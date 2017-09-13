Meghan Markle used the same makeup artist as Princess Diana for VF shoot

Remembering Princess Diana 🙏. It is twenty years today since the untimely death of #PrincesDiana I am so blessed to have spent so much time with this extraordinary lady who helped change the attitude to #HIV among other things. Her beauty and sincerity touched us all. #princess #marygreenwell #makeup#makeupartist #love #humanity Here The Princess is wearing a fabulous #versace dress photographed by #patrickdemarchelier styled by #annaharvey for #britishvogue 🌹
This ^^ is a rather lovely behind-the-scenes photo/Instagram from makeup artist Mary Greenwell. Greenwell has been a famous and beloved makeup artist for decades, often getting high-profile gigs to do the makeup for major editorials for Vogue, British Vogue, Vanity Fair and more. She’s done makeup for major celebrities, models and royalty. She did makeup for Princess Diana for some of Diana’s editorials with Mario Testino. Apparently, Greenwell also did makeup for Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair editorial.
Meghan Markle wanted minimal make-up and her lovely, natural freckles untouched for her recent magazine photoshoot — you know, the one where she casually announced that she and Prince Harry were in love, and we all swooned.
The Suits star shared her delight during her Vanity Fair interview that she would be working with photographer Peter Lindbergh because he “rarely retouches, and he believes in such little make-up.”
And now it’s been revealed that Markle’s make-up artist that day was none other than Mary Greenwell, one of the fashion world’s favorite beauticians who has worked with Princess Diana. She famously did Diana’s make-up for Vogue and Vanity Fair and has previously worked with iconic supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford. Greenwell posted the images of Markle’s VF shoot on Instagram and disclosed that she had “such a lovely day” working with the 36-year-old actress. “Beautiful Meghan Markel [sic] for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day.#marygreenwell #meghanmarkle#makeup#makeupartist,” Greenwell captioned the photos.
Is this creepy or no? I’ve gotten so used to Duchess Kate’s constant attempts to invoke Diana, I was actually taken aback for a moment at the idea that Meghan could be doing the same. My gut says that Meghan probably didn’t seek out Mary Greenwell. My gut says that the people at Vanity Fair put this together, knowing that Greenwell had worked with Diana on other VF shoots. My gut also says that Meghan isn’t going to be doing the same kind of creepy “homages” to Diana that Kate does, at least I hope not. Meghan is her own person, and quite honestly… Harry’s memories of his mother are completely different than William’s memories. You know what I mean? William WANTS Kate to invoke Diana visually and constantly. I doubt Harry will want Meg to do the same.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
I don’t think this Diana connection is a thing in this case. If I had my pick of any makeup artist, I’d scream for Mary Greenwell too. Her or Lisa Eldrige (who was Greenwell’s assistant).
Same! I’m so obsessed with watching Mary and Lisa on YouTube. Mary is so funny and fun to watch.
Love Mary and I think Meghan looks stunning here. Why can’t this woman come do my makeup every day lol?
I don’t either, she’s one of the best.
Yes!..if ever I we to become rich I would book either of those two ladies just to see myself improved!!..it would be wonderful..they are both so talented!
Mary Greenwell actually did a chat and tutorial about Princess Diana’s look not too long ago, for another celebrity make up artist called Lisa Eldridge. ^ Just if anyone is really interested in what kind of make up she liked…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-QAxZizSic
Hey did everyone get the message that Meghan has freckles?? Seriously though, what’s with all the recent mentions of them in the press about them.
They look more like moles, or beauty marks if you want to be fancy. Odd to mention so frequently, I agree.
She has both, for sure
This +1,000
Because she is SO NATURAL, you see.
