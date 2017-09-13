Meghan Markle used the same makeup artist as Princess Diana for VF shoot

This ^^ is a rather lovely behind-the-scenes photo/Instagram from makeup artist Mary Greenwell. Greenwell has been a famous and beloved makeup artist for decades, often getting high-profile gigs to do the makeup for major editorials for Vogue, British Vogue, Vanity Fair and more. She’s done makeup for major celebrities, models and royalty. She did makeup for Princess Diana for some of Diana’s editorials with Mario Testino. Apparently, Greenwell also did makeup for Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair editorial.

Meghan Markle wanted minimal make-up and her lovely, natural freckles untouched for her recent magazine photoshoot — you know, the one where she casually announced that she and Prince Harry were in love, and we all swooned. The Suits star shared her delight during her Vanity Fair interview that she would be working with photographer Peter Lindbergh because he “rarely retouches, and he believes in such little make-up.” And now it’s been revealed that Markle’s make-up artist that day was none other than Mary Greenwell, one of the fashion world’s favorite beauticians who has worked with Princess Diana. She famously did Diana’s make-up for Vogue and Vanity Fair and has previously worked with iconic supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford. Greenwell posted the images of Markle’s VF shoot on Instagram and disclosed that she had “such a lovely day” working with the 36-year-old actress. “Beautiful Meghan Markel [sic] for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day.#marygreenwell #meghanmarkle#makeup#makeupartist,” Greenwell captioned the photos.

[From Cosmo]

Is this creepy or no? I’ve gotten so used to Duchess Kate’s constant attempts to invoke Diana, I was actually taken aback for a moment at the idea that Meghan could be doing the same. My gut says that Meghan probably didn’t seek out Mary Greenwell. My gut says that the people at Vanity Fair put this together, knowing that Greenwell had worked with Diana on other VF shoots. My gut also says that Meghan isn’t going to be doing the same kind of creepy “homages” to Diana that Kate does, at least I hope not. Meghan is her own person, and quite honestly… Harry’s memories of his mother are completely different than William’s memories. You know what I mean? William WANTS Kate to invoke Diana visually and constantly. I doubt Harry will want Meg to do the same.

Beautiful Meghan Markel for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day. #marygreenwell #meghanmarkle #makeup#makeupartist 🌹scroll for more A post shared by Mary Greenwell (@marygreenwell) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT