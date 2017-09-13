“Carey Mulligan got pregnant, had her baby & no one knew” links

I feel like I’m in a Twilight Zone about this story: Carey Mulligan had a secret second pregnancy & she already gave birth. I gossip for a living and I literally had no idea about any of this, which just shows you that Carey Mulligan keeps her life locked down. [Dlisted]
The Hand-in-Hand benefit raised $4 million for hurricane relief. [LaineyGossip]
We’ll be seeing a lot of Oscar de la Renta at the Emmys too. [Go Fug Yourself]
This woman needs to be in jail for a long time. [Jezebel]
Finally someone dares to say we should impeach Hillary Clinton. [Pajiba]
I don’t think it’s bad parenting to tell your kid that they’re beautiful. [Wonderwall]
The Death & Life of Marsha P. Johnson looks amazing. [OMG Blog]
Alison Brie has nice legs & bad makeup. [Popoholic]
TL; DR version: sexbots are going to murder you. [The Blemish]
I forgot that Yolanda Hadid wrote a memoir too. [Reality Tea]
Some days, I really do love Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
“Carey Mulligan keeps her life locked down”
Proves once again that those who really want to keep their personal lives private manage to do that. Kudos to her!
Just coming on to say the same thing. Lots of famous people manage to keep their private lives private. So when there are celebs that complain, I side eye them.
Uh. It’s possible she was able to do this (‘keep her life on lockdown’ – guffaw) because no one cares.
I honestly didn’t know who she was and googled to find out, then I was able to recall her career, but only vaguely.
But that’s because of the choices she makes. Carrie does stunning work, she’s married to a really successful musician, she has a ton of other celeb friends. She somehow managed to stay out of most of the gossip even when dating Shia LeBouf. She’s one of those people who could easily have a higher profile if she wanted.
I agree I don’t know who she is and don’t care enough to Google her.
“She somehow managed to stay out of most of the gossip even when dating Shia LeBouf.”
That’s definitely not true.
I only remember it getting messy when they were on the road to breaking up?
I knew about it because there were very bumpy pictures of her on maybe 2 occasions on JustJared, but she truly is an admirably private person. Both her and Marcus are famous people in their own rights but they manage to stay under the radar for the most part and they don’t seem like people who are obsessed with privacy either. When she was asked about her daughter’s name, she revealed it right away but she’s not the kind of person who will schedule a pap stroll or sell the pictures to a magazine. Maybe it’s connected to the fact that they don’t live in a big city – when I lived in Exeter, they lived in the area and just lived a regular lives. I really like both of them.
Edit: Excuse me, I’ve only just noticed how stupid my second to last sentence sounds, hahaha. My phone started ringing and I sent it without reading. I could have squeezed 5 more “lives” in there…
lol
The Marsha P. Johnson documentary is great. Go see it, it’s a story that needs to be heard.
I was just thinking yesterday…I wonder where Carrie Mulligan has been??? I am serious!
“I don’t think it’s bad parenting to tell your kid that they’re beautiful”
I don’t either. But I think it’s bad parenting to hold that up as the most important trait / the only compliment the kid receives.
I really like to hear celebrities saying what the Tatum’s are saying. I grew up hearing smart, funny, clever – things like that. I also was told I was beautiful, but I heard other things just as often. And it’s pretty clear that the little girl is hearing that she’s beautiful – but her parents really want to drive it home that other traits are just as important.
“I’m very conscious about using adjectives other than just ‘beautiful’ with her. I tell her she’s smart; she’s funny. I tell her she’s very adaptable. I say, ‘Evie, you did so great going with the flow!’ I try to help her find other things. I could sit there all day and look at her and go, ‘You’re so beautiful!’ She is, and I do tell her that. But I think it’s important to encourage other personality traits as well.”"
There’s also some cultural relevance in there, IMO. White children, especially girls that are blue/blonde haired, live in a society that extols their beauty as the idealized norm. For darker skinned children, it may be more important for them to hear that they are beautiful and worth loving and desiring as they get older because they live in a society that gives them a contrary message.
Society will let you know wheter you’re beautiful or not, especially if you’re a woman. And you will get treated accordingly.
So at least parents should make their children feel beautiful.
But is the baby not really official until she announces it?
I saw the slideshow for Oscar de la Renta and thought the exact same thing! (note: i’m excited to see this stuff on the red carpet, i liked the collection overall )
Hi, yeah, I need the whole De La Renta collection to be delivered to my wardrobe, please.
I was listening to Mumford and sons last night and was wondering about them. Wow,congrats to Carey and Marcus!
Do people really follow Carey Mulligan enough to have noticed? Don’t get me wrong. I’m a huge fan and I think that she should have won the Oscar over Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side (Sandra was 5 out of 5. 6 or 7 if you include folks not nominated.). However, It seems to me that she’s at the phase of her career as a young actress where she’s not getting the heat and attention that she once was. Maybe that will change if Mudbound gets some heat, but gone are the days of “She’s the next Audrey Hepburn” write ups.
She’s an actress married to a leader of one of the most popular bands of a recent decade. If she was even a little bit thirsty, she would be all over the tabloids. Look how much attention i.e. Hilary Duff or Jennifer Garner get and they barely have any career or talent – Carey and Marcus have much more relevancy.
Hillary Duff and Jennifer Garner have retained relevance from their past and at their heights were household names due to their widely popular T.V. shows and movies. They were big at the height of their careers. The same can’t be said for Mulligan. She’s a much more talented actress, but she’s nowhere near as known as Garner/Duff were at similar stages of their career and Mulligan has the benefit of a social media infrastructure that wasn’t in place when Duff/Garner were cutting their teeth.
Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff aren’t “relevant” by accident. It’s a carefully crafted image. Hilary Duff especially has to bust her butt on Instagram and Twitter to get noticed nowadays. Whereas Carey Mulligan acts.
Does she actually keep her “life locked down” or is more likely that just no one cares about her?
Im pretty sure I saw pictures of her a couple months ago with a huge bump so it wasnt a total surprise. But still, she never made any kind of announcements about it or anything. Good for her that she can keep her life private.
I dont think it’s ‘bad parenting’ per se, but i personally know mom’s my age (early 30′s) who literally have nothing to say to their daughters except for things related to their looks, and it makes me sad.
It makes me uncomfortable when parents say ‘oh hes gonna be a heartbreaker’ about their cute son. It makes me uncomfortable when parents tell their daughters they’re ‘pretty’ more than they tell them they are smart, or proud of them for being nice, or polite. And I see and hear it all the time.
When I talk to my friends kids, I try hard not to just say something simple like ‘oh i like your dress’. I try to ask them about books they’ve read, or what they’re talking about at school, or ask them about a TV-show related toy they’re holding, and what they like about the show, etc.
I think the benefit raised $44 million, not $4 million.
I did not know/remember that Carey had a first baby. She may not be hugely popular or a tabloid target, but she’s clearly making an effort for privacy, and that’s good.
Anyone else think, ‘Wow, Michelle Williams had a second baby – whose the dad?” I get Michelle and Carey mixed up. Heath Ledger is dad to Michelle’s only child.
