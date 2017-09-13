Hillary Clinton’s book is full of ‘false & reckless attacks,’ Sarah Sanders claims

Hillary Clinton’s book, What Happened, was released on Tuesday. Many reporters and media outlets had already gotten advanced copies of the book, but that didn’t stop all of New York and Washington media from stopping what they were doing to write “thinkpieces” on what Hillary wrote about and who she burned and who she blamed. Hillary’s slams are pretty good – the Jason Chaffetz one is particularly cold – but there’s this weird subplot happening around the coverage of the book. The subplot is that media figures are going crazy about how Hillary is “blaming” various people for the election loss. It’s pretty clear that Hillary owns her loss and freely admits she coulda, woulda, shoulda done things differently. But it’s also pretty clear that Hillary blames a lot of other people – Russia, James Comey, white people – for the loss. AS SHE SHOULD. That’s all I have to say, really: how many times are we going to make Hillary flog herself publicly before we say “okay, but who else made this happen?”
Anyway, brave White House reporters asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders what Donny Bigly thinks about Hillary’s book. Enjoy.
A White House spokeswoman came out swinging against Hillary Clinton’s new memoir. Speaking at the daily press briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Clinton’s book What Happened included “false and reckless attacks,” although she did not give further detail.
“I think it’s sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is now going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks,” she said. Clinton’s memoir was released on Tuesday and is already a bestseller on Amazon. Describing her shocking loss to Donald Trump, the book is filled with several shots at the President and her fear about the country’s future under his direction.
“I had known Donald Trump for years but had never imagined he’d be standing on the steps of the Capitol taking the oath of office as President of the United States,” she writes in the first chapter. “He was a fixture of the New York scene when I was a Senator … only more flamboyant and self promoting.” She also described him as a “creep” who made her skin crawl when they were onstage together during the second debate.
Overall, the word “Trump” is mentioned 536 in the times in the book. But, despite his prominent placement in the memoir, Sanders says she isn’t sure the President will read it.
“I think he’s pretty well versed on what happened,” she said. “And I think it’s pretty clear to all of America.”
“I think he’s pretty well versed on what happened.” Not as well-versed as Vladimir Putin, but still. Trump knows the gist of it, which is why he fired James Comey. “I think it’s pretty clear to all of America.” If Trump’s plummeting approval rates are any indication, then yes, it’s becoming pretty clear. As for whether Trump will read it… of course not. The man doesn’t read. He’s not even capable of reading one-page briefing papers.
Also, good God what was Sarah Sanders wearing to the briefing?!?!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Sure Jan. We know trump can’t read so stfu.
Anyway I saw some of the quotes floating around and I wanted to scream. The idea that (white) people elected this idiot instead of her will always make me loathe a good chunk of America. There are some portions that are just devastating. I’ll pick up the book today but yea gut wrenching
It still stuns me to read the words “President Trump.” And like Stephen King said, the news is real and the President is fake.
I only refer to the a$$hole as “45.”
And for those who didn’t vote, shame on you.
Out of 7 siblings in my family, only 3 of us voted. One sister’s excuse? “We don’t want to be called for jury duty.” So her husband, 4 kids, 3 spouses, and lord knows how many in-laws, used the same excuse. WTH? I swear I’m going to shame those f*%kers into it, next time.
(BTW: I was called for jury duty in May 2016. I couldn’t sit on the jury because I had used the plaintiff’s attorney for an eviction of a Tenant and I had worked with the defendant in an office. Small world. Otherwise, I would have been perfect for that case. And, don’t tell VC Superior Court, but I didn’t hate the day I spent there.)
@FuefinaWG: Regarding your sister’s jury duty excuse for not registering to vote/voting, I’m going to presume she doesn’t realize that potential jurors are also complied from state id and driver’s license renewals. So is she intending not to drive as well? (yes, I’m being snarky).
I want to read it. I just can’t yet.
