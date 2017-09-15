Ivanka Trump: It’s ‘unrealistic’ for people to expect me to influence my dad

Ivanka Trump granted an interview to the Financial Times and woooo, is this an interesting piece. It’s not that Ivanka says anything particular revealing – she does not – but it’s the way FT writes around her, and the way they get unnamed sources to talk about her. It’s well known by now that when an “unnamed source” tells a media outlet that “Jared and Ivanka say such-and-such,” the unnamed source is Jared or Ivanka. They’re fluffing their own press, creating their own myth about their influence over Emperor Baby Fists. But to what end? That’s the point of this FT piece – we can prove that Ivanka is complicit, we can prove that she’s her daddy’s precious favorite, we can prove that Baby Fists likes having her around – but that’s it. She’s not actually doing jack sh-t. She’s not actually influencing anything or anyone. She’s just floating around, leaking quotes about her influence without actually influencing anything. She’s an empty vessel, a blank slate, willing to sell out her meager beliefs for more power and influence, and then she does nothing with that power and influence. You can read the FT piece here. Some highlights:
Part of the team: “To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team. When you’re part of a team, you’re part of a team. That doesn’t mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views – we don’t, and I think that’s good and healthy – but that doesn’t mean we’re publicly undermining [each other] and this administration.”
On nepotism: “There is zero doubt in my mind that I am here because my father was elected. I have no problem with the acknowledgement of that. It’s a truth…. While sometimes my heart wants me to fully engage on any host of issues outside of my responsibility or expertise, I try really hard to stay in my lane and execute on the initiatives I came to DC to take on.”
On her liberal critics: “Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me. That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them.”
On working in the White House with Jared: “We talk about [work]. I think it’s probably healthier to compartmentalise more. But I don’t think this job lends itself to that. I think the weight of the decisions that are made in this building are such that you can’t leave it at the door in the same way that you could in the business world. Lives are impacted in a very different way. You know when a decision is upcoming and you’re thinking through the consequences of one path or another; it does and should keep you up at night in a very different way.”
The Noise: “Whether my contribution ultimately lives up to the expectations of some of the harshest critics? Only time will tell. But I will not be distracted by the noise.”
One, the “noise” is actually coming from two-thirds of country, the millions of people who are appalled by your father’s ignorance, nativism, bigotry, lies and white supremacy. Two, “That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen.” But isn’t that what she sold us? That she was going to be the Baby Fists Whisperer, that she alone could soothe her father’s intemperance? Three, “I try really hard to stay in my lane.” That’s just it – her lane is nothingness. She baby-whispers about child tax credits or whatever, but she’s not DOING anything. Her “lane” is just superficiality, nepotism and hawking her own products from the White House.
Then why are you there Ivanka??? Your father won’t condemn people chanting the Jews will not replace us!!!! How can you look your children in the eye?!?!
Money.
Honestly, I’ve said it before around here but the Trump family dynamic reminds me of the extremely-rich 1% family that I work for. My boss is a Trump-like bombastic and verbally abusive jerk (except unlike Trump, he’s very intelligent and accomplished) but his kids will never ever call him out on his behavior because he pays them millions every year, pays for literally everything for them from cell phone bill to their kids’ college tuition. The lifestyle is more important to them than their integrity.
It’s gross but not uncommon among the very wealthy.
Sometimes if rich children call out their parent’s bad behavior, they end up with more. I have no trouble imagining Ivanka confronting her father on a regular basis while Tiffany is purely the taker, thus no respect is earned.
And you work for him!
What an effing hypocrite.
And apparently you’re dumb as a rock, too, admitting it while you profess your wokeness.
LOL
I live full time in Canada. I don’t work for Trump and I don’t work for Trudeau either. They’re a pair of crooked N. American goofs. And Trump, look in the mirror……the hair isn’t any better despite holding the highest office in the land, therefore it’s hopeless.
My advice is to try a buzz cut with a little five o’clock shadow while you really, most sincerely help everyone in the south deal with these storms and not just continue to use adverse weather for silly photo ops.
Exactly–it’s the rich family scramble–added to which Ivana raise those three to pander to ‘The Donald.’
@Huh-Hey troll.
