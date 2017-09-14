Bill O’Reilly: Trump defended neo-Nazis because he ‘acts & speaks emotionally’

It’s still sort of amazing to me – and yet unsurprising to me – that Donald Trump openly sided with neo-Nazis during the Charlottesville protests and that he still isn’t paying any consequences for that. People jumped up President Obama’s ass anytime he suggested that police officers should stop killing black folks or that perhaps there was too much gun violence in this country. But Trump can openly equate peaceful protesters with armed neo-Nazis marching in an American city in 2017, and it’s just another “bad PR moment” in this administration. One way of looking at it is that Trump’s approval rate has cratered no matter what, so he can do and say anything and people are like “yeah, that sounds like that a–hole.” But what about the one-third of the country, the people who are still ride-or-die for him? They’ll still make excuses for him. So, Bill O’Reilly has a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and most of this piece is pretty boring, but they ask him about Trump & Charlottesville:

THR: Speaking of which, what did you think about Trump’s statements blaming the violence in Charlottesville on “both sides”?
O’Reilly: I’ve known Trump for 30 years. I wrote a column for The Hill and said that Trump’s mistake — and it was one — was that you can never under any circumstances equate Nazis with anyone else. It’s a very simple thing, OK? So if you understand history — and I think Trump does to some extent, but not perhaps to the extent that is needed in this day and age — when you understand the evil that happened in the ’30s and ’40s in Germany, in Europe and even in Japan, really, truly understand it, you can’t make comments about it in any other context other than, this is pure evil. That’s it, OK? Now, if you want to make a point the next day that the antifa movement is destructive, you can do that, but it has to be the next day. You see what I mean?

But he’s president now. Shouldn’t the bar be higher? Shouldn’t he have a better grasp of history?
He acts and he speaks emotionally, OK? Always. And that’s why he got elected. People rallied to that because they’re tired of the automaton politicians. He wasn’t thinking about Nazis and what they did in World War II and the Holocaust. He was thinking, “I saw on television bad people, Nazis, neo-Nazis, but I also saw antifa people bring weapons to the park and look for trouble.” He saw it, so he said it without stepping back and saying, “You know what? I got to put perspective in play here. I’m the president.” So he didn’t do that. And that’s why he got hammered.

But there is an interpretation that he said those things because he does not want to alienate his white nationalist supporters.
No, no, no, no. It’s not his style. He doesn’t think that way. What he thinks about is, who’s attacking me unfairly? Who’s giving me a hard time? And I tell him all the time, “Look, you’re the president, you know, and you’re going to get it no matter what you say. You can’t win it.” But is Trump going to listen to me? No, he’s not.

[From THR]

If we can say one good thing about Bill O’Reilly, it’s that he has a better grasp of history than the president of the United States. But it’s just plain fascinating to see how people make excuses for Trump’s ignorance and white supremacy, isn’t it? “He’s emotional!” Or: “He’s only attacking the people attacking him!” O’Reilly is basically saying that Trump is a child, and has a childlike understanding of the world around him. AND THAT’S THE EXCUSE. That’s why they support him!

14 Responses to “Bill O’Reilly: Trump defended neo-Nazis because he ‘acts & speaks emotionally’”

  1. detritus says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Interesting. So we could say 45s heart is with the alt-right?

    Reply
  2. Jaina says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I’m SO SORRY (NOT SORRY) but isn’t this line over emotional thinking and acting on emotions why we couldn’t have a female president? Fuck this hypocrisy.

    Reply
  3. Cannibell says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:29 am

    One could file Bill O’Reilly stating that 45 “acts and …speaks emotionally” under “it takes one to know one.”

    Reply
  4. Larelyn says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Bill O’Reilly has many kernels of truth embedded in his quotes. Here is my take-away from it:
    1) Trump is a simpleton, ignorant, and uneducated
    2) Trump lacks intellectual depth, so he reacts emotionally to compensate
    3) Trump is hyper-sensitive to any criticism or corrections

    And imma gonna add these as logical next statements to this theorem:

    4) Trump is a contrarian. You tell him to do or support one thing, he impulsively adopts the contrary side
    5) Trump refuses to acknowledge any flaws or faults in himself or his actions

    And supporters LIKE these qualities?!?

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      September 14, 2017 at 7:52 am

      Pathetic to say, but I think that yes, they do like that about him. He’s not “establishment” or a typical politician, and bla bla drain the swamp bla bla MAGA bla bla.

      I’ve said it before on other posts on this site, but IMHO his hardcore supporters will always support him. Short of his literally wiping his bottom with the flag and / or implementing tougher gun control measures, I doubt they’ll ever turn against him.

      Reply
      • robyn says:
        September 14, 2017 at 8:05 am

        They’d turn on Trump pretty quick if he were to reveal how little he thinks of his die-hard supporters, especially knowing they’re stupid and shallow enough to cheer for a p*ssygrabbing conman who just cares about himself and his own precious family.

    • darkladi says:
      September 14, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Co-sign.
      I think Bill left out the part about the Orange Pig-demon having no moral compass. He showing us who he is. Let’s believe him.

      Reply
  5. Purplehazeforever says:
    September 14, 2017 at 8:03 am

    As much I dislike Bill O’Reilly, his assessment of Donald Trump is spot on. He basically stated Trump isn’t very knowledgeable of Nazis or Neo- Nazism and that you just can’t compare any movement to them, ever. Trump’s response to the backlash over his comments was because he saw HIMSELF being unfairly attacked. It had nothing more to do than with that. He’s a toddler…he’s like 4 years old so yes O’Reilly is correct his responses are emotional. I don’t see it as him giving him a pass. I really didn’t see anyone give Trump a pass on his statements about Charlottesville, he was heavily criticized. If you’re talking about his base of supporters…umm their racist… remember?

    Reply
  6. MeowuiRose says:
    September 14, 2017 at 8:10 am

    This is why men shouldn’t be in politics. They get too emotional, hysterical even. They wont be able to control themselves or maintain their professionalism in tense political situations. They could go and start a war because they’re having a bad day. They just dont have the skills to put their emotions aside. Im not faulting them, it just biological. They should stick with what they’re good at, chopping wood and growing facial hair.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 14, 2017 at 8:20 am

    No. GTFO with this idiocy. He is Orange Führer and that is that. He has proven it time and time again. David Duke, the KKK, Charlottesville, Mexican rapists, the damn f*cking wall, bad hombres, “very fine” Nazis AND SO ON. It is all there and we see you, assh*le. So if Bill “sex offender” O’Reilly wants to defend that by essentially saying “He’s not educated or mature enough to be a Nazi.” then I say you’re full of sh*t and he is the President of the United States. If your defense arguments itself disqualifies him, don’t bring that argument! Everyone who still bends over for this man is just as despicable (although it’s not like we didn’t know about O’Reilly already).

    Reply

