Amber Tamblyn’s open letter to James Woods: ‘It is called Jesus, I come to thee’

As we discussed earlier this week, James Woods decided to get on his high horse about the film Call Me By Your Name, a love story of a grad student (played by Armie Hammer) seducing a 17-year-old professor’s son (played by Timothee Chalamet). The film premiered at TIFF to rave reviews, and many believe the film will be a major awards contender. James Woods thought it was his place to remind people that the film “chips away at the last barriers of decency.” Armie Hammer was like “wait, weren’t you dating a teenager when you were 60?” And Amber Tamblyn was like “I remember when you hit on me when I was 16.” Amber is still angry about that sh-t, and she wrote an open letter to James Woods - you can read the full letter at Teen Vogue, but I’m including the full piece below:
Dear Mr. Woods,
What you are experiencing is called a teachable moment. It is called a gift. It is called a humbling. It is called Jesus, I come to thee. It is called an awakening. It is called a growth edge. It is called hope. The hope being that through this experience, you can change. You can redefine the man who will come after this moment and this man who came before. Since you’ve now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.
My friend Billy and I were at the Roxy on Sunset Boulevard seeing a band we loved. We decided to go to Mel’s diner on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to get burgers after. I had just gotten my driver’s license and very specifically remember my nervousness trying to park in the diner parking lot. Upon leaving the restaurant we were stopped by you and your friend, who both seemed very nice. At one point you suggested we should all go to Las Vegas together. “It’s such a great place, have you ever been?” You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I’ve noticed. Make it sound innocent. Just a dollop of insinuation. Just a hair of persuasion. Just a pinch of suggestion. “It will be so much fun, I promise you. Nothing has to happen, we will just have a good time together.” I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, “Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.”
Here’s the thing, Mr. Woods. At that time I was not a public persona. I had done a couple years on a soap opera as an actress, but you wouldn’t know me from Adam. I’m sure you’ve racked your brain trying to remember how you could’ve possibly hit on the actress Amber Tamblyn at a diner almost two decades ago. You think, it’s not possible, there’s no way I would’ve been so stupid as to hit on a 16-year-old known actress. But I wasn’t known then, James. I was just a girl. And I’m going to wager that there have been many girls who were just girls or women who were just women who you’ve done this to because you can get away with it.
The saddest part of this story doesn’t even concern me but concerns the universal woman’s story. The nation’s harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else. Asking them to first corroborate or first give proof or first make sure we’re not misremembering or first consider the consequences of speaking out or first let men give their side or first just let your sanity come last. So it is with hope, Mr. Woods, that I ask you to go inward now and ask yourself the hard stuff. The ominous unconscious stuff. The archetypal masculinity stuff. The power-play stuff. The perversion persuasion stuff. The secretive stuff. The id’s most cherished stuff. Only you and your darkness know who you are. Only you and your actions know what you’ve done. That means you and only you have the power to change your behavior.
Are you and your history with women and girls a part of the problem, Mr. Woods? Go now and look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is true. Go on, I’ll wait. But I won’t hold my breath.
I love her, you guys. I want to take her to Vegas too, but as she is now – a woke feminist badass. Come to Vegas with me, Amber! We’ll play blackjack and I don’t know, maybe go see the Jennifer Lopez show? I love this: “It is called Jesus, I come to thee.” In the South we just say a “Come to Jesus” moment. But she’s right to not expect much to happen – James Woods will never come to Jesus. He’s too busy being an ancient pervert.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So well said! Great job Ms. Tamblyn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teen Vogue FTW again! Who is running that mag? They are doing a fantastic job.
Very powerful, I think this kind of thing really helps other young women to recognise and call out predatory behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so in support of Teen Vogue that I got myself a subscription. Yes i’m 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s from Rhode Island, gah! On behalf of the state, I renounce him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no!!! I’m in RI as well and I detest James Woods more than I can say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Only you and your darkness know who you are.”
Beautifully written, well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her. So awesome.
There was absolutely no reason at all for her to reply to Armie Hammer and fabricate this story. For what? I can’t believe the Woods supporters (there are quite a lot, to my horror) are scoffing and claiming this is all make believe on Amber’s part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slay Amber. Slayyyyy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her. I believe her, and I’m sure James has attempted to pick up many an underaged female over the years. He’s a predatory asshole. He has full blown affairs with barely legal women but a gay relationship on film is just a bridge too far? GMAFB
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I just fell in love. I have nothing to add, her letter was perfection!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth”. Wow! Very eloquent, very well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to hug that sentence!
I think that should be our mantra for the crazy moment we are living in. Everything from Trump and his deplorables is one giant gaslight – so let’s raise them scorched earth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is an epic letter. Bravo, Amber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber is awesome – I’ve lover her since her Joan of Arcadia days. She’s a published poet so i’m not surprised at her wonderfully well-written letter. She is right, we gotta call these a-holes out on their hypocrisy !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.” YES!! This is what we need, young ladies willing to stand up for what they believe in with facts to back it up, refusing to kotow to hypocritical, sexist pigs like Woods!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my favourite line too! I’m glad she’s standing her ground and not taking anything from these fools!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 100 shades of awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it when a public figure I like turns out to be so articulate, so smart, so right! What a perfect response. Brava, Amber!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Woods is a psychotic and abusive tool. I had never heard of him before Trump became president, so I am only now learning that he has a long history of being a creep. In addition to preying on young women, he is also alleged to have physically and psychologically abused a former spouse of his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That gave me a lady boner, well done Mrs. Never Nude!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolute perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I see your gas lighting and raise you scorched earth.” WHOOOI GIRL that lyric is FIRE! Amber Tamblyn Warrior Princess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse