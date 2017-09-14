“Nicole Kidman was a total pro & a messy fashionista at TIFF” links
  • September 14, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The Killing Of A Sacred Deer - Premiere

Lainey says Nicole Kidman was a total pro at TIFF. Her dress in these photos is Valentino and OMG is this whole look a gigantic mess. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lopez is just love-drunk, I think. [Dlisted]
Todd Chrisley didn’t pay his taxes for a few years. [Starcasm]
Vanessa Hudgens has a view of the Eiffel Tower from her bathtub. [Celebslam]
Diane Kruger’s Prabal Gurung is… odd. I’m going with odd. [GoFugYourself]
Orlando Bloom is trying to thirst-trap. It’s sad. [JustJared]
This Marilyn Manson-Justin Bieber beef is so funny, you guys. [IDLY]
The American Idol reboot is already in trouble? [Seriously OMG WTF]
The Cambridges should use this an excuse to change schools. [Socialite Life]

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The Killing Of A Sacred Deer - Premiere

 

18 Responses to ““Nicole Kidman was a total pro & a messy fashionista at TIFF” links”

  1. Megan says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I swear my mom wore that exact same dress to a Dead show in 1969.

  2. Passerby says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I have a soft spot for Nicole. Even when she gets it wrong, she gets it right.

  3. nicegirl says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    OMG this dress! Grandma’s crocheted blanket makes a comeback. Hilarious Nicole

    WTF, Stewart Hass Racing is dumping Danica Patrick after this race season. Arrrgh

  4. minx says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    When are necklines coming back in? V neck, square neck, round neck? So tired of the high collared or crew neck look.

  5. KiddVicious says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t hate that dress. I don’t love it either. I think I’ve seen so many like that lately (Keen Katie) that I’m now immune to their horridness.

  6. FHMom says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I assume that’s a wig she is wearing. I love her curly hair. Where did it go?

    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:39 pm

      She said once on the Graham Norton Show that she streightened and bleached her her for so long that she damaged the curls so much that they are gone – her natural hair is apparently frizzy and messy not curly anymore and she said she regretted it and adviced women to appreciate their natural hair. She couldn’t have completely destroyed the hair folicles, so if she cut all her hair, they would probably start growing curly again but I don’t see Nicole Kidman going bald and sporting a naural look.

  7. Des says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I actually really like it??! I think she’s the exact shade of pale to be able to pull that off.

  8. detritus says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Illamasqua has hired Munroe Bergdorf and stated :
    Munroe embodies diversity and individuality; she is not scared to be truly herself. But Munroe doesn’t just stop there. She speaks out about the issues that affect not just her but the rest of our generation, seeking to improve the society we live in.

  9. Electric Tuba says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I actually love it haha. I’ve got one like it but it’s sleeveless and has skinny ruffle straps and isn’t s full neck. I really really enjoy funky fashion. I spend the summer on the east coast and the minimalist white jeans and boat shoe with some version of stripped shirts and those shoulder cut out peasant tops while clutching a glass of rosé look is really really getting on my visual nerves.

  10. Kitten says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I think her face looks really pretty, if a bit tight. She must be seeing a better plastic surgeon.

    Her skin looks luminous but she needs a different shade of blonde! Why not a strawberry blonde or honey blonde? This shade of “pee blonde” is just terrible on everyone.

    I’m happy to see her though..she’s one of my faves.

    • Erinn says:
      September 14, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      That shade of blonde is so unflattering. She’d be better off going strawberry like you said, or maybe going MORE cool toned. It’s just in such an awkward in-between kind of shade as it is now.

      I like the neckline of the dress – from the bust up it looks kind of cool. It’s like the more you see the worse it gets, unfortunately.

  11. Lady D says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    What would possess you that you would want to wear that dress? It is right up Nicole’s alley though.

  12. Chaine says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I’m just here for the Manson-Bieber smackdown.

  13. SF says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    If you chopped that dress into a mini — just under the pale pink – it would be kind of funky adorable in a 70s-retro-Earth Mother way.

    The rest of it can be used as curtains in the attic.

