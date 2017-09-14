Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at NYC ‘mother!’ premiere: exhausting princess mess?

Another. Frigging. Ballgown. ENOUGH. Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the New York premiere of ‘mother!’ last night. This was actually the first time J-Law posed one-on-one with her director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, so enjoy. After experimenting with some Kardashian-esque styles in Europe, Jennifer came back to Dior, and the Dior default: tulle ballgowns, for every f–king event. It’s not that I dislike tulle. It’s not that I dislike ballgowns. I’m actually okay with both, but not for every event! Not as the default for every one of Jennifer’s appearances. Dior’s got Jennifer running around looking like a wannabe ballerina with a princess fetish on every red carpet now.
Anyway, Jennifer chatted with Catt Sadler of E! News this week, and Jen revealed that she’s not going to be getting pregnant anytime soon, because she’s increasingly like “ick, babies.”
Whether she’s feeling the pangs of motherhood at the age of 27: “Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother. Now I’m like…[shocked face].”
The genius of Aronofsky: “I believed in the metaphor and the message that Darren wanted to get across. When I first read the script I thought it’s too dark. I didn’t even want the script in my house and then I realized that’s why he’s a genius. That’s why I have always wanted to work with him. He’s unafraid. He’s bold and I do agree with the message.”
On fame: “Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, ‘Is this going to be the rest of my life?’ When I am releasing a movie and it’s really heavy and really intense and I just know that it will die down. People really stop caring pretty quickly.”
I don’t have much to say here – I’ve been worried that Jennifer would end up pregnant with an Aronofsky baby but here’s hoping that she’s got great birth control. I think it’s easy to romanticize “babies and motherhood” when you’re 21-22, and then as you get closer to 30, you’re like “holy crap, I can barely take care of myself, much less a small human.” That’s what’s happening here, and it’s fine. People are allowed to have mixed feelings about babies. Not every woman has to be baby-crazy and broody.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m only here for Javier.
Damn right.
+1. He is so hot!
Same. Wish Michelle was there because she’s been slaying the style
Same
Yummy, yummy Javier.
My partner got tickets to a special screening of this last night. He says it’s a pretentious mess. I wanted to see it, but once he confirmed it’s really not a horror movie (like it’s being marketed) I’m gonna pass.
i am not surprised in the slightest. Darren Aronofsky has always been a pretentious talentless pr..ck. he made one good movie – “The Wrestler”. I liked “Requiem for the dream”, but Aronofsky literally stole it from Satoshi Kon.
Agreed. He also stole Black Swan from Satoshi Kon. He got praised for making a live movie out of Perfect Blue and adding feathers to it.
@La Montagne – HAHAHA, this is so true.
@La Montigne – I blame you for the coffee that just snorted up my nose on reading your comment.
I saw this at the TIFF premiere and agree. The genius label is given way too liberally and this movie is actually very misogynistic. I hope this is just a phase with Jlaw and that she leaves intact. Because if this movie truly represents what Aronofsky thinks of women, it’s not pretty.
Even Javier was barely defending it at the Q and A.
I actually didn’t mind Black Swan, but this has way less coherence.
I saw this in London. I strongly disagree that it’s misogynistic: in fact, it’s an excoriating attack on misogyny, and male ego bullshit in general. It’s 100% non-commercial, but it’s a tremebdous film. But people will dismiss it out of hand, because trying to do something different nowadays gets dismissed as pretentiousness.
She looks awkward in the dress.
And different in the face- what’s going on? Weight loss? Eye job ( eyes look bigger)?
It’s a beautiful dress, but she should have saved it for an awards red carpet.
Indeed. It’s just too formal here.
It is beautiful, but she should dump the ugly armpiece 😆😆😆
Yes! She looks wonderful here, he looks like a yellow toothed toad! Didn’t he use to be slightly handsome? All gone now, that’s for sure
It’s pretty, but in a Pretty Pretty Princess Prom dress type way.
At 17 I would have thought it was the most glamorous thing in the world.
I agree, not the right setting.
Are her eyes looking a little dead here, or is it me? And I can’t be bothered to see this movie. My husband and I watched Rat Race and I Heart Huckabees the other night and had a way better time than seeing anything in theatres these days.
I always thought she looked a little vacant but it’s far more apparent now to me
The dead eyes are probably a result of DA sucking the life out of her.
Exactly!
YES! To me, the first pic looks like a creepy fan posing with a starlet, NOT a boyfriend and girlfriend!
Has anyone notice that she sounds more calm interviews? I don’t really like Darren but she isn’t saying stupid stuff lately or maybe she wants to sound smart
I agree. She wasn’t like that during the Passengers promo.
She seems a lot more subdued now. Before she seemed to be in full puppy mode and all over the place.
I’m sure he’s spent most of their relationship being condescending as hell to beat all of that out of her. He seems the type to get with a 20-something and then criticize her for being immature.
She sounds like a different person which as annoying as she is does not strike me as a good thing. I’m not into personality 360 when relationships come around. That’s not always a good sign to me
THIS.
I can’t wait for their relationship to end.
Definitely not a good sign.
I’m sure it’s the company. She and Chris Pratt are both enthusiastic and energetic and seemed to feed off each other and have a lot of fun in interviews. Darren Aronofsky seems like about the least fun person ever so I’m sure promoting with him 24-7 is a totally different vibe. He seems kind of awful — I don’t understand how they are together.
She’s always had this side to her. The last few years promoting the Hunger Games sequels, X-Men sequels and Passengers she did a lot more light interviews, that basically served as distractions from the meh films.
This movie she’s getting better questions, even on the red carpet. When she has a film she can really talk about, a role she can really talk about, an issue that means something to her, she can be serious and articulate and make some interesting points.
Ummmmmm she was super light hearted during her Oscar campaign as well. So that idea does not fly at all. She was lighthearted during Joy promo and American Hustle. And David o russel is no life of the party but she managed to be her wacky self during those interviews.
It’s not the movie it’s the pretentious douche next to her.
Man, Darren Aronofsky sure does look creepy in these pictures.
Is her dress a grey color? or is it white?
On my computer it looks like a light pearl gray. Maybe a shade or two darker would look better and less bridal, because I think it’s a gorgeous dress.
She’s been on her best behaviour during this promo tour. I really prefer her like that, quiet and thoughtful. And frankly happy. I’m not a fan of Mister Aronofsky but I have to say she seems fine with him. As for the dress, well it’s grey and it doesn’t really fit her. She needs to find another Versace dress for her next press tour.
I don’t think her new attitude is because of darren, if anything she seems pissy around him. I think her PR team had a talk with her after her obnoxious behavior during the Passengers promo tour and got her to act more mature.
The dress in itself is beautiful – would be a gorgeous wedding gown, or a good Oscars dress maybe (although maybe not for JLaw) – but I agree with you Kaiser, I’m over seeing Jennifer Lawrence in these kinds of dresses from Dior.
+1
I’m over her in Dior period. It’s just not the right style fit for her. I would love to see her team with Christian Siriano!
maybe in another colour. But in white with flowers in her hair, it is just too bridal.
I think the dress is very pretty on her.
Pretty but too bridal
The dress is a mess and I’m over her Dior contract. Seriously.
I will say I liked this dress until she posed in front of the poster for the movie. She is dressed in the same outfit as the movie poster. Not sure if that was intentional but nope
Intentional .Aronofsky made a joke pic with JL in this dress on his twitter
She looks gorgeous!
yeah, say what you want about things being to bridal or whatever she looks stunning. I wish I had gotten married in this dress.
I think she looks beautiful but the dress would probably be more appropriate for an awards show. I don’t get dating old guys though. I think she doesn’t know what she wants. I think she wants to be a little be of a rebel. The older “interesting” guy thing is ok for awhile. Hope she doesn’t marry him. I think she should be with someone closer to her age.
I feel more interest between my baker and me than JLaw and Aronofsky on red carpet.Happily we know they are a couple because they look totally off
I can’t unsee Father Guido Salducci when I look at Aronofsky.
Also these pictures look like a bad wedding. Run JLaw!
I understand the ball gown fatigue, but I think she looks great. I’m not a fan of hers but she looks lovely here.
She has years to worry about kids if she wants them so praise God she’s not interested in having them with this creep.
The reviews for this movie have been mixed from professional critics but the 3 people I know who have seen it hated it.
This looks like that one time my stupid friend Jessica made us play stupid games at her bridal shower and make a stupid toilet paper dress. Stupid.
The dress would be okay for an awards show. Looks way too fussy for a premiere. I hope her Dior contract and latest relationship both end soon!
He’s repulsive. That’s all I really got…
different nose?
The dress would not be bad if the skirt was not so full!
