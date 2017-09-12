E!: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle celebrated his 33rd birthday quietly & early

Prince Harry is a Virgo, just like me, Beyonce, Hugh Grant and Idris Elba. Harry’s birthday is September 15th, this coming Friday. Before Meghan Markle was on the scene, I always got the feeling that Harry’s birthdays were low-key debauched, like some really crazy sh-t would go down but since the parties only involved posh people and aristocrats, nobody snitched to the ‘bloids. But since he’s been with Meg for more than a year, I think his birthdays are quieter in general now. Our princeling is growing up and he’s with a lady who has work commitments in another country. Meghan has to be in Toronto to film Suits this week, so they had to celebrate his birthday early, before she left. This is according to E! News, who always gets these suspicious leaks.
Over the weekend, Prince Harry celebrated his upcoming birthday with girlfriend Meghan Marklein London, a source tells E! News. The couple, who have yet to make an official debut, enjoyed a low-key time together just the two of them ahead of the Prince’s 33rd birthday on September 15. A source close to Meghan tells E! News that she and Harry, “quietly celebrated his birthday together on Saturday as she wouldn’t be with him on the day of.” The source added, “Harry doesn’t like to make a fuss of birthdays so he liked that it was just the two of them. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be a huge thing with a group of friends.”
The insider explained that the high-profile pair will not be together on Harry’s actual big day because (as of Monday afternoon) the jet-setting actress is back in Toronto, Canada to finish filming the second half of Suits season 7.
Meanwhile things appear to be heating up for the long distance lovebirds who recently went on a vacation together to African. The source says that Meghan, who recently professed her love for her princely beau, had an amazing time traveling to Botswana in Africa. Meghan has confessed she’s finding it difficult to be away from Harry after getting to see so much of him. “This is the longest amount of time they have spent together in a row,” says the pal. “Saying goodbye, even if it’s literally for less than two weeks was difficult, but it won’t be long before he comes to Toronto,” added the insider.
The two will reunite in Toronto when the Brit visits the Canadian city in an official capacity from September 22 until September 30 for the Invictus Games, the international Paralympic-style multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry in 2014. It’s believed the the duo will make their first official appearance as a couple at the games.
Despite the twosome being in the same city for an extended period of time, a second source that prince will not be staying at Meghan’s place as per usual.
“He won’t be staying at Meghan’s house during this trip due to security but they will be together for all of his down time,” says the second source. “Harry will spend a day with Meghan before beginning Invictus-related engagements on September 22. Naturally Meghan will be present for some of the games and you’ll no doubt see them together in the stands, but she won’t be taking part in any of the engagements in an official capacity,” said the insider. “While the Invictus Games takes place Meghan will actually be working for most of the days but she will of course make as much time for Harry as possible.”
I let my mind wander as I thought of the hot, dirty birthday sex they had over the weekend. They’re still clearly in the first flush of “whenever we’re in the same city, we have to be in bed together” love. It’s hot to imagine. Seriously, let your mind wander and really think about it.
As for the rest of it… I think it’s a little bit shady that the past six weeks or so is the longest continuous time they’ve spent together, but then again, I usually think long-distance relationships are doomed. It’s especially difficult if it’s long-distance from the very beginning! But hopefully Meghan is leaving Suits and then magically she’ll move to London and the engagement will be announced and bippity boppity boop, everything will be fine!
She is so indiscreet. She could at least talk to a few different outlets to try make it look a little less obvious.
LOL
what a surprise – not a comment on how she backed his favourite cake single handely without needing a recipe, because shei is just THAT talented of a backer/cook/homemaker. And she also found him the best present ever, that nobody had ever thought of getting for him, because she knows him just THAT well, and also did you not know that she is bilingual and has a college degree which makes present shopping much easier for her.
Lol! We all know Team Meghan would be absolutely DYING to do a write-up like that!. Maybe they are trying to space out the Saint Meghan narrative a bit to not seem so obvious and because the ‘Meghan is such an amazing magical unicorn’ story only came out yesterday?