They aren’t going to give this a rest for more than five minutes, are they? Sorry – this is getting ridiculous and looks more and more like a relentless PR campaign to keep this woman’s face in front of the world for as long as humanly possible. Lindbergh and Greenwell are clearly used by lots of people, as noted due to their fame and connections to VF and Vogue. The connection to Diana is incidental. My view that MM is milking her relationship for every last bit of PR and glamor that Suits would never have brought her that she can lay her hands on, despite hypocritical pleas for privacy and gushing pronouncements of “our time” is getting stronger with every passing day.
How is MM the one milking this? This same news came out when the original article was released. This site and others are the ones creating new articles each day based on that one VF piece.
Because people want to find something to criticize her for. All these articles are taking pieces of her VF interview and creating articles as though there is new info when there is not.
I totally agree. Feels like there is way too much coming out not to be strategic leaking from her camp. Even before the VF article, there was something out about her almost daily. And still do not get how she warranted a Vanity Fair cover, even if it was OK with PH and the palace; it’s not like she had Princess Grace’s level of fame/career. Curious what the sales of the issue turn out to be.
And have said it before, when the Middleton’s are “leaking” or doing self promotion it’s horribly crass and social climbing, but from Markle it’s the polar opposite tone and comments?
She gave one interview – theyve been pretty low key this whole summer…
One cover story, on one of the biggest magazines on the planet.
It doesn’t get more high profile than that, and given that on her own she doesn’t have the profile to get a blurb in VF, it’s hardly surprising people think it’s a bit thirsty.
One “formal” interview. There has been a LOT regularly coming out, from the Jamaica wedding trip, every detail about will she/won’t she w/ Pippa’s wedding, the trip to Africa, to all the “friends” talking about how amazing/smart/etc. she is.
Yea I’ve been giving her the benefit of the doubt but at this point there’s no denying a lot of these “leaks” are from her camp. There’s no getting around that now
Pft, most of those “leaks” are tabloids making stuff up. All the tabloid articles about Pippa’s wedding were pure fan fiction.
I don’t know why people are so naive about the fact tabloids lie and invent stories themselves.
I think the mags are trying to make her a thing as they are finally getting that Kate is not going to be the next Diana and they want to try again. My opinion.
A lot of the Diana comparisons people make with Kate are a stretch, IMO. If Meghan and Harry get married, people will start doing the same to her.
I totally agree Merritt. I don’t think if Kate wears a red evening gown she’s trying to channel Diana. Diana did thousands of appearances…of course she wore a red evening gown! Now if Kate cuts her hair in that little shag or Lady Di cut and highlights it…I’ll be singing a different tune.
I like Meghan but I agree with previous posters, it feels like there is a lot of concerted effort on her ( or her friends’) part to push her right now. I wish she’d back off with the sources chatter now til we get a ring.
She’s now met the queen. For sure they’re engaged.
IF that’s the case (US has been wrong before) ITA – they’re engaged and announcement is imminent.
Us article says she’s met the queen. MM PR out in full force now.
I saw that as well. An engagement announcement before or after Invictus Games?
After. I don’t see anything getting announced before Meghan is done filming Suits.
The Us article is quite detailed and includes a report of an engagement ring made from diamonds from one of his mother’s brooches and palace aides working busily to prepare the announcement and wedding plans, and comments from aides.
My primary interest is the ring, of course, but I have to say this level of detail and the screaming cover MEGHAN MEETS THE QUEEN! will really leave the media with egg all over its face if they aren’t engaged.
But on the face of it, I still say this is a done deal and much as I dislike all these people, I’m thrilled at the prospect of winning a bet finally. And of course the clothes and jewelry.
US Weekly is owned by National Enquirer; just because they have a lot of details doesn’t mean it’s true. They are now bottom of the barrel tabloid trash.
Far more likely to be coming from KP and Harry’s team.
I thought she was low maintenance and wearing only a little powder for the shoot?
That is not what low maintenance means.
In this case that is exactly what low maintenance means.
From the interview with her friend;
“She is actually very low maintenance. She appeared on the front cover of Vanity Fair without any mascara on and insisted there was no airbrushing of her freckles.”
