Kate Hudson names the ‘laziest thing’ she’s ever done: ‘Have a c-section!’

Kate Hudson posted this Instagram ^^ of herself and her 13-year-old son Ryder this week. Kate shaved her head/got a buzzcut more than a month ago, and she did it on behalf of some sort of “secret project” with Sia. I still don’t know, nor do I care, honestly. I’ve actually been sort of a Kate Hudson apologist this whole time – she’s one of those celebrities who doesn’t really annoy me, and I find her attempts at “realness” to actually come across as real. But I’m not going to defend her about this. Kate is the cover girl for the latest issue of Cosmo, and inside the magazine, she did one of those fill-in-the-blank questionnaires. The laziest thing she’s ever done? Well…

Kate Hudson is feeling the wrath of mothers after implying that getting a cesarean section is taking the easy route when it comes to childbirth. The 38-year-old mother of two appears on Cosmopolitan’s October cover — and found herself facing controversy when she answered “Have a C-Section!” when asked to name the laziest thing she’s ever done. Hudson gave birth to now-13-year-old son Ryder via c-section. Social media users have been sharing her answer and criticizing her response. “Hey #KateHudson – please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is “lazy”? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?” tweeted one reader. Another wrote, “Hey #KateHudson c sections saved my sons’ lives….sorry you define that as lazy #GetAClue.” Another mom wrote, “Yeah, #KateHudson, having my daughter by c-section instead of letting her die was really “lazy” of me. Lost so much respect for you there.” Hudson’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Hollywood women have such bizarre ideas about work, laziness, fitness, diets and all of that. Since Kate hasn’t explained this since it became a controversy this week, my only guess is that she was talking specifically about herself, that she had an elective C-section with one of her sons and that she still thinks of it as the “lazy way out.” You know me – I’m happily childfree, but if I ever needed to give birth, I would have gone with ALL THE DRUGS and an elective C-section too. I would want to be completely knocked out for days. That’s not laziness, it’s fear of pain. Stop judging women who have elective – or medically necessary – C-sections, and stop judging women who make other birthing plans. There is no “lazy” when it comes to childbirth, for the love of God. It’s all a horror show, just my opinion.