Not bilingual, trilingual. She can shop in different languages! LOL! Loved your comment!
The little shop around the corner of Buckingham Palace was just fresh out of organic flour, that’s why. They had to go with Fortnum & Mason, for all we know.
About the long distance part of their relationship, it can’t be too bad, not like the rest of us, these 2 have means and can afford to travel anywhere and pretty much any time.
Still, distance is distance, and being in different countries for much of your relationship doesn’t give you any kind of idea of what a long term relationship will be like. I had three long term relationships and none of them ended well.
I’m bored I don’t know how people who followed Will and Kate did it for 10 years.
Give me the ring. I don’t need any more sparkle stories from E!
I also loathe E! So that’s most of my problem
Edit: fellow Virgo here as well.
@Nicole….social media was not so intense 15 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s “bibiddy bobiddy”, no? Just kidding.
What I think is odd is that E! have cameras up in Harry’s and MM’s domiciles so that they know exactly how they’re spending birthdays . . . and of course there’s those endless “a source close to ” references, it makes not having to prove your allegations so easy.
I have dim recollections of E! and PEOPLE asserting that Elizabeth Olsen was sure Tom Hiddleston was the ONE and she wanted to settle down and have babies with him after they were spotted once or twice together in London.
And the other thing I think is odd is the assertion that MM won’t be accompanying Harry at the Invictus Games. First of all, how would E! know? And secondly, if they do know, it’s because someone in MM’s camp told them, and if she isn’t officially taking part with him, there goes another assumption that this would be the next step in the rollout – and if it isn’t the next step, despite it being a golden opportunity for same, what it kind of says is that they are either not quite engaged yet, or have been told they have to wait a bit longer, e.g., after the Queen’s 70th anniversary in November. Or E! has no clue what it’s talking about and will end up with egg on its face as MM does show up on Harry’s arm at the IG.
Tomorrow we will no doubt hear about MM’s plans to redecorate Harry’s KP digs, or how much she loves the English countryside and can’t wait to learn how to ride . . .
Ah well, it beats griping about traffic on the way to work today . . .
Are the last 6 weeks the longest they have been together? Because I’m pretty sure I read that Meghan stayed with him at Kensington for longer than that during her winter break between filming seasons.
Its a myth that she spend her entire break between filing seasons with Harry at KP. She was pictured out and about in Canada during the winter.
That’s how it would seem, extended Jan-Feb with a break for the India trip. Some on tumblr were desperate to be convinced that old photos of her in Toronto were new and “proved” they weren’t together. Those are the same people who are convinced that the airport photo of their recent vacation was faked. Between what LAK shared a few days ago about press injunction, news of the out-of-the-spotlight pickups at Heathrow, and the tumblr Queens screaming fakenews? It is unlikely we’ll ever know for sure, and why should we?
What press injunction. Am I missing something here. Help me out,@notasugarhere!
@Nota +1000
E makes up stuff all the time. No source is talking them; this is conjecture on their part
The level of detail in this is odd. Either E made it up out of whole cloth, or the Harkles have some very loose lipped friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! This is Prince Harry we’re talking about (jet set partier). Girl, he celebrated his birthday with you early because of work, but he will most likely be having some drinks with his guys. I wish this “source” would learn discretion….
E! is so dodgy with their reporting. This sounds like something they made up to get clicks .
Sure, Harry and Meghan probably spent time undercover ahead of his birthday since she has to return to TE for work, but you don’t need to be Einsstein to guess that!
As for the rest, I doubt very much that Meghan who be so stupid as to be talking to E Online. They are shady IMO – I wouldnt trust the with my grocery list.
What BeamMeUpScottie said.
E! has gotten so many things wrong, I’m not sure why so many people think Meghan is the one leaking them info. E! seems to just make things up as they go along.
They believe it and say those things because they don’t Meghan and can’t find a real reason to harp on.
long distance is the wrong distance
It reminds me of the wonderful saying, “Absence makes me fonder of…your absence.” 👍
@Mumzy….lol! I have known that feeling.