Trump read? What a laugh. He has the attention span of a goldfish, so likely couldn’t get through a paragraph without going, “Ooooh, mmmm, chocolate cake…” His people probably serve him a double scoop whenever they need to distract him. I’m not even American and can’t believe the “president trump” tag, either. God, it pained me to type that, even denying him the capital letters. Stephen King nailed it in less than ten words.
Word. They’ve already admitted to dumbing down his briefings to bullet points, so who exactly thought he would actually read an entire book???
@Rachel
Maybe we just discovered what Ivanka’s job is—- translating anything official into infantile gobbledegook her demented father will understand.
Rachel, in addition to dumbing them down, they also put Trump’s name in the briefings repeatedly for no reason…to encourage him to keep reading. It is f*cking terrifying when staff have to manipulate the president into DOING HIS JOB.
I’m reading it now, no “false or reckless attacks” detected. That accusation is rich coming from SHS considering that false and reckless attacks are Trump’s MO. And it’s funny that anyone would ask if he would read it. I thought anything longer than a single page powerpoint slide was too much for him. Not surprised at their defensiveness, though. Sigh.
He’s just lazily hearing snippets cable news shows are mentioning. I doubt anyone around him is willing to actually read and give him his half-page summary of points.
I wish someone would give him a fake list, such as: She says you’re broke as a joke; your hands are even smaller in person, etc.
“Your mouth moves like an anus…”
What did you think of her interview on Pod Save, Esmom?
Hi Kitten, I thought it was fairly satisfying, although you could tell that afterwards the guys weren’t entirely sure how they felt about the whole thing. They asked thoughtful and tough questions and I felt like it was an interesting mix of raw and rehearsed on her behalf. I felt like she didn’t always answer them directly but also brought up good points. She really brought home to me how much Bernie’s campaign undercut the Dems’ message and undermined her efforts to convey that she would build on what Obama had achieved.
She also nailed something important that has always nagged me about the campaign — that she always expected that Trump would be taken to task on his sh^tty proposals and lack of substance but that he never was. That moment of reckoning in a campaign that he shockingly never had to face that. He still hasn’t had to face it and it’s fuc^ing insane!
She also left me feeling newly discouraged about the imbalance that exists between the right and the left in terms of money and media and messaging. I felt like she has a good handle of what happened but didn’t offer anything really substantive about how to dig out of this hole that the Dems are sort of stuck in.
I think there’s even more to unpack from the pod but I’ve already taken up too much space with my blathering. What did you think?
You echo most of my feelings about the interview as well.
I got a bit uncomfortable and cringe-y with her talk about Bernie not because she wasn’t right, but because I worry about the continual infighting and division among Progressives and what that will mean for the 2018 mid-terms. This is my problem and not hers–she has nothing to lose at this point from speaking as frankly as possible about what happened from her vantage point as she won’t be running for POTUS again. And I know she was asked about it, I just thought she lingered a bit too long on the subject and got a tad hung up on the Bernie talk.
And while I understood what she meant in terms of not undercutting Obama, she’s not the first politician who’s had to navigate through the delicate balance of “selling” her political platform to the public while avoiding slamming members of her own party. Still, she was very correct in that Sanders never had to deal with that and conveniently got to play both sides.
“She also nailed something important that has always nagged me about the campaign — that she always expected that Trump would be taken to task on his sh^tty proposals and lack of substance but that he never was. That moment of reckoning in a campaign that he shockingly never had to face that. He still hasn’t had to face it and it’s fuc^ing insane!”
THIS was my favorite part of the interview. We were all Hillary in those moments during the debates–every single one of us–wondering when the HELL is Trump going to be held accountable, WHEN. THE. HELL. would everyone see this con man for what he is, and when the HELL is the press going to start asking him really questions that force him to provide REAL answers and solutions.
It still blows my mind when I look back at it.
I also think the guys didn’t quite know what to think. Wish I could have a beer with those guys and pick their brains. I think Lovett in particular had a difficult job because he’s been such a strong and consistent voice advocating for change in the Dem party AND he worked for HRC for 3 years so…difficult place for him to be in.
I think he asked great questions, though.
Overall, I thought Hillary was really intelligent, insightful, and articulate. Very likable, really, even in some of her more “stiff” moments.
I have this downloaded for the gym tonight. It sounds really interesting!
Kitten, ITA about the Bernie stuff. She’s not wrong but she’s probably not helping things, either. If you’ve read the FB comments about the pod you’ll see people are zeroing on that, sigh.
I have always found her warm, funny and likable. Even in the rare moments over the decades when she’s seemed stiff and/or arrogant, I can’t fault her. She has had to be tough as hell to be able to accomplish all that she has. I think she’s handled everything that’s been unleashed upon her with uncommon grace and humility.
Apparently the Pod guys are going to talk about the interview today, should be interesting. Cheers!
Since everything that comes out of SHS’s mouth is opposite world, I’ll take that as an admission from the White House that everything in Hillary’s book is accurate and true.
The irony of that statement by a feckless and soulless individual who peddles false and reckless stories on behalf of an unhinged administration.
Of course Trump isn’t going to read it. He is so allergic to the truth he would be dead from anaphylaxis by page 10.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
awesome!
I’m not convinced Trump knows how to read.
Well, not if words are made up of more than two syllables. Fake. News. Sad. Lock. Her. Up. See? One syllable.
If Sarah Huckabee Pants On Fire Sanders says it’s “false”, then it logically must be true.
Sarah Suckabee Slanders oughta be very familiar with ‘false and reckless’ attacks. I don’t know how she doesn’t choke to death parroting the trump line. Total lack of conscience, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And there is plenty of blame to go around, let’s not pretend otherwise. And let’s not forget who gets the biggest chunk. The d*cks who voted for Orange Führer. THEY deserve the bulk of it. At least Hillary worked her ass off. What did they do? Ticked a racist box on election day.
Hillary ran the most negative campaign in history?!?
Crooked Hillary
Lyin’ Ted Cruz
Little Marc Rubio
Sad Jeb Bush
Lock her up
Cruz Sr and JFK
Grab em by the pussy
No puppet, you’re the puppet
Mexican rapists
Mexico will build the wall ’cause I said so
Bad Hombres
Bleached emails
And I can go on.
I sadly agree with Hillary on the point she made about her campaign not being angry enough (which is the exact opposite of what Fox News and Trumpsters want to believe). I don’t remember Obama’s being angry either but I think it helped him some in that he was a better speaker and of course a man who hadn’t been trashed the past 30+ years by the right wing.
Obama could NOT be angry…because he was a black man. He had to be the most even tempered candidate ever because of double standards. I still don’t know how he managed to be get through it all.
Hillary could not be seen to be too angry or too passionate for similar reasons. It’s appallingly easy to imagine what labels she’d been saddled with if she had – shrill, unbalanced, harpy, too sensitive, unfit to lead, etc. etc.
@Tiffany and jetlagged: yes I agree with you both. It seems only white men (particularly old conservative white men) can be angry and passionate and not have it hurt their reputation and chances. Its truly depressing in 2017.
It seems like Democrats also have to be perfect nearly 24/7 or they face the wrath of the media (Case in point: Howard Dean in 2004), but Republicans can be caught on tape talking about groping women (Dump), liking porn tweets (Biblethumper Cruz), caught up in extramarital affairs while their wife is sick (Gingrich) and yet their voters will sweep it under the rug. I don’t know if its b/c Democrats and Liberals have higher standards and don’t mind crossing a party line if they don’t like the candidate. Whereas a lot of Republicans will continue to vote Republican even if their candidate shoots someone on 5th avenue. Either way its very difficult being a liberal in 2017. If we vote for old establishment we aren’t progressive enough, if we vote third party we waste a vote and Dump is elected.
Agreed, Angela. The amazing thing is that Democrats don’t hold themselves up to be the party of morality the way conservatives do. It is amazing and depressing the things that people will excuse when it comes from a Republican candidate.
My initial comment got deleted, probably because I didn’t have quotes around what Trump said about her that I think made a huge dent in her support: “nasty woman” and “Hillary believes that babies can be ripped out of their mother’s wombs at 9 months.” People are still quoting that stuff today.
Donald Jr is running with that one today. He’s raging against Planned Parenthood.
