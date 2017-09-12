Ted Cruz is trending on Twitter because he didn’t know you could see his ‘likes’

Embed from Getty Images

This is probably going to be the best story of the week. Just FYI. If you got up bright and early this morning, you might have noticed that “Ted Cruz” is trending on Twitter. His name has been trending since the wee hours because the junior senator from Texas “liked” some p0rn videos and of course everyone can see those “likes” on his Twitter page. It’s funny because Senator Ted Cruz: A) is probably the Zodiac Killer, B) wants to ban many forms of birth control, C) has been in favor of sex toy bans and D) is one of those churchy, holier-than-thou Bible-thumpers.

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

So of course Twitter threw a party about Ted Cruz’s “liked” p0rn videos:

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Nobody who works for or knows Ted Cruz cares enough to take down the porno tweet like, or to even inform him of it. Outstanding — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 12, 2017

When Ted Cruz tried to kiss the babies but the babies said I don't know where those hands been pic.twitter.com/2HCYSeRv0L — I Do Not care (@iamreal2017) September 12, 2017

The Ted Cruz the media doesn't want you to see on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/x4cLYjdsvW — rickandmorty (@rickandmorty101) September 12, 2017

Official Statement From Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/7EHsHtcF1W — Sophie Scruggs (@SophieAScruggs) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz tomorrow: "What had happened was…" America: pic.twitter.com/YuhoJXqZwX — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 12, 2017