@Huh??? Do you live in the real world, where a big chunk of employers / execs are not exactly passive wallflowers? Type A, narcisstic personality traits abound in those roles.
@kitten
Heard bots are out in force today. Maybe because a certain someone is about to testify? DT always goes on tweet storms before a big story breaks.
@ Mermaid-Yes I’ve noticed a lot of the botties around here lately. I wrote a long reply to my creeper friend then just deleted it because hungry trolls need not be fed.
@huh – sit down and STFU.
gee Kitten, you sure get some doozies. How’d you get so lucky?
Kitten’s comments are insightful and powerful, so it makes her a target. Good thing she isn’t intimidated by Sputnik trolls.
LOL I guess I’m just special like that, guys..
My own troll. Sigh. I feel so lucky.
Mermaid, she and her husband are an embarrassment to the Jewish people. There are so many Jews doing so much more than they are on behalf of civil rights. There are so many Jews who show more compassion than these two. And let me tell you I don’t know any other Jew who gets dispensation to travel on Shabbat. That is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. There is no such thing as a dispensation to travel unless it’s a matter of life and death/emergency. That certainly doesn’t apply to these two snowflakes.
@other Renee
Several of my best friends are Jewish. Each and every one of them cannot stand the Trumps. Because they have seen what fascism can result in. I respect all of them so much. And can I also say they are some of the most charitable and kind people I know. My husband and I just went to a fundraiser that his Jewish college buddy was made director for life. It was for a charity he is charge of that supports underprivileged children. Much respect!!!🙌
Girl, we KNOW you influence him, the problem is you’re just as deplorable as he is!!!
Isn’t that her job title? To advise.
Yes. It is literally her job title.
Literally that’s her job.
To advise, and be special. Don’t forget the special.
The best special, bigly special.
Ivanka is there is grift. She wants to make lots of international contacts so she can get sweetheart deals to hock her crap overseas.
She’s also there so her father can ogle her. Gross.
Stop! I’m trying to eat my lunch.
She’s there to hustle for the betterment of her bank account. The sooner people realise that the better.
So, then, why is she an “adviser” with WH office?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Babysitter” would have been too obvious, I guess.
If that’s the case, she is the world’s WORST babysitter.
do they even tell us what she’s advising him on? economy? politics? education? environment? when to take the pill and which one?
food advisor? meal advisor?
Apparently on what she is interested in – equality for women, maternity/paternity/family leave – you know, things where she has made a bigly difference. Oh wait, no she hasn’t.
I deleted my comment. it was rude.
the situation of America due to these people just frustrates me so. SMFH.
Or straight to a taxpayer funded state facility with guards and cute little minimalist rooms.
And meal delivery straight to your secluded living quarters.
After her eventual release, she will probably try to write a new “book” about her martyr experience to make some money for a fresh start. And fail to find a publisher.
But where would Barbie-goes-to-Washington actually live? By then, the Trump name will be poisonous on the entire planet – and billionaire’s private islands will all be underwater due to climate change. She will need some kind of James-Bond-Villain style home in an actual volcano or something. Maybe it is time to be nicer to Daddy’s mirror image in North Korea? They could move in next to Dennis Rodman.
@Heidi: LOL at “some kind of James-Bond-villain style home in an actual volcano”
It’s hard not to make rude comments about this frustrating family
I saw your original comment, and though gone and perhaps rude, I understand exactly how you feel.
The cluelessness is clearly genetic. Your title is Special Advisor to the President. Your job is literally to influence his decisions, not play dress up as White House Barbie.
Ugh, this f’ing family of grifting morons are beyond exhausting. (And dangerous. And criminal. And destructive to democracy, etc.)
So what are taxpayers getting out of her ‘role’?
Words. So many fluffy words that say so little… Apple and the tree.
So she was brought to D.C. to do nothing, then.
I take comfort in the knowledge that misogyny ruled in her family in the end, and daddy put her idiot brothers in charge of the company instead of Ivanka. All that talk about how great she was and such a credit to him, and then he left the men in charge.
Demoted.
She was brought to DC to accept bribes from foreign leaders. She is better at money-laundering than her brothers.
Ivanka’s so disgusting in every way but I think that, along with making lots of money while n the WH, she’s also there to cover for the Orange Nightmare when he becomes less than lucid and coherent or simply wanders off past his waiting car on any Tarmac the world over. She’s just a glorified hand-holder and Chief Apologist to the POTUS with an endless array of sleeveless dresses and obvious plastic surgery.
CHRISSY I think you are spot on – he brought his kids with him to prop him up and cover for him because mentally and physically he can’t do the job. All he can do is tweet, hold rallies, and have photo op fake meetings where sycophants praise him. He farmed out all the jobs to Jared, has Ivanka sit in on all his meetings (or even take his place!), told the military to do whatever it wants, and can’t decide on anything except we hate everybody. He watches himself on TV, signs whatever they put in front of him – without reading it – and eats cake. His deterioration from the Apprentice days and earlier is shocking. He belongs in a nursing home.
Nobody ever expected anything positive out of any of you, Honey. We all knew you were low class grifters. Get busy designing(stealing designs)your orange jumpsuit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grifter and the press concocted the story that she would modulate drump’s bad temperament and ignorance. Now she wants to deny it because she has done nothing more than finagle ways to promote her business through the opportunities afforded by rubbing shoulders with Congress and world leaders. Her first photo op was seating her drump rump behind the Oval Office desk between drump and Justin Trudeau. She also did that in Putin’s chair. It’s all the same to her, no sense of gravity or respect for the world and all done with a giddy sense of self impotance to exploit it all for the benefit of her cheesy fashion empire.
I’m wondering if ivanka is finally experiencing a glimmer of just what a shitty person DaddyDearest is. Rotten to the core. Or maybe I’m delusional to think any trump would have any self awareness.
Jerusha, She seems to me someone who is hyperaware of the public’s response towards drump through social media reaction and how it affects her brand. I don’t see anything deeply introspective about her beyond her own personal interests. And I imagine she’s been stung by her NY circle and their contempt for drump.
Jerusha, she doesn’t see anything wrong with him. Her reactions are towards the negative response they’re getting and she doesn’t understand it. We must all be jealous – that’s the party line of all the Trumpbots on her Twitter feed. We are jealous of her beauty, her intellect, her success and her “beautiful family.” Yes, I know, the “beauty” is fake and she barely shows average intelligence and she has no accomplishments at all.
“It’s unrealistic for people to expect me to influence my dad.” Then stop posing as pretend First Lady, sitting in on important meetings, exploiting the power your specially-created position affords you, and get out of the White House, taking your insipid, creepy husband and sprogs with you, and go back to wherever and whatever you were doing before.
YES, this!!!! Get the F out of the meetings about IMPORTANT government functions if you have no influence, because you sure as shit don’t have the qualifications, Ivanka.
It is so terribly concerning to see so many people in positions of power who are so completely unqualified and uninformed. The entire administration has no sense of the importance of their jobs.
She’s only there to be an assistant and advisor to the President, someone who barges into meetings to say hi, and steps in for the President when he needs to step out of global meetings…
… Why on earth would people expect her to have influence? It’s not like her position gives her access and authority. Oh. Wait.
Oh, Ivanka. Though you could control daddy, and leaked all sorts of stories about your influence so you could get credit for his good deeds. Only it hasn’t worked out as planned, has it, Complicit?
Ivanka’s fall from grace is one of the few bright spots in the Trump admin.
The brothers were always gross and graspy and barely tolerated, but Ivanka did actually make herself a place in New York society – in spite of her surname, not because of it. Sure she had money and some connections, but she did actually charm her way into places that the Trump name couldn’t buy her into. People did actually like her.
I wonder if the reality, that she and Jared will never truly be welcomed back, has sunk in yet.
I feel sorry for her.
…. wait, nope, no. Not for a second do I feel sorry for her. I hope the devastation she feels at being unwelcome at certain cocktail parties is as difficult for her as dying without health insurance will be for the people her father won’t protect.
When you’re part of the team, you’re part of the team, so I can’t publicly dissent because I’m on that team. Except I’m also not on that team, I’m just here listening or whatever and I say stuff to my dad and I know that I get to do that because he’s my father, so I know I have influence except I have no influence, I’m just there.