99% of the “no makeup makeup” looks involve just as much, if not more, work than ‘regular’ makeup looks. My guess is she’s wearing some sort of very light weight foundation or BB/CC cream. She’s got mascara on, her brows done, I’d say her eyes/nose/face is sliiightly contoured in a natural way, and there’s a good deal of strategic highlighting done. Her lips either have a sheer color on, or some sort of nude lip pencil and highlighter.
My issue came the other day. The photos of Meghan are very pretty.
She is lovely and the clothes are to die for!
They used a wide range of European and Amerian designers, going by the info available online about the cover shoot.
Hope my news-stand has kept my copy…
This bit of info seems so inane in a way, and yet it is probably because we don’t have another royal to follow. Most don’t care what Charles does day-to-day and W&K do only a few appearances.
Had to chuckle the last couple days about Fergie, the DM is showing her with her ‘boy toy’ who is what, only 6 years younger in Italy? She is dressed badly of course.
William has done several solo events recently that don’t get covered here.
Her brows look really nice
I like the open mouth pic but don’t find her pretty at all in the closed mouth pic. To compare her to Kate I didn’t like Kate’s vogue shoot at all K is much prettier in any event or pap photos
I just really want to talk about the lackluster extensions.
“My gut says that Meghan probably didn’t seek out Mary Greenwell. My gut says that the people at Vanity Fair put this together, knowing that Greenwell had worked with Diana on other VF shoots. My gut also says that Meghan isn’t going to be doing the same kind of creepy “homages” to Diana that Kate does, at least I hope not. Meghan is her own person, and quite honestly… Harry’s memories of his mother are completely different than William’s memories. You know what I mean? William WANTS Kate to invoke Diana visually and constantly.”
A lot of projection going on here about the Cambridges but Meghan & Harry get the benefit of the doubt? Will&Harry and Kate&Meghan are looking more alike than different to me.
THIS!
@Jessica – Ta-da!!!!!!!!!!!! Bingo. As I dislike both of them, however, for me it getting to look like a boring game of table tennis.
Bring on the engagement and attendant press call, the ring, gowns, etc., that’s the entertaining part. The rumors and “sources close to” and comments by anonymous aides who know it’s as much as their jobs are worth to talk to Us or anyone else, is getting really old.
I would imagine for those sort of shoots or a lot they choose make up person photographer stylist.. unless possibly if you are Rhianna or Beyoncé you can choose. Possibly Pat McGrath as well.
Pat McGrath is fantastic! If she ever does a British Vogue cover, they may use Pat.
I love the way Mary did her make-up here too.
She is so unattractive.
I think she’s beautiful.
She is beautiful. ITA.
What amazes me if how she has the ability to look so different in almost every photo.
I bet Harry is never quite sure which Meghan he is going to see on any given day lol
Why in the world wouldn’t someone want to wear makeup for their cover-shoot?
If Kim Kardashian has ruined ‘make-up’, im gonna cut a bee.
Mary Greenwell is a goddess.
This photo of Diana…just wow. She is so timeless.
@HoustonGrl – er, not if you go back to those photos of her in a long swingy skirt and little polka dot ankle socks with low-heeled pumps . . . I’ll be well into dementia land before I forget the horror that swept over me when I saw THAT ensemble . . . she got a bit more more “timeless” as she matured, but she left the house in some howlers in the 1980s . . .
You know…you’re right about her 80s looks, not so timeless lol. But part of me loves them because they are so out there. Like when people paired white socks with white heels. And who can forget shoulder pads…
Wow. I see Williams face in hers in that top photo. Lovely.
People seem to ignore the fact that these magazines write articles over an Instagram picture…just yesterday I saw one about Liam Hemsworth because he posted a photo of himself and Miley. I think a lot of it the articles are just done for clicks, this included. I don’t think this is Meghan’s PR at work, I really don’t.
