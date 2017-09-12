Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at TIFF ‘Euphoria’ premiere: lovely or twee?

Embed from Getty Images

This is a very rare moment: I actually think Alicia Vikander’s Louis Vuitton contract is doing good things for her! Alicia is in Toronto this week for TIFF, and on Monday she premiered Euphoria, a small film she stars in and produced. This LV dress is actually rather pretty, even if I’m not completely in love with the fabric and pattern. It suits her though – the cut, the neckline, the silhouette. Very flattering and pretty.

In Euphoria, Alicia’s working with female director (and Swede) Lisa Langseth, who gave Vikander her big break in Pure. They followed up their collaboration with Hotel, and now this. Vikander and Langseth talked about their collaboration – go here to read. This is Vikander’s first time as a producer and she seemed to really enjoy the process.

Meanwhile, Alicia said words about wanting to start a family:

Alicia Vikander isn’t necessarily looking to start a family just yet, but the actress has an idea about how she’d want to raise any potential children in the future. “Any life is different. I try to just remember that,” Vikander, 28, told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, where she’s promoting the film Euphoria. “It’s really been the people surrounding me growing up — my family members but also my friends kind of formed who I am. I do believe a lot of that context and environment is part of creating who we are, not only nature. I would want to do that with a family one day too if that’s the case.”

No offense, but was she high when she gave that quote to EW? It’s just a weird way to sort of wispily talk about a nature/nurture conversation. I believe in nature and nurture too – our environment has as much influence on us as our genes. I guess Alicia feels the same way. She’s been talking about babies for a few months now – I wonder if she and Michael Fassbender are going to try for a baby in the next year.

