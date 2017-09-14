Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at NYC ‘mother!’ premiere: exhausting princess mess?

'Mother!' Premiere - Arrivals

Another. Frigging. Ballgown. ENOUGH. Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the New York premiere of ‘mother!’ last night. This was actually the first time J-Law posed one-on-one with her director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, so enjoy. After experimenting with some Kardashian-esque styles in Europe, Jennifer came back to Dior, and the Dior default: tulle ballgowns, for every f–king event. It’s not that I dislike tulle. It’s not that I dislike ballgowns. I’m actually okay with both, but not for every event! Not as the default for every one of Jennifer’s appearances. Dior’s got Jennifer running around looking like a wannabe ballerina with a princess fetish on every red carpet now.

Anyway, Jennifer chatted with Catt Sadler of E! News this week, and Jen revealed that she’s not going to be getting pregnant anytime soon, because she’s increasingly like “ick, babies.”

Whether she’s feeling the pangs of motherhood at the age of 27: “Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother. Now I’m like…[shocked face].”

The genius of Aronofsky: “I believed in the metaphor and the message that Darren wanted to get across. When I first read the script I thought it’s too dark. I didn’t even want the script in my house and then I realized that’s why he’s a genius. That’s why I have always wanted to work with him. He’s unafraid. He’s bold and I do agree with the message.”

On fame: “Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, ‘Is this going to be the rest of my life?’ When I am releasing a movie and it’s really heavy and really intense and I just know that it will die down. People really stop caring pretty quickly.”

I don’t have much to say here – I’ve been worried that Jennifer would end up pregnant with an Aronofsky baby but here’s hoping that she’s got great birth control. I think it’s easy to romanticize “babies and motherhood” when you’re 21-22, and then as you get closer to 30, you’re like “holy crap, I can barely take care of myself, much less a small human.” That’s what’s happening here, and it’s fine. People are allowed to have mixed feelings about babies. Not every woman has to be baby-crazy and broody.

'Mother!' Premiere - Arrivals

'Mother!' Premiere - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

60 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at NYC ‘mother!’ premiere: exhausting princess mess?”

  1. Skylark says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I’m only here for Javier.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    My partner got tickets to a special screening of this last night. He says it’s a pretentious mess. I wanted to see it, but once he confirmed it’s really not a horror movie (like it’s being marketed) I’m gonna pass.

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    It’s a beautiful dress, but she should have saved it for an awards red carpet.

    Reply
  4. mkyarwood says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Are her eyes looking a little dead here, or is it me? And I can’t be bothered to see this movie. My husband and I watched Rat Race and I Heart Huckabees the other night and had a way better time than seeing anything in theatres these days.

    Reply
  5. Steph says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Has anyone notice that she sounds more calm interviews? I don’t really like Darren but she isn’t saying stupid stuff lately or maybe she wants to sound smart

    Reply
  6. M.A.F. says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Man, Darren Aronofsky sure does look creepy in these pictures.

    Is her dress a grey color? or is it white?

    Reply
  7. rachel says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    She’s been on her best behaviour during this promo tour. I really prefer her like that, quiet and thoughtful. And frankly happy. I’m not a fan of Mister Aronofsky but I have to say she seems fine with him. As for the dress, well it’s grey and it doesn’t really fit her. She needs to find another Versace dress for her next press tour.

    Reply
  8. Becks says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    The dress in itself is beautiful – would be a gorgeous wedding gown, or a good Oscars dress maybe (although maybe not for JLaw) – but I agree with you Kaiser, I’m over seeing Jennifer Lawrence in these kinds of dresses from Dior.

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:36 am

    maybe in another colour. But in white with flowers in her hair, it is just too bridal.

    Reply
  10. Brandi says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I think the dress is very pretty on her.

    Reply
  11. Alex says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

    The dress is a mess and I’m over her Dior contract. Seriously.
    I will say I liked this dress until she posed in front of the poster for the movie. She is dressed in the same outfit as the movie poster. Not sure if that was intentional but nope

    Reply
  12. Keri says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:56 am

    She looks gorgeous!

    Reply
  13. cathy says:
    September 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I think she looks beautiful but the dress would probably be more appropriate for an awards show. I don’t get dating old guys though. I think she doesn’t know what she wants. I think she wants to be a little be of a rebel. The older “interesting” guy thing is ok for awhile. Hope she doesn’t marry him. I think she should be with someone closer to her age.

    Reply
  14. Don't kill me I am French says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I feel more interest between my baker and me than JLaw and Aronofsky on red carpet.Happily we know they are a couple because they look totally off

    Reply
  15. homeslice says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I can’t unsee Father Guido Salducci when I look at Aronofsky.

    Also these pictures look like a bad wedding. Run JLaw!

    Reply
  16. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I understand the ball gown fatigue, but I think she looks great. I’m not a fan of hers but she looks lovely here.

    Reply
  17. Cleo says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:42 am

    She has years to worry about kids if she wants them so praise God she’s not interested in having them with this creep.

    The reviews for this movie have been mixed from professional critics but the 3 people I know who have seen it hated it.

    Reply
  18. Sarah B says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    This looks like that one time my stupid friend Jessica made us play stupid games at her bridal shower and make a stupid toilet paper dress. Stupid.

    Reply
  19. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    The dress would be okay for an awards show. Looks way too fussy for a premiere. I hope her Dior contract and latest relationship both end soon!

    Reply
  20. Miss V says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    He’s repulsive. That’s all I really got…

    Reply
  21. Cleo says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    different nose?

    Reply
  22. Katherine says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    The dress would not be bad if the skirt was not so full!

    Reply

