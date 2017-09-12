Ted Cruz is trending on Twitter because he didn’t know you could see his ‘likes’

This is probably going to be the best story of the week. Just FYI. If you got up bright and early this morning, you might have noticed that “Ted Cruz” is trending on Twitter. His name has been trending since the wee hours because the junior senator from Texas “liked” some p0rn videos and of course everyone can see those “likes” on his Twitter page. It’s funny because Senator Ted Cruz: A) is probably the Zodiac Killer, B) wants to ban many forms of birth control, C) has been in favor of sex toy bans and D) is one of those churchy, holier-than-thou Bible-thumpers.

So of course Twitter threw a party about Ted Cruz’s “liked” p0rn videos:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

59 Responses to “Ted Cruz is trending on Twitter because he didn’t know you could see his ‘likes’”

  1. Astrid says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Hahahahahahahah…….!

    Reply
  2. ncboudicca says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Whenever I hear about something dumb that Cruz does, I have to go to Craig Mazin’s Twitter feed…and I’m never disappointed.

    Reply
  3. Penny says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Sometimes things are good.

    Reply
  4. QueenB says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:07 am

    LOL at the name “Sexuall Posts” I can totally see him searching these exact words. He probably also googles “How to make my boner freaking huge”

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:08 am

    You know that happy/surprised face Aziz Ansari did on Parks and Rec? That’s me right now.

    Reply
  6. Jenns says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:08 am

    His staff has no idea how Twitter works. They are trying to claim that someone posted it to his account. The video wasn’t posted, it was “Liked”. Huge difference.

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      September 12, 2017 at 8:33 am

      If they claim he was hacked, who is going to believe that somebody hacked Ted Cruz’s twitter account and the worst thing they could think to do was like a few p0rn videos. So, an intern is probably going to have to take the fall and claim they thought they were logged in under their own account. It’s hilarious.

      Reply
  7. Miss M says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    *Dying*
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  8. lower case lois says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    For the first time in history, people will be eagerly awaiting what Ted Cruz has to say about this. I can’t wait for his next news conference.

    Reply
  9. Lindy says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Such a scummy nasty hypocrite. I’ve been reading the Twitter responses and they are comedy gold. I live in Austin and spend a good bit of time calling and emailing his office every time he votes for some horrible thing. I have a deep loathing for him and his politics and can’t help but enjoy this.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 12, 2017 at 8:18 am

      You live in Austin! Lucky girl. Do the bats still fly from underneath the bridge? My great nephew just moved there and I told him to go see them.

      Reply
      • JA says:
        September 12, 2017 at 9:24 am

        The bats are the only thing still Austin in Austin unfortunately. The real estate prices along with the cost of living has skyrocketed… we basically became too popular too fast for our own good. Sorry 15+yrs living here and my husband and I were discussing where we could move if living here and having children was far too expensive. If Amazons new HQ is stationed here, that’s the end of this city and its middle/working-class … </3

      • Jerusha says:
        September 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

        Yeah, I would have fit in/loved the 70s Cosmic Cowboy Austin, but the high tech/high cost Austin in not for me. The last time I was there was mid 90s when a bunch of musicians I like did a fund raiser for Ann Richards.

      • Lindy says:
        September 12, 2017 at 9:43 am

        Sadly, have to agree that Austin is crazy expensive and lacks the infrastructure to support the growing population. I’m stuck here for ten more years because my son’s father lives here and we share custody, but the minute he goes to college my husband and I will move away. And as great as Austin can sometimes be it’s still surrounded by the rest of Texas.

  10. Nicole says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:10 am

    lol I laughed so hard at this.
    Also Ted Cruz’ former roommate blessed us with more tweets about this situation so we are blessed.

    Reply
  11. Shambles says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Lmao. This man is human dish soap. Even his p0rn is stupid and boring.

    I kind of shrug at this. Whatever. The president is a serial molestor of women. So whatever. Nothing matters.

    Reply
    • Lyla says:
      September 12, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Yeah, supposedly his p0rn is about being jealous other people have friends. Lol. That certainly adds to the thinking that among republicans and democrats in congress, no one likes him.

      Speaking of the molester in chief, jon favreau tweeted “this is the night ted Cruz became president.” That’s how much the office of presidency had fallen.

      Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:15 am

    always the holier than thou ones….always

    Reply
  13. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I usually don’t like to kink shame or shame people who watch porn, but I am more than happy to step aside and allow people to humiliate this gross humanoid with abandon.

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Someone should create a T Cruz favorites of the porn he likes.
    Cruisin with Cruz

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Cruz claims to be human, but is actually a combination of a weasel and lizard. His personality is pure jackal and he smells of sulpher. To know him is to loathe him. As a Texan I apologize to all that my state elected him.

    Reply
  16. Tess says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:26 am

    LOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!

    Reply
  17. Horse Marine says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Aaaaahahahahaha!!!!!

    Just the title of this post… mwah! Delicious.

    Reply
  18. Wow says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Someone probably hacked the old fart, but still…it’s rather funny.

    Reply
  19. Tiffany says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I did not know that he was fronting to ban sex toys. That bastard.

    Reply
  20. adastraperaspera says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Bwahahahahaha! No way. Hahahahahaa! Makes my day.

    Reply
  21. JenB says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    YASSSSSS!
    I wonder if his former college roomie offered any thoughts on this? lol

    Reply
  22. Feedmechips says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Don’t worry, I’m sure he was “hacked.”

    Reply
  23. Chaine says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

    3—-2—-1— until “after prayerful consideration” he “takes time away from Washington to focus on my family”. Vomit.

    Reply
  24. Reef says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Watching this happen on Twitter in real time was bizarre. He was feeling saucy so he typed in “Sexual Posts”. All the places on the internet where you can get porn why twitter and why in gif form.

    Reply
  25. Holly565 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:40 am

    A more accurate post title is “Ted Cruz confuses his professional account with the secret one he uses for porn.”

    Reply
  26. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 12, 2017 at 11:10 am

    All I know of Ted Cruz comes from watching his questioning of Sally Yates.

    That was all I ever needed to know.

    Since then, however, I’ve read about him and his “politics”. This couldn’t have happened to a better person, but that’s not true either.Sessions, Cruz, that turtle guy, Paul Ryan, trump, the list of people is endless.

    Reply

