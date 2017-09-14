ITW: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are in marriage counseling, ‘fighting nonstop’

Embed from Getty Images

Could it be trouble in paradise for our favorite over-sharing couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen? In Touch is reporting that the 31-year-old model and foodie and her 38-year-old crooner hubby “are having real marriage problems” and have allegedly been in counseling for “the last six months.” An insider told the magazine that “They are fighting nonstop,” but adds, “They’re trying very hard to make their marriage work.”

Is this really true? I’m sure, at times, Chrissy can be a bit of a handful, what with her drinking and her constant posting on social media, but these two seemed meant to be. Earlier this month, Chrissy shared her take on Twitter on an earlier, almost break-up with John, writing “It wasn’t a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no’.” If these two were really having problems, don’t you think Chrissy would have said something on social media about it by now?

I mean consider the source here. This is the same Chrissy who shared a screenshot of a rather intimate discussion with her doctor, hoping to diagnose a rash-like spot on her derrière. On Sunday, she tweeted, “my doctor was kind enough to give me his number and I’m gonna make him regret this.” And, in the screen-capped discussion, Chrissy asked, “Can I send you a picture of my buttcheek. I think I got some sort of bites or rash from snorkeling in Italy.” She added, “I am in London or I would come in.” And then, there are the ol’ three dots, a/k/a the “I’m typing a response” icon. I wonder what the good doc said.

my doctor was kind enough to give me his number and I'm gonna make him regret this pic.twitter.com/tdSzkYOH1K — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Chrissy is in jolly old England with daughter Luna as John continues his Darkness and Light tour with a 24-city jaunt through Europe, performing at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday. The family was spotted out and about in London the day of the show and they sure didn’t look like a family in turmoil. Chrissy posted a pic to Instagram with the caption, “Serious outing to The Ivy London for shepherd’s pie!” because of course, she’s eating. She is my spirit animal in that regard for sure. (And LOVE the boots.)

Serious outing to The Ivy London for shepherd's pie! @monicarosestyle @eosborne_makeup @dayaruci ❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

And, just in case you thought Chrissy took a break from social media while traveling, think again. Also on Sunday, she took great delight in live tweeting while watching a British dating show called Naked Attraction, where people choose their dates by checking out their nether regions. (Side note: eww.) She started her real-time review by tweeting, “Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it’s dating based on genitals. Like I’m seeing pp’s.”

Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

She later tweeted these gems…

Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

If “looking at pp’s” is Chrissy’s way of coping with her marriage potentially falling apart, she’s sure handling it well. I find it hard to believe that these two, who are as inseparable as they can be, are in the throes of marital dissolution. And, if they are having problems, I sure hope they do what they can to work it out.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Embed from Getty Images