries/tx out of pocket as well. If it turns out after the surgery that the abdominal mass is not a side effect, but that the cancer has spread, I will not be charged the same as for a non-cancer surgery. So there's that. So the imaging I am saving for will help to determine that – most stuff, you gotta pay up front first. Yes, I have huge (YUUUUGE!, like, BIGLY YUUUUGE) bills and yes, have collections accounts I am truly not proud of, and make my low monthly payments to those past due accounts as well- I don't know how I will ever get out of this hole, but it is mine, I don't even think about living outside the hole – for me, the hard part is paying up front first, cuz if you don't have it, you don't get it.
Then I think of the others.
The worst part is actually thinking about those who will not be able to afford treatment whatsoever – like, ever. They are not gonna be having the images done or having any kind of treatment, they are sick, poor, and not going to even go to the Drs for help, because they know, they cannot afford the bill. They cannot afford to live. They are not even gonna try if they know they are too sick and it is too expensive to live. It breaks my heart.
I am not married, I live with a full time worker who pays for my living expenses, I am one of the lucky ones. Like, the luckiest of lucky ones who was every lucky, kind of luck. Born in the year of the rabbit kind of lucky. My sons do not have cancer. This makes me strong, in a way. I have been fought this beast once before and now that it is back with its disgusting vengeance (mad I killed it once already!) I am like – hello, eye of the tiger.
Love me some Busy busy Phillips. I gotta make one of those shirts!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry; be well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure she did were that shirt to the hospital… she’s laying on a bed set to an angle, and you can see the IV still connected to her arm. She would have that stuff if she were recovering at home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, it can happen – depending in part on what kind of cyst you have. This happened to me – all of a sudden felt ill and in pain – then agony and keeled over. Got rushed to hospital. Turns out had a cyst the size of a grapefruit on one of my ovaries. Had some discomfort before – but it builds slowly over time so I didn’t really think it was that bad. Eventually the cyst gets so big and heavy it can twist and flip over, cutting off the blood supply and “killing” the ovary. I had to have it and the ovary removed. Doctor asked if I wanted to see photo of it removed as he was quite in awe of this thing – it was unreal. Apparently it’s called a dermoid cyst – some of them grow teeth, hair or bone – before medicine advanced they used to think it was an embryo – but it’s not. I refer to it as the time I was growing an alien (have to laugh – my way of coping). I had always gone to my doctor regularly but somehow didn’t register what was going on. Suffice it to say it was a wake up call to be more in tune – so if you have unexpected pains or need to urinate more often – GO to your doctor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost my left ovary to a dermoid cyst. I also had torsion once, I think. I near about passed out from the pain, but I was uninsured at that time, so I didn’t go (the oophorectomy was later). Ouch. Ouch ouch ouch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same experience over 20 years ago! I woke from a nap with a dull ache on my lower left back. It built to an excruciating roar that caused excessive vomiting! I had to have my parents drive me to the doctor I couldn’t sit still I was moaning and groaning from the pain.
It took hours at the hospital to diagnose the problem, I had a whole whack of tests (checked for kidney stones, etc) before an ultra sound revealed I had a cyst the size of an orange and it had caused my ovary to twist on its stem. I underwent emergency surgery and had 60% of the ovary removed.
I fear that dull ache to this day. I’m a pain-o-phobe, so the memory of those hours writhing in pain and throwing up without any sign of relief are of nightmarish proportions! I live in Canada, so I could not imagine NOT heading straight to the doctor!
If you have these symptoms, please do not suffer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh, She did what now? how? I didn’t know this was possible! suddenly I am scared of something I didn’t even know existed up until now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am with Busy on this one. I was the absolute worst at making a decision to get medical attention and is partly attributed to culture. That, or a tough love mommy. I remember as a kid having to be half dead before my mother would seek medical attention. Which may also mean there is a socioeconomic component where involved parties don’t want to spend the money. So naturally I adopted the I’ll wait til it’s obvious I’m dying before I go to the ER/hospital/doctor attitude which thankfully evolved over time because 1) I was in charge of both my money, healthcare and decisions regarding healthcare 2) with age I guess I got wiser and more independent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very good message that it’s important to get medical attention. Our society treats us like we should be robots, like the needs of our bodies are a bother and an inconvenience.
She’s so tiring though. How does she try this hard?! Michelle is effortless and naturally kind of cool. Busy just neeeeeeds so much attention. Her insta is draining. That picture? So exhausting. I’ve been in the hospitals with ovarian pain (ruptured cyst), I feel bad for her because it’s a terrible place to have pain. But I don’t even get how she has the perfect shirt on and is working her angles. I was puffy to hell and back, sobbing and wearing a sweatshirt and pajama pants. Like, is it THAT MUCH about the potential insta pic when you’re at the hospital?! Hahah, reminds me of Tori Spelling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t follow Busy or Michelle on any forum. I did see Michelle Off Broadway in a the play Bluebird and she killed it!
Patricia, you are right it is not the opportune moment to work the angles since with an ovarian torsion which I’ve experienced there is nothing cute going on. My body was in such distress from pain I was vomiting yellow bile, convulsing, sweating, probably in too much agony to cry, hiving, etc…I was beyond even medical comfort if you will b/c the intravenous morphine they administered made zero difference. It was hell. Even though I get that the cute shirt photo was most likely post operative, I was still in complete agony and not fully recovered from the anesthesia to look remotely cute. I was in hospital gowns the rest of my recovery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what though? Good for her for having that shirt on at that time. WAY too many women go to the emergency room with problems like this and are given ridiculous diagnoses like constipation or gas. By the time a decent doctor figures it out, they’ve lost an ovary and are in emergency surgery because something ruptured or is infected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can the title be changed to “her ovary flips” rather than “she flipped her ovary”– cos Im sure no woman does this intentionally (even if they could), any more than a guy would intentionally tie his nuts into a knot.
I am at risk for this happening cos I have years worth of cysts just building up insie me… maybe one day my ovary is too heavy. I already have a tipped uterus
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. When I read the header, I was picturing her somehow getting her hand up in there and doing something really bizarre…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an ER physician. This is not uncommon but the pain is usually very sever that you would eventually come to be seen in the hospital. It’s most common in an ovary that’s enlarged for some reason, such as women with ovarian cysts because that gives the ovary a lead point to twist on itself. It’s an emergency for sure. There is nothing she did to cause it to twist, it’s just something that happened. Men get the same thing when their testicle twists on its blood supply. It’s called testicular torsion in that case. I agree some ER docs don’t have great bedside manner but I like to think I take good care of my patients.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This happened to me, actually. I had a very large dermoid cyst on each of my ovaries, and the weight of the one on the left caused the thing to turn over on itself *three times*. i didn’t even know i had these giant cysts on the suckers til the horrid pain had me feeling like my guts were being twisted into knots, which finally wasn’t far from the truth. had to have emergency surgery to remove the cysts and untwist the tube. it was quite the ordeal, as the doctor from my initial trip to the emergency room didn’t pick up on the cyst or the torsion on the left side and i didn t end up getting correct imaging done and consulting with a proper ob/gyn/ surgeon til a week later, during which time i “souffert le martyr,” hopped up on codeine pain pills and super uncomfortable.
basically, ladies, if you feel like your guts are actually being twisted and you’re barfing from the pain, insist on imaging from an excellent radiologist. since i didn t have a fever, which would have indicated a ruptured cyst, they didn t seem to think it was that serious at first, and a lot of time was wasted, during which blood circulation to the ovary was reduced and i could have lost all reproductive function, given that the right side ended up too badly damaged by the large cyst crushing it from the inside to ovulate anymore.
sorry for the TMI, but glad this is being put out there… torsion & cysts are a real thing , and kind of a bitch. i was lucky to be able to receive excellent treatment, once i found the proper people to figure out the complexity of what was wrong.
also, vive la France, and its excellent medical coverage. the ER doc wasn’t totally on the ball, but i don’t hold it against her. i was treated & am fine now & not in debt & can still procreate, if i ever choose to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresamaria- first we have to pay the deductible before insurance kicks in. Many people today have $5000 to $6000 deductibles, some even higher. When we get into our fifties, the insurance companies push to get rid of us with skyrocketing monthly premiums. I had to give up at about $800 per month because at the time, that was more than half my income. They had raised the deductible to $5000 also. I did the math and realized I would be going into debt for the premiums and any medical care, so why lose my money to the insurance vultures?
I had a policy that was supposed to pay 100% after the deductible. But the only time I needed it, the insurance company cherry picked through the bill and decided not to pay a lot of it. Many people try to keep premium costs down by having policies that only pay 70-80% after the deductible. That’s why we have massive credit card debt in the US, we’re not buying shoes but paying medical expenses.
When Obamacare went into effect, I had a wonderful heavily subsidized policy because my income was still so pathetic. But the insurance company decided to narrow its network and so none of the local doctors or the local hospital were in network and that splendid coverage would kick in only if it was an accepted emergency (that the insurance company thought was one). Comparable policies in my state had the normal broad network from the same company (Anthem) so they were stealing $760 in federal subsidies every month. At least I only had to pay $50 per month due to pathetic income, but the full bill was really just for a catastrophic policy rather than one that was supposed to get you medical care sooner as Obamacare intended.
I had an almost emergency during that time. I had to tough it out because it would have trashed my finances to see a doctor since I wasn’t dying yet. Now I’m on Medicare (kicks in at 65), but some doctors won’t take it and it only covers 80% of the bill. One doctor said not to worry because that’s based on Medicare’s allowed billing, so it isn’t the horror show that regular hospital or doctor costs are. Still worries me. I can’t work very much at the moment due to health issues (ironically) and that situation is not likely to improve that much as I get older. And I’m lucky that my job really is something I can do in old age, as long as my brain still works. Many people like my brother are stuck if they lose their job at our age because the odds are practically non-existent that they can get another one.
People will try to get supplemental private insurance to cover the other 20% not paid by Medicare, but that would take half my Social Security check (supplemental costs three times as much as the Medicare premium) and I need it at the moment. Plus I don’t trust the private companies at all. They could bleed me dry with premiums and still not pay when the time comes.
Our health insurance program must be the dumbest one on earth. Very profitable for the insurance companies, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“very profitable for insurance companies, though.” That’s the point of our healthcare system in a nutshell. We pay more as a nation and as individuals for less healthcare than any other developed nation. The money goes to insurance, pharmaceutical, etc., companies and their lobbying efforts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This happened to Anne Wheaton (Will Wheaton’s wife) not that long ago..I bet she’s the friend Busy mentions because I believe she did have to have surgery to correct it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had undiagnosed pain for a few years. It was a hernia. But one of the first things they checked was my ovaries. I thought they were checking for cancer but maybe there are other things that go wrong with your ovaries too (like this flipping and what you all are mentioning)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My doctor referred to it as “Twisted Cyst-er”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, my. Did you have a sudden urge to slap him/her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse