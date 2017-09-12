Angelina Jolie brought all six kids to the TIFF ‘First They Killed’ premiere

Angelina Jolie and all of her kids are in Toronto right now. The group arrived over the weekend, and Angelina and four of the kids attended The Breadwinner premiere on Sunday night – that’s an animated film which Angelina produced. But the big red carpet was last night, for Angelina’s latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father. For the premiere, Angelina wore a skiny black sack dress from Ralph & Russo which is not the best but not the worst either. The sleeve is odd and the dress doesn’t really fit, but I still think she looks good.
All six of Angelina’s kids came to this premiere, and Angelina even did separate photos with Maddox and Pax. Pax is really cute, you guys. Like, he has amazing bone structure. He could be a model. Maddox seems to be a bit more camera-shy, but the vibe I’m getting from both of the older boys is that they’re doing this to make their mom happy, because she asked. The rest of the kids were hanging out with the child actors from the film. Angelina told Extra:
“When I first read it, it really affected me, but I didn’t think of making a film… Loung [Ung] became a friend and we became girlfriends for 16 years.” They went on to co-write the screenplay together. Jolie’s kids now call Loung auntie. She added, “They love her, she is family, Loung and I wrote the script years ago and we talked about it being a film, but we said it really has to be about Maddox, he goes back to Cambodia often he knows what it is to be Cambodian, but to work for months and go this deep into the history, was going to be another level of understanding he had to be old enough to absorb it.”
Maddox, now 16, was an executive producer on the film, “He was amazing, he actually really impressed me, he had to earn it. I was able to say, you have a job, get over here, help me with this… I would say more notes, type it up, he was great.” Maddox helped make the film relate to Cambodians from the perspective of a child, “He was able to say to me, I don’t understand this, you have to make it clear.” She said, “He and Pax helped and did photography.”
Jolie brought all six of her children to the premiere and they spent time together during the festival, calling it, “Wonderful.” She went on, “They’re having a great time. They are really close friends with the cast’s kids, so while they are working they are trashing a hotel room.”
The 42-year old, who is dealing with a public divorce from Brad Pitt, simply said this about dealing with all the ups and downs, “You move on.”
I have mixed feelings about Angelina’s insistence that Maddox was the executive producer. I think it’s smart/interesting that she waited to do this film until Maddox was ready to be involved, but to have him as the executive producer is just… odd. I don’t know. But it’s cool that the kids are hanging out with the cast members.
Oh, Angie. Your white ensemble gave me hope, but we’re back to the black sack. Oh well. All of those kids are so grown up, it’s crazy.
Both the boys had role on the movie one is ex-producer and Pax did still photography for the movie.
I see a little bit of vintage Jolie in terms of styling… except the eyes also in terms of fillers why do celebrities inject so much filler? It just be a small amount and many don’t seem to cover the junction between the tear trough and cheeks its weird I’m so use to her being really strong and confident now that she seems more vulnerable she seems like completely different side but kind of shows you we are all humans
The reason I think we are seeing more of her kids is because I think she feel vulnerable I don’t think she likes being single and she said as much
Being single is no reason to bring your kids onto red carpets. Maybe Maddox and Pax are old enough to know what walking the carpet means, but the younger children? There is no way they understand that these pictures will be searchable forever online. I can google their baby pictures, for goodness sake! It’s downright creepy.
I give kudos to celebs who don’t make their children the center of their image. I couldn’t tell you what Cate Blanchett’s kids look like, or Christian Bales’, or Matt Damon’s, and I much prefer it that way.
The kids,whom we’ve seen since they were babies are there to support they’re mother & obviously they know about where they’re picture are..(Again they’ve been photographed since they were kids,albeit this time in a controlled setting)..If you’re uncomfortable seeing the pictures,don’t look at them…simple..& you can’t compare those celebs to the other…There’s interest in Jolie’s work,as well as in her personal life.
Poor Vivienne looks miserable.
The very reason we have seen those kids since they were babies is because their parents sold their baby/adoption pictures to People magazine for good publicity. That’s gross and any celeb who has done the same I give MAJOR side eye to.
What happens when one of these kids grows up wanting anonymity and they can’t because their mom traded their privacy for good press?
Not saying it’s right or wrong but I do think it’s the reason… personally I like to spend as much time as I can with family. It in terms of being photographed I think I probably disagree
I know people are saying she has brought her kids before but more they are at every premiere which I don’t think would be the case if she was with brad
@Goats – I will give the Jolie this. The demand for those baby pics at the time was INSANE. To the point where someone was going to get hurt trying to get them. I’ve actually never faulted them for going that route.
As for the present day, that’s a different discussion, and one that I’m sure will get heated.
The kids did red carpets before AJ was single, so it has nothing to do with that.
This is their mother’s film, but also one that Pax & Maddox worked on, so they are all there to support each other. I think that’s lovely.
As far as it goes with the baby photos being sold, I think both Brad & Angie chose the lesser of the evils, which was to get out ahead of the insane paparazzi by having the photos done and sold. The money from the photos was donated to charity. If they hadn’t taken control of the photos, the paps would have hounded them relentlessly (moreso than usual) to get picture, regardless. This way, at least the money went to charity, instead of some gossip rag.
There’s a big honking difference from occasional paparazzi photos to actively putting your children and their business out for public consumption. Even IF they only sold their baby pictures to curb paparazzi attention, what’s the excuse for the past decade plus? They’ve been mentioned in so many interviews that we know which ones like to cook, what foreign languages they take, who likes their blanky, and so forth. Brad and Angie weren’t forced to sell their wedding photos and share the details with People magazine. They had successfully pulled off a legal ceremony in the states and then their wedding for the family at Miraval.
Angie has made a conscious effort to make her children a part of her brand. I’m not saying Brad is innocent in this–he has definitely participated, especially when he was catching heat for leaving his ex-wife for Angelina. No matter who does it, it’s not okay. These kids deserve privacy until they are old enough to make an informed decision about what being in the spotlight entails.
She feels vulnerable in front of the press and the cameras…so she’s putting her children in front of them to shield herself a bit?
If that’s what she’s doing it’s messed up. I can understand her not feeling comfortable right now, but her children have been through the same drama, and the more she does this the more likely it is someone in the press stops being polite and goes ahead and directs an awkward question at them.
Angelina,as well as Brad..Before have bought they’re kids to a premier..What this fake outrage about??Tons of celebs being Kids to these things..jeez
The kids did not walk the red carpet she only took pictures with the elders inside, from getting out from the SUV to the press inside and greeting fans outside and paparazzi was all by herself.
Who said she feels vulnerable in front of the press? You’re assuming this.
Lady d
She said she felt vulnerable at the beginning of press so they all assume she’s vulnerable now. Our feelings do change and now that she’s spoken to the press several times and done interviews she may not feel the same way.
Adorable, Well said .
I think we are seeing the whole crew because Mom and two of the siblings worked on this project and the younger kids are friends with the child stars of the movie! It would be weird if the DIDN’T attend IMO!
They could attend but go on through another entrance, avoiding the cameras and the press. There’s no reason they had to walk the red carpet and be photographed.
There are lots of things they “could” do; they chose to attend the movie (and the red carpet) as a family. Hardly strange or sensational when you consider 3 out of the 7 worked on the movie.
A reason could be is because they wanted to and she allowed it.
Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with her getting her kids involved with her passion projects. This isn’t novel or unique, loads of people do this.
I mean, to me its the same as a lawyer or architect getting their kid to intern at their firm – if that’s what the kid is interested in doing, what’s the problem? Not like she is saying the kid actually PRODUCED the film, she’s saying he took notes and gave ideas etc?
Let’s find something else to criticize about her (like the bizarro dress) – her kids clearly adore her and vice versa.
No, she is actually saying he produced. She gave him a producer credit.
That’s a very different thing to letting your 15yr old kid make copies and coffees in your office.
Disagree.
So why a producer credit then? Why not have him start at the bottom like anyone else? There’s no shortage of roles in a production she could have given him that would actually be appropriate, but she went straight to making him a producer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it is her project and her son and she can name him as an exec producer if she wants to. That is how it works since it is HER project. What is so hard for you to understand about that?
She wanted her kid involved and he was. She even said it was partially for him. It is not as if he did not do work at all. From the article, it said that he was doing grunt work for his mother. He wasn’t sitting around bossing anyone around or calling shots. If anyone had problems with what Maddox was doing, I am pretty sure you would have dug that information up and would be proudly informing everyone in this thread how much of a nightmare Maddox was on set. Just like you did that RT score.
She gave Maddox an executive producer credit. It’s not like she hooked him up with a job as a production assistant or intern. She’s saying he produced the film…at 15.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell you ‘why’ she did it. What I CAN tell you is, this is normal. People put their children is positions of ‘power’ with fancy titles ALL.THE.TIME. To answer your point as to why she wouldn’t make him start ‘from the bottom’…well, that is how nepotism works. In all industries. She isn’t the first or last actor (or parents, or family friend) to do this.
Anyway I’ve pretty much said what I will about this – so I’ll leave it at this. You don’t have to agree.
And the sad thing that happens when you pre-emptively award unearned titles like ‘executive producer’ to a 15-year-old who didn’t executive produce – is that when they DO finally earn that, it is empty because they got the credit long ago for doing very little. There is no incentive to prove yourself or work hard – it robs your kids of a sense of real achievement from hard work. I know Maddox was the one who said, ‘now the time is right’ to make the film, but I don’t know if there was much more to his work than that.
The same nepotism she benefited from, having an Oscar-winning father. Start on third base without hitting a ball.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t particularly like musicians giving their infants EP credits, but at least with a toddler it doesn’t signify an actual claim that they fulfilled the role in any way.
Clare- Giving executive producer credit to a dog or a toddler is obviously tongue-in-cheek. In this instance Jolie sincerely named Maddox executive producer. She also referred to him as “a linguist” because he likes languages. This was not meant as a joke as were your other examples.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 The way she describes it, doesn’t seem like he did anything substantive at all.
I love her hair here. The kids all look adorable. I think the dress would be amazing if it were shorter. I love asymmetrical dresses but the length is off here.
I think it’s great Maddox was EP. My daughter was head of Wardrobe, for her school play, this year. She was just about 16. The entire wardrobe, make up, hair, costumes, etc, had to be there for each show, it was a huge job but she loved it.
the play was Joseph and the Coat (too lazy to type the whole name lol!) so it was a lot of costumes, etc, and a fairly large cast.
So I am sure that he did much work as EP.
Ok, I’m projecting, but I don’t think he was EP in name only, is my point.
Your daughter worked for a SCHOOL PLAY, not for a major motion picture in HW. Do you see the difference?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will suggest you reread my post to garner my point. If you cannot comprehend my point after rereading (which, again the BOTD given) I will tempt to explain in in simpler terms for you.
of course, you will have to be polite, when you ask for clarification. So off you go, to try and understand what I was saying!
Vintage jolie indeed👌🏼👌🏼She looks sensational….yea yea I’m being picky but c’mon Mad you could have thrown a suit on🙄😅..
Yeah that’s the same
That dress looks weird. It doesn’t fit at all.
60% on RT. Looks like another stunningly mediocre film from Jolie.
Someone is almost gleeful. A film with all unknown actors 60%. George Clooney film with famous stars Matt Damon, Jullianne Moore 44%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Star power has nothing to do with RT reviews. Great films starring nobodies get great scores. It aggregates film reviews, not hype.
What’s your point, Kate? I see five reviews on RT. Three fresh and two rotten. The press screenings are today and later this week, so sometime this week we’ll get a better look at what critics are saying. Hashtag #FirstTheyKilledMyFather on Twitter. What exactly is coming out of tiff because what I read is positive and praise?
She ‘ve got standing O both in Telluride
And tiff the reviews were amazing .and it’s not the usual Commercial movie with big names
The word coming out of TIFF is not amazing. Not remotely amazing.
There are many films at TIFF right now with no stars or no major stars getting brilliant reviews and scores. Stars don’t equal good reviews.
Poor Viv, she always looks miserable.
She does, as does Shiloh, who I think has the roughest road ahead of her. As for Viv, she’s a little girl thrust in a crowd of people she doesn’t know, having her name screamed out. This isn’t a normal or natural occurrence for a child, especially a shy one…..but it is all she has ever known…….still doesn’t make it right. *I know I will receive rebuttals from disgruntled fans, saying it’s part of the business….but it isn’t. You could name on one hand other actors who bring the kids out so regularly. In fact, at the moment, I can’t name anyone else.* Third post and I’m off to work…..without my baby
If my daughter hated these events as much as Viv appears to (I have a daughter her age and I wouldn’t blame her for hating the shouting mayhem) I wouldn’t drag her out into it. Poor thing.
I know, I really don’t get it (though the older daughters and sons, and little boy, usually seem calm and fine at these things). Let the shy little girl stay at the hotel with a nanny. But then that wouldn’t be a “perfect” picture, would it.
I’m not making a mountain out of a molehill – i.e., psychoanalyzing Vivienne or guessing why she looks unhappy – but until now I thought it was kind of humorous that in EVERY shot I’ve seen of her since toddlerhood, she does look at least vaguely worried or displeased, or like she’s side-eyeing the situation. She also seems to often want to hold her mom’s hand or be held, and she often is pictured dragging a little stuffed animal or doll. I just thought she’s a little cuddlebunny who gives a mean side eye, aka Prince George, but this is the first time I realized she may just be unhappy at these public events.
Angie brings the kids to work part deux.
I’m getting up this morning and taking my son to my work, as a lawyer. He’s going to just handle my 30 million dollar closing. Because you know, he needs no training or anything. Whatever Angie. She gets more annoying everyday.
Do you really handle 30 million dollar closings, or is that just hyperbole??
I do find it odd how much she is pushing these kids out there since the divorce…like slow it down a bit. Unless she wants them to start working in films?
Ralph and Russo:
Angelina Jolie wears part of the highly anticipated Ralph & Russo #RTW collection to the Premiere of ‘They Killed My Father’ at #TIFF. Discover the full collection as it is launched this Friday at 20h30 from our story. #AreYouReadyToWear #ralphandrusso #randrstars #AngelinaJolie
The sudden vitriol directed towards Angelina is unexpected. I had no idea Brad was so popular. This level of criticism hasn’t been seen or felt since….. well since Brad left Jennifer and we all jumped on that negative bandwagon.
She and Brad have always put their children first and brought them to various events. She did say she made this film for Maddox and waited until he was old enough to be involved in it. He didn’t direct the film. He executive produced it – which does not require any experience whatsoever.
I think with what the children have been through in the past year, it seems like they should be allowed to stay in privacy. I’m glad Vivienne has someone to lean on here – she looks so unhappy.
The kids should be allowed to do what makes them happy. Within reason, of course
If hanging out with their mother on a film set or at a premiere makes them happy, wonderful. If staying at home makes them happy, that is great as well.
They chose to hang with their mother. You are turning the kids into victims for hanging with their mother. Yet say nothing they they still have not been seen with their father. The kids are not the victims of their mother. If Angelina is the villainness, where is their father to save them?
Some people just like to find any things big or small to attack her. So it is no surprise. Yesterday, it was her weight, the day before, it was her cast and today it was her children.
IKR? According to some she is just the worst mother ever, and should be stripped of custody immediately. How dare she bring her children out in public, how dare she allow them to accompany her to work and how dare she let them get involved in what she does for a living? Horrible, horrible woman and mother. If only they had a father who cared and wanted to protect them from the hellish life they are leading.
It’s not sudden. Were you not around when they sold their children’s baby/adoption pictures? Or when they did big glossy photoshoots with them? Or when they sold their wedding pictures and story, with a focus on the children?
I’ve never liked the way they put their children in the spotlight, not from day one. If this was a post about Brad walking them down a red carpet for one of his premieres, I’d be posting about that, like I have when he’s done it in the past. It’s not Brad vs. Angelina. I disliked it when they both did it, and I’ll dislike it if he ever does it again solo.
They realized the photos would be taken no matter what, so they proactively directed the photos that would be released, sold them, and donated the money to charity.
Lol…Sudden vitriol??!? Angelina has always been heavily criticized.
The kids look great.Viv seems to be upset about something. Maddox has a title as EP so what? Frank Ocean’s dog was the EP of his album.DJ Khalid’s year old son is listed as an EP on his albums.
Much Ado about nothing
THere are video where Angelina cut the interviewer and said my daughter need me and run off to Vivi.
BJ-
A dog or toddler as Ex. Producer is meant to be irreverent and amusing. Do you get the impression Jolie named Maddox Ex. Producer as a joke?
I know they’ve – meaning Brange — have brought all six children to premieres before. So I don’t find them being there — especially to support their mother, odd. but the petty side of me wonders if she is making a point to have all of them together at once to show the difference between her relationship with the children and Brad’s? She has 100% access to them while he doesn’t. And please, I would bet good money that if he did have 100% access to all of the children, Brad would be doing a pap stroll to prove that point.
