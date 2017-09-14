Jessica Biel & her restaurant Au Fudge are being sued for fraud by ex-employees

2017 NBC Upfronts - Arrivals

Has anyone else been watching The Sinner? Jessica Biel stars and produces the limited-run series on the USA network, and I’ve been watching it and enjoying it. The story is a mess and it’s basically half-soap opera, half-cheeseball legal drama, but it’s good and it’s made me appreciate Jessica Biel a little bit. For years, Biel has not really had the kind of work she thinks she deserves – she wants to be seen as a contender for Oscar-bait films, but we know she thinks she’s seen as “too pretty” by Hollywood, because Hollywood loathes attractive people. So in the absence of quality work, Jessica spent years putting together a restaurant in LA called Au Fudge. It’s supposed to be a fancy-yet-kid-friendly LA place, with a big booze menu but lots of kid-friendly toys and food too. There have been reports about how Au Fudge is a total mess and the food isn’t even that great, although maybe they worked out some kinks. Anyway, this doesn’t bode well – Au Fudge and Jessica Biel are being sued by nine current and former employees of Au Fudge:

Au Fudge restaurant may be cooking up some legal troubles in West Hollywood. E! News has learned that nine current or former workers are suing Jessica Biel and the celebrity-favorite establishment for unlawful conversion of employee gratuities, fraud and other damages.

“Each of them had their gratuities wrongfully converted and were improperly denied meal and rest breaks, overtime compensation and earned wages under various illegal payroll practices,” the plaintiffs allege in court documents obtained by E! News. “Defendants charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in gratuities to private-party customers and converted said gratuities to themselves in order to pad their own pockets and deprive plaintiffs their just compensation in violation of law.”

When asked for comment, a lawyer for the defendants said, “The Company does not comment on pending litigation and has not had an opportunity to review the Complaint, but looks forward to defending itself in Court.”

According to a former Au Fudge restaurant manager who provided a declaration for the plaintiffs, the company’s business model is allegedly based on the sales of private events and buy-outs. Private events are smaller type parties of $10,000 or less while buy-outs are larger events that can cost up to $100,000 plus. In court documents, the plaintiffs allege that the total estimated wrongfully converted gratuity from private events is roughly $150,000. As for private events and buy-outs, they estimate a grand total of $430,000.

[From E! News]

Sounds about right. There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media in the first months of Au Fudge’s opening – some critics said the food was bad and too expensive, and then other critics made suspiciously glowing and positive claims about the restaurant, almost as if Biel’s people were quietly paying off reviewers and/or paying for online reviews. But I remembered the bad reviews, about the unhygienic vibes, the bad service, the mediocre food. Au Fudge just seemed poorly managed from the start, and now that we’re hearing about this lawsuit… yeah, it’s like “when a vanity project explodes in your face.” Biel wanted to open a restaurant and she didn’t know how to do it, so she f–ked it up entirely.

Jessica Biel seen leaving Au Fudge

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Jessica Biel & her restaurant Au Fudge are being sued for fraud by ex-employees”

  1. Soni says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I’m legal counsel for a restaurant company that owns many restaurants around the country. I’m not Biel fan (I actually have no opinion of her really) but many people don’t realize how difficult the restaurant industry is. From not understanding regulations on tipping and wages, to insurance issues to union problems, it’s not possible for a novice to get it right the first time. Hope she has some professionals around to get her out of this mess.

    Reply
  2. JustJen says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    She’s not unattractive by any means, but “too pretty” for Hollywood?? Seriously? She’s middle of the road pretty at best. And those bangs don’t help. Every time I read Au Fudge I think of “A Christmas Story” where Ralphie drops the hubcap full of bolts and spews out that censored expletive.

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Wage theft is a huge problem for tipped workers. I always tip in cash because it improves the chances of the tip actually getting to my server.

    Reply
  4. detritus says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    This is super common.
    Banquet staff have this happen all the time. That 20% service fee often does not go to the staff.

    Even places where things are good, I super side eye if you have management handle your tips.
    I always wanted my tips night of, unless something weird happened with too many credit card or debit purchases.

    Reply
  5. Millenial says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:56 am

    When we got married, I did wonder how much of our 20% gratuity fee actually went to the servers. It was $1,500~ divided by 5-6 people, so I figured probably not. I do think caterers and restaurants should spell out who gets the gratuity so those paying can decide if they want to tip separately or on top of the fee.

    Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I side eye any celebrity who opens a restaurant. That said, why didn’t she seek advice from her hubby? His mediocre restaurant is still going strong, at least in NYC.

    Reply
  7. Phaedra says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Went there when I was in L.A, we just walked by and thought “why not”
    Really good drinks and apps at least, super pricey though ! I think my cocktail was 18 dollars or something stupid.

    Reply
  8. Harryg says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Tipping is an idiotic custom! Employers should be required to pay their staff a normal salary. Weirdly this seems to work in many other countries just fine, food is not more expensive and service is great. I really don’t get why tipping still exists here.

    Reply
  9. Enough Already says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Don’t see how she can breathe out of those tiny nostrils. That shade of red is stunning.pay your workers, Biel.

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    This is really shitty – don’t steal tips, it’s not rocket science.

    Having said that, can we agree that employers should be paying wait staff a living wage anyway, and it shouldn’t be up to customers arbitrary tips to make up their wages. I hate American tipping culture – I find it’s unfair to the staff and the customer.

    Reply
  11. Jenna says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I was a bartender/server for 15 years. I made more money than my father who was a tenured professor. I would often go home with more than $500 in my pocket at the end of every shift on top of my salary. If you are a hard working people person it can an incredibly easy job with a very high reward….. unless you party it all away. I’m always shocked that any server or bartender would stay at a place that steals tips when there are so many legit places to work at where you can make a killing.

    I work in law now. Still working long hours…. making ok money. But able to be home for the kids at night and most weekends:)

    Reply
  12. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Does anyone have comments about her show The Sinner? I’ve been watching it and it’s so bad it has sucked me in. Like a train wreck. I have bangs trauma from her hair in the show and Bill Pullman is killing me in this (what has happened to him?? He’s so…odd in this) and the story is just nuts. I adore Christopher Abbott but I think he deserves better.

    Rant over.

    Reply
  13. Margo S. says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I don’t get it. I’ve never thought of Jessica beil as beautiful or sexy. Maybe she’s just not my type…?

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    When the restaurant opened, the description sounded like a Chuck E Cheez for rich people, like where Tori Spelling would have her kid’s birthday party. not surprised to hear that it’s mostly “event” revenue rather than relying on normal restaurant traffic.

    Reply
  15. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:58 am

    This was always Chucky Cheese for people with way too much money on their hands.

    and the name is stupid

    Reply
  16. Meg says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Kitchen nightmares TV show had lots of people who had no experience in the restaurant industry yet opened one without learning or even having a desire to learn. Sounds like this situation

    Reply
  17. aenflex says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    She is pretty. But I hope that nose isn’t by a surgeon.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment