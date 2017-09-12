Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at TIFF ‘Euphoria’ premiere: lovely or twee?

This is a very rare moment: I actually think Alicia Vikander’s Louis Vuitton contract is doing good things for her! Alicia is in Toronto this week for TIFF, and on Monday she premiered Euphoria, a small film she stars in and produced. This LV dress is actually rather pretty, even if I’m not completely in love with the fabric and pattern. It suits her though – the cut, the neckline, the silhouette. Very flattering and pretty.
In Euphoria, Alicia’s working with female director (and Swede) Lisa Langseth, who gave Vikander her big break in Pure. They followed up their collaboration with Hotel, and now this. Vikander and Langseth talked about their collaboration – go here to read. This is Vikander’s first time as a producer and she seemed to really enjoy the process.
Meanwhile, Alicia said words about wanting to start a family:
Alicia Vikander isn’t necessarily looking to start a family just yet, but the actress has an idea about how she’d want to raise any potential children in the future.
“Any life is different. I try to just remember that,” Vikander, 28, told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, where she’s promoting the film Euphoria. “It’s really been the people surrounding me growing up — my family members but also my friends kind of formed who I am. I do believe a lot of that context and environment is part of creating who we are, not only nature. I would want to do that with a family one day too if that’s the case.”
No offense, but was she high when she gave that quote to EW? It’s just a weird way to sort of wispily talk about a nature/nurture conversation. I believe in nature and nurture too – our environment has as much influence on us as our genes. I guess Alicia feels the same way. She’s been talking about babies for a few months now – I wonder if she and Michael Fassbender are going to try for a baby in the next year.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Love it she looks perfect
Me too:)
I like it except for the dangling belt.
I like it except for the quilting (sort of rusching?) in the bodice. Otherwise, it think it is very pretty and looks really nice on her; also like her hair styling with it.
Yeah, the belt looks like it’s tied half assed. Aside from that, this is a great look.
Yea I wish the belt was tied better or trimmed. But its a good look for her.
I saw this movie last night and ugly cried in public. Amazing movie. I also never understood people who think she’s bland. She was a great Kitty in Anna Karenina, she was charming in Man from Uncle, and she was excellent in Ex Machina. I wish her all the success in the world.
Co-sign all you said. I haven’t seen Euphoria yet, but I will. I see all her movies, she’s one of my favorites.
I totally agree with you PPP! I think she’s really talented.
She looks beautiful. And I don’t see any problem with the quote she gave EW. It’s sort of hippieish, but I get that vibe from her.
I loved the book, so am looking forward to this film. She looks lovely, polished and pretty. I was very impressed with her performance in Ex Machina, but not so much with the other roles I’ve seen. I’m hopeful about this one.
She’s purrrty.
Also I know she’s almost 29 but she looks so young to me that her talking about having kids seems weird. If you told me she was in her late teens I’d buy it tbh.
She’s so plain looking.
The length of that dress is awkward. I’d like to see it about 4 inches shorter.
Pretty dress. But is there a ring?
There is no ring because the whole Fassy wedding in Ibiza story was clearly cooked up by some publicist to distract from that Tulip flop.
I do like her styling though. Very pretty.
It’s a pretty dress but there’s something off about the length…. I’d have preferred it if it were knee length, maybe? But otherwise, she looks lovely.
Cute dress. She looks great.