If brad does not have at least 50% access to his kids then I really want to know what he did to them. He’s either in a good place with all his kids or he’s a deadbeat.
Shilou looks so much like Brad in that photo, wow! And I agree, Pax has an amazing bone structure.
This must be a PR stunt to lighten her image. For shame.
Did anyone ask her about actively working with the regime? Or terrifying innocent villagers? Or playing bizarre casting games with impoverished children? Anyone?
No. Nothing. Lainey’s article from yesterday says that Jolie and her (shield of) children were greeted with reverence, not at all the usual bustling and shouting of a red carpet.
Because that would be appropriate in front of the children……
FTKMF is a movie about the Khmer Rouge and the atrocities they inflicted on an entire country. If Angelina is willing to let her kids work on and watch this movie about one of the worst genocides in human history, I think they can handle their mother being asked some tough questions during a film festival. God knows many kids in Cambodia have suffered far worse than mere questions over the past forty years.
Handsome family.
Of COURSE she did. It’s the perfect PR go to according to some royal followers who criticize The Duke and Duchess for bringing their kids on trips or releasing photos.
lawd she is gorgeous… all i can ever say…
and i like the asymmetrical sack dress. i like that a black sack is her ‘thing.’ i like that this feels like a return to vintage angie, and she looks amazing and radiant and happy again.
also, that phenomenon in which boys seems to resemble their mothers more and daughters, their fathers, seems in full play here. (is that a real thing, or just an impression i’m forever getting??) yes, vivien and esp shiloh look so much like brad, but can we talk about how knox is basically a little-boy version of his mother. those same stunning features, even that weird sort of ‘glow.’ just wow.
My son does look more like me and our daughter more like my husband. In fact, thinking of my friends and family, I would say that is the case more often than not.
Knox is her clone.
Minx, it does seem like boys favor the mother and girls favor the father. Its the same in my family.
Darn it people need to let this woman just live her life. Her kids, her choice. Darn! I love her. She’s beautiful. With all she has put up with in the past ten years including battling illness and considering her messed up past with her dad, I’m surprised weight loss is the only thing that worries. She’s braver than most and unafraid and unashamed of the way she lives her life and that bothers people coz they can’t control her or put her in a box to define her. I love it. I love her. And the two boys are so grown and handsome. Can’t wait to see the roads life will lead them to. All of Angie’s kids are so stunning and clean up nice. I love this family. Wish my Brad and his demons hadnt messed this up.
Pax is a very handsome.
Angelina looks stunning.
I probably would not bring my kids out for this sort of occasion. Too overwhelming.
I kind of like the dress! But I’m tired of her using her kids as PR. Poor Vivienne looks like she’s about to cry. The use of the kids is getting ridiculous.
I wish she’d apologize for the Vanity Fair nonsense, admit she wasn’t remotely culturally sensitive about the casting process and working with the current Cambodian government, and be done with it.
omg all the comments about Viv being miserable – it’s ONE picture!! I have no idea what her mood actually was, but basing it off of one picture? Have you ever photographed children? You get every possible expression in a 15 second timespan. Maybe she’s reacting to something she saw, maybe someone yelled at her, maybe she’s miserable – who knows! But I’m certainly not going to judge Angelina’s whole parenting on it.
I was there – the kids weren’t on the carpet – that was the walk from the car inside the theatre – the red carpet for this one was inside, and not all of them walked it.
The film is beautiful, and I really like how she captured it from a child’s perspective. It’s hard to watch, definitely difficult subject matter, and it opened my eyes to something I really didn’t know much about. The actress who played Loung is just amazing.
I’ll bet it was quite emotional for Maddox, he probably learned a lot and had a very personal experience. Who cares if he got an EP credit? All these judgy judgy people “she’s ruining him, he’ll never appreciate anything, he didn’t work for it” do you have nothing better to think about? She’s hardly the first person to give her child opportunities – and I’d venture he’s a better person for the overall experience.
Her hair and makeup look nice. The dress is a little too baggy.
The lainey article Jolie Monday . is pretty amazing from some one was there see it herself and it says it all about Angie’s star power despite of all the other stars were there she took all media attention. Even the small details about the kids and their relationship with each other and thier mom especially that
Shiloh part .
