Is ESPN trying to push Jemele Hill off the air temporarily or permanently?

Jemele Hill is the co-anchor for ESPN’s cornerstone sports-recap show, SportsCenter. Hill and Michael Smith were named cohosts of the show earlier this year. It was late in the evening on Monday when Jemele began laying down a series of factual statements about Donald Trump and his white supremacy on her Twitter. All hell broke loose after that night – there were widespread calls for Jemele to be fired, and most of those calls came from Deplorables who were triggered because they believe it’s terrible when people call them out for being racists. The controversy even came into the White House briefing room, where Sarah Huckabee Sanders spat out some f–ked up sh-t about how Jemele’s tweets should be a “fireable offense.” Following SHS’s statements, and after Jemele filmed Wednesday night’s episode of SportsCenter, she tweeted this:
So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017
What’s sad is that she even had to clarify something that was clear from the f–king start. She didn’t even tweet one word in reference to ESPN – her original tweets were solely about Trump’s ignorance and racism. That didn’t stop ESPN from publicly bashing Jemele. And according to Think Progress, ESPN even wanted to take Jemele off the air this week:
At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, just three hours after the White House encouraged ESPN to fire her, Jemele Hill sat next to her co-host Michael Smith on the set of their daily SportsCenter show and, after a warm welcome to her live broadcast audience, began discussing the Cleveland Indians’ historic 21-game winning streak. Hill was calm and composed throughout the hour, and the show went on as usual.
However, two sources familiar with the situation told ThinkProgress that this was not the original plan. ESPN originally tried to keep Hill off the air on Wednesday evening, but Smith refused to do the show without her, the sources said. Both sources also said that producers reached out to two other black ESPN hosts, Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan, to ask them to serve as fill-ins for the show — but Eaves and Duncan did not agree to take the place of Hill and Smith, either. Faced with the possibility of having to replace Hill and Smith with white co-hosts, the sources said, ESPN then called Hill and asked her to come back on her show.
ESPN refutes this account. “Yesterday was a hard and unusual day, with a number of people interpreting the day without a full picture that happened,” Rob King, the senior vice president for news and information at SportsCenter, told ThinkProgress. “In the end, ultimately, Michael and Jemele appearing on the show last night and doing the show the way they did is the outcome we always desired.”
“We never asked any other anchors to do last night’s show. Period,” ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz emailed ThinkProgress after this story was published.
It would not surprise me at all if ESPN tried to push Jemele off the air this week and in the future. It sucks that this story is happening and that we even need a silver lining, but here it is: props to Michael Smith, Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan for standing up for Jemele. As I said yesterday, if Jemele is eventually fired or demoted, she’s going to have one hell of a lawsuit against ESPN. They threw under the bus and they threw her to the (deplorable) wolves. This whole thing would have been such a better story if ESPN had initially released a statement saying something like “Jemele’s opinions are her own and we stand behind her work 100%.” Instead, they infantilized her and publicly shamed her for merely stating facts about Trump’s white supremacy. And yes, I’m sure they’ll try to fire her.
If they fire her watch what happens. Because black twitter already has their eyes on the story and we know they are good at organizing a swift boycott.
Kudos to the men on her team for having her back. One additional coworker has been supportive online as well (he is a white male).
I don’t think they’ll fire her, since it will be a lawsuit magnet. They’ll probably do what happened to Ann Curry- stay on the payroll, less airtime, quietly reassigned.
Yeah, that what I thought too, they’ll exile her. Robidas Island for Newscasters.
Im really glad to hear her coworkers are supporting her.
I’m sure they will try that too. Clearly they tried that this week and the men wouldn’t play ball.
@nicole
I love seeing her coworkers supporting her. I hope ESPN doesn’t try and force her out the door. Remember all the stuff Trump said about President Obama when he was on Celebrity Apprentice? What a horrible thin skinned racist jerk he is. Did anyone see Hillary on Maddow last night? So painfully clear who should have been President!!!
Your average sports fan is likely to be a Trump supporter.As a channel pandering to that audience while simultaneously promoting the toxic masculine culture that is interwoven with modern sports ESPN is probably angling to fire her.
They can eat a bag of dicks,I’m sure she has offers lining up already.
I’m not here to defend ESPN. But I am a rabid sports fan and a daily consumer of sports broadcasting, including ESPN. I would argue that a lot of “average” sports fans do not support him (sorry, not sorry, can’t type his name).