DOnny boy should stfu since he’s in trouble with the government.
Don’t forget Low Energy Jeb
Loved her smackdown of Princess Nagini:
Hillary Clinton Torches The ‘Lip Service’ Of Ivanka Trump
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/hillary-clinton-ivanka-trump-lip-service_us_59b89ba3e4b086432b027298
Of course trump won’t read the book. It’s 512 pages long. trump is incapable of comprehending a paragraph that is 512 words long.
I watched her Monday press event, when she clearly became ruffled by a couple of mentions of Bannon. She abruptly left the podium while making a snide remark (reporters were not asking questions other than Steve B – which wasn’t true).
Precious Hope officially got the comm director job yesterday, so Sarah’s sniveling and bullying apparently hasn’t been enough to get promoted by Bigly. Sad!
I can’t help but feel like Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the Tiffany to Precious Hope’s Ivanka.
Poor Sarah..always a bridesmaid, never a bride.
*sobs*
‘Ivanka/Tiffany’ is the new Mary/Rhoda! LOL
Sarah: “But *I’m* the Ivanka!”
SHS isn’t a “10″ so she was screwed from the start. I would normally feel sympathy that someone else was chosen based on nothing but looks, but SHS is such a piece of work I really don’t care when she finally disappears.
Forget not a 10! If SHS wasn’t so awful, I would feel terrible for her because she really looks like her father in a wig. She doesn’t even look like a younger version of her father in a wig. She looks like an older man in a wig. It’s almost sad – but it really isn’t because she’s terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also laugh at anyone who thinks Hope Hicks got Scaramucci’s joke of a job b/c she was “well qualified”. We all know why she was appointed and none of it has to do with actual intellectual and job related abilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those regional applications of rose rouge are really not flattering.
Her belligerent glare is also not flattering.
The mattress ticking dress with the bandolero styling …
She’s just so rigid and rude, which makes anyone less attractive in my book. Even Spicey could provide a seemingly genuine smile and laugh on occasion.
Someone helped her look more softened during one or two pressers when Mooch was around. I’d like to know what kind of favors we’re involved to get daddy Mike’s girl this job.
As I’ve said all along Suckabee is the antithesis of a Trump girl. He likes them slim young and pretty. Suckabee is a minivan mom at best. I’m going to refrain from describing what the worse is.
The media frankly do not want to own up to their role in ushering in the mad orange man as president of the united states, it is easier for them to blame Hillary. I get so irate when people say this is not the time for her book, if not now, when?
Nobody said a peep when Sanders wrote his book, every dick, tom and harry can write a book about the election but the woman that lived it can’t because its too soon. It is amazing how this accomplished woman is treated by the media and yet they pussyfoot around trump.
Yep just like a hurricane is not a time to discuss climate change and a school shooting isnt a time to discuss gun control. This country is a piece of work.
I will never forgive people who “hate” Hillary and can’t explain why or at best say “she is unlikable”. (Again with no real evidence)
That is absolutely the DUMBEST reason to not vote for a president. How does “unlikable” fit into presidential criteria? It’s a wholly subjective term FFS!
And Hillary IS likable–maybe not as charismatic/funny/charming as Obama but very few people are. Also, HRC has been in politics forever and I’m sure she’s learned to conform to the strict behavioral requirements that are imposed upon female politicians. There’s not a lot of room for women to be anything short of serious and professional at all times.
you know what is sad? that these chinless thumb people (the entire huckabee family) are ever allowed to use a microphone to speak to anyone let alone with positions of authority and a national audience
.
When she ‘s not in her husky voiced, jokesy mode, SHS always looks so angry and ready to run screaming from the podium, just like Spicer. They lie for their great overlord but it leaves a bad taste in their mouths.
She looks scary angry. I recognize that look. I wonder who’s getting the brunt of it, the kids, the family dog, hubby, mother? That anger is going somewhere.
I’ve wondered the same about how she behaves at home. There is bitterness at the core, and it shows.
She even looks and sounds angry when she reads those kids’ (aka Suckabee spawn) letters praising the orange one.
Aw, bless. Sarah Suckerbee is so dedicated to her job she didn’t even stop to dress, but came in her pyjamas.
It’s a memoir, so HRC can say what she wants, and trump’s twats have no business questioning her thoughts and feelings. And by the way, HRC has every right to be deeply concerned about America’s future.
I’m on the ther side of the world, and Donny Bigly makes my skin crawl, too.
I loved this bit from the link to The Cut: “To be fair, it really could’ve been Reince – in Trump’s White House, everyone looks eerily similar.”
Since when is she interested in the truth. She spews lies all day long.
One troll commented on Kate Bolduan’s show (NOT even going to look up his name though I’ve seen him before) commented that Hillary blamed everyone BUT herself. Question from Miss Bolduan “Have you read the book?”
Turns out the douche has only read the excerpts that were made available during the promo.
Marketing 101. Of course the released pieces have to garner some sort of attention.
You must read the entire book before deciding that she takes NO responsibility.
I am all for her pointing the finger at those who “helped” her fail.
Also, I remember a late night show host (can’t remember if it was Seth, Steven or Trevor) who once said Obama didn’t owe anyone anything after he was criticized for not speaking out in the first days of Trump’s nightmare presidency. He was enjoying a well deserved vacation.
I think this also applies to Hillary and her book. To the people who argue that she should not, etc…
She can do WHATEVER SHE WANTS. She has more than earned the right to tell her side of the story.
Tough for those who don’t want to hear it.
Just like she earned the right to NOT hold her husband’s hand when that tough moment happened when she realized that she paid for his past misdeeds.
Enough trying to quiet her down because it’s not PC!
Let her speak HER truth!
She takes responsibility in the very first pages! People don’t even have to read far to get that. They don’t want to hear it because it doesn’t fit the right wing narrative about HRC. Of course she talks about the many factors that contorted to the election result. I don’t see it as blaming, it’s analyzing and just trying to make sense of it all.
YES. Preach, Mel.
On DEADLINE: WHITEHOUSE yesterday with Nicole Wallace, I watched one of the best discussions of HRC’s struggles with our culture’s misogyny. The panel included 2 Republican women, one Democrat, and a journalist whose politics I do not know. They outlined perfectly the attitudes that plagued HRC’s candidacy. We can talk strategy [ where she did or did not visit], but we also need more open discussions of these attitudes. NO ONE in America readily admits to sexism, racism, or homophobia, yet we see their manifestations all around us.
who read this book for SHS? she is as not bright as i would expect someone to be in this WH
I’m like many of you – dreading reliving it. Election night pushed me into a deeper depression & I’m having problems digging myself out. Change does not happen overnight, but I was really hopeful we wouldn’t take a backwards leap of 60 years or so. 😢
Okay, put on big girl underwear & just buy the damn book now. I’m doing it. I heard she has humor in it – that always helps.
I bought the book today. But that doesn’t mean I have to read it yet. Like you, my depression has taken a real hit from this. So I will balance my need to show HRC support by making her book the raging bestseller it deserves to be with my need to keep functioning on a daily basis.
Everyone who voted for Trump, or third party, wants Hillary to blame herself cause it alleviates their culpability. This is why Trump supporters keep bringing her up. They have blame her for the bad choice they made.
Truth:
HRC was most qualified candidate.. even over Bernie.
HRC was least corrupt and most principled candidate…even over Bernie.
HRC ran the least negative campaign…even over Bernie.
HRC understood the plight of women, working class, and minorities best… even over Bernie.
HRC being too prepared was a bullshit insult.
HRC not visiting certain states was a bullshit reason not to vote for her.
HRC got the most negative media coverage.
HRC giving speeches and her emails were NBD.
HRC had the most stamina of the candidates.
HRC would’ve been president if not for Russia, the media, Bernie, Trump, the GOP, and the antiquated electoral college…. and she still won the popular vote.
*enthusiastic clapping*
I feel so depressed reading this because its so true.
“Everyone who voted for Trump, or third party, wants Hillary to blame herself cause it alleviates their culpability.”