So people need to quit expecting things of me because I don’t have influence and NONE OF THIS IS MY FAULT, okay??
Here’s a picture of me with my kids and my newest designer gown.
If things were going well, she’d be singing a different tune. “WE are doing so many great things!”
On that note, how is wonder boy husband doing with all his assignments? Are we closer to peace and all that? (Crickets…)
Spot on. She uses bigger words than her father, but they still mean nothing. I snorted out loud about three or four times just reading those excerpts.
Can you imagine the conversations she and Jared have when they just can’t sleep at night because they are so weighed down with the heavy burden of leading the country?! Oh the complicity.
Wow, so much garbage to sift through, where to even start. How about if you’re an advisor to the POTUS, you actually advise him? Otherwise, gtfo.
I didn’t think it was possible to despise her even more but here we are. She’s as despicable as her dad, probably more so. He doesn’t even know what a menace he is but she seems fully aware…and yet she expects a pass for standing by and doing nothing. My blood is boiling.
Work? What work? Tell us, Princess, what is it you two actually do in the White House??? What is your husband’s job description except fixing the Middle East? What do YOU do if you’re not your father’s babysitter?
Also, this family has crappy hair genes. My god their collective heads always look so sh*tty. Even with tons of money you can’t buy good hair unless you get a wig.
I still have no idea what her job is,or why she’s in the White House. I’d think Trumps perverted, filthy obsession with his daughter might make it easier for her to influence him. She was the one who told him to shoot all those missiles at Syria
Her job is to promote the Trump brand and collect bribes.
This
She’s there because she asked him, “daddy, can I come too?”
and he liked that.
Go away budget Lisa Kudrow. Go away.
Oh, Princess Nagini, this is nothing but an attempt to salvage your brand which is looking a bit tarnished and dented and a bit smelly lately. This is nothing but an attempt to separate yourself from him in the minds of those who believed you could be a moderating influence because you TOLD them you would be. However, many of us saw right through you from the start. You are a corrupt snake whose purpose in life is to steal and promote yourself and I’m fed up with you and your corrupt ways. BTW, honey, advocates for women and girls actually fight for equal pay, access to health care, reproductive freedom, and safe schools. You have come out in opposition to all those things and seem to think a photo op with you should count as “advocacy.” It doesn’t.
I mean she has a point. He’s just going to do what he wants at the end of the day regardless. I imagine she advises him and he does the opposite
Lol. Wait. What?
I imagine she is just fine with every single thing he says and does. Her only thoughts are how it will profit her, profit the family, profit the brand. And then she trots out the kids or pulls a photo op with the impacted group and we’re supposed to think how lovely.
Grifter Barbie definitely acted and spoke in a way to tout her influence over drump. Now that she has proven to be pointless and eager to run off on vacation every time drump does something horrible, she wants to change the story to never intending to influence him. She’s as hideous and false as her daddy.
She leaving. There is nothing not calculating about this trick. They packing up and heading back to NYC. They think going back to NYC everything will be the same but people remember and their phones will not be blowing up for invites.
This is the outcome I am really hoping for: Javanka’s being shunned after they move back to NYC. I think they can let all of this D.C. criticism totally roll off of them, and as far as “audience” goes, well, yes they have many more haters now but they still have huge fans as well (morons who only worship a thin blonde with adequate looks and money, but still, they worship Ivanka). So Beltway insiders can’t really hurt them and millions of Americans can’t really hurt them. But New Yorkers *can* hurt them. The NY social scene can make them feel pain. It’s a mean girl society made up of some of the wealthiest ppl in the world, and they can really burn this useless duo. I hope they do.
This quote makes her sound more aware than I would have given her credit for:
“I think the weight of the decisions that are made in this building are such that you can’t leave it at the door in the same way that you could in the business world. Lives are impacted in a very different way.”
Lives ARE impacted, and TemperTantrump and company’s policies are hurting people in a very real way, Princess Nagini. Does she understand what she’s saying? I’m guessing she doesn’t believe it and is saying it to appease the peasants.
Also, not to thread jack but the Rethugs are trying to pass ACA repeal again. There goes my sanity xO
I wish I could upvote “Tempertantrump”!😆
He is your BOSS. Your job is to influence him.