I’m a sports fan, own season tickets to one of my local teams. Grew up in a family of rabid sports fans. My mom has season tickets to two local teams. My sister has season tickets to a third local team. My boyfriend is a sports fan. I live in a city that is sports crazed. I am not a Trump supporter. My mom, sister and boyfriend are not Trump supporter. Hillary got 70% of the vote in my town outside Boston, nearly 82% in Boston, and carried MA with 60% of the vote. So no, the average sports fan is not a Trump supporter. Generalized statements should be avoided.
I don’t think that’s necessarily true. My husband and I are avid sports fans, as are almost all of our friends, and not a single one of them or their sports loving families voted for him. I’d say it’s more split than people think. I also think the amount of minorities who spend their time on ESPN and their FF app is larger than people think and that those people (like myself) have no issue never using that app again for my league.
ESPN FF booo! Switch to Yahoo! next season.
Its good to hear that Smith, Eaves, and Duncan had her back on this.
Kathy Griffin made it clear when she showed that letter she got from a big network board-member…it’s a different world behind-the-scenes and higher up the food chain.
Here’s the thing … anyone familiar with ESPN knows that Jemele (and Michael) have been outspoken about racial issues for a long time, on and off the air. This isn’t new. The ESPN big wigs are WEAK when it comes to anything even slightly controversial. They want to be seen as an edgy, smart network – but they’re not. They’re constantly clinching their but cheeks when something like this happens and more often than not respond in an irresponsible and offensive way, making matters worse. Jemele and Michael are a staple on air. And with their recent wave of layoffs, they really need to respectfully understand the longtime value that these two bring to the network. ESPN should take all of the seats because this was never an “issue” to begin with until they listened to a small, ignorant group of people and made it one.
I don’t even watch espn anymore and I just went and tweeted at them. He is a racist and white supremacist. The White House saying she should be fired is beyond the pale and wrong, wrong, wrong! Everyone should be letting them know someway (email, phone, twitter) that we won’t stand by while they use pressure (first) to silence their critics–this is a slippery slope and we don’t want to go down it!
Orange Voldy is tweeting his typical insults at ESPN this morning, claiming their ratings are falling and ESPN is failing, much like he does with CNN and NY Times.
And sorry but no, Jemele won’t have much of a lawsuit against ESPN based on what has happened in the past. ESPN has removed people from shows and even fired people in the past for things they have said on their personal social media accounts. Apparently, their contracts allow them to do so. And she wouldn’t win a discrimination case because to do so, she would have to show that she was treated differently because she is a member of a protected class (yes, she can show that because she is in 2 protected classes – race & gender) who, and this is the important part, received disparate treatment. She won’t be able to prove the latter because ESPN removed Mike Ditka from a show because of his statements against Obama and may have actually fired him (there’s controversy over whether he quit or if it was a you can’t fire me I quit scenario) and they repeatedly suspended and finally fired Curt Schilling for disgusting bigoted things he posted on his social media. Doesn’t matter if what she said was right or wrong if they are contractually obligated to avoid such topics. They suspend and terminate white guys for their social media offenses so she can’t show disparate treatment.
The issue we can all deal with is the President’s attempt to force ESPN to fire her. This is just WRONG. The government cannot interfere with her constitutional rights and it cannot force an employer to interfere with an employee’s constitutional rights. Contact ESPN and let them know you oppose Trump’s pressure and you support Jemele.
God, this makes ESPN look so small and pathetic. There are times when you have to decide what kind of a company you want to be, whether you have a shred of decency left of whether it’s the bottom line above all else. I think we know what ESPN decided to go with.
It’s enraging that she tweeted (or was made to tweet) “in an unfair light”. HOW. No, really, how was it unfair? Unpleasant, maybe (and yet true). Uncomfortable, possibly (STILL true though). But not unfair. Poor little ESPN was treated unfairly with the truth. Since I can’t boycott them I’ll boycott Disney (I don’t have kids so it’s not that hard but still).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F-ck the deplorables. I spent 15 minutes listenIng to one this weekend. She rambled on and on about how Trump is not racist. I was screamIng inside but had to be calm. So awful.
Listen to the minorities, white folks. They know racism. Shame on ESPN for not back Jamele.
Trump is racism defined. White privilege personified. This is fact.
