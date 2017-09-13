Hillary Clinton’s book is full of ‘false & reckless attacks,’ Sarah Sanders claims

Embed from Getty Images

Hillary Clinton’s book, What Happened, was released on Tuesday. Many reporters and media outlets had already gotten advanced copies of the book, but that didn’t stop all of New York and Washington media from stopping what they were doing to write “thinkpieces” on what Hillary wrote about and who she burned and who she blamed. Hillary’s slams are pretty good – the Jason Chaffetz one is particularly cold – but there’s this weird subplot happening around the coverage of the book. The subplot is that media figures are going crazy about how Hillary is “blaming” various people for the election loss. It’s pretty clear that Hillary owns her loss and freely admits she coulda, woulda, shoulda done things differently. But it’s also pretty clear that Hillary blames a lot of other people – Russia, James Comey, white people – for the loss. AS SHE SHOULD. That’s all I have to say, really: how many times are we going to make Hillary flog herself publicly before we say “okay, but who else made this happen?”

Anyway, brave White House reporters asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders what Donny Bigly thinks about Hillary’s book. Enjoy.

A White House spokeswoman came out swinging against Hillary Clinton’s new memoir. Speaking at the daily press briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Clinton’s book What Happened included “false and reckless attacks,” although she did not give further detail. “I think it’s sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is now going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks,” she said. Clinton’s memoir was released on Tuesday and is already a bestseller on Amazon. Describing her shocking loss to Donald Trump, the book is filled with several shots at the President and her fear about the country’s future under his direction. “I had known Donald Trump for years but had never imagined he’d be standing on the steps of the Capitol taking the oath of office as President of the United States,” she writes in the first chapter. “He was a fixture of the New York scene when I was a Senator … only more flamboyant and self promoting.” She also described him as a “creep” who made her skin crawl when they were onstage together during the second debate. Overall, the word “Trump” is mentioned 536 in the times in the book. But, despite his prominent placement in the memoir, Sanders says she isn’t sure the President will read it. “I think he’s pretty well versed on what happened,” she said. “And I think it’s pretty clear to all of America.”

“I think he’s pretty well versed on what happened.” Not as well-versed as Vladimir Putin, but still. Trump knows the gist of it, which is why he fired James Comey. “I think it’s pretty clear to all of America.” If Trump’s plummeting approval rates are any indication, then yes, it’s becoming pretty clear. As for whether Trump will read it… of course not. The man doesn’t read. He’s not even capable of reading one-page briefing papers.

