Meghan Markle used the same makeup artist as Princess Diana for VF shoot

This ^^ is a rather lovely behind-the-scenes photo/Instagram from makeup artist Mary Greenwell. Greenwell has been a famous and beloved makeup artist for decades, often getting high-profile gigs to do the makeup for major editorials for Vogue, British Vogue, Vanity Fair and more. She’s done makeup for major celebrities, models and royalty. She did makeup for Princess Diana for some of Diana’s editorials with Mario Testino. Apparently, Greenwell also did makeup for Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair editorial.

Meghan Markle wanted minimal make-up and her lovely, natural freckles untouched for her recent magazine photoshoot — you know, the one where she casually announced that she and Prince Harry were in love, and we all swooned.

The Suits star shared her delight during her Vanity Fair interview that she would be working with photographer Peter Lindbergh because he “rarely retouches, and he believes in such little make-up.”

And now it’s been revealed that Markle’s make-up artist that day was none other than Mary Greenwell, one of the fashion world’s favorite beauticians who has worked with Princess Diana. She famously did Diana’s make-up for Vogue and Vanity Fair and has previously worked with iconic supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford. Greenwell posted the images of Markle’s VF shoot on Instagram and disclosed that she had “such a lovely day” working with the 36-year-old actress. “Beautiful Meghan Markel [sic] for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day.#marygreenwell #meghanmarkle#makeup#makeupartist,” Greenwell captioned the photos.

Is this creepy or no? I’ve gotten so used to Duchess Kate’s constant attempts to invoke Diana, I was actually taken aback for a moment at the idea that Meghan could be doing the same. My gut says that Meghan probably didn’t seek out Mary Greenwell. My gut says that the people at Vanity Fair put this together, knowing that Greenwell had worked with Diana on other VF shoots. My gut also says that Meghan isn’t going to be doing the same kind of creepy “homages” to Diana that Kate does, at least I hope not. Meghan is her own person, and quite honestly… Harry’s memories of his mother are completely different than William’s memories. You know what I mean? William WANTS Kate to invoke Diana visually and constantly. I doubt Harry will want Meg to do the same.

56 Responses to “Meghan Markle used the same makeup artist as Princess Diana for VF shoot”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I don’t think this Diana connection is a thing in this case. If I had my pick of any makeup artist, I’d scream for Mary Greenwell too. Her or Lisa Eldrige (who was Greenwell’s assistant).

    Reply
  2. Harrierjet says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Mary Greenwell actually did a chat and tutorial about Princess Diana’s look not too long ago, for another celebrity make up artist called Lisa Eldridge. ^ Just if anyone is really interested in what kind of make up she liked…

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-QAxZizSic

    Reply
  3. Jen says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Hey did everyone get the message that Meghan has freckles?? Seriously though, what’s with all the recent mentions of them in the press about them.

    Reply
  4. seesittellsit says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    They aren’t going to give this a rest for more than five minutes, are they? Sorry – this is getting ridiculous and looks more and more like a relentless PR campaign to keep this woman’s face in front of the world for as long as humanly possible. Lindbergh and Greenwell are clearly used by lots of people, as noted due to their fame and connections to VF and Vogue. The connection to Diana is incidental. My view that MM is milking her relationship for every last bit of PR and glamor that Suits would never have brought her that she can lay her hands on, despite hypocritical pleas for privacy and gushing pronouncements of “our time” is getting stronger with every passing day.

    Reply
  5. Merritt says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:35 am

    A lot of the Diana comparisons people make with Kate are a stretch, IMO. If Meghan and Harry get married, people will start doing the same to her.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      September 13, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I totally agree Merritt. I don’t think if Kate wears a red evening gown she’s trying to channel Diana. Diana did thousands of appearances…of course she wore a red evening gown! Now if Kate cuts her hair in that little shag or Lady Di cut and highlights it…I’ll be singing a different tune.

      I like Meghan but I agree with previous posters, it feels like there is a lot of concerted effort on her ( or her friends’) part to push her right now. I wish she’d back off with the sources chatter now til we get a ring.

      Reply
  6. tracking says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

    She’s now met the queen. For sure they’re engaged.

    Reply
  7. Idky says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Us article says she’s met the queen. MM PR out in full force now.

    Reply
  8. Suze says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I thought she was low maintenance and wearing only a little powder for the shoot?

    Reply
  9. Megan says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:12 am

    My issue came the other day. The photos of Meghan are very pretty.

    Reply
  10. Sharon Lea says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:17 am

    This bit of info seems so inane in a way, and yet it is probably because we don’t have another royal to follow. Most don’t care what Charles does day-to-day and W&K do only a few appearances.

    Had to chuckle the last couple days about Fergie, the DM is showing her with her ‘boy toy’ who is what, only 6 years younger in Italy? She is dressed badly of course.

    Reply
  11. Fiorucci says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Her brows look really nice
    I like the open mouth pic but don’t find her pretty at all in the closed mouth pic. To compare her to Kate I didn’t like Kate’s vogue shoot at all K is much prettier in any event or pap photos

    Reply
  12. Enough Already says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I just really want to talk about the lackluster extensions.

    Reply
  13. Jessica says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:31 am

    “My gut says that Meghan probably didn’t seek out Mary Greenwell. My gut says that the people at Vanity Fair put this together, knowing that Greenwell had worked with Diana on other VF shoots. My gut also says that Meghan isn’t going to be doing the same kind of creepy “homages” to Diana that Kate does, at least I hope not. Meghan is her own person, and quite honestly… Harry’s memories of his mother are completely different than William’s memories. You know what I mean? William WANTS Kate to invoke Diana visually and constantly.”

    A lot of projection going on here about the Cambridges but Meghan & Harry get the benefit of the doubt? Will&Harry and Kate&Meghan are looking more alike than different to me.

    Reply
  14. AG-UK says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I would imagine for those sort of shoots or a lot they choose make up person photographer stylist.. unless possibly if you are Rhianna or Beyoncé you can choose. Possibly Pat McGrath as well.

    Reply
  15. Twinkle says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:18 am

    She is so unattractive.

    Reply
  16. stinky says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Why in the world wouldn’t someone want to wear makeup for their cover-shoot?
    If Kim Kardashian has ruined ‘make-up’, im gonna cut a bee.

    Reply
  17. Deana says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Mary Greenwell is a goddess.

    Reply
  18. HoustonGrl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    This photo of Diana…just wow. She is so timeless.

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      September 13, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      @HoustonGrl – er, not if you go back to those photos of her in a long swingy skirt and little polka dot ankle socks with low-heeled pumps . . . I’ll be well into dementia land before I forget the horror that swept over me when I saw THAT ensemble . . . she got a bit more more “timeless” as she matured, but she left the house in some howlers in the 1980s . . .

      Reply
  19. island_girl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Wow. I see Williams face in hers in that top photo. Lovely.

    Reply
  20. mar_time says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    People seem to ignore the fact that these magazines write articles over an Instagram picture…just yesterday I saw one about Liam Hemsworth because he posted a photo of himself and Miley. I think a lot of it the articles are just done for clicks, this included. I don’t think this is Meghan’s PR at work, I really don’t.

    Reply