I don’t see how it is at all useful to keep making the same erroneous generalizations, or to continually lump Bernie/third party supporters into the same sweeping category as Trump supporters.
I did not vote for Trump.
I did not believe in or support Hillary Clinton.
Facts: even if you consider the matter solely by the state in which I voted, I can say with 100% certainty that my vote did NOT cause Hillary Clinton to lose. Because of our current system, it COULDN’T have. Nor did any third party vote. Votes for Trump, however – along with people who didn’t bother to vote, or sat it out in protest – DID cause her to lose my state.
I feel no culpability to “relieve.”
And you left out all those people – in every state – who chose not to vote at all ; they were, actually, a MAJOR factor in this past election.
I honestly don’t care, really, whether Hillary Clinton wants to blame herself or not; I never expected her to. I do not drag Hillary Clinton into every discussion about Bernie or Bernie’s loss; but a lot of people seem to drag Bernie into almost every discussion about Hillary. Sometimes, it even reminds me of the weird obsession Trump & his supporters still seem to nurse in grudges against Hillary.
What I do care about and earnestly hope for is a national acknowledgement that the antiquated electoral college does not serve or represent the majority of the people in this country – coupled with effective legislation to establish a better solution. And no matter what Hillary Clinton herself may or may not have learned through this experience, I sincerely hope that Dems and progressives at large have learned enough to do much, much better in future.
@returningvisitor
1. You are right about non voters. I should not have left them out.
2. The electoral college certainly has to go but that isn’t the issue.
3. The issue is Trumpsters, third party voters, AND NON VOTERS all did the same thing: refused to vote for the best candidate.
4. This is unacceptable, even if the system negates the impact (which it didn’t in all states).
5. You should feel culpable. You abdicated your duty as a citizen with your irresponsible vote.
6. You are lucky you did no real damage.
7. This is truth, not generalization.
8. You may not care if HRC takes blame but are still excusing Yourself by Saying she was a bad choice. Which she wasn’t.
9. Stop. Just stop.
maYbe it would help to know which state you voted in, because your post and defense makes no sense to me. I must be missing something.
“I did not vote for Trump.
I did not believe in or support Hillary Clinton.”
why are you even equating the 2? you are culpable, right there, in your opening salvo. Unless you were living under a rock, you knew how high the stakes were for this election yet refused to help everyone else that would, and now is, suffering under his administration. You are indeed culpable.
this is where you lost me, so please clarify:
” I can say with 100% certainty that my vote did NOT cause Hillary Clinton to lose. Because of our current system, it COULDN’T have. Nor did any third party vote. Votes for Trump, however – along with people who didn’t bother to vote, or sat it out in protest – DID cause her to lose my state.”
any vote NOT for Hillary meant a margin for trump to win, which he did. If you voted 3rd party, which it sounds like you did (clarify if you did not), then you took a vote from Hillary. How could that not have made a difference? Because your state was red anyway? so what? you still are culpable in that you did not stand up for stopping trump, even in the face of defeat (because of your state). That’s cowardly. That’s complicit. That’s being culpable.
“my vote did NOT cause Hillary Clinton to lose…Nor did any third party vote.”
That is not factual. 3rd party votes (specifically Stein votes) in 3 crucial states were greater than Trump’s margin of victory. So, YES, 3rd party votes DID cause Trump to win.
Additionally, if your vote didn’t matter in your state but you were on social media regularly bashing Hillary in front of your purple state friends, that also had an impact. Toxic rhetoric isn’t confined to the state where you live.
It’s just unbelievable to me that people are making it seem like she’s the first presidential candidate to pen an autobiography as well as the first presidential candidate to discuss losing the election. Did Mitt Romney. Al Gore, John McCain etc say flat-out “I lost because I totally f*cked up. Only I am to blame for what happened.” ???
Then people will say that she brought this upon herself and that sexism isn’t to blame for the different standard that we hold Clinton to.
She was the first female presidential candidate for a major political party in the United States. She has every right to write her story for that reason alone.
Exactly. It was a major and traumatic event for her–like it was for most of the country–and it’s clear that the book was a catharsis for her; a way for her to fully examine and process what happened.
Good for her.
Yes, I have been thinking about this so much. History tends to be written by MEN. I don’t question her for wanting to put out her own version of HER story, or for wanting to get it out their quickly before someone else’s version of the story dominates the narrative.
Fantastic point, Tiffany, and one that I hadn’t thought of.
I heard her interview on Pod Save America and I was so glad to hear her finally say flat out how much damage Bernie did. Not that he cares, but I’ll never forgive him and his bros.
What exactly should HRC blame herself for? Getting paid for private citizen speeches when she had no campaign plans? Emailing requests for printing and recipes? Having a highly rated foundation that helped fight AIDS? Or managing to get international money for it? Being SecState when Republican budget cuts for Embassy security lead to Bengazi? Selling uranium that was impossible for her to sell? Not stopping Obama from giving Iran back it’s own frozen assets?
Or maybe HRC should blame herself for not reaching the working class, even though data shows folks with economic worry voted for her? Even in Wisconsin and Michigan. Maybe she should blame herself for not visiting states like WI and MI even though data pretty much shows the folks who didn’t vote for her in those states wouldn’t have anyway?
I think she should blame herself for beating Bernie, and correctly calling out Trump’s misogyny, lies, racism, corruption, and white supremacist/Russia ties. That was inexcusable.
Smh, when folks say HRC needs to take the blame, they really mean she needs to take the blame for being a woman. One capable of playing a man’s game. Shame on her, right?
I am going to see her for her book tour, Hillary Live, in PDX on 12/12/17. I am thrilled with excitement!
Why do those reporters continue to attend Sarah’s press briefings? Every word out of her mouth is a lie. She lies about the smallest things. When they ask a question that she can’t justify, she lies and claims that she can’t answer their question because she hasn’t spoken to the King of Lies and Fake News about it yet. She was really putting out the lies yesterday on Comey and Hillary. Can’t Mueller go after Sarah for the lies she told about Comey yesterday? She said that he lied to Congress, leaked classified information(by leaking his memos), should be prosecuted, and that the King of Lies and Fake News was vindicated.
The King of Lies and Fake News spewed hatred and division during his campaign, and Sarah claimed that it was Hillary who ran the most negative campaign ever? At some point the reporters need to stand up and stop letting Sarah get with her outrageous lies. What is running through their minds as she lies? She doesn’t even care that they know that she is lying. Sarah is just as bad as Kellyanne.
Months ago, TV commentators were saying that everyone directly in the King’s orbit would need to lawyer up. She may think she’s being clever by saying she hasn’t talked with him, but that’s not believable.
The things she’s saying NEED to be recorded/broadcast, so I’m glad reporters are willing to endure this rude ruse and let her keep digging a hole.
SHS looks like a dude in drag.
I’m sorry ok. I had to get that out.
Oh he’ll read it. With his name in yellow highlighter and fruit roll ups as page bookmarks. Gloating the entire time he got so many mentions, more mentions than anyone ever in the history of mentionings.
Afraid you’re right. He will see it as winning.
Hillary looks wonderful! The best revenge is a life well lived! Go Hill
What the heck is SHS wearing? Is she dressed up as a railroad crossing? I’m weary of her nearly permanent arched brow expression too.
We all know Trump can barely read.
She is absolutely the Tiffany to Hope’s Ivanka – great analogy!
Keep speaking out Hillary and, by the way, you look great!
She was wearing business casual BDSM.
Suckabee continues to suck. Negative campaign was run by her boss (“Lock her up”). Not surprising they are still changing the narrative. Oh well guess what, Congress found their spine and they are passing all these laws denouncing his crap (no civil seizures, resolution denouncing the white supremacist hicks that voted for him)
Now we can add another person to Sarah Huckabee’s attacks. She is now saying that ESPN should fire Jemele Hill. This coming after she said yesterday that Comey should be prosecuted. Mueller needs to start questioning Sarah.
I don’t understand why the press reporters continue to sit through her briefings. Every word out of her mouth is a lie.