HA!That was my EXACT feeling right before divorcing my ex husband
Long distance relationships are difficult when you are in your early 20′s, basically broke or starting your career and when you have to justify your parents and friends why you are in love with somebody that lives 10,000 kms away. It doesn’t help, neither, that in order to be together one of the 2 would eventually have to give up his/her life in order to be together.
So I think Harry and Meghan would be fine. If there is any problem in their relationship, the distance would be the tiniest of them.
Maxima and Willem-Alexander, Mary and Fred, Peter and Autumn Phillips, to a lesser extent Marie and Joachim. All of those started as distance relationships. Why people insist it cannot work for these two baffles me.
Because she said her marriage couldn’t survive long distance and she was with Trebor for years…
Oh man. There sure is a playbook isn’t there? This is kind of funny at this point. This sounds like exactly how Will and Kate’s people describe them – “just low key, love to spend time at home together, a home cooked meal and a good movie on the couch is really just the perfect night for them.”
Next we will hear that MM loves Downton Abbey. Too obvious? Maybe they’ll make it Game of Thrones instead. Or Mad Men. something.
And to clarify I am not in the camp of “Meghan is just after him because he’s a prince” nor I am in the camp of “she’s the second coming.”
I’m just finding these recent stories very amusing because they are so predictable.
E! News gets it’s scoops from it’s Canadian based sister series eTalk, hosted by Ben Mulroney (son of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney). Ben’s wife Jessica is Meghan Markle’s stylist, and they are great friends.
Then why have they gotten so many things wrong?
Because they have no insider information, as much as some would like us to believe they do.
I can’t answer that because I don’t watch either show. But when a report says “a source close to E! News,” you can know that source is Jessica. Whether she gets it right all the time, who knows? It’s all moot until the Palace announces the engagement. Once that happens E! won’t have the scoop anymore as the Palace will be in charge. Until then, it’s fun reading Kaiser’s posts.
E! have in the past got a lot of things right. They may not get every exclusive (because that would be too obvious) but do get some scoops thrown their way from the Markle camp . I’ve read a few things in the past and though ‘nah…that can’t be true’ and then they end up happening. It can’t be a coincidence.
Its well within the realms of possibility that its MM and her camp that are feeding certain stories to E!. All actors/actresses do it to promote themselves and their projects. There is nothing wrong with that. But she’s not some completely innocent, naive person who is being taken advantage of by some indiscreet friends as portrayed on here. She has complete control of what info gets released.
She’s not feeding stories. Sigh. It sounds more like someone affiliated with the show but doesn’t know her. Her PR game wouldn’t be this sloppy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys, Etalk is owned by Bell. a Canadian telecommunications titan. It has no connection to NBC Universal. So Ben M. is not is cahoots with E! News.
If there were E!Talk specific leaks, I could see the link with E!Talk and Meghan’s PR. Ben and his wife are close with the Trudeaus, and soon Prince Harry, they would not want to mess up those valuable connections.
@ Pia – E! and the USA Network (the network that airs Suits) are both subsidiaries of NBC Universal. Thats the real connection. Its plausible that Meghan’s team could be passing certain info over to E! to keep the NBC Universal bosses happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt – The network can still make money from the show even if it is winding down. All that network bosses really care about is money in the end. Its sad but its true.
Anyway, i’m just saying it’s certainly more of an possibility than it is an impossibility now that its know there is a connection between E!, The USA Network, NBC Universal and Meghan. Make of it what you will .
@whatever
There is a connection but the executives have better things to do. E! is writing and often making up stories because that is what gossip shows do. Every entertainment gossip show has talked about it because of the possibility of an American marrying into royalty.
@Merritt – If a few hundred thousand people (possibly millions because of Daily Mail Online readership) stream Suits for the first time because they want to see Meghan act then that could potentially mean millions of extra $$$$ in the network coffers. No business is going to pass up earning extra money if its are able to. Its a business after all. And if networks didn’t care about the money they made from streaming they would stream TV shows worldwide for free. They don’t.
