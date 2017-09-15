Ivanka Trump: It’s ‘unrealistic’ for people to expect me to influence my dad

Embed from Getty Images

Ivanka Trump granted an interview to the Financial Times and woooo, is this an interesting piece. It’s not that Ivanka says anything particular revealing – she does not – but it’s the way FT writes around her, and the way they get unnamed sources to talk about her. It’s well known by now that when an “unnamed source” tells a media outlet that “Jared and Ivanka say such-and-such,” the unnamed source is Jared or Ivanka. They’re fluffing their own press, creating their own myth about their influence over Emperor Baby Fists. But to what end? That’s the point of this FT piece – we can prove that Ivanka is complicit, we can prove that she’s her daddy’s precious favorite, we can prove that Baby Fists likes having her around – but that’s it. She’s not actually doing jack sh-t. She’s not actually influencing anything or anyone. She’s just floating around, leaking quotes about her influence without actually influencing anything. She’s an empty vessel, a blank slate, willing to sell out her meager beliefs for more power and influence, and then she does nothing with that power and influence. You can read the FT piece here. Some highlights:

Part of the team: “To voice dissent publicly would mean I’m not part of the team. When you’re part of a team, you’re part of a team. That doesn’t mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views – we don’t, and I think that’s good and healthy – but that doesn’t mean we’re publicly undermining [each other] and this administration.” On nepotism: “There is zero doubt in my mind that I am here because my father was elected. I have no problem with the acknowledgement of that. It’s a truth…. While sometimes my heart wants me to fully engage on any host of issues outside of my responsibility or expertise, I try really hard to stay in my lane and execute on the initiatives I came to DC to take on.” On her liberal critics: “Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me. That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I’d be a failure to them.”



On working in the White House with Jared: “We talk about [work]. I think it’s probably healthier to compartmentalise more. But I don’t think this job lends itself to that. I think the weight of the decisions that are made in this building are such that you can’t leave it at the door in the same way that you could in the business world. Lives are impacted in a very different way. You know when a decision is upcoming and you’re thinking through the consequences of one path or another; it does and should keep you up at night in a very different way.” The Noise: “Whether my contribution ultimately lives up to the expectations of some of the harshest critics? Only time will tell. But I will not be distracted by the noise.”

[From Financial Times]

One, the “noise” is actually coming from two-thirds of country, the millions of people who are appalled by your father’s ignorance, nativism, bigotry, lies and white supremacy. Two, “That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It’s not going to happen.” But isn’t that what she sold us? That she was going to be the Baby Fists Whisperer, that she alone could soothe her father’s intemperance? Three, “I try really hard to stay in my lane.” That’s just it – her lane is nothingness. She baby-whispers about child tax credits or whatever, but she’s not DOING anything. Her “lane” is just superficiality, nepotism and hawking her own products from the White House.

Embed from Getty Images