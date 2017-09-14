Maddox Jolie-Pitt: My mom is ‘fun, funny, easy to work with – she’s a wonder’

While I don’t doubt that every one of her children changed Angelina Jolie’s life, Maddox was her first and he still represents the biggest, most life-altering change of course. For years, it was just Angelina and Maddox, and then there was Brad. Then Zahara, then Shiloh, then Pax and then the twins. I sometimes wonder if Maddox has been Angelina’s “rock” this entire time. It was Maddox who allegedly got in between Brad and Angelina on the private plane last year. Whatever went down on that plane, it happened between Maddox and Brad. Angelina made a choice that day, and her choice was to protect Maddox and leave Brad. Allegedly, Maddox still hasn’t made his peace with Brad either – Madd is 16 years old now and no therapist can convince him or order him to spend time with Brad. So Maddox has also made his choice: he’s Team Jolie, OG-style.

Anyway, Maddox had a real position on First They Killed My Father. Angelina made him executive producer on the film, and she put him to work as some kind of catch-all, part producer, part editor, part PA. Maddox is also participating in the promotion for the film, and he granted an interview to People Magazine as part of Angelina’s cover story.

At just 16, Maddox Jolie-Pitt has an executive producer credit under his belt after working alongside his mother Angelina Jolie on the upcoming drama First They Killed My Father. Maddox tells PEOPLE exclusively in the magazine’s new cover story with Jolie that he pitched in on meetings, prepped for shoots and helped review dailies on the drama Jolie directed for Netflix (out Friday), based on her friend Loung Ung’s memoir about surviving the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia. Maddox’s brother Pax, 13, was also part of the production and served as a set photographer. “I was trying to help wherever I could,” says Maddox, the oldest of Jolie’s six children. And what did he think about working with his mom? “[She’s] fun, funny, and easy to work with,” he says. “She’s a wonder.” Asked what he loves most about Cambodia, Maddox says, “the people by far. [They are] calm, relaxed, and when they want to do something wild, they do it — much like me in a way. I’m proud to be a Cambodian.” In addition to his foray into filmmaking, Maddox has been taking flying lessons and speaks multiple languages, Angelina Jolie reveals. “He’s quite capable and always takes me by surprise,” she says proudly. “He’s been practicing flying, then they called me the other day and said, ‘So Mad can go solo,’ and I nearly dropped the phone! He’s been taking French and Russian and all these different languages. I hear him talking in full, fluent French, and they’ll tell me he’s reached a certain level in his German, and I have no idea. He doesn’t do it in front of me.”

[From People]

Maddox is fluent in French and he’s working on German? Bonjour and guttentag, Maddox! When the kids were much smaller, I used to dream about their future jobs, but I didn’t think it would be like this. I didn’t think Maddox would end up a nepotism-producer, but hey, at least he’s more interested in that kind of stuff than in, like, modeling and Instagramming? And if Angelina is into getting her kids some jobs through nepotism, can Pax PLEASE get a modeling contract? This kid’s bone structure is otherworldly. You know what else shocks me? That Zahara hasn’t already organized everything in this family. Please – Zahara has always been the one in charge.