Besides that’s just one reason to give scoops to gossip sites the other reason could be simply that Meghan really enjoys the attention this relationship brings and the perks that come along with the attention. Actors are narcissistic after all, most hate it when the attention is not on them and if A-listers can use their private lives for a bit of self promotion then its not beneath Meghan to do the same.
Thirsty as can be.
Question: She is a 6th string actress on a cable show with 1-3 lines at most. So what does she do when she is at “work”. Sit around and wait while other actors/actresses run their lines?
Studying her lines, watching filming, reading a book, whatever.
Why don’t you belittle all of them a little more for being gainfully employed in a profession where 99 percent of them are working outside their field because they cannot get jobs IN it?
No need to get so upset. It is not personal. I am entitled to my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not saying you aren’t. Merely expressing my opinion that bashing someone who is gainfully employed in a difficult-to-succeed profession seems odd. And that she likely does whatever any of them does, like memorize lines, talk to co-workers, read a book, play Angry Birds.
Do you bash all the other tv actors and actresses for what they might do in that downtime too, or just this one?
I can see you are getting very defensive and upset over my comment as if it were personal to you. Why generalize what I said ask if I “bash” other actors and actresses to support your statement. So because my opinion is not in line with yours, you take issue with it?
I don’t see MM as the second coming, just as you appear to put her on some sort of pedestal. Let’s not make her out to be more than she really is.
@Nota, my cousin who has a Master’s in Theater and would kill to be in Meghan’s shoes. She a working actress. She’s doing what she loves and not settling for something else to pay the bills. But you know…her accomplishments are still not good enough for some people.
5 percent of actors support 95 percent of SAG actors. I don’t think the posters understand how hard it is even to land a speaking part or that most of the time is spent waiting around.
“I let my mind wander as I thought of the hot, dirty birthday sex they had over the weekend. They’re still clearly in the first flush of “whenever we’re in the same city, we have to be in bed together” love. It’s hot to imagine. Seriously, let your mind wander and really think about it.”
Naw I’m good. But anyway E news is definitely peculiar; they’ll randomly write very detailed articles about a celebrity but I never thought they were a go-to source for celebs.
Yeah, the thought of Harry’s really pasty body getting all flushed and stuff….ew. I need bleach for my brain now.
I love these two together. Prince Harry has become a man with Meghan Markle. I really hope they get married soon, I can’t wait.
@Kiki – call me cynical but a man who isn’t a man at 33 isn’t turning into one suddenly because he met the right woman. That’s one of the biggest myths around. The real likelihood is that MM will be propping up infantile Harry, and I wish her the best of luck on that. . .
From the Jamaica wedding pictures, Harry was in a snit, and Meghan was trying to soothe him. A 33 year old having a temper tantrum and his much more mature date (and I don’t mean age, I really mean maturity) comforting him. soothing him like a two year old.
No, Meghan didn’t make Harry a man. He probably will never be.
They have yet to make an official debut but tabs say they will be engaged by the end of the year. This is an odd relationship and he seems desperate imo.
“I let my mind wander as I thought of the hot, dirty birthday sex they had over the weekend. They’re still clearly in the first flush of “whenever we’re in the same city, we have to be in bed together” love. It’s hot to imagine. Seriously, let your mind wander and really think about it.”
Yes. Yes please. I was never, ever into Harry before this. TBH, I was never into either of the princes until the ladies came along. But the two of them are so incredibly attractive together. And they have a nice relationship. I don’t know why people dislike her or call her “thirsty” (wtf? seriously? why?), etc. She is nice. And she’s beautiful. And she’s about as basic as Harry is, so they’re a grand fit. Plus, that hot, hot sex. Mmm, get me a piece, eh?
The story is also in Vanity Fair, so it’s obvious it emanated from MM camp.
Some see her as thirsty because after almost a year of dating without comment, she gave an interview in a major magazine about how they’re in love so that almost year of silence about their relationship is glossed over to denigrate her as “thirsty.” Nevermind that she likely discussed it with PH when approached for the cover so she didn’t just do it without his ok.