On another point, how ’bout if you call hom”Daddy” (quoted the Donald himself here) like when you asked to attend his speech in North Dakota?
Shut up Ivanka. I never bought this fool’s act.
The hair bleach is messing with her neurons.
So this “advisor” to the president, has in the last few days said she doesn’t get involved in politics and she shouldn’t be expected to influence the president. Okay got it.
I’ve so had it with this princess. I just watched Hillary on Rachel last night and I am so angry, so distressed that this brilliant, accomplished, qualified woman is not in the White House, but half-wit barbie is.
“To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team.” No, Ivanka. To voice dissent publicly would mean you are a loyal, concerned AMERICAN.
Yes..and if you’re on a team that you feel a need to publically dissent with, then maybe you shouldn’t be on that team!
In a democracy, there’s always room for dissent. That’s one major way we differ from totalitarianism and dictatorship. A Kenyan quotation: “A leader who doesn’t listen to advice is not a leader,” (I got that from my favorite new show, Insecure).
“To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team.” No. Voicing dissent would mean standing up for your principles and beliefs, especially when you are standing up against racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism, destruction of the environment, the health care system, etc. You want to be part of the team? COMPLICIT. Remember that when the criminal charges are filed.
“There is zero doubt in my mind that I am here because my father was elected.” Well…duh.
“There is zero doubt in my mind that I am here because my father was elected.”
I guess it’s nice that she’s acknowledging it, but saying it like this almost implies that there’s an idea circulating somewhere that she might be in the White House on her own merits somehow?
Of course she’s only there because of her father. There’s not really a need to even state it! If she had an ounce of integrity (ha!) she would just step down and go back to shilling shoes.
Just a reminder that Javanka has a combined net worth of close to $1 billion so this isn’t even financially motivated to get daddy’s money – they really are just terrible, terrible bigoted fascists on a power trip in a misguided attempt at their own self-glorification. Sure, daddy’s money will increase their net worth which is catnip to these greedy twits but they could easily provide a wealthy lifestyle for even their great-grandchildren if they grew a spine and went rogue.
She looks like a mongoose. Why is her neck getting longer? To make us think she is elegant, i guess.
The only reason the press thought that Ivanka was a good influence on her father was because that was the narrative that Ivanka leaked to them. Remember how Ivanka and then her brother leaked that it was Ivanka’s idea to drop the bomb on Syria because she was moved by those photos of the kids? Or the time Jared and Ivanka leaked that the King of Lies and Fake News didn’t take away protections for LGBTQ because they told her father not to do it.
Why are we seeing these positive glowing pieces on Ivanka? Eric and his wife had a son the other day and Ivanka just couldn’t handle that her brother was getting more attention than her. I thought that she was going to announce that she was pregnant, but instead she just went and paid several blogs to write something nice about her. Ivanka is just like her father. She wants all attention on herself and will do anything to do.
She should not have gotten into this in the first place. No one requires the president’s daughter to be involved. Now she is stuck because no matter what she does (or doesn’t do) she can’t win. Melania is smarter than her daughter-in-law in that she tries to stay out of her husband’s business as much as she can and only say or do anything when absolutely necessary. It’s best for everyone- for her, for her husband and for the people. I’m guessing Trump told Ivanka that he counted on her so she couldn’t get out of it if she wanted to stay on his good side. Melania just doesn’t give a shit, you can see that. Both women are complicit but at least one of them has enough brain cells.
Im wondering if Kelly lets her drop in and out of her “Daddy”s office just like before, or if she has to pretend to do work all day at her dask.
It’s ironic that the Financial Times is providing a forum for one of the world’s most nefarious financial criminals. Ivanka Trump is 35 years old. Not only is she a fraud in her own right, she is helping her father commit treason. There is no way all her little “vacations” have been anything but missions where she couriers information to hostile nation states on behalf of her father.* She is part of a conspiracy. I think she’s doing this interview to lay the groundwork for her legal defense, which will be her claiming complete ignorance.
*In an interview with The Hill — President-elect Donald Trump told reporters…that messages “should be sent via courier like in the old days” to ensure security. “It’s very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way because I’ll tell you what, no computer is safe…You want something to really go without detection, write it out and have it sent by courier.”
