Kristin Cavallari: I ‘like to think’ I started the choker trend ‘in my Laguna days’

Kristin Cavallari has her hand in many pots at present. She is, as we know, mother to three kids aged one to five, a lifestyle author, a shoe designer and a jewelry designer. She is also a fashion innovator, according to Kristin. It is because of her ‘signature look’ that we are seeing chokers in every department store, presently – because Kristin believes she started that trend when she was wearing her black suede strap back on her days on Laguna Beach/Hills.

The choker necklace is really having a moment right now — but don’t forget, the simple black strap has been Kristin Cavallari’s signature look since 2004. 

“I like to think [I started the trend] in my Laguna days,” Cavallari, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly at the West Hollywood pop-up celebrating the Uncommon James Fall/Winter Collection. “I wore this black suede band essentially and never took it off and that’s cool now! Everything comes back around.”

Over a decade later, the Laguna Beach and Hills alum has dreamt up an elegant take on her high school wardrobe staple as the designer of her own jewelry brand, Uncommon James, which sells, among other items, dainty gold choker necklaces.

“I’m such a huge choker fan. I love that they’re such a hot trend. I love doing it in a more subtle, minimalistic way,” the Balancing in Heels author notes. Her favorite way to wear the look now: “I love layering.”

In fact, layering chokers is the perfect way to have your jewelry mimic your wardrobe as the colder months approach. “Fall is my favorite [season] because of layering!” shares Cavallari. “It’s all about layering for me… Boots, hats, scarves — the whole thing. I love it so much.”

Hello, Kristin? Cleopatra called, she’d like her credit please. I wanted to be generous to Kristin and say that she’s just talking about bringing it back around in the early aughts. But she sounds like she’s saying that the choker trend today is a throwback to what she started in 2004. Even if we ignore the amulets worn by the Sumerians, Mesopotamians and Egyptians or the famous pearl ‘B’ choker worn by Anne Boleyn because they’re a different style, the type of choker Kristin wore ‘back in the day’ has huge historical significance. French women in the late 1700s wore red ribbons around their necks to honor those who’d been guillotined. It was later adopted by ballet dancers and prostitutes. By Kristin’s logic, I’ll take credit for maternity clothes because I wore them a decade ago and since then, I’ve seen a bunch of pregnant women wearing them.

Speaking of saying stupid things, Kristin is in a bit of hot water for a rather insensitive comment she made the other day. Kristin’s husband, Jay Cutler, came out of ‘retirement’ when he got hired by the Miami Dolphins. Jay moved to Florida for the season but Kristin and the kids remained in Nashville since they had just gotten settled. In an interview, Kristin referred to herself as a ‘single parent’ for the next five months. Needless to say, it did not go over well. Again, I tried to be generous and say that it was just a very stupid joke but she later went on to say that, “it actually hasn’t been as hard as I thought it was going to be, being a single parent.” I really don’t need to go into how insensitive these comments are, especially since so many single moms have done it for me.

wenn31376178

wenn29658726

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images

 

38 Responses to “Kristin Cavallari: I ‘like to think’ I started the choker trend ‘in my Laguna days’”

  1. lisa says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:21 am

    and i started the coffee trend this morning

    you’re welcome

    Reply
  2. justcrimmles says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Cat hair and granola crumbs? That was all me.

    Reply
  3. Rachel says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Oh, Kristin. We know you don’t have the capacity to do any actual thinking.

    Reply
  4. detritus says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:27 am

    You can thank me for underpants. I’ve been wearing those things since kindergaarten. (Prior to that I was a nudist, you can thank me for that as well nudists).

    Reply
  5. KLO says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I remember the time for chokers was the 90s? How did she start anything?

    Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Didn’t she also start the oh so trendy anti-vaccination fad?

    Reply
  7. StormsMama says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:33 am

    😂😂 she’s such an idiot.
    I rarely insult someone’s intelligence bc part of knowledge and wisdom is knowing what you don’t know. The more you know the more humble (generally) one would be.
    Why she has any platform at this point is beyond me. What a spectacular moron

    Reply
  8. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:39 am

    My mother taught me to always say something nice about people, so… she’s really good at losing baby weight. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Glad she and her husband have left Chicago.

    Reply
  10. BobaFelty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Yeah, the only trend she help parents think they know more than doctors and stop vaccinating their kids.

    Reply
  11. Wren says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Chokers were all the rage with me and my friends in the 90s. By the aughts, they were so over. So, yeah. Bless her heart. I used to claim I’d invented flying unicorns, but then again I was 5.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Chokers have been around throughout the years and decades (and yes, millenia lol) . How preposterous she is.

    The time for chokers seems to be whenever we put one on.

    Reply
  13. magnoliarose says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I like to think I am the Queen of Magnoliaroseland but that pesky thing called reality sets in.

    Just so you know I am responsible for the ponytail. No more messy hair that was me. You’re welcome.

    Reply
  14. nicegirl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I like to think I invented post-its.

    Reply
  15. HK9 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:49 am

    People who actually start fashion trends don’t care if you know that they started them. They are usually on the next trend by then. Do you see Rhianna/Kate Moss etc saying ‘I started that”…no because they’re too busy being fabulous to care. Gawd…

    Reply
  16. Lukie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Um.
    I was a Bronx girl wearing chokers and Doc Martens at 13 after falling in love with Classic Rock, British Punk, Post Punk and British Pop music.
    She is 30.
    I am 45.
    She’s welcome 😉

    Reply
  17. Máiréad says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Yeah, you’re such an innovator, Krissie 🙄
    https://goo.gl/images/5HHttw (Gainsborough, 18th century)
    https://goo.gl/images/9qY4vx (Renoir, 19th century).

    Reply
  18. Kitten says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    LC 4-EVA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  19. Elizabeth says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    As someone whose entire clique worshipped at the altar of Laguna Beach in high school, I can confidently decree that Kristin was seriously one of the least fashionable girls on that show. There was of course LC and Lo, Taylor, heck even Casey. You were either an LC or a Kristin, and you did not want to be a Kristin.

    Reply
  20. Christina E Sersif says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Wasn’t she the Regina George of Laguna Beach? I’ve never liked her

    Reply
  21. Yup, Me says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    I started the accent nail trend and I’m also the inventor of gel polish. With the power of my imagination and wishful thinking. Everybody tap your nails on a hard surface to thank me.

    Reply
  22. kb says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    wtf, i’m 31 and i swear i wore a suede one in first grade with my little peasant dress for a thanksgiving play. there’s no way she started it. that stuff was in delia*s when i was growing up.

    Reply
  23. meh says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    OMG she looks so much like Tracy Anderson in that last photo, it’s crazy.

    Reply
  24. Kriz says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I’m so tired of this black and white world. A c section is lazy in her opinion. She feels like a single parent in HER opinion. We are bashing each other too quickly in search of an elusive congruency. Let’s all get comfortable holding our own opinions while tolerating others’. It’ll make for a more interesting world. Unless it’s about Trump 😜

    Reply
  25. EG says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Such a nasty, unintelligent, awful person. I suppose I can understand why she’s still famous, but…ugh. She is one of my love-to-hate celebrities. Just as vapid and narcissistic as they come.

    Reply