Also, those same folks who accuse her of being thirsty also want to believe only she is behind any leaks, both legit leaks and fake leaks, because E! is an American based rag. Nevermind that PH was pissed enough at UK mags coverage last year that he released a letter about them stalking her family and being racist – coded & overt – about her in their articles.
So it’s basically a situation of if fault can be found with MM, both real and imagined, then they’ll be first there to try dragging her and anyone who defends her or says obviously fake story is fake will be dismissively accused of being a blind fangirl who sees MM as the second coming because for some reason, there is no middle ground allowed.
Preach it, @Bonobochick!
Exactly
Oh, please. Be realistic. None of us know anything about her, and we are ALL projecting what we think, believe and wish onto her. I like that she is American, educated and is an independent woman. I don’t like that she seems willing to give up her entire life and move to another country to marry a lazy, entitled 33 year old man who has temper tantrums, is a party animal, has aristocratic friends who are all probably closet racists, and is basically unemployed.
What does she see in him?? It seems like she sees the royal life as something glamorous and a much more assured future than she has at this time. So I don’t like her as much as I did when I thought of her as an independent smart woman. That is my view, and I shouldn’t be abused for it. Sheesh.
I agree about long-distance relationships. Not impossible, but really really tough. If you are in a long distance relationship for a year where you become very serious about each other, then spend the second year living in the same city, each with your own lives. It’s a new reality, but it can dramatically shift the dynamic. With her public profile, it might be hard for her to relocate to London and start acting. But it’s still better than giving up everything and completely acquiescing to his life. That said, dating in your mid to late thirties is very different than your twenties. They are both ready to start a family, and that’s a factor in speeding things along. No judgement here, just words of caution based on my own past mistakes
So are they engaged or not? Like, for real? I need to know, like, yesterday.
I don’t need to know about the sex they’re having though.
It would be ideal to live in the same city for some time before getting engaged – the start of a relationship is already such a honeymoon stage, one should at least know what it’s like to see each other on a daily basis. I know of someone who only ever met her partner on vacations before getting engaged, and it does make me wonder if the shine will fade once things change to the pace of regular, daily life.
Agree! Wait until you’re thinking with your upper half versus your lower half.
It actually seems like they have been together a fair amount in London and Toronto when one or the other was working, so it hasn’t been just a vacation. It does seem like it would be difficult to make such a commitment while only having been long distance, but especially at their ages it also seems like you wouldn’t move to someone else’s city, give up your job, without a real commitment and certainty that you were ready to commit.
I brought my popcorn since there’s lots of salt already here.
This E! article seems like a lot of guessing about obvious things and making up the rest. I look forward to the goal posts moving again by some when their engagement is announced as to why Meghan is “unsuitable” and “just wrong for PH for *reasons*”
I don’t think she’s any deity but she also has done nothing for me to actively dislike her. She seems like an educated, hard-working woman. No shame in that plus I appreciate seeing a successful woman of color thrive in life.
+1000!
I haven’t seen any comments on here stating that Markle is unsuitable for Harry. And only they know if they are right or wrong for each other.
Her biggest accomplishments – to date – would be in getting her degree at a very good school, forging a career in a difficult field, establishing an early interest in doing some good in the world, and crafting an intelligent voice on race and identity.
Her doing days aren’t nearly through, either.
But dating Harry and possibly marrying him are not accomplishments. There are some on here who seem to think that is her biggest coup and it’s a bit off-putting.
I don’t know anything about her, but I’ve heard she’s an actress. If she is really doing what she loves, then I would hate to see her marry Harry. As much as I dislike Kate’s laziness, the ONE good thing about her was that Kate never had a real job and never wanted to work — so whatever “work” she gave up to marry William didn’t matter, and was no loss. I’ve read that Grace Kelly missed her work as an actress and that may have contributed to her depression and (maybe?) alcohol abuse. But again, I don’t know anything about Markle to say whether she’s more like Kate or Grace.
Considering MM was brought up on the set of Married with Children she is connected. Plus her ex husband was a producer or something. It’s not like she is passionate about acting and suffered to get thrown a part.
E! News is in serious need of a proofreader